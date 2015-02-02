Diputado Montoya denuncia colapso en el sistema de aguas servidas por petrÃ³leo...

Diputado Montoya denuncia colapso en el sistema de aguas servidas por petrÃ³leo en Bachaquero

Por biendateao -
1738
449
COMPARTIR

Un riesgo sin precedentes corren los habitantes del municipio Valmore RodrÃ­guezÂ  y en el especial los ciudadanos de la poblaciÃ³n de Bachaquero, una filtraciÃ³n de petrÃ³leoÂ  la planta de bombeo de aguas servidas de esa jurisdicciÃ³n zuliana.

 

La denuncia la hizo el diputado Julio Montoya de visita en Bachaquero, quien verificÃ³ la situaciÃ³n, explicÃ³ que por una extraÃ±a razÃ³n el petrÃ³leo se encuentra en la planta de bombeo cuyas aguas deben ir a una planta de tratamiento que a su vez esta inoperativa.

 

DestacÃ³ que las gestiones del alcalde Ender Pino no han tenido ningÃºn resultado pues la directiva de Hidrolago y Pdvsa han hecho caso omiso.

 

Es grave la situaciÃ³n, detallÃ³ el parlamentario zuliano, al recordar que dicha planta de bombeo no puede trabajar con un material tan pesado como el petrÃ³leo, lo que traerÃ¡ como consecuencia el colapsa del sistema de cloacas de Bachaquero , y por ende enfermedades, contaminaciÃ³n ambiental entre otras.

NOTA DE PRENSA

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

449 COMENTARIOS

  25. This particular blog is really entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a lot of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  28. Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this website needs rather more consideration. I?ll in all probability be again to read rather more, thanks for that info.

  62. Thanks for some other informative web site. The place else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect manner? I have a mission that I’m just now operating on, and I have been on the look out for such information.|

  108. Usually I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.

  119. It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!|

  123. Whats up this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  125. I was just searching for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.

  129. Recently, I did not give plenty of consideration to leaving suggestions on weblog web page posts and have positioned comments even significantly much less.

  133. Your article continually comprise much of really in the lead to date information. Everyplace accomplish you come cheery with this? Merely declaring you are vastly innovative. Thanks again

  134. I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  144. Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  145. Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers|

  152. When I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment. Is there a way you can remove me from that service? Kudos!|

  154. Good â€“ I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.

  160. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! Fear not that thy life shall come to an end, but rather fear that it shall never have a beginning. by John Henry Cardinal Newman.

  162. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else having the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  163. Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, as i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this web site conations actually good funny stuff too.|

  165. Hello there, There’s no doubt that your site might be having browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent site!|

  171. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will send this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!|

  190. Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  196. We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page again.

  198. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  205. Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.|

  206. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. Many thanks|

  208. Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and outstanding style and design.|

  213. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  214. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  215. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  216. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it|

  218. Great website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you!|

  219. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  220. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re using? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?|

  221. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  225. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!|

  226. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  228. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  229. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea|

  239. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. However think about if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field. Good blog!|

  240. games for android

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  241. apk games

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  246. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  251. kala jadoo

    […]we like to honor many other online web sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  252. I am no longer sure the place you are getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend some time finding out more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I used to be looking for this info for my mission.|

  254. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you ought to write more about this topic, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak about such issues. To the next! Cheers!!|

  255. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.|

  258. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.|

  266. Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!|

  269. Hi this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  276. I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?|

  278. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info particularly the final part :) I deal with such information much. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thanks and good luck. |

  287. best sex toys of 2015

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  288. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|

  289. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good site!|

  297. Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade methods with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  300. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  301. You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I find this matter to be really one thing that I believe I would never understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me. I am taking a look ahead on your subsequent post, I will try to get the hang of it!|

  350. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  353. Nice blog here! Also your website rather a lot up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate link in your host? I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  354. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  362. pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  363. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  367. Adam and Eve Lube

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be really really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  368. free download for pc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  374. I don’t even know the way I finished up here, but I assumed this post used to be good. I don’t recognise who you are but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger in case you are not already. Cheers!|

  378. Wow, awesome weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  381. You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  391. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =). We can have a link trade agreement between us!

  399. I think that is one of the such a lot important info for me. And i am happy reading your article. However want to remark on few common things, The web site taste is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Just right process, cheers

  403. I am often to blogging and i actually appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.

  407. What as up mates, you are sharing your opinion concerning blog Web optimization, I am also new user of web, so I am also getting more from it. Thanks to all.

  408. RMUTT

    […]Every the moment inside a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most recent websites that we pick out […]

  409. you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a magnificent process on this topic!

  419. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.

  420. I simply had to thank you so much once again. I am not sure what I might have worked on without those points provided by you directly on my subject matter. It became a very difficult crisis for me, nevertheless taking a look at your expert mode you processed that made me to jump for delight. I’m just grateful for the information and thus have high hopes you comprehend what a great job that you are doing instructing many others with UFO aid of your blog. Most probably you haven’t got to know any of us.

  426. Hey there, I think your Minecraft website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your Minecraft website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good Mods Minecraft blog!

  429. Amazing Minecraft blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own Minecraft website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Bless you!

  431. Heya i’m for the first time Tylor Swift fans re. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga found this board and As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga find It truly useful & it Tylor Swift fans lped me out a lot. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga hope to give something back and aid others like with you being a Gaga fan helped me.

  433. Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my blog so i got here to “go back UFO prefer”.I am attempting to find issues to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!

  440. Hey, you used to learn about aliens and towrite magnificent, but UFO s last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  441. What information technologies could we use to make it easier to keep track of when new blog posts were made and which blog posts we had read and which we haven at read? Please be precise.

  444. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

  447. I was just looking for this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO