Diego Risquez afina detalles de El Malquerido

El director venezolano Diego Risquez estuvo ayer de visita en Maracaibo para afinar detalles de lo que serÃ¡ la pelÃcula El Malquerido, que narrarÃ¡ la vida del bolerista zuliano Felipe Pirela y que serÃ¡ protagonizada por JesÃºs Miranda, El Chino. El cineasta tuvo su primer encuentro con Dylan PÃ©rez y Joandry Olivares, quienes interpretarÃ¡n a Pirela durante su infancia. AdemÃ¡s, conversÃ³ con Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas, gobernador del estado, quien dio un aporte de 100 mil bolÃvares para algunos gastos de la cinta, que iniciarÃ¡ su rodaje el prÃ³ximo 9 de marzo en Caracas.
El director de otras producciones como ReverÃ³n dijo sentirse complacido con los pequeÃ±os de 13 y 14 aÃ±os, con quienes va a trabajar. “Tienen muy buen registro vocal y creo que van a hacer un muy buen trabajo. Indudablemente tienen talento y les veo muy buen futuro si se dedican a esto”, dijo el cineasta luego de hacerles varias pruebas.
En mayo en Maracaibo
El rodaje de la pelÃcula en Maracaibo iniciarÃ¡ el 16 de mayo. Risquez dijo en conversaciÃ³n con La Verdad que hasta ahora todo estÃ¡ marchando bien y que el Ãºnico contratiempo que han tenido es el de reconstruir los momentos histÃ³ricos de la trama de los aÃ±os 40. “Lamentablemente, se ha borrado nuestra memoria y los jÃ³venes no tienen idea de cÃ³mo eran nuestras ciudades hace 60 aÃ±os. Afortunadamente, hay espacios con los que podemos contar para desarrollar esta propuesta”.
AgradeciÃ³ a la GobernaciÃ³n del estado el aporte que estÃ¡ haciendo para la realizaciÃ³n de la pelÃcula en la ciudad. AdemÃ¡s del apoyo monetario que cubrirÃ¡ la alimentaciÃ³n, tambiÃ©n correrÃ¡n con los gastos de los boletos aÃ©reos, el hospedaje, el transporte dentro de Maracaibo y la seguridad de 60 personas durante dos semanas.
Los pequeÃ±os actores, Dylan y Joandry, se mostraron contentos y emocionados con el cara a cara que tuvieron con el reconocido director venezolano, que les pidiÃ³ que cantaran alguna canciÃ³n de Felipe Pirela y que los hizo recrear algunas escenas de lo que serÃ¡ la pelÃcula.
Sin Daniel Sarcos
A pesar de que Diego Risquez, director de la pelÃcula El Malquerido, querÃa la participaciÃ³n de Daniel Sarcos dentro de la trama, el conductor de Telemundo no podrÃ¡ formar parte de ella. Se esperaba que el animador hiciera el papel del padre de Felipe Pirela, pero sus compromisos en Miami y Puerto Rico se lo impiden. El personaje se debate hasta ahora entre otros dos reconocidos actores y serÃ¡ el viernes cuando el director decida cuÃ¡l de los dos estarÃ¡ en la historia. Entre los confirmados estÃ¡n Mariaca SemprÃºn, Carlos Cruz, HÃ©ctor ManrÃquez, quien interpretarÃ¡ al maestro Billo, y SÃ³crates Serrano.
Los dos Felipe
JesÃºs Miranda, el Chino, publicÃ³ una fotografÃa en su cuenta en Instagram en la que sale sonriendo junto a Dylan PÃ©rez, quien harÃ¡ el papel de Felipe Pirela en su niÃ±ez. “Pipito Pirela and Felipe Pirela”, comentÃ³ el cantante que interpretarÃ¡ al “Bolerista de AmÃ©rica” en la cinta El Malquerido de Diego Risquez.
