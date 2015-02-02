Diputado Montoya denuncia colapso en el sistema de aguas servidas por petrÃ³leo en Bachaquero

Un riesgo sin precedentes corren los habitantes del municipio Valmore RodrÃguezÂ y en el especial los ciudadanos de la poblaciÃ³n de Bachaquero, una filtraciÃ³n de petrÃ³leoÂ la planta de bombeo de aguas servidas de esa jurisdicciÃ³n zuliana.
La denuncia la hizo el diputado Julio Montoya de visita en Bachaquero, quien verificÃ³ la situaciÃ³n, explicÃ³ que por una extraÃ±a razÃ³n el petrÃ³leo se encuentra en la planta de bombeo cuyas aguas deben ir a una planta de tratamiento que a su vez esta inoperativa.
DestacÃ³ que las gestiones del alcalde Ender Pino no han tenido ningÃºn resultado pues la directiva de Hidrolago y Pdvsa han hecho caso omiso.
Es grave la situaciÃ³n, detallÃ³ el parlamentario zuliano, al recordar que dicha planta de bombeo no puede trabajar con un material tan pesado como el petrÃ³leo, lo que traerÃ¡ como consecuencia el colapsa del sistema de cloacas de Bachaquero , y por ende enfermedades, contaminaciÃ³n ambiental entre otras.
NOTA DE PRENSA
