Detienen a Roberto Messuti en Chile

Por biendateao -
3454
1214
El actor Roberto Messuti fue detenido la noche de ayer en Chile, luego de finalizar el partido entre Venezuela y Brasil.

â€œEstoy siendo vÃ­ctima de una injusticia policial en Chile por defender a mi Gobierno Revolucionario y Chavista!â€, escribiÃ³ el tambiÃ©n presentador en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mensaje estaba acompaÃ±ado de una imagen en la que ve a Messuti, con una gorra de Tves, dentro de un vehÃ­culo aparentemente policial.

La detenciÃ³n del actor se habrÃ­a producido luego de un impase con otro aficionado que presuntamente atacÃ³ al Gobierno de Venezuela.

â€œDefendiendo nuestro Gobierno en Chile de un disociado estoy siendo vÃ­ctima de la intolerancia apoyada por la policÃ­a!â€.

En la misma red social, el venezolano responsabilizÃ³ por su seguridad a un sargento segundo de apellido RoldÃ¡n.

 

LV

