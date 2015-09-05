Docentes interinos exigen cargos fijos

Esta vez les tocÃ³ a los interinos. Un grupo de docentes adscritos a la GobernaciÃ³n del estado protestaron para exigir cargos fijos, rechazaron que no los tomaran en cuenta para el pago de las homologaciones.
Jorge Molina, docente de la unidad educativa FBM, asegurÃ³ que tiene mÃ¡s de tres aÃ±os sin cobrar un sueldo fijo como maestro, manifestÃ³ que â€œlos mal llamados colaboradoresâ€ necesitan urgentemente un cargo estable con ingresos acordes a la realidad econÃ³mica que tiene el paÃs, destacÃ³ que estÃ¡n cansados de conversaciones que no mejoran la situaciÃ³n de los dos mil 300 maestros que, segÃºn Molina, aÃºn prestan servicio como interinos.
â€œHay docentes que el que menos aÃ±os tiene sin cobrar son tres aÃ±os, estamos en esa calidad de docentes interinos pero sin sueldos, somos los mal llamados colaboradores. Queremos pedirle al gobernador que decrete nuestro ingreso ya, porque estamos cansados de vivir asÃ”.
Molina afirmÃ³ que no cuentan con ingresos para costear los uniformes, traslados a las instituciones educativas ni para mantener a una familia. â€œNo tenemos para comprar uniformes, ni para cubrir los pasajes para ir a las escuelas, no tenemos dinero para ir a cubrir la compra de Ãºtiles escolares, la mayorÃa somos padres de familia, sustento de hogar y no tenemos dinero por seguir esperando un cargo que aÃºn no llega, nos hemos reunidos con diferentes representantes de la GobernaciÃ³n y las conversaciones no quedan en nada, seguimos esperandoâ€
Sin acuerdos
Los profesionales de la educaciÃ³n reclaman que las reuniones para lograr un acuerdo con la GobernaciÃ³n no han llegado a nada.
â€œNelson Canquiz y Rafael Morillo nos dijeron que nos iban a resolver la situaciÃ³n a mediados del mes de agosto y a esta fecha que ya iniciamos el mes escolar y no nos han dado respuestasâ€, asegurÃ³ Arisyuri Velasco, docente integral perteneciente a la escuela bÃ¡sica El Rosario.
Velasco, comentÃ³ que lleva cuatro aÃ±os como maestra de aula en la instituciÃ³n educativa y mantiene la esperanza de recibir el nombramiento con un cargo fijo.
â€œTengo cuatro aÃ±os dentro de la instituciÃ³n esperando, mientras tanto vivo de la ayuda que me da mi familia, pero ya esto es insostenible. Nos hemos estado reuniendo con una comisiÃ³n que designÃ³ el gobernador dirigida por Nelson Canquiz y Rafael Morillo, para la tercera reuniÃ³n enviaron a Viviana Colmenares que es la jefa de Recursos Humanos de la SecretarÃa de EducaciÃ³n y en esas discusiones ellos alegaron que todos los puestos estaban en trÃ¡mites, pero que iban a hacer las inspecciones necesarias dentro de las instituciones y que iban a estar verificando caso por caso, pero ya estamos en septiembre y aÃºn no hay respuesta contundente ni afirmativa para nosotros los interinosâ€, agregÃ³.
2.300 docentes interinos esperan cargo fijo.
Pago cancelado
Nelson Canquiz, secretario de Asuntos Políticos, Administrativos y Laborales de la Gobernación, informó que ya fue cancelado el pago del 50 por ciento correspondiente a la homologación de los docentes del estado, Canquiz recalcó que las políticas del Gobierno es lograr la igualdad salarial entre los docentes tanto regionales como nacionales.
