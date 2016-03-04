Delcy Rodríguez: “Venezuela someterá a revisión relaciones con EEUU”

Delcy Rodríguez: “Venezuela someterá a revisión relaciones con EEUU”

Por redaccionbd -
La máxima representante de la Cancillería de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, fijo posición por parte del Gobierno nacional ante la extensión del decreto que cataloga a Venezuela como una amenaza para Estados Unidos.

“Esta es una agresión que constituye una violación contra las leyes internacionales… Venezuela decidió hace muchos años ser libre y hoy los EEUU planea doblegar esta libertad”, expresó.

La Canciller leyó en transmisión por los canales del estado el comunicado oficial de la Cancillería de Venezuela.

“Venezuela denuncia que esta extensión es para tentar en contra de la institucionalidad del país y sus mandatarios”, apuntó.

