Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y rumores

F1 EN MARCHA. Tuve varios dÃ­as sin saber nada de â€œFuerza 1â€. Desde comienzos de la semana pasada enviÃ© un mensaje por los canales regulares. ConsultÃ© como marchaban los planes. La respuesta apenas llegÃ³ el martes de Carnaval: â€œYa F1 tiene pleno respaldo. El ministro pisÃ³ completo el peine que se le puso con la resoluciÃ³n 008610. Eso causarÃ¡ su salida. Es probable que en los prÃ³ximos dÃ­as se anuncie que Padrino LÃ³pez asumirÃ¡ nuevas responsabilidades en el gobierno, pero como retirado y no como activo. No lo destituirÃ¡n para evitar el escÃ¡ndalo, pero lo moverÃ¡n y lo venderÃ¡n como un ascenso. La campaÃ±a de desmoralizaciÃ³n interna avanza. Lo de Leamsy Salazar y Diosdado es parte de eso. Las acciones en PDVSA que son contra Rafael RamÃ­rez tambiÃ©n son parte de la estrategia. Se busca mostrarlos tal cuÃ¡l como son de corruptos ante el pueblo chavista, con el fin de evitar otro 13 de abril y que cuando ocurra lo que debe ocurrir, nadie salga en su defensa. Se mostrarÃ¡ cuan ricos son, mientras el pueblo cada vez es mÃ¡s pobre. Lo tienen rodeado. Lo hacen cometer errores. Le ponen peines y los pisa. Lo del Simadi es un error â€œcontroladoâ€ por las consecuencias que eso traerÃ¡ en la calidad de vida de todos los venezolanos. Esa devaluaciÃ³n trae efectos devastadores para el pueblo y por supuesto para el gobierno. Los peores efectos de la crisis se sentirÃ¡n en abril cuando el malestar colectivo estÃ© en su mÃ¡xima expresiÃ³n. Junio y julio son meses claves. El aumento de la gasolina viene para sumar mÃ¡s problemas al ciudadano. El golpe denunciado por Maduro es un chiste. Ni â€œFuerza 1â€, ni nadie de los involucrados, tiene algo que ver. Eso es un paquete chileno que sÃ³lo da risa. En este momento no hace falta un golpe, porque el diente cada vez estÃ¡ mÃ¡s flojo. Hay tanta carencia de liderazgo y criterio para gobernar, que todas las conchas de mango las pisan y cuando los resultados son malos, le dicen al tipo que todo marcha muy bienâ€. Hasta ahÃ­ llegÃ³ el mensaje y me dejÃ³ varias preguntas en el aire.

METROSALVADO. Todo indica que Rafael Colmenares pudo salvarse de la venganza de Pancho y se mantiene en Metromara Â¿Por cuÃ¡nto tiempo? Nadie sabe. Fueron dÃ­as de mucho agite y movimientos polÃ­ticos. Pancho presionÃ³ fuertemente para que lo sacaran y uno de su confianza ocupara el cargo como nuevo presidente. Hasta el cierre de esta columna, nada habÃ­a cambiado. Hubo tanto ruido, que Colmenares tuvo que realizar una reuniÃ³n con el personal en el Ã¡rea de talleres para calmar la tensiÃ³n y que los empleados se mantuvieran en sintonÃ­a con el trabajo que dÃ­a a dÃ­a realizan. El tema ocasionÃ³ que la â€œZorra Viejaâ€, una de mis mÃ¡s fuentes mÃ¡s confiables del entorno de Pancho, reapareciera: â€œLa molestia de Zulia 1 no sÃ³lo tiene que ver con la buena gestiÃ³n de â€œEl Negroâ€ en contraste con su fracaso. Hay otras cosas mÃ¡s lucrativas y sensibles. El problema se agravÃ³ porque a una de las empresas cercanas, demasiado Ã­ntimas, del que tÃº llamas â€œClan Familiarâ€ la sacaron de las obras de la C-3. El tipo pensÃ³ que era una maniobra de Colmenares y resulta que no, porque fue una orden del Ministro. Eso encendiÃ³ la cizaÃ±a del entorno. Mantuvieron la acusaciÃ³n contra RC. El empresario en cuestiÃ³n tiene 3 fachadas y se enchufÃ³ muy bien con el entorno mÃ¡s cercano. Es un privilegiado. Por eso cuando le quitaron la obra de la C-3, eso causÃ³ mucho malestar. PrÃ©stale atenciÃ³n a un edificio que estÃ¡ abandonado desde hace mucho tiempo en la zona de Delicias Norte, muy cerca de los edificios de La Paragua con nombre de cocoâ€. La relaciÃ³n entre Pancho y Colmenares estÃ¡ en el peor momento y el entorno corrosivo y cizaÃ±ero sigue haciendo su trabajo.

RESIGNACIÃ“N Y CAOS. Hay una extraÃ±a mezcla en el ambiente ciudadano en torno a la crisis. Algunos consideran que la resignaciÃ³n se estÃ¡ apoderando de los ciudadanos que estÃ¡n preocupados y ocupados en su â€œmicromundoâ€ que con tanto acierto describiÃ³ mi colega y amigo Ismael Rojas esta semana en su columna â€œPaÃ­s silenteâ€ (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/el-pais-silenteel-micromundoo-la-tierra-de-la-microgente/). La tesis de los â€œmicromundosâ€ la comparto por completo, porque la crisis ha venido encapsulando al pueblo en la bÃºsqueda de soluciones a sus problemas personales, olvidando su participaciÃ³n en acciones que buscan encontrar salidas a la crisis. AdemÃ¡s, ese encierro del ciudadano en su cÃ­rculo de dificultades ha venido tambiÃ©n siendo impactado por el miedo que ha intentado sembrar el gobierno con la â€œjudicializaciÃ³nâ€ de todo aquel que proteste. Ellos trataron de evitar que las protestas del 2014 se repitieran ahora que la crisis es mucho mÃ¡s profunda. Hasta ahora parece que han logrado eso con ligeras excepciones. Ahora bien, el descontento del pueblo sigue creciendo de forma incontrolable. Y seguirÃ¡ ampliÃ¡ndose porque la crisis no tiene soluciÃ³n a corto o mediano plazo. De hecho las decisiones tomadas por el gobierno en los Ãºltimos dÃ­as agravarÃ¡n los problemas. El Simadi representa una sÃºper devaluaciÃ³n que impactarÃ¡ gravemente la calidad de vida de todos los venezolanos, manejen o no dÃ³lares, porque aquÃ­ casi todo lo que compra el ciudadano es importado y si el dÃ³lar aumenta, todo aumenta. A eso hay que sumar que no hay, ni habrÃ¡ por muchos meses, suficientes dÃ³lares para cubrir las necesidades del paÃ­s y por eso la escasez no sÃ³lo de alimentos o productivos de higiene personal se recrudecerÃ¡, sino que tambiÃ©n mermarÃ¡ la disponibilidad de otros rubros como repuestos para vehÃ­culos que ya estÃ¡ en niveles preocupantes. TambiÃ©n es pertinente tomar en cuenta el aumento del 40% que el gobierno autorizÃ³ en las tarifas del transporte de pasajeros en el paÃ­s. El incremento es justo porque los transportistas tambiÃ©n padecen la crisis, pero esa decisiÃ³n es un ingrediente mÃ¡s al peligroso coctel que se cocina en Venezuela. Y hay algo que aÃºn no es oficial y se trata del nuevo aumento de la unidad tributaria, porque recordemos que todos los trÃ¡mites se cobran en UT en Venezuela. Por otro lado, el aumento del 15% del salario mÃ­nimo se lo comiÃ³ la inflaciÃ³n antes de ser cobrado por los beneficiados. El gobierno sÃ³lo estÃ¡ tomando en cuenta a los que ganan salario mÃ­nimo, pero no al resto de las escalas salariales del sector privado. Mientras mÃ¡s se aumente el salario mÃ­nimo, mÃ¡s se rezagan el resto de las escalas y eso ocasiona que las diferencias entre ellas sean mÃ­nimas. Todo eso configura una bomba de tiempo en el paÃ­s, porque la tesis de los â€œmicromundosâ€ no ha disminuido el descontento general que se evidencia en las conversaciones informales que surgen en las colas en los supermercados, por ejemplo. El riesgo de un estallido social estÃ¡ latente y ademÃ¡s puede ser un escenario bastante riesgoso como consecuencia del deterioro de la credibilidad del gobierno, instituciones y de la misma oposiciÃ³n; lo que se evidencia con la escasa participaciÃ³n del pueblo en los actos que el gobierno y oposiciÃ³n convocan, a pesar que en el caso gubernamental existe la â€œobligaciÃ³nâ€ de asistir para los empleados pÃºblicos. Cuando el caos llega en medio de esas debilidades, es poco probable que existan los liderazgos que permitan encausar las pasiones desbordadas y retorne la calma. Hay un ingrediente que estÃ¡ en la calle y me preocupa sobremanera: el odio. Hay mucho odio en la sociedad venezolana. Hay mucho resentimiento acumulado por tantos aÃ±os de persecuciÃ³n y hostigamiento del rÃ©gimen. DetrÃ¡s de la aparente resignaciÃ³n que hay en la poblaciÃ³n, puede haber una bomba de tiempo muy peligrosa.

PARLAMENTARIAS. Mis comentarios sobre la conformaciÃ³n de las candidaturas de la oposiciÃ³n zuliana a las elecciones parlamentarias han sido bien recibidos en los partidos que integran la Mesa de la Unidad. Hace algunos dÃ­as coincidÃ­ en un cafÃ© con Daniel Silva de Alianza Bravo Pueblo, quien me dio la razÃ³n en la necesidad de conformar una oferta electoral variada y representativa para que el elector se sienta identificado. Me ratificÃ³ algo que ya me habÃ­an informado y es que estÃ¡ aspirando, en caso de primarias, por el circuito 6. De concretarse la consulta, Silva serÃ­a parte del Bloque de â€œLa Salidaâ€. Recordemos algunos nombres que integrarÃ­an ambos bloques de los cuales hablÃ© la semana pasada. En â€œLa Salidaâ€, ademÃ¡s de Daniel Silva, estarÃ­an aspirando Lester Toledo, Ivonne de Ocando, Eduardo Vale y JesÃºs Luzardo por Voluntad Popular. Desconozco quiÃ©n estarÃ­a postulÃ¡ndose del equipo de MarÃ­a Corina Machado. Del lado del Bloque SocialdemÃ³crata suenan los nombres de Enrique MÃ¡rquez, ElÃ­as Matta, Pablo PÃ©rez, Nora Bracho, VÃ­ctor Ruz, Marianela FernÃ¡ndez, Daniel Ponne, Juan Romero (PerijÃ¡), Gerardo AntÃºnez, Ada Raffalli, Freddy Paz (Sur del Lago), William Barrientos, Eliseo FermÃ­n, Gustavo FernÃ¡ndez (San Francisco) y JosÃ© SÃ¡nchez â€œMazucoâ€ por Un Nuevo Tiempo. De Primero Justicia se habla de Juan Pablo Guanipa, Rafael RamÃ­rez, Nerio Romero, Julio Montoya, Avilio Troconis (JesÃºs Enrique Lossada) y JesÃºs RincÃ³n (Machiques). Por la Unidad Sindical se postularÃ¡ el secretario general de Fetrazulia, Carlos Petit. Y desde los gremios asoman los nombres de Leonardo PÃ©rez Ãlvarez (secretario general del CNP Zulia), Hania Salazar (Colegio de Enfermeras), Marcelo Monnot (Colegio de Ingenieros), Gualberto Mass y Rubi (educadores) y Nikary GonzÃ¡lez (Vicepresidenta del CNP nacional). Creo que hay nombres suficientes, no todos los he mencionado en esta columna, para conformar una oferta electoral variada y que llame la atenciÃ³n del elector, sobre todo de ese que perdiÃ³ su confianza en la MUD. El tema sigue en la discusiÃ³n.

EL GUISO DE LAS GABARRAS. A raÃ­z de la detenciÃ³n de JosÃ© Luis Parada ha comenzado a destaparse la â€œCaja de Pandoraâ€, o mejor dicho la cloaca de corrupciÃ³n en PDVSA. Me cuentan que hay un caso que implica una muy fuerte inversiÃ³n para la construcciÃ³n de dos gabarras de vapor, de esas que son usadas para el mantenimiento de los pozos petroleros. Hubo la intenciÃ³n Â¿o el guiso? de construir dos de esas gabarras. Cada una costaba $32 millones, o sea que la inversiÃ³n total rondaba los $64 millones. Los trabajos se los encargaron a una empresa supuestamente experta en la materia. Apenas se hizo el casco de una de las gabarras a pesar del dineral entregado. Primero les dieron el 80% del monto total como anticipo. Luego por la depreciaciÃ³n de la inversiÃ³n les dieron otro 80% adicional del monto ya incrementado. Posteriormente, los muy â€œpesadosâ€ empresarios se quejaron de la escasez de algunos materiales y les dieron otro adelanto mÃ¡s. De repente llegÃ³ la famosa expropiaciÃ³n de las contratistas petroleras y se desapareciÃ³ el Ãºnico casco que armaron. Si los sabuesos del Sebin quieren investigar este caso, pueden conseguir el muy costoso casco de la Ãºnica gabarra que comenzaron a armar, en uno de los muelles cercanos a la Plaza BolÃ­var de San Francisco donde la tiraron luego que pasÃ³ mucho tiempo en La Salina. Ya no sirve para nada porque la corrosiÃ³n se lo comiÃ³. Nunca hicieron las gabarras, pero el dinero si pasÃ³ a las manos de la corrupciÃ³n.

HUELE RARO. Algo huele muy mal en la TesorerÃ­a de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia. Huele tan mal que â€œEl ViceGobernadorâ€ ordenÃ³ su intervenciÃ³n. La ejecuta una dama de su mÃ¡s entera confianza. Parece que el Tesorero tiene los dÃ­as contados y ya su padrino â€œEl Betoâ€ no podrÃ¡ salvarlo. Una de mis fuentes del Palacete de Bella Vista me dijo: â€œSi cayÃ³ en desgracia con â€œEl ViceGobernadorâ€ no lo salva nadieâ€.

Â¿SECTARISMO? Un amigo que acaba de ser favorecido con un vehÃ­culo del plan Venezuela Productiva Automotriz, recibiÃ³ un extraÃ±o correo en el cual le piden preparar una carpeta con una serie de documentos. Hay requisitos normales como copia de la cÃ©dula de identidad y del rif, ademÃ¡s de una carta de residencia. Pero hay dos exigencias que son algo muy grave. Le piden la â€œconstancia de inscripciÃ³n en el Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuelaâ€ y por si fuera poco tambiÃ©n le exigen â€œconstancia de aporte voluntario en alguna de las cuentas del PSUVâ€. Si eso no es sectarismo, exclusiÃ³n y martillo que alguien me diga que significa. Esta gente maneja los recursos del Estado venezolano, que son para todos los venezolanos, como si fueran su alcancÃ­a personal Â¡QuÃ© desastre! Hecho en socialismo.

â€œTROIKA AIRLINESâ€. Me cuentan que uno de los lÃ­deres de la â€œTroikaâ€, organizaciÃ³n que se queda con todos los negocios de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, acaba de adquirir un aviÃ³n privado para poder viajar con tranquilidad en el territorio nacional y no tener que estar sometido al pÃ©simo servicio de las aerolÃ­neas nacionales. Pancho Â¿sabÃ­as eso?

INPSASEL. Muchos empleados de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia se preguntan dÃ³nde estÃ¡ el Instituto Nacional de PrevenciÃ³n, Salud y Seguridad Laboral (INPSASEL) que no hace nada para evitar los atropellos a los cuales son sometidos. Ahora les tocÃ³ en el Operativo Carnavales Seguros del Gobierno regional. El dÃ­a de comienzo del operativo los tuvieron a pleno sol, sin agua y sin comida en el peladero de chivos, con el perdÃ³n de los chivos, que es la etapa II del Paseo del Lago por varias horas, mientras armaban el show de la caminata. No habÃ­a ni una matica donde guarecerse, porque en las Ã¡reas verdes los arbustos apenas llegan a los tobillos. Luego los mantuvieron en los puntos de control el resto de los dÃ­as, a pesar que no tienen ninguna capacitaciÃ³n en labores de protecciÃ³n civil Â¿Por quÃ© no actÃºan los fiscales del Inpsasel?

DENUNCIA. Me escribe un grupo de futbolistas que integran los equipos de la categorÃ­a veteranos, para denunciar que les pretenden cobrar Bs. 2 mil por equipo en cada juego que realizan en el destartalado estadio Pachencho Romero. Alegan que son instalaciones â€œpÃºblicasâ€ y que ademÃ¡s estÃ¡n en muy malas condiciones. AdemÃ¡s es muy raro que quien recibe el dinero sea un funcionario y no se deposita en una cuenta oficial como serÃ­a lo normal Â¿SerÃ¡ un cobro real o un guiso de algÃºn vivo?

EL FRACASO. La polÃ­tica comunicacional de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia trata de hacer milagros mostrando una obra que no existe. Ya es demasiado pÃºblico y notorio el desastre de la gestiÃ³n de Pancho. En infraestructura por ejemplo hay obras que demuestran tal fracaso. El mÃ¡s grave de todos es la sustituciÃ³n del colector en la avenida El Milagro, sector Cotorrera. Tienen un montÃ³n de meses con la inmensa zanja abierta y nada que avanzan con el trabajo, porque cada vez que escavan mÃ¡s, se consiguen con chorros de agua de gran caudal y deben parar los trabajos. Esa obra debiÃ³ estar lista para diciembre y aÃºn no tiene para cuando terminar. Los sesudos ingenieros estÃ¡n recomendando dejar eso asÃ­ y cerrar el hueco. El segundo desastre es el trabajo en la avenida Los Haticos. Ese se los comiÃ³ por completo y durante varios meses. En el caso de la averÃ­a en Milagro Norte, sector Los Pescadores al final y luego de tanta alharaca y anuncios, sÃ³lo taparon los daÃ±os causados sin solucionar de fondo el problema Â¿Quieren mÃ¡s? El domingo transitÃ© por la avenida que conduce al Aeropuerto La Chinita y quedÃ© impresionado por el abandono de las Ã¡reas verdes del distribuidor de Palito Blanco. Lo que fueron vistosas fuentes en las dos lagunas artificiales, hoy estÃ¡n abandonadas. Una estÃ¡ totalmente seca y la otra es un jagÃ¼ey de agua fangosa y la vegetaciÃ³n se secÃ³ por completo. Es sin contar que el pavimento de la avenida se estÃ¡ deteriorando gravemente. El fracaso de Pancho es estruendoso.

RECLAMO JUSTO. Me escriben los jueces jubilados del Zulia para denunciar que no recibieron el aumento del 15% que anunciÃ³ el presidente Maduro para todas las escalas salariales. Cuando reclamaron, la respuesta que recibieron fue que no les correspondÃ­a por estar en un grado superior. Ya se han hecho varias reuniones con el magistrado Francisco Carrasquero para mejorar los pobres beneficios de los jueces jubilados y hay una promesa de emitir una resoluciÃ³n que les homologue sus ingresos y demÃ¡s beneficios con los jueces activos. Sin embargo, hasta ahora nada de eso ha ocurrido y temen que el TSJ los considere ciudadanos de segunda categorÃ­a.

HCM. A raÃ­z de mi comentario de la semana pasada sobre los graves problemas en la cobertura y atenciÃ³n de los beneficiarios del HCM que contratÃ³ la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, me llega mÃ¡s informaciÃ³n. Me cuentan que los reembolsos por pago de medicinas se tardaban 45 dÃ­as hÃ¡biles en ser cancelados, pero desde mediados de aÃ±o pasado el tiempo de espera supera los 70 dÃ­as hÃ¡biles para que el asegurado reciba su dinero. Por cierto Pancho, me informan que los reintegros que quedaron pendientes de 2012 no quisiste pagarlos porque alegaste que eso eran deudas de Pablo PÃ©rez. Pancho Â¿SerÃ¡ que el personal que se vio afectado tiene la culpa de tus diferencias polÃ­ticas con la anterior gestiÃ³n? Las deudas de ese tipo son â€œinstitucionalesâ€. La crisis del HCM de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia avanza a paso de vencedores.

INDIGNADO. Me escribe un jubilado petrolero para contarme que acudiÃ³ a la Oficina de AtenciÃ³n al Jubilado ubicado en las Torres Petroleras de Maracaibo, con el fin de tramitar su pensiÃ³n y no la pudieron procesar porque no tenÃ­an tÃ³ner para imprimir los documentos. Le dijeron que fuera en marzo para ver si era posible hacer la tramitaciÃ³n Â¡Hecho en socialismo!

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com