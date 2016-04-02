De 30 disparos asesinaron al general Jorge González Arreaza

De 30 disparos asesinaron al general Jorge González Arreaza

4 sujetos irrumpieron en el vehículo del general de la Guardia Nacional Jorge González Arreaza, y le dieron muerte junto a su esposa, por multiples disparos.

 

Al parecer, el hecho ocurrió en el sector Merecure de Caucagua, en el estado Miranda a las 7:00 am.

El crimen ocurrió en plena vía cuando ambos fueron sorprendidos por cuatro sujetos armados con pistolas calibre 9mm.

Los sujetos pretendían despojar a la pareja del vehículo, no obstante, al parecer el general hizo el intento de sacar su arma, pero este recibió 30 tiros.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO