Defienden a la madre del “Monstruo del modelaje”

Por biendateao -
MARACAIBO VENEZUELA 21/08/2015 SUCESOS VECINOS DECLARANDO A LA PRENSA EN LA FOTO DESCRIPCION GENERAL

Adolfredo Rafael Matos sigue en Colombia y segÃºn fuentes judiciales aÃºn no han pautado la fecha para su llegada a Venezuela. Ayer, los residentes del barrio Las MarÃ­as, de la parroquia RaÃºl Leoni, donde vivÃ­a el “Monstruo del modelaje” exigieron a las autoridades liberar a Fanny GonzÃ¡lez, puesto que ella no puede pagar por los errores de su hijo.

Marlene Villalobos, habitante de la barriada desde hace 25 aÃ±os, recordÃ³ que cuando iniciÃ³ la investigaciÃ³n de si Adolfredo era inocente o no, “fue un impacto para la comunidad. La noticia de que acusaban a nuestro vecino de violador nos cayÃ³ de sorpresa. Si Ã©l realmente ultrajÃ³ a estas pequeÃ±as, entonces es una alegrÃ­a que las autoridades colombianas lo hayan atrapado. Que su madre estÃ© presa es una injusticia, porque uno no tiene culpa de lo que los hijos hacen”.

Un comerciante de la zona indicÃ³ que cuando se descubriÃ³ lo que Matos hacÃ­a con sus alumnas, “sentimos miedo porque la PolicÃ­a venÃ­a al barrio a diario y cuando Adolfredo se fugÃ³ revisaron casi todas las casas a la fuerza”.

Con respecto a Fanny, la comunidad pide a gritos que la saquen del retÃ©n El Marite y la dejen libre, pues dan fe de que ella no tiene nada que ver y que estÃ¡ pagando una condena que no le corresponde por los errores de su “Adolfredito”.

