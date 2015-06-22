Detienen a Roberto Messuti en Chile

El actor Roberto Messuti fue detenido la noche de ayer en Chile, luego de finalizar el partido entre Venezuela y Brasil.
â€œEstoy siendo vÃctima de una injusticia policial en Chile por defender a mi Gobierno Revolucionario y Chavista!â€, escribiÃ³ el tambiÃ©n presentador en su cuenta de Twitter.
El mensaje estaba acompaÃ±ado de una imagen en la que ve a Messuti, con una gorra de Tves, dentro de un vehÃculo aparentemente policial.
La detenciÃ³n del actor se habrÃa producido luego de un impase con otro aficionado que presuntamente atacÃ³ al Gobierno de Venezuela.
â€œDefendiendo nuestro Gobierno en Chile de un disociado estoy siendo vÃctima de la intolerancia apoyada por la policÃa!â€.
En la misma red social, el venezolano responsabilizÃ³ por su seguridad a un sargento segundo de apellido RoldÃ¡n.
Estoy siendo vÃctima d una injusticia policial en Chile por defender a mi Gobierno Revolucionario y Chavista! pic.twitter.com/6aTz0PHfWm
â€” Roberto Messuti (@rmessuti) June 22, 2015
LV
