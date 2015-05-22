Designan fiscales para investigar muerte de juez en Valle la Pascua

Designan fiscales para investigar muerte de juez en Valle la Pascua

El Ministerio PÃºblico comisionÃ³ a los fiscales 24Âº nacional y 6Âº del estado GuÃ¡rico, Didier Rojas y Julio CÃ©sar Rengifo, respectivamente, para investigar la muerte del juez Miguel Rafael Ledezma GonzÃ¡lez (43), quien fue asesinado hoy en la calle Mascota de la poblaciÃ³n de Valle la Pascua, municipio Leonardo Infante.

Los representantes del Ministerio PÃºblico coordinan las diligencias de los funcionarios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃ­ficas, Penales y CriminalÃ­sticas, quienes se trasladaron al lugar del hecho para colectar evidencias de interÃ©s criminalÃ­stico, asÃ­ como una serie de experticias, entre ellas la fijaciÃ³n fotogrÃ¡fica del sitio, la planimetrÃ­a, la trayectoria balÃ­stica y las entrevistas a diferentes testigos.

De acuerdo con la informaciÃ³n preliminar, a las 8:10 de la maÃ±ana de este viernes 22, el coordinador del Circuito Judicial Penal de GuÃ¡rico, extensiÃ³n Valle de La Pascua, Miguel Rafael Ledezma GonzÃ¡lez, se desplazaba en su vehÃ­culo marca Hyundai por la calle Mascota.

A 20 metros de la sede del circuito judicial penal de la mencionada localidad, el juez Ledezma GonzÃ¡lez fue interceptado por dos motorizados, quienes le dispararon, causÃ¡ndole varias heridas. A los pocos minutos, falleciÃ³ en la

