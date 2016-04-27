Dólar Simadi sube a Bs 366,33

Dólar Simadi sube a Bs 366,33

La cotización del dólar del Sistema Marginal de Divisas, Simadi, ha experimentado un incremento de Bs 159,55 desde que se anunció que sería reemplazado por un nuevo mecanismo.

Así, la tasa de cambio Simadi se cotizó este martes en Bs 366,33 por dólar, un alza de 90 céntimos con respecto al cierre del día anterior, informó el Banco Central de Venezuela.

Con este resultado, el valor del dólar en este sistema se ha incrementado Bs 159,55 desde que se anunció que sería reemplazado por un nuevo mecanismo llamado Divisas Complementarias (Dicom).

El BCV también informó que se liquidaron a través del Simadi 7,56% de las solicitudes de divisas del día.

El Estímulo

DEJA UN COMENTARIO