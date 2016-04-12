Despiden a la periodista Ahiana Figueroa por participar en investigación de los Papeles de Panamá

La periodista Ahiana Figueroa fue despedida este martes del Grupo Últimas Noticias (GUN), por su participación en la investigación de los llamados Papeles de Panamá, una filtración de documentos de la firma Mossack Fonseca que revela el ocultamiento de propiedades de empresas, activos, ganancias y evasión tributaria por partes de distintos líderes y actores.
Figueroa, que forma parte del grupo de profesionales venezolanos que participan de la investigación, trabajaba en el GUN desde hace más de 6 años y hoy, violentando su fuero profesional, así como la Constitución y la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, fue despedida por la gerencia de la empresa editorial cuyos accionistas se desconocen, pero que mantiene una línea editorial favorable al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
La periodista, afiliada al Sindicato nacional de Trabajadores de la Prensa (SNTP), publicó una nota que tituló “Gonzalo Tirado: un plan para esconder el dinero que captó como banquero”, luego de profundizar en los hallazgos encontrados en los documentos filtrados.
El SNTP denuncia la arbitrariedad e ilegalidad de la medida ejecutada por Últimas Noticias contra la periodista Ahiana Figueroa y exhorta a los organismos nacionales e internacionales garantes del derecho al trabajo y a la libertad de expresión, a rechazar el hecho que se suma al ya sistemático atropello de los trabajadores de la prensa en Venezuela.
Mientras que en otros países renuncian funcionarios públicos y otros son investigados por las revelaciones de la investigación, en Venezuela se persiguen a los comunicadores que hacen públicos los datos y sus implicaciones, fustigó la organización gremial.
Alerta el SNTP que el despido de Figueroa, sin que se diera una causa justificada para ello, hace parte de los esfuerzos oficiales para silenciar el periodismo de investigación y tapar la denuncia sobre hechos de corrupción.
Además de ser un derecho constitucional y legal, la estabilidad e inamovilidad laboral que existe por decreto, le impide a Últimas Noticias despedir por la vía exprés, como lo ha hecho este martes a la periodista. Hay que decir también que en ninguna de las empresas de medios donde el SNTP tiene suscritas convenciones colectivas –ÚN entre ellas- está establecida la exclusividad de sus trabajadores, por lo que Figueroa no estaba impedida de hacer parte de este conglomerado de profesionales que, de manera independiente, participan en la investigación.
