DeportaciÃ³n masiva de colombianos tras prorroga de cierre de frontera

Luego del anuncio del presidente de Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro de prorrogar el cierre de la frontera con Colombia para “restablecer el orden, la paz, la tranquilidad y la justicia” en este lugar por un ataque a militares venezolanos,Â se conociÃ³ una deportaciÃ³n masiva de colombianos desde este paÃ­s.

Esta madrugada fueron entregados 56 colombianos a MigraciÃ³n Colombia por no tener los documentos requeridos para estar en Venezuela.

Los connacionales fueron sacados de supermercados y sus hogares en San Antonio del TÃ¡chira, segÃºn las primeras versiones.

EFE

