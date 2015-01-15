Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y rumores

EL CAMBIO. A comienzos de esta semana me reunÃ con un amigo que forma parte del Chavismo. Siempre ha sido muy racional. Por sus ocupaciones en gobierno perdimos comunicaciÃ³n, pero ahora compartimos un cafÃ©. Coincide con mis preocupaciones por el paÃs, por supuesto con los matices que Ã©l incluye por ser parte del proceso. Por supuesto que su nombre lo mantendrÃ© anÃ³nimo porque Ã©l estÃ¡ en el nido de alacranes que ahora es mÃ¡s grande, porque como dice la colega Carol Camacho: parieron. TratarÃ© de ser lo mÃ¡s textual posible para reproducir sus apreciaciones. Ã‰l me autorizÃ³ a mostrarles a ustedes, con las precauciones del caso, parte de lo conversado: â€œLa transiciÃ³n viene y es necesaria. De hecho muchos de nuestros lÃderes en posiciones de gobierno se preparan para la transiciÃ³n, porque algunos tienen el perfil para seguir su carrera polÃtica cuando esto caiga. Yo mismo quiero la transiciÃ³n, pero no deseo que sea por la vÃa violenta. Sin embargo, el gobierno que venga despuÃ©s del actual tendrÃ¡ muchos problemas por la divisiÃ³n polÃtica y social que se vive en Venezuela, que en buena parte es culpa del Chavismo y es compleja su resoluciÃ³n. Mi temor es que los mÃ¡s radicales se conviertan en guerrillas y vivamos lo que sigue viviendo Colombia. Este proceso se acabÃ³ por culpa de tantos errores, manejos dogmÃ¡ticos y sobre todo por la corrupciÃ³n. El robo de los dineros pÃºblicos asquea. La corrupciÃ³n se comiÃ³ un proceso que pudo haber cambiado en positivo al paÃs y no esto que estamos viviendo. Yo mismo siento indignaciÃ³n cuando tengo que reunirme con quienes son corruptos. Tenemos que hacer lo necesario para evitar un estallido social que acabe con todo en Venezuela. Hay sectores sensatos en el proceso que estÃ¡n en eso. Pero hay un pueblo que sigue creyendo ciegamente en la revoluciÃ³n. Lo veo en sus ojos, lo escucho cuando dicen que este proceso serÃ¡ eterno. En algunos hay una obsesiÃ³n enfermiza. No entienden el fracaso. Cuando esto caiga algunos querrÃ¡n la vÃa violenta, pero la mayorÃa se sentirÃ¡ defraudada y nunca mÃ¡s creerÃ¡ en la polÃtica y los polÃticos. Yo estoy muy claro: el culpable de este desastre es ChÃ¡vez. Maduro recibiÃ³ el barco naufragando y no supo llevarlo a buen puerto. El heredÃ³ los errores de ChÃ¡vez. La realidad es incuestionable desde todo punto de vista. CÃ³mo tÃº dices amigo, los chavistas no somos planetarios y padecemos la crisis. Si aquÃ hay elecciones, yo soy el primero que voto contra Maduro, pero en el fondo el voto serÃa contra el modelo que colapsÃ³ y no contra la persona. Y ese colapso es una lÃ¡stima pues de haber sido otras las orientaciones desde el comienzo, la realidad serÃa mejor que la actual. Los viejos esquemas dogmÃ¡ticos no dejaron ver el real horizonte. Y lo peor es que siguen usando a ChÃ¡vez como el gran chantaje emocional en todos sus niveles. Lo hacen para tapar la corrupciÃ³n y aplacar el creciente descontento. Confieso mi temor por salidas violentas, porque el ciudadano en su mayorÃa estÃ¡ indignado. La violencia estÃ¡ latente. Hay mucho odio. Pero no hay que perder la esperanza. Tenemos la capacidad y los recursos para superar esta crisis. Ojala la juventud asuma la vanguardia con profundos valores. Tenemos que acabar con el mesianismo y construir un verdadero proyecto de paÃs inclusivo y donde la institucionalidad sea fuerteâ€. Espero que esta conversaciÃ³n les sirva para entender lo que piensan muchos de los que estÃ¡n en el Chavismo sobre la actual crisis.
PRIMARIAS OPOSITORAS. La situaciÃ³n del paÃs es crÃtica y eso obliga a que los partidos opositores diversifiquen sus estrategias. Por un lado deben ser acompaÃ±antes del pueblo en sus problemas y reclamos, como lo he comentado en varias ocasiones. Pero tambiÃ©n deben prepararse para los eventos electorales y el correspondiente a este aÃ±o es la elecciÃ³n de la nueva Asamblea Nacional. Considero que las primarias debe ser la vÃa para la escogencia de los candidatos. La Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica no estÃ¡ nada boyante en credibilidad ante el ciudadano y una forma de avanzar en la recuperaciÃ³n del respaldo popular son las primarias. Que son costosas, sÃ. Que implican toda una amplia logÃstica, tambiÃ©n es cierto. Pero la crisis que vive el paÃs y que va mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la escasez y la inflaciÃ³n, porque tambiÃ©n tiene que ver con la pÃ©rdida de fe y credibilidad en las instituciones y los partidos polÃticos, requiere de amplios esfuerzos para reconstruir eso a partir de los cambios radicales que parecieran estar por venir. Hablemos claro: el lazo afectivo entre la MUD y la mayor parte de la oposiciÃ³n ciudadana se rompiÃ³ por culpa de la misma MUD y sus protagonistas. Y para reconstruir ese lazo, hay que hacer primarias porque Ã©stas implican que los candidatos se acerquen al soberano, escuchen sus problemas, acepten sus reclamos contra ellos y asuman un mea culpa. Hasta ahora he leÃdo y escuchado la posiciÃ³n de varias organizaciones y sus voceros favorable a las primarias. Ojala impere la sensatez y no las comodidades de algunos partidos, para que se escoja esa vÃa para no sÃ³lo seleccionar a los candidatos y ganar las parlamentarias, sino que sean personajes idÃ³neos, honestos, preparados y ademÃ¡s con aceptaciÃ³n popular porque a ese nuevo parlamento le puede tocar la histÃ³rica renovaciÃ³n total de los poderes pÃºblicos, si es que la â€œTormenta Perfectaâ€ que se estÃ¡ formando termina de cuadrar. El Zulia no puede ser la excepciÃ³n. La derrota en las Ãºltimas elecciones regionales y municipales obliga a la oposiciÃ³n a consultar al pueblo. Ya no hay posiciones de privilegio. No hay espacios ganados eternamente. Se necesita que los partidos salgan de su zona de confort y busquen el apoyo popular en la calle. Ante la eventualidad de unas elecciones primarias en el Zulia, me dediquÃ© a indagar cuÃ¡les partidos y sus dirigentes opositores estarÃan dispuestos a acudir a esa cita de consulta popular. Hasta ahora la respuesta a la consulta ha sido afirmativa. Comencemos con Un Nuevo Tiempo. Hasta ahora la lista informal de nombres de posibles participantes en esas primarias incluye a: Pablo PÃ©rez, ElÃas Matta, Nora Bracho, Gerardo AntÃºnez, Marianela FernÃ¡ndez (Lagunillas), William Barrientos, Daniel Ponne, VÃctor Ruz, Juan Romero (PerijÃ¡), Ada Raffalli, Freddy Paz (Sur del Lago) y Eliseo FermÃn. Desde Voluntad Popular me informan que ya hay discusiones amplias y hasta estrategias para lograr las primarias y participar en ellas. En VP la lista de aspirantes la encabeza Lester Toledo, a quien hay que reconocerle que, con sus aciertos y errores, ha ido creciendo como una voz importante de oposiciÃ³n no sÃ³lo contra el Gobierno nacional, sino tambiÃ©n contra el regional. Lester Toledo tiene aspiraciones de medirse en el este de Maracaibo. Otros dirigentes de VP que sopesan su participaciÃ³n son Ivonne de Ocando (Cristo de Aranza), Roberto Leal (ChiquinquirÃ¡), JesÃºs Luzardo (Francisco Eugenio Bustamante) y Eduardo Vale (Juana de Ãvila). La lista de Primero Justicia la encabeza Juan Pablo Guanipa, quien considero serÃa un buen parlamentario, Nerio Romero. Julio Montoya (San Francisco), Rafael RamÃrez, TomÃ¡s Guanipa, Avilio Troconis (JesÃºs Enrique Lossada) y JesÃºs RincÃ³n (Machiques). Julio Montoya es uno de los que mÃ¡s estÃ¡ impulsando en la DirecciÃ³n Nacional de PJ la realizaciÃ³n de primarias y al parecer hay apoyo para esta posibilidad. De otros partidos integrantes de la MUD hay dirigentes que deben medirse o ser tomados en tener en cuenta para el dibujo final de candidaturas como Daniel Silva y Edwin Luzardo (Alianza Bravo Pueblo), JosÃ© Luis Baptista (Democracia Renovadora), Rogelio BoscÃ¡n, Heberto DÃaz, JosÃ© Lombardi y MarÃa Pirela (Copei). Asimismo deben surgir los nombres de HernÃ¡n AlemÃ¡n, Juan Carlos Velasco y Liz MarÃa MÃ¡rquez (AD) y Golfredo DÃ¡vila (Vanguardia Popular), entre otros. Esta es una discusiÃ³n que apenas toma cuerpo, pero que debe darse. Espero que prive la sensatez.
SEMESTRE DECISIVO. Como ya he venido explicando la situaciÃ³n del paÃs es dramÃ¡tica y el gobierno carece de mecanismos para resolverlos. Se estÃ¡ formando la â€œTormenta Perfectaâ€. Se avecinan posiblemente cambios muy fuertes. Todas mis fuentes coinciden que el primer semestre del aÃ±o serÃ¡ decisivo, por no decir trÃ¡gico. En estos primeros seis meses ya el paÃs pondrÃ¡ un pie en el fondo, porque el gobierno no tiene los dÃ³lares para que el menguado aparato productivo nacional haga su trabajo y tampoco para importaciones masivas de alimentos y otros productos de uso diario del ciudadano. El gobierno estÃ¡ partido en tres. Hay un primer grupo que encabeza el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros que trata de maniobrar para mantenerse en el poder. Este grupo sÃ³lo cuenta con el apoyo de una parte del generalato y mucho rechazo a nivel del resto de los sectores de las FAN. Hay un segundo grupo que encabeza el capitÃ¡n. Se impulsa una transiciÃ³n â€œcontroladaâ€ que permita el anhelado ascenso. No es absolutamente cierto que tenga todo el respaldo de los generales que fueron parte de su promociÃ³n. Hay rechazo. Hay un segundo grupo en el cual aÃºn no hay cabezas visibles. Es un grupo poderoso, mixto y representativo del oficialismo. AhÃ estÃ¡n civiles y militares mezclados. Lanzan piedras y luego se hacen los pendejos. Estos se mueven duro. Aspiran una transiciÃ³n negociada, un cambio de modelo y tomar las medidas que impidan el estallido social que pudiera estar en puertas ante las dimensiones de la crisis. Hay lÃderes rojos sensatos que trabajan para un cambio que ataje la crisis, evite un deslave de odio y que todo el paÃs se sienta representado ante lo que podrÃa venir. EstÃ¡n aliados con factores fuera del Chavismo. Todos los grupos se mueven de acuerdo con sus posibilidades. Hay quienes juegan, como ha sido su costumbre, entre las tres aguas. Hay quienes carecen de todo sentido de lealtad y le juran fidelidad a los tres grupos. Cuando se develen los nombres, ustedes los identificarÃ¡n. Sobre todo me refiero a uno que tiene a la traiciÃ³n como su filosofÃa polÃtica. Esos faltos de lealtad sÃ³lo estÃ¡n siendo usados. Al final serÃ¡n actores de reparto, nada de protagonistas. En los prÃ³ximos dÃas abundarÃ¡n los â€œfalsos positivosâ€ para calentar la calle. Los dos primeros quieren un â€œestallido controladoâ€ que les permita a uno abortar su despedida y al otro preparar su llegada. Por eso el pueblo debe estar preparado y activo para no caer en la trampa. Lo ocurrido en Maracaibo el pasado lunes con la quema del camiÃ³n en la Urb. El Naranjal es un ejemplo. El otro sector diseÃ±a estrategias y crea escenarios para probar la capacidad de respuesta y aceptaciÃ³n popular. Se alista para un cambio cuando las condiciones sean las idÃ³neas. Prepara a sus mÃ¡s fieles. De hecho en el Zulia la orden es organizar a 5 mil â€œfielesâ€ lo antes posible. En todo el paÃs estÃ¡n organizando a los â€œfielesâ€. En Valencia hace unos dÃas hubo una reuniÃ³n para organizar ese reclutamiento de â€œlealesâ€ y el mÃ¡s poderoso rojo de Carabobo tratÃ³ de boicotearla y â€œFuerza 1â€ lo llamÃ³ a capÃtulo y lo sumÃ³. Estos cuentan con respaldo nacional e internacional. Venezuela sigue siendo parte importante de la resoluciÃ³n del histÃ³rico conflicto entre Estados Unidos y Cuba. El paro nacional convocado para el pasado lunes 12 de enero era un anzuelo para medir, calcular y programar. Vienen muchas situaciones delicadas que hay que saber ver, entender y explicar. Como dice un amigo sociÃ³logo: â€œEl sistema tiene fiebre y mueve sus anticuerpos para evitar la infecciÃ³nâ€. Es tan evidente lo que viene, que ya muchos polÃticos como Henrique Capriles salieron de su zona de confort y pronto se sumarÃ¡n mÃ¡s. SobrarÃ¡n los oportunistas. No olviden este nombre clave: â€œFuerza 1â€ Â¿Por quÃ© no hablo del segundo semestre del aÃ±o? Porque ese segundo capÃtulo de 2015 aÃºn no tiene letra definida.
PLANTA CUBANA. Es lamentable como los cubanos tienen tanto, pero tanto poder en Venezuela. Si quieren un ejemplo, es grotesco lo que ocurre en Planta Centro. Recordemos que Planta Centro es un amplio complejo para la generaciÃ³n de electricidad ubicado en MorÃ³n, estado Carabobo. Eso en la teorÃa, porque en la prÃ¡ctica tiene muchos aÃ±os en recuperaciÃ³n y aÃºn sigue trabajando a un muy bajo porcentaje de su capacidad. Los trabajos que pareciera que no terminarÃ¡n nunca son realizados por cubanos y chinos. De hecho a un sector lo llaman â€œCubazuelaâ€ porque los antillanos son los que ahÃ trabajan y hay otro que llaman â€œChinazuelaâ€ porque ahÃ hay puros chinos. AsiÃ¡ticos y cubiches son los que mandan, los venezolanos son minorÃa y reciben maltratos, ademÃ¡s de salarios miserables comparados con el dineral que el Estado les paga a China y Cuba. Los extranjeros andan en grandes y poderosas camionetas. Los venezolanos son movilizados en las chatarritas chinas. Los chinos son muy vigilados por sus patrones. La mayorÃa vive en sus barracas. Los privilegiados en lujosas residencias. Algunos calculan que hay unos 600 chinos trabajando en Planta Centro. Los cubanos son los potentados del complejo. Son jefes. AhÃ sÃ³lo trabajan los venezolanos que ellos aprueban y quien se rebele ante sus maltratos, es despedido de inmediato. Hasta las instalaciones de recreaciÃ³n en la playa la controlan ellos. Mientras tanto, Planta Centro sigue paralizada y ni se sabe cuÃ¡ndo terminarÃ¡n las mil millonarias reparaciones.
GIRA DEL FRACASO. Lamentablemente la gira del presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro ha sido un fracaso. QuedÃ³ ponchado. No consiguiÃ³ nada de lo que fue a buscar: dinero en efectivo y la estabilidad de los precios del petrÃ³leo. Como ya comentamos en la pasada columna, los chinos no quisieron ayudar en la bÃºsqueda de los $16 mil millones que llevaba el primer mandatario entre sus peticiones. SÃ³lo ofrecieron, que no necesariamente es prometer, $20 mil millones para financiar proyectos de desarrollo. Eso no es efectivo contante y sonante, sino promesas: primer strike. La bÃºsqueda de la recuperaciÃ³n de los alicaÃdos precios del petrÃ³leo tambiÃ©n fue un fiasco. Los Ã¡rabes les dijeron que no y ellos son los que tienen el control del mercado. No tuvo mÃ¡s remedio que admitir que no habrÃa otra cumbre de la OPEP porque no hay consenso para recortar la producciÃ³n. De hecho, cuando visitÃ³ Qatar, sÃ³lo anunciÃ³ que los bancos qatarÃes darÃan â€œoxÃgenoâ€ a Venezuela para paliar el dÃ©ficit. Pero la realidad es que Qatar sÃ³lo ofreciÃ³, mÃ¡s no prometiÃ³, dinero para mÃ¡s proyectos de desarrollo, nada de dinero para cubrir las urgentes necesidades del paÃs: 2do strike. Esta gira es tan, pero tan improvisada, que regresÃ³ a Rusia de forma intempestiva anunciando que Putin lo recibirÃa, porque en la primera â€œparada tÃ©cnicaâ€ lo ignorÃ³. Lo que se dice es que tuvo que irse de emergencia a Rusia, porque los rusos paralizaron todo el suministro de armas, municiones y apoyo tÃ©cnico a las FAN, porque Venezuela no paga y cÃ³mo estos estÃ¡n muy urgidos de dinero ante las secuelas de la crisis en Ucrania, estÃ¡n llamando a los â€œmorososâ€: 3er strike y lo agarraron con el bate en el hombro. Se perdiÃ³ el suntuoso y costoso viaje. Nada de resultados que permitan maniobrar ya ante la crisis. Por cierto Â¿SerÃ¡ verdad que se llevÃ³ hasta el gato?
PDVSA. Me escriben para informarme de una de las tantas cosas extraÃ±as e inexplicables que ocurren en PDVSA, pero que le cuestan mucho dinero al Estado venezolano. El uso de la gabarra de perforaciÃ³n LV-401 se paga en dÃ³lares, pero no se le estÃ¡ sacando el provecho adecuado porque a un gerente se le ocurriÃ³ la idea de quitarles las horas extras a los trabajadores que deben hacer uso de la misma. Por eso los obreros deben abordar a las 5AM, salir a sus faenas y regresar al muelle con la gabarra a la 1PM y eso ha impedido que la misma sea anclada en el Lago de Maracaibo y utilizada para los fines que fue contratada. El responsable le ahorra unos bolÃvares por hora extra de cada trabajador a PDVSA, pero por otro lado se pierden miles, sobre miles de dÃ³lares en un equipo que estÃ¡ en un muelle sin uso.
LÃO SUREÃ‘O. Ya comienzan las discusiones en el municipio San Francisco sobre la candidatura del PSUV a la Asamblea Nacional. Omar Prieto al parecer quiere que el abanderado sea Lisandro Cabello, quien ya vota en el sur y no en Cabimas que es su lar natural. Sin embargo, en el grupo de Rodrigo Cabezas el tema aÃºn no estÃ¡ claro, porque Eduardo Labrador tambiÃ©n aspira y por eso no buscÃ³ de nuevo una de las Vicepresidencias del CLEZ. Se anuncian roces internos por eso, aunque creo que al final la voluntad de Prieto se impondrÃ¡. El resto de las tendencias tambiÃ©n tienen a sus candidatos. Juneira MavÃ¡rez es la preferida de Pancho. Ella ha venido acumulando poder polÃtico en el PSUV gracias al apadrinamiento de Zulia 1. OP la tiene cerca para controlarla y no porque confÃa en ella. Ella ha sido mediadora en algunos de los conflictos de Prieto con Pancho. Pero OP al ver que es fiel a Z1, la ve con recelo. Una de las cosas que no le perdona es su apoyo a Dennys Escalante de la Comuna Guaicaipuro. Se avecina un enfrentamiento entre Prieto y Pancho por el candidato principal. Y la lucha tambiÃ©n es por la suplencia porque OP quiere que sea Damelis ChÃ¡vez. Me parece que al final del conflicto Lisandro serÃ¡ el principal y Juneira la suplente.
APAGONES. Desde Corpoelec Zulia me informan que la crisis elÃ©ctrica continÃºa avanzando a paso de vencedores. Es tan grave la situaciÃ³n que los apagones en cualquier momento, si es que ya no estÃ¡ ocurriendo, se ampliarÃ¡n en frecuencia y duraciÃ³n. O sea serÃ¡n mÃ¡s seguidos y mÃnimo de 3 horas. El sistema elÃ©ctrico sigue en el piso. No se ven los resultados de las supuestas inversiones y estÃ¡n parados los trabajos de mantenimiento. Otro elemento mÃ¡s del semestre decisivo.
INSEGURIDAD EN LUZ. La inseguridad se desbordÃ³ en LUZ. No hay autoridad que ponga orden. Hay tanto malestar entre el personal y los profesores, que el miÃ©rcoles realizaron una protesta porque la maÃ±ana anterior dejaron a varios vehÃculos sin baterÃas y computadoras en pleno estacionamiento de docentes. Hay miedo para asistir a LUZ.
CORRECCIÃ“N. Una de mis fuentes me corrige uno de mis comentarios de la semana pasada, cuando llamÃ© â€œCentaurosâ€ a ese importante e influyente grupo de militares y el nombre correcto es â€œCenturionesâ€. Gracias por la aclaratoria y disculpen ustedes el error.
Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com
