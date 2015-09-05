Docentes interinos exigen cargos fijos

Esta vez les tocÃ³ a los interinos. Un grupo de docentes adscritos a la GobernaciÃ³n del estado protestaron para exigir cargos fijos, rechazaron que no los tomaran en cuenta para el pago de las homologaciones.

Jorge Molina, docente de la unidad educativa FBM, asegurÃ³ que tiene mÃ¡s de tres aÃ±os sin cobrar un sueldo fijo como maestro, manifestÃ³ que â€œlos mal llamados colaboradoresâ€ necesitan urgentemente un cargo estable con ingresos acordes a la realidad econÃ³mica que tiene el paÃ­s, destacÃ³ que estÃ¡n cansados de conversaciones que no mejoran la situaciÃ³n de los dos mil 300 maestros que, segÃºn Molina, aÃºn prestan servicio como interinos.

â€œHay docentes que el que menos aÃ±os tiene sin cobrar son tres aÃ±os, estamos en esa calidad de docentes interinos pero sin sueldos, somos los mal llamados colaboradores. Queremos pedirle al gobernador que decrete nuestro ingreso ya, porque estamos cansados de vivir asÃ­”.

Molina afirmÃ³ que no cuentan con ingresos para costear los uniformes, traslados a las instituciones educativas ni para mantener a una familia. â€œNo tenemos para comprar uniformes, ni para cubrir los pasajes para ir a las escuelas, no tenemos dinero para ir a cubrir la compra de Ãºtiles escolares, la mayorÃ­a somos padres de familia, sustento de hogar y no tenemos dinero por seguir esperando un cargo que aÃºn no llega, nos hemos reunidos con diferentes representantes de la GobernaciÃ³n y las conversaciones no quedan en nada, seguimos esperandoâ€

Sin acuerdos

Los profesionales de la educaciÃ³n reclaman que las reuniones para lograr un acuerdo con la GobernaciÃ³n no han llegado a nada.

â€œNelson Canquiz y Rafael Morillo nos dijeron que nos iban a resolver la situaciÃ³n a mediados del mes de agosto y a esta fecha que ya iniciamos el mes escolar y no nos han dado respuestasâ€, asegurÃ³ Arisyuri Velasco, docente integral perteneciente a la escuela bÃ¡sica El Rosario.

Velasco, comentÃ³ que lleva cuatro aÃ±os como maestra de aula en la instituciÃ³n educativa y mantiene la esperanza de recibir el nombramiento con un cargo fijo.

â€œTengo cuatro aÃ±os dentro de la instituciÃ³n esperando, mientras tanto vivo de la ayuda que me da mi familia, pero ya esto es insostenible. Nos hemos estado reuniendo con una comisiÃ³n que designÃ³ el gobernador dirigida por Nelson Canquiz y Rafael Morillo, para la tercera reuniÃ³n enviaron a Viviana Colmenares que es la jefa de Recursos Humanos de la SecretarÃ­a de EducaciÃ³n y en esas discusiones ellos alegaron que todos los puestos estaban en trÃ¡mites, pero que iban a hacer las inspecciones necesarias dentro de las instituciones y que iban a estar verificando caso por caso, pero ya estamos en septiembre y aÃºn no hay respuesta contundente ni afirmativa para nosotros los interinosâ€, agregÃ³.

2.300 docentes interinos esperan cargo fijo.

Pago cancelado

Nelson Canquiz, secretario de Asuntos PolÃ­ticos, Administrativos y Laborales de la GobernaciÃ³n, informÃ³ que ya fue cancelado el pago del 50 por ciento correspondiente a la homologaciÃ³n de los docentes del estado, Canquiz recalcÃ³ que las polÃ­ticas del Gobierno es lograr la igualdad salarial entre los docentes tanto regionales como nacionales.