Defensores de DDHH denuncian torturas en la sede del Sebin de Plaza Venezuela

Activistas y defensores de las diferentes organizaciones de Derechos Humanos en Venezuela, acudieron hoy a la DefensorÃ­a del Pueblo, ubicada en la Plaza Morelos, para denunciar situaciÃ³n de tortura que viven los jÃ³venes y estudiantes injustamente detenidos en la sede del Sebin en Plaza Venezuela, quienes son sometidos a una celda denominada â€œLa Tumbaâ€, en donde le son violados sus derechos humanos.
La directora de la ONG Justicia y Progreso, Theresly MalavÃ©, indicÃ³ que acuden al Defensor del Pueblo, Tarek William Saab, quien al asumir su cargo asegurÃ³ que atenderÃ­a todas las denuncias de violaciÃ³n de Derechos Humanos. â€œA nosotros nos parece sumamente grave el hecho de que tengamos un centro de reclusiÃ³n en Venezuela con las condiciones que tenemos como â€˜La Tumbaâ€™, que es una celda que queda en el sÃ³tano 5 del Sebin de Plaza Venezuela, esas celdas estÃ¡n todas pintadas de blanco, ellos no ven otros colores que no sea ese, su uniforme es de color caqui y limitaciÃ³n de todo tipo, no hacen ejercicio, no saben cuÃ¡ndo es de dÃ­a o de noche, el aspecto fÃ­sico de todos ha cambiado muchÃ­simo, incluso Gerardo Carrero pudiera compararse con los judÃ­os de los campos de concentraciÃ³n, si comparamos sus fotos de antes y ahora, se puede ver el cambioâ€.
La penalista indicÃ³ que hay un avanzado deterioro fÃ­sico y psicolÃ³gico de los jÃ³venes Gabriel Valles, Gerardo Carrero y Lorent Saleh. â€œNo solamente es el hecho de que los tengan allÃ­. Gerardo Carrero estÃ¡ porque estÃ¡ castigado, pero Lorent Saleh y Gabriel Valles es con la finalidad de darle fuerza al expediente de la conspiraciÃ³n, que buscan con esto, debilitarlos mentalmente para despuÃ©s recoger una informaciÃ³n con relaciÃ³n a MarÃ­a Corina (Machado), a (Antonio) Ledezma, a Leopoldo LÃ³pez y a todos las personas que estÃ¡n metidas en el expediente de la conspiraciÃ³n que lleva la FiscalÃ­a 20 Nacional. Â¿QuÃ© buscan? Debilitarlos, lo dijo Lorent Saleh a gritos y viva voz en el tribunal, no lo van a lograr. Mientras ellos no firmen esa declaraciÃ³n que quieren para incriminar y anexar al expediente de la conspiraciÃ³n, ellos van a permanecer allÃ­â€.
MalavÃ© hizo un llamado al Defensor del Pueblo para que atienda esta situaciÃ³n. â€œEl Defensor del Pueblo tiene que atajar estas arbitrariedades, esto no le puede pasar a ningÃºn venezolano. Lorent Saleh, Gerardo Carrero y Gabriel Valles tienen que salir de allÃ­ y cerrar â€˜La Tumbaâ€™. No hay venezolano ni extranjero que pueda permanecer allÃ­, no permiten ni siquiera que se comuniquen entre ellos. Lorent y Gabriel gritaban en el Tribunal que no querÃ­an volver a ese hueco. Esperemos que el Defensor atienda nuestro llamado y a los venezolanos que sepan que en Venezuela existe una tumba, una rotunda y GuantÃ¡namo en el centro de la ciudad de Caracasâ€.
En ese sentido, la mamÃ¡ de Lorent Saleh, Yamile Saleh, vuelve por segunda vez a la DefensorÃ­a del Pueblo a denunciar la situaciÃ³n de tortura a la que ha sido sometido su hijo. â€œYo denomino a ese lugar â€˜La Rotundaâ€™, son celdas en el sÃ³tano que lo Ãºnico que se escucha es el metro, ahÃ­ no hay acceso a nada. EstÃ¡n en una celda dos por tres, completamente blancas, no pueden recibir visitas solo de sus padres. Son tres jÃ³venes venezolanos inocentes, ellos no son ningunos delincuentes, ellos solo estÃ¡n defendiendo a su paÃ­s. Son muchachos que ya no sonrÃ­en, que han cambiado su aspecto fÃ­sico, su salud se ha deteriorado. Pueblo venezolano escÃºchenme, cualquier otro de nuestros jÃ³venes puede llegar allÃ­ a â€˜La Tumbaâ€.

