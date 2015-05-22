Descubre porquÃ© se forman los halos solares

Si vives en la Ciudad de MÃ©xico, seguramente hoy notaste que un extraÃ±o aro de luz apareciÃ³ alrededor del Sol. Â¿Pero quÃ© es exactamente? Â¿Un arcoÃris? Â¿Una explosiÃ³n solar? Â¿Una seÃ±al del fin del mundo? Â¿O la gran Genkidama de Goku?
En realidad los halos solares son un fenÃ³meno muy comÃºn, aunque no en ests parte del mundo. Estos aros suelen aparecer en zonas como cercanas a los polos, debido a que se forman por partÃculas de hielo suspendidas en la troposfera, las cuales refractan la luz solar en un cÃrculo de varios colores a 22 grados del Sol.
Fuera de las Ã¡reas polares, los halos se crean cuando hay unas condiciones climÃ¡ticas muy especÃficas, como una tormenta o cuando hay nubes altas de tipo cirrus cristalizadas por el frÃo. Es por ello que este tipo de fenÃ³menos aparecen mÃ¡s frecuentemente en temporada de lluvias, como la que hemos vivido en la capital en estos Ãºltimos dÃas.
Â¿Pero es seguro mirarlo? Aunque la tentaciÃ³n de ver directamente el Sol sea grande,debemos evitar hacerlo, ya que la radiaciÃ³n solar y los rayos ultravioleta atraviesan la capa de ozono y pueden provocar daÃ±os al tejido ocular. Por eso se recomienda usar algÃºn tipo de protecciÃ³n que evite el contacto de la vista con Sol.
AsÃ que tranquilos, no se trata de un mal presagio o un sÃmbolo de mal agÃ¼ero, son sÃ³lo unos pequeÃ±os cristales allÃ¡ arriba. DisfrÃºtenlo mientras dure.
