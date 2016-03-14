Detienen por extorsión a la directora de Sundde Apure

Detienen por extorsión a la directora de Sundde Apure

Otras seis personas fueron retenidas, entre ellas un sargento primero de la Guardia Nacional. Cuatro comerciantes denunciaron extorsión

Este domingo fue detenida en averiguación por extorsión Carla Salcedo Peña, directora de la Superintedencia de Precios Justos de Apure.

Antes de que Salcedo fuera retenida, otras seis personas fueron privadas de libertad, entre ellas un sargento primero de la Guardia Nacional, informó Javier Mayorca, periodista.

Cuatro comerciantes denunciaron extorsión, acotó el comunicador.

  953. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  956. Red Hearts Glass Dildo

    […]we prefer to honor several other world wide web internet sites around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  964. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|

