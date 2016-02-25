Denuncian que Guardia Nacional viola soberanía colombiana

En solo cuatro días funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana han violado la soberanía colombiana al ingresar a la finca La Toscana de Boconó, ubicada en el hermano país.

Fabián, uno de los jornaleros de la finca, aseguró que los guardias venezolanos lo apuntaron con un arma y le gritaron que sacara el cargamento de cocaína que allí escondía, según ellos.

“La guardia cruza el limítrofe río Táchira cuando quiere y se mete para Colombia sin ningún reparo”, afirmó.

En otra ocasión,  dos obreros que recogían piedras y arena en el río Táchira fueron apresados por los militares venezolanos. Según testigos, se los llevaron sin aparente causa y los acusaron de ser paramilitares. Los obreros fueron golpeados por los militares. Gracias a la intervención del Ejército colombiano los dejaron en libertad, reseñóLa Opinión.

“Esto no es nuevo… La guardia se pasea por estos lados como si estuviera en su casa, aprovechando que la presencia militar acá es nula”, explicó uno de los campesinos.

 La Opinión 

