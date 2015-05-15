Director del diario ABC: Estoy dispuesto a ir frente a un juez a mostrar nuestras pruebas

Bleito Rubido, director del diario ABC de EspaÃ±a, hablÃ³ en El Informativo de NTN24 y dijo que ve â€œmuy complejoâ€ que NicolÃ¡s Maduro emprenda acciones legales contra el periÃ³dico, pues â€œla informaciÃ³n publicada fue muy contrastadaâ€, publica ABC de EspaÃ±a.
â€œNos mantenemos firmes en la informaciÃ³n sobre el â€˜Cartel de los Solesâ€™, que Diosdado Cabello es el director. Nuestro corresponsal en Washington, Emily Blasco, tiene fuentes de la inteligencia norteamericana y de la lucha contra el narcotrÃ¡fico. Es informaciÃ³n muy contrastadaâ€, asegurÃ³.
Rubido reiterÃ³ que â€œestamos dispuestos a sentarnos ante un juez y aportar todas las pruebas que tenemosâ€.
â€œLamentamos que la prensa venezolana tenga que estar sufriendo por algo tan fundamental en una democracia como lo es la libertad de expresiÃ³n, poder actuar de conciencia crÃtica y poder informar sobre hechos relevantesâ€, concluyÃ³.
El diario ABC de EspaÃ±a mostrÃ³ su apoyo a los 22 empresarios de los medios de comunicaciÃ³n que fueron sancionados por el rÃ©gimen de Venezuela con la prohibiciÃ³n de salir del paÃs.
La sanciÃ³n se dio por republicar un informe del diario espaÃ±ol el ABC en el que se relacionan a altos mandos del chavismo con el llamado â€˜Cartel de los Solesâ€™, banda delictiva dedicada al narcotrÃ¡fico.
