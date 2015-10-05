Demi Lovato se desnudÃ³ para Vanity Fair

Sin maquillaje, sin luces modernas, casi de entrecasa. La producciÃ³n de la revista muestra a Demetria Devonne Lovato al natural, tomando un baÃ±o y desafiando al mundo a conocerla tal como es, sin tecnologÃa que modifique su cuerpo.
Una camisa que aparece en las imÃ¡genes explica las razones de su decisiÃ³n: â€œConfidentâ€ (seguro de sÃ mismo). â€œCreo que estoy segura de mi misma, por muchas cosas, pero una en particular es sentirme segura de mi pielâ€.
La sesiÃ³n de fotos se realizÃ³ en un hotel de Manhattan, Nueva York. Afuera aun quedaban seguidores que la habÃan visto entrar por la noche. Lo que menos se imaginaban era quÃ© estaba haciendo la actriz y cantante en el baÃ±o de su habitaciÃ³n mientras ellos aguardaban que los saludara en la calle.
Confident es tambiÃ©n el nombre del nuevo Ã¡lbum de Lovato, que serÃ¡ lanzado el 16 de octubre en Estados Unidos. El dÃa de la sesiÃ³n, Demi tenÃa una enorme tristeza encima porque acababa de despedir a su bisabuelo, â€œuna de las personas mÃ¡s importantes en su vidaâ€, segÃºn la nota de Vanity Fair.
Lovato llegÃ³ a la sesiÃ³n con el peso del dolor encima pero con la decisiÃ³n tomada: â€œEs hora de sacarse la ropaâ€, dijo despuÃ©s de la medianoche, â€œpero tengo una ideaâ€. Y decidiÃ³ entonces evitar todo tipo de artificios.
Fuente: Infobae / MG
