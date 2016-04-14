Operativo OLP evitó actividades escolares en La Guajira

Las actividades escolares se vieron afectadas por el despliegue militar en las zonas adyacentes al Mercado Los Filuos.
Desde horas de la madrugada de este jueves un contingente de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana fue desplegado en un nuevo operativo de seguridad en el Mercado Los Filuos de la Guajira en el estado Zulia y sus adyacencias.
Los funcionarios militares además de realizar inspecciones en el conocido mercado popular, practicaron allanamientos en las viviendas ubicadas en los alrededores, en búsqueda de caletas de combustible y productos regulados que se comercializan con precios especulativos en dicho mercado.
Por este operativo se vio interrumpido el tránsito vehicular en la Troncal del Caribe, principal vía de comunicación entre Venezuela y Colombia, obstaculizando también el paso hacia la zona de Guarero por lo que se afectó la movilidad de los habitantes de este sector y se generaron largas colas de carros que pretendían llegar hasta esta región.
El Jefe de la Región de Defensa Integral (Redi) de Occidente, El Mayor General Franklin García Duque informó que el operativo se extendería por 48 horas.
Irani Acosta -FYA
