Diego Risquez afina detalles de El Malquerido

Diego Risquez afina detalles de El Malquerido

Por biendateao -
1718
356
COMPARTIR

El director venezolano Diego Risquez estuvo ayer de visita en Maracaibo para afinar detalles de lo que serÃ¡ la pelÃ­cula El Malquerido, que narrarÃ¡ la vida del bolerista zuliano Felipe Pirela y que serÃ¡ protagonizada por JesÃºs Miranda, El Chino. El cineasta tuvo su primer encuentro con Dylan PÃ©rez y Joandry Olivares, quienes interpretarÃ¡n a Pirela durante su infancia. AdemÃ¡s, conversÃ³ con Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas, gobernador del estado, quien dio un aporte de 100 mil bolÃ­vares para algunos gastos de la cinta, que iniciarÃ¡ su rodaje el prÃ³ximo 9 de marzo en Caracas.

El director de otras producciones como ReverÃ³n dijo sentirse complacido con los pequeÃ±os de 13 y 14 aÃ±os, con quienes va a trabajar. “Tienen muy buen registro vocal y creo que van a hacer un muy buen trabajo. Indudablemente tienen talento y les veo muy buen futuro si se dedican a esto”, dijo el cineasta luego de hacerles varias pruebas.

En mayo en Maracaibo

El rodaje de la pelÃ­cula en Maracaibo iniciarÃ¡ el 16 de mayo. Risquez dijo en conversaciÃ³n con La Verdad que hasta ahora todo estÃ¡ marchando bien y que el Ãºnico contratiempo que han tenido es el de reconstruir los momentos histÃ³ricos de la trama de los aÃ±os 40. “Lamentablemente, se ha borrado nuestra memoria y los jÃ³venes no tienen idea de cÃ³mo eran nuestras ciudades hace 60 aÃ±os. Afortunadamente, hay espacios con los que podemos contar para desarrollar esta propuesta”.

AgradeciÃ³ a la GobernaciÃ³n del estado el aporte que estÃ¡ haciendo para la realizaciÃ³n de la pelÃ­cula en la ciudad. AdemÃ¡s del apoyo monetario que cubrirÃ¡ la alimentaciÃ³n, tambiÃ©n correrÃ¡n con los gastos de los boletos aÃ©reos, el hospedaje, el transporte dentro de Maracaibo y la seguridad de 60 personas durante dos semanas.

Los pequeÃ±os actores, Dylan y Joandry, se mostraron contentos y emocionados con el cara a cara que tuvieron con el reconocido director venezolano, que les pidiÃ³ que cantaran alguna canciÃ³n de Felipe Pirela y que los hizo recrear algunas escenas de lo que serÃ¡ la pelÃ­cula.

Sin Daniel Sarcos

A pesar de que Diego Risquez, director de la pelÃ­cula El Malquerido, querÃ­a la participaciÃ³n de Daniel Sarcos dentro de la trama, el conductor de Telemundo no podrÃ¡ formar parte de ella. Se esperaba que el animador hiciera el papel del padre de Felipe Pirela, pero sus compromisos en Miami y Puerto Rico se lo impiden. El personaje se debate hasta ahora entre otros dos reconocidos actores y serÃ¡ el viernes cuando el director decida cuÃ¡l de los dos estarÃ¡ en la historia. Entre los confirmados estÃ¡n Mariaca SemprÃºn, Carlos Cruz, HÃ©ctor ManrÃ­quez, quien interpretarÃ¡ al maestro Billo, y SÃ³crates Serrano.

Los dos Felipe

JesÃºs Miranda, el Chino, publicÃ³ una fotografÃ­a en su cuenta en Instagram en la que sale sonriendo junto a Dylan PÃ©rez, quien harÃ¡ el papel de Felipe Pirela en su niÃ±ez. “Pipito Pirela and Felipe Pirela”, comentÃ³ el cantante que interpretarÃ¡ al “Bolerista de AmÃ©rica” en la cinta El Malquerido de Diego Risquez.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

356 COMENTARIOS

  8. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  16. This unique blog is really cool and besides informative. I have chosen many interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  17. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! Fear not that thy life shall come to an end, but rather fear that it shall never have a beginning. by John Henry Cardinal Newman.

  22. Very nice article and straight to the point. I don at know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx

  30. Wow I\ ave been looking and waiting for this a quite sometime. The topics are good and i know i will learn so much for this. Thank you so much and happy new year business English pod.

  70. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  81. Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this amazing site needs much more attention. I all probably be returning to read more, thanks for the information!

  82. Just read this I was reading through some of your posts on this site and I think this internet site is rattling informative ! Keep on posting.

  90. Thank you, I ave just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  92. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  107. This very blog is definitely interesting and diverting. I have picked a lot of interesting advices out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  109. I believe this is one of the most important information for me. And i am satisfied studying your article. But wanna observation on few general issues, The web site taste is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Excellent activity, cheers|

  114. Valuable info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site by accident, and I’m stunned why this accident did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.|

  120. Wonderful items from you, man. I have consider your stuff previous to and you are simply too fantastic. I really like what you’ve bought here, really like what you are saying and the way in which wherein you assert it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific site.|

  122. Having read this I thought it was really enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  143. After exploring a handful of the articles on your site, I truly appreciate your technique of blogging. I added it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my website too and let me know what you think.|

  144. You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing which I feel I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very huge for me. I am looking ahead on your subsequent put up, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  145. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this. Also, the blog loads super quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!|

  146. Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous to and you’re simply too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired right here, really like what you are stating and the best way by which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific website.|

  157. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in internet explorer, could test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge section of other people will leave out your great writing because of this problem.|

  162. Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.|

  169. You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  187. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after going through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|

  188. Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any tips? Appreciate it!|

  202. I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  212. Wonderful article! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)|

  232. hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon.|

  246. Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So good to find somebody with some unique ideas on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this website is something that is needed on the net, somebody with somewhat originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the internet!

  261. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  262. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  269. cialis

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re in fact really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  277. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  281. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea|

  282. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|

  292. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.

  297. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  298. pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  304. What i do not understood is in fact how you are now not actually a lot more smartly-liked than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus considerably in the case of this topic, produced me in my opinion consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested except it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. All the time handle it up!|

  336. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  339. Thanks for some other fantastic post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.

  341. Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks|

  345. fleshlight sex

    […]we prefer to honor numerous other online web pages around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  346. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  347. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO