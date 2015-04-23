Diego Risquez: “La gente quedarÃ¡ sorprendida con la actuaciÃ³n del “Chino””

El director de cine, Diego Risquez, afirmÃ³ que la pelÃcula â€œEl Malqueridoâ€ serÃa proyectada en diciembre en los principales cines del paÃs, y la primera ciudad donde se estrenarÃ¡ serÃ¡ la ciudad de Maracaibo.
El dÃa 22 mayo culminarÃa la fase de filmaciÃ³n, asÃ lo informÃ³ el cineasta en entrevista con el periodista DÃ¡maso JimÃ©nez, durante su programa radial DÃ¡maso 2.0 transmitido por Ã‰xitos 89.7fm.
â€œLa gente quedarÃ¡ sorprendida con la actuaciÃ³n de JesÃºs Miranda , Â ha hecho un trabajo maravilloso, a travÃ©s de la disciplina actoral. Tiene aÃ±o y medio trabajando, todas las escenas se han ido repasando, Hector Manrique ayudÃ³Â en la lectura del guiÃ³n, en los Ãºltimo dos meses y medio la actriz Â Sheila Manterola que se encargÃ³ del coaching del actor.â€Â contÃ³
AnunciÃ³Â que el Grammy propuso realizar un disco con las canciones de la pelÃcula “El Malquerido” con la voz del “Chino”.
El film rememorarÃ¡ la dÃ©cada de los 50Â´, â€œpor un problema estÃ©tico serÃ¡ rodado en blanco y negro ya que utilizamos material de archivo de la Ã©poca para recrear mejor la realidad, aunque es filmado a color su resultado final es en blanco y negroâ€ recalcÃ³.
Biendateao / Marlyn LeÃ³n
