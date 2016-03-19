Detenidos por Polimaracaibo tres sujetos tras robo masivo en restaurante en La...

Detenidos por Polimaracaibo tres sujetos tras robo masivo en restaurante en La Limpia

El hecho ocurrió la tarde del viernes, cuando una banda de asaltantes irrumpió en el local de comida y sometieron a más de 15 comensales, y al personal que labora en el mismo. Luego de una persecución, efectivos del inteligencia del Cuerpo de Policía Municipal de Maracaibo, capturaron a tres de los delincuentes, mientras otros cuatro lograron huir.

En labores de patrullaje e inteligencia, funcionarios del DIEP de Polimaracaibo capturaron a tres de siete atracadores, luego de haber sometido a más de 20 personas en un restaurante ubicado en el sector La Limpia. “Encontrándonos en labores de inteligencia nos percatamos que tres individuos de manera sospechosa abordaron un vehículo  Chevrolet Aveo color rojo, otros dos embarcaron en una camioneta, y dos más en una motocicleta, al acercarnos al lugar una personas nos señaló que sujetos eran unos asaltantes, y de inmediato se inició la persecución”, indicó uno de los oficiales actuantes.

El trío hamponil hizo frente a la comisión efectuando disparos por la avenida la limpia, sin embargo gracias a un cerco policial se logró la captura de los tres hombres que quedaron identificados como: German José Cohen de 31 años, Ilwinghs Javier Espinel Camacho de 33 años, y Richard José Hernández de 41 años.

“El ciudadano Ilwinghs Espinel presentó solicitud por el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución  del Estado Zulia, por posesión ilícita de estupefaciente. Y el ciudadano Richard Hernández, presentó historial policial por robo agravado y porte ilícito de arma”, informó el director de Polimaracaibo, G/B de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana, Rubén Ramírez Cáceres.

En el procedimiento se incautó un arma de fuego, con la que los delincuentes sometieron a las víctimas, además se recuperaron el 90% de las pertenencias robadas, indicó la autoridad policial. Tambien fue retenido el vehículo en el que se transportaban los atracadores

“Estamos tras la pista de los otro cuatros saltantes que huyeron en una camioneta y en una motocicleta. Los detenidos están a la orden del Ministerio Público y esperamos caiga sobre ellos todo el peso de la Ley”, refirió Ramírez Cáceres.

 

