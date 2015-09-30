Desplegaron OLP en Caracas y Carabobo

Desplegaron OLP en Caracas y Carabobo

A travÃ©s de su cuenta oficial de Twitter el ministro de Interior Justicia y Paz, Gustavo GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez, informÃ³ que se desplegÃ³ La OperaciÃ³n Liberal al Pueblo (OLP) en el estado Carabobo y en el Distrito Capital.

En Carabobo se extendieron 810 funcionarios en busca de las bandas de los municipios Valencia y Libetador, mientras que en Caracas se desplegaron 729 funcionarios en la Parroquia San Pedro.

