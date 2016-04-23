Douglas Zabala: El Chávez tapa amarilla

Mucho antes de la existencia de este Socialismo del Siglo XXI saaabrooooso, del cual hasta los gatos que tengo en la casa la chillan, ya el Camarada Marx, quizás previendo que los venezolanos nos diéramos un presidente tal como el susodicho, planteó al inicio de “El Dieciocho Brumario de Luis Bonaparte”, una de sus frases más célebres: La historia se repite dos veces. La primera como tragedia, la segunda como farsa. En nuestro caso y para desgracia de quienes habitamos esta tierra, hasta ahora bendecida por Dios y la naturaleza, la historia se nos repite en los dos casos señalados por el viejo Carlos. Y veamos porque.
El Chávez original, aquella noche del 3 de febrero manejó un autobús con la ruta Maracay – Caracas, para amanecer de golpe y para siempre con sus soldados en el Cuartel de la Montaña, con su frase inmortal del Por Ahora; mientras que el Chávez tapa amarilla no pasó de ser un chofer rutinario de Caño Amarillo a la Hoyada, para mala fortuna de quienes hoy somos víctimas de la pésima conducción que le imprime a la nave del estado.
El Chávez autentico, al llegar a Miraflores dignificó a los Pensionados y Jubilados, homologando sus ingresos al del salario mínimo, acabando así con el martirio de tragar agua y humo de la ballena cuarta republicana, cuando salían a marchar a las puertas de Congreso por su justa reivindicación; mientras que el Chávez tapa amarilla, una vez sancionada la Ley de Bono de Alimentación y Medicamentos para Jubilados y Pensionados, negó por omisión dicho beneficio a los viejitos, obligando a la Asamblea Nacional a su promulgación definitiva.
Al Chávez genuino, cuando la oposición se la juró sacarlo por la vía del Revocatorio Presidencial, de inmediato les dijo ¡Vamos pa esa!, y se transformó en el nuevo Florentino que se fajaría en combate hasta con el mismísimo diablo que pretendía sacarlo de Miraflores; en cambio este Chávez tapa amarilla, ante la solicitud por parte de la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática, peor que palo e gallinero, ha salido a esconderse tras las faldas de Tibisay Lucena, y todo enculillado no quiere ni soltar las planillas y mucho menos medirse en Referéndum.
El Chávez inédito, después de los días de abril y del paro petrolero, no tuvo recato a la hora de buscar caminos de conciliación, con aquella feroz oposición que había intentado sacarlo del poder por todas las vías, y sin que el Papa ni la ONU anduviesen pidiéndoselo, emitió decretos de Amnistías e Indultos. Ahora bien, el Chávez tapa amarilla, no sólo se niega a dejar en libertad a los presos políticos, sino que ha tildado a la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional, de ley criminal y con su Sala Constitucional secuestrada, la declaró inconstitucional.
El Chávez verdadero, dictó el decreto Nº1.666 publicado en Gaceta Oficial con el N° 37.378 de fecha 4 de febrero de 2002, cuyo objetivo era iniciar el proceso de regularización de las tierras urbanas y el título definitivo de propiedad de sus viviendas, ocupadas por barrios populares, con la participación de las comunidades organizadas; mientras que el Chávez tapa amarilla, ha armado una injusta alharaca con la nueva Ley de Otorgamiento de Títulos de Propiedad a Beneficiarios de la Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela, ordenándole a sus compinches de la Sala Constitucional, la inconstitucionalidad de la misma, negándole así a los poseedores de dichas vivienda, a tener su título definitivo de propiedad.
El Chávez real, en su último cierre de campaña, frente a una multitud que lo aclamaba se le desprendió un chaparrón, y aún bajo la lluvia, siguió dando su pelea hasta la última gota fría; mientras que el Chávez tapa amarilla, con obsesión enfermiza, en su última aparición esmirriada de seguidores y también con un aguacero encima, utilizando poses, gestos y vestimenta, trató de reencarnar en el Comandante Eterno, tan sólo con la esperanza inútil de salvarse de la original patada por ese culo, que le dará el pueblo venezolano por haberle ocasionado tantas tragedias juntas, por su tragicómica gestión tapa amarilla.
