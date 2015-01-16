Designan fiscal para investigar muerte de escolta de Arias CÃ¡rdenas

Designan fiscal para investigar muerte de escolta de Arias CÃ¡rdenas

Por biendateao -
583
140
COMPARTIR

El Ministerio PÃºblico comisionÃ³ a la fiscal 11Âª del estado Zulia, Tatiana RincÃ³n, a fin de investigar la muerte del inspector del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), CÃ©sar Antonio Bonaldi (35), hecho ocurrido el pasado jueves 15 de enero en el corredor vial La TuberÃ­a, barrio Sobre la Misma Tierra, municipio Maracaibo, estado Zulia.Â 

En este sentido, la fiscal coordina las experticias tÃ©cnicas practicadas por funcionarios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃ­ficas, Penales y CriminalÃ­sticas orientadas a determinar las responsabilidades penales derivadas de este hecho.

Entre las experticias se encuentran la inspecciÃ³n tÃ©cnica del sitio del suceso, la fijaciÃ³n fotogrÃ¡fica del lugar, colecciÃ³n de las evidencias fÃ­sicas, levantamiento planimÃ©trico, entrevistas a testigos y recolecciÃ³n de videos, entre otras diligencias de investigaciÃ³n.

De acuerdo con la informaciÃ³n preliminar, Bonaldi, quien tambiÃ©n fungÃ­a como escolta del gobernador del estado Zulia, Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas, fue a buscar a un compaÃ±ero de trabajo para dirigirse a sus labores, cuando ambos fueron interceptados por dos hombres que les dispararon presuntamente con intenciÃ³n de robarle la moto en la que se trasladaban.

 

LV

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

140 COMENTARIOS

  10. Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  11. Thanks , I ave recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  18. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  44. It as truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  50. You could definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  57. This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  59. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  88. Terrific work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)

  96. This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO