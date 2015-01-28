Designado Mauricio RodrÃ­guez como viceministro de comunicaciÃ³n internacional

Designado Mauricio RodrÃ­guez como viceministro de comunicaciÃ³n internacional

El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro aprobÃ³ la designaciÃ³n del periodista Mauricio Eduardo RodrÃ­guez Gelfenstein como viceministro de ComunicaciÃ³n Internacional del Ministerio del Poder Popular para Relaciones Exteriores, dada la creaciÃ³n del nuevo despacho del Viceministerio de ComunicaciÃ³n Internacional.

La designaciÃ³n se realizÃ³ mediante el punto de cuenta Nro. 002-15, presentado al primer mandatario nacional por la canciller Delcy RodrÃ­guez.

La funciÃ³n que tendrÃ¡ el Viceministerio de ComunicaciÃ³n Internacional serÃ¡ la de coordinar, promover y ejecutar acciones de naturaleza internacional en materia de comunicaciÃ³n e informaciÃ³n de la RepÃºblica Bolivariana de Venezuela, seÃ±ala el texto del punto de cuenta.

AVN

  184. wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at realize this. You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you ave a great readers a base already!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO