Liberan a periodista y camarÃ³grafo de VerTvNoticias detenidos por el Sebin

Este viernes fue detenida por funcionarios del SebinÂ  la periodista Gabriela Salcedo de VerTvNoticias.com y el camarÃ³grafo Osniel Troncoso cuando buscaban informaciÃ³n sobre la situaciÃ³n del alcalde Antonio Ledezma, quienes fueron liberados horas mÃ¡s tarde.

La periodista Salcedo pudo hacer una llamada en la que indicÃ³ que habÃ­an sido retenidos por el Sebin, y dijo que estaban siendo interrogados por los funcionarios.

En principio se habÃ­a informado que la periodista y el camarÃ³grafo estaban en el Sebin de El Helicoide, pero luego se confirmÃ³ que estaban rindiendo declaraciÃ³n en el Sebin de Plaza Venezuela.

 

 

 

 

MÃ¡s informaciÃ³n en breve

EL NACIONAL

DEJA UN COMENTARIO