Designan fiscal para investigar muerte de escolta de Arias CÃ¡rdenas

El Ministerio PÃºblico comisionÃ³ a la fiscal 11Âª del estado Zulia, Tatiana RincÃ³n, a fin de investigar la muerte del inspector del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), CÃ©sar Antonio Bonaldi (35), hecho ocurrido el pasado jueves 15 de enero en el corredor vial La TuberÃa, barrio Sobre la Misma Tierra, municipio Maracaibo, estado Zulia.Â
En este sentido, la fiscal coordina las experticias tÃ©cnicas practicadas por funcionarios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃficas, Penales y CriminalÃsticas orientadas a determinar las responsabilidades penales derivadas de este hecho.
Entre las experticias se encuentran la inspecciÃ³n tÃ©cnica del sitio del suceso, la fijaciÃ³n fotogrÃ¡fica del lugar, colecciÃ³n de las evidencias fÃsicas, levantamiento planimÃ©trico, entrevistas a testigos y recolecciÃ³n de videos, entre otras diligencias de investigaciÃ³n.
De acuerdo con la informaciÃ³n preliminar, Bonaldi, quien tambiÃ©n fungÃa como escolta del gobernador del estado Zulia, Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas, fue a buscar a un compaÃ±ero de trabajo para dirigirse a sus labores, cuando ambos fueron interceptados por dos hombres que les dispararon presuntamente con intenciÃ³n de robarle la moto en la que se trasladaban.
