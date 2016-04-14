Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

El Gobierno prepara las elecciones regionales

 

DECISIÓN TOMADA. El Gobierno decidió que ordenará al Consejo Nacional Electoral convocar las elecciones regionales para el domingo 4 de diciembre ¿No suena eso ilógico ante la posibilidad de perder la mayoría de las Gobernaciones? Sí, eso es cierto pero también es verdad que al fijar la fecha de esos comicios podrían enredar a la oposición y trancar aún más el juego. En el análisis realizado en el cogollo rojo consideran que es preferible perder unas Gobernaciones que luego podrían recuperar en cuatro años, que permitir el referendo revocatorio y perder la Presidencia que quizás nunca más recuperen. Es una jugada arriesgada, pero ante la actual crisis del país cualquier movimiento de Gobierno y oposición implica alto riesgo. Las encuestas indican que hasta la fecha, el régimen pudiera perder entre 16-17 de sus actuales Gobernaciones. Según los especialistas cubanos que presentaron una amplia exposición al Presidente sobre la situación nacional, sólo tendrían clara una victoria en Trujillo y alguna posibilidad en Nueva Esparta. El análisis hecho en la oposición se considera que además de Trujillo el Gobierno pudiera ganar en los estados pequeños como Portuguesa, Cojedes, Guárico y Delta Amacuro; lo que reduciría sustancialmente la base de respaldo político del régimen. En el Gobierno consideran una prioridad que Maduro llegue al año que viene, como analizaremos más adelante en esta columna. Y para que el primer mandatario llegue en el poder hasta el 2017, se necesita congelar el tema del revocatorio donde ellos están muy claros que perderían. Por supuesto que correr la arruga del revocatorio y llamar a las elecciones regionales generará diferencias con los actuales Gobernadores que se considerarían sacrificados. Por eso el Gobierno prepara sus candidaturas con nombres que aceptarían ser sacrificados en aras de proteger el poder nacional. Hasta ahora se manejan muchos nombres, en su mayoría dirigentes nacionales que ante los beneficios del poder nacional, son una especie de incondicionales que no les importaría perder, porque luego regresarían a su lugar en el cogollo. Una de mis fuentes más confiables me facilitó los nombres que han surgido, hasta ahora, para ser candidatos a las Gobernaciones. Algunos ya tienen una ubicación, otros aún no tienen estado definido. Comencemos con quienes ya tienen estado asignado, por ahora: Argenis Chávez en Barinas, Héctor Rodríguez en Bolívar o Miranda, Dante Rivas en Nueva Esparta, Jorge Arreaza en Vargas, Carmen Meléndez en Lara y Pancho en el Zulia ¿Pancho? Si, en la reciente visita de Aristóbulo Istúriz lo ratificaron como candidato ante los pocos Alcaldes que acudieron a la reunión realizada en la Residencia Oficial. Entre los nombres que aún no tienen definido su estado, pero se da por descontado que serán candidatos, están: Cilia Flores y Pedro Carreño. La jugada tiene dos objetivos: el primero sacrificar a algunos 4F y a personajes de dudosa lealtad a Maduro. Por eso no irían al baile electoral Francisco Rangel Gómez, Jorge García Carneiro, Carlos Mata Figueroa y Ramón Rodríguez Chacín ¡Todos militares!, pero además saca del juego a Adán Chávez y a Erika Farías. Poco a poco se irán conociendo otras piezas de esa maqueta electoral oficial. Y el segundo objetivo es que esos voceros nacionales salgan a pelear en los estados para preservar la permanencia en el poder y cuando pierdan, todos se regresan a Caracas para seguir en el Parlamento o en el Gobierno. Ahora veamos el tema desde el lado de la oposición. Las elecciones regionales forman parte del camino largo para concretar el cambio. Es un proceso lento, pero seguro. Sin embargo, tiene alta resistencia por ese sentido de urgencia por el cambio que impera en la mayoría de los venezolanos y del cual hemos hablado en otras ocasiones. Si la oposición le quita 16-17 Gobernaciones al régimen estaría propinándole un golpe muy duro porque estarían reduciendo aún más su poder y capacidad de maniobra. Pero además, ante la gravedad de la crisis que vive el país y que no tiene soluciones inmediatas, muchos consideran que este camino largo además serviría para que dicha crisis estalle en las manos del propio Gobierno ¿Qué debe hacer la oposición ante esta realidad? Jugar con varios escenarios: mantener la presión de calle por el revocatorio, organizar las primarias para escoger a los candidatos a las Gobernaciones, impulsar la o las enmiendas y además madurar la idea de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente para el cambio de fondo del sistema. Y aquí entra en juego algo importante y es que el ciudadano entienda que las elecciones regionales son otro paso importante para el cambio. No hay salidas mágicas, ni automáticas. Esto es un proceso largo y difícil. Aplacemos el sentido de urgencia.

REVOCATORIO 2017. El régimen está claro que el referendo revocatorio debería realizarse el año que viene, porque así aprovecharían la disposición constitucional que en el artículo 233 establece que si la falta absoluta del Presidente se produce en los últimos dos años del mandato, el Vicepresidente o Vicepresidenta terminará el período constitucional. Por eso el cogollo rojo busca a toda costa que Maduro llegue a enero 2017 y a partir de ahí realizar el revocatorio o que se produzca una renuncia. La situación es tan grave, que el jefe del Estado acepta esa vía, pero buscaría imponer a Aristóbulo Istúriz para que siga en la Vicepresidencia Ejecutiva y que sea él quien termine el período. La otra parte del plan es apuntalar la opción de María Gabriela Chávez como la candidata del Chavismo en el 2019. Recordemos que María Gabriela Chávez siempre ha sido el plan de un sector importante encabezado por Diosdado Cabello. No se trata que la hija predilecta del difunto esté preparada para gobernar, sino que sería el símbolo para el supuesto rescate del legado de Chávez y eso será parte fundamental de la estrategia, que entre otras cosas, busca rescatar la emotividad y el lazo afectivo con las bases del proceso. Sin embargo, hay sectores del Chavismo que están fuera del PSUV y que ven como un inconveniente que María Gabriela asuma el control del país, porque no está preparada para gobernar y eso sería un error peor que el cometido con Maduro. Por eso el plan oficial es retrasar el revocatorio hasta tal punto que cuando el CNE fije la fecha este quede para el año que viene, Ante esa realidad, la MUD debe aumentar la presión de calle. Si siguen como van, el Gobierno logrará sus objetivos. Ahora bien, tomando en cuenta la convocatoria de las elecciones regionales y el plan oficial en torno al revocatorio, muchos se preguntan si el país aguantará en estos meses de mayor crisis y gran crispación.

LA REUNIÓN. La gira realizada el pasado domingo por el Vicepresidente Ejecutivo, Aristóbulo Istúriz al Zulia, tuvo su componente político. Se convocó a una reunión en la Residencia Oficial a todos los alcaldes rojos y otros dirigentes regionales. Por razones que desconozco varios burgomaestres no asistieron. Omar Prieto estaba ahí, tieso, sin gestos y cuando se ratificó en el encuentro que el candidato a la Gobernación sería Pancho, se molestó mucho y apretó más su rostro. La clave del encuentro fue un repaso hecho sobre la situación nacional. En lo social la situación es explosiva. Temen un pronto estallido social. Presumen que todo podría comenzar por el Zulia o Táchira. Si eso llega a ocurrir, el régimen acusará a la oposición de estar detrás de las protestas. Está tan claro el Gobierno con lo que viene que hablaron de los micro estallidos sociales que se están dando. Aristóbulo aseguró que en medio de la crisis, las colas eran buenas porque funcionaban como un mecanismo de control y evitaban que la gente se reuniera para protestar. Se ratificó que las elecciones a las Gobernaciones van este año. Aceptan que perderán por lo menos el 80% de lo tienen, pero con eso ganarán tiempo para llevar el revocatorio al terreno donde el Gobierno quiere y que es el año que viene.

ROBO MILLONARIO. El legislador regional, Lester Toledo, no cesa en su interés por descubrir la corrupción ¡inobjetable! en el Gobierno regional. El pasado miércoles 13 de abril comenzó las visitas de inspección al cementerio de obras paralizadas de la gestión de Pancho. Comenzó con el Polideportivo Sierra Maestra, ubicado en la parroquia Libertad, del municipio Lagunillas. A esa obra se le asignaron Bs. 45 millones para la primera etapa del proyecto y se prometió en febrero de 2015 que en un mes arrancaba la obra, pero la misma sigue paralizada. Toledo calificó el hecho como un robo millonario porque el polideportivo sigue en ruinas. El estadio de fútbol sigue desmantelado y lleno de monte. La prometida pista de atletismo aún sigue en los sueños de aquellos que quieren ser atletas. La piscina es un hueco que está lleno de fisuras y los baños se quedaron en planes. Pero además hay algo raro que se descubrió en la investigación de Toledo y es que en septiembre 2014 el CLEZ aprueba un crédito adicional por Bs. 166.740.289 para obras deportivas, entre ellas la remodelación del citado polideportivo, pero sólo fue hasta febrero de 2015 que el legislador de la zona explicó que se destinarían Bs. 45 millones ¿Qué hicieron con ese dinero entre septiembre 2014 y febrero 2015? ¿Quizás los estaban engordando? Segunda cosa extraña, el legislador anunció en febrero de 2015 que en un mes arrancaba la obra, por lo que se presume que el dinero fue entregado a la empresa que ganó el concurso ¿Le entregaron realmente el pago a la contratista? Y si eso fue así ¿Qué hicieron con ese dinero? porque en el polideportivo Sierra Maestra todo sigue en ruinas y hasta parece que el tiempo se detuvo ¡Preguntas inobjetables, ante guisos inobjetables! Me informan que Lester seguirá en su esfuerzo por desnudar la corrupción en el Gobierno regional.

EL ARREGLO. Luego que la semana pasada publiqué el comentario sobre el supuesto arreglo de las diferencias entre Maduro y el Gobierno de Cuba, un amigo de esos bien acuciosos me consultó ¿O sea que ya a Cuba no le interesa cumplir con su parte en la resolución del conflicto en Venezuela? Eso me dejó pensativo y luego de varias consultas y reflexiones percibo que los cubanos lograron lo que estaban buscando: que les pagaran. Y así ocurrió porque recordemos que Maduro al parecer canceló $1.200 millones que era la deuda con Cuba. Ahora falta ver que se cumplan los otros acuerdos que incluían el retorno de los “colaboradores” y el envío de medicamentos. En el marco de este complejo rompecabezas que es la crisis política en Venezuela, es probable que los cubanos sigan cumpliendo su rol en la solución que al parecer fue acordada con el Vaticano y los EEUU. Al fin y al cabo ya cobraron.

UNIDAD. Ante la falta de liderazgo en la Mesa de la Unidad del Zulia, políticos como Juan Pablo Guanipa han tenido que asumir parte del control de la promoción del referendo revocatorio. Esa grave carencia en la MUD regional se vio descubierta cuando Guanipa tuvo que pedir públicamente una reunión de esa instancia de la Unidad para reunificar el esfuerzo que hace cada partido por el cambio. Al final, la MUD tuvo que ceder ante la petición de JPG y hasta dar una declaración pública, cuando se negaban a hacerlo. Mucha sumisión y poca astucia en la MUD regional. Guanipa ahora sigue en su esfuerzo regional y mantiene sus giras permanentes en los municipios para activar a los ciudadanos con el fin de presionar al CNE para que active el referendo y luego para cumplir con todos los pasos que incluye el proceso. Me informaron que a partir de la noche de este jueves 14 de abril, Guanipa comenzaría las reuniones con las MUD de cada municipio para movilizar de cara a ese crucial referendo. Pregunté por el tema de las elecciones regionales y desde Primero Justicia me aseguran que están dedicados 100% al revocatorio.

“EL PAGADOR”. De “carterista” (dícese de aquel que echa, más no lee, las cartas para supuestamente adivinar el futuro) ahora lo llaman “El Pagador”. Pancho te recomiendo que revises lo que está ocurriendo en la Oficina de Información del Poder Ejecutivo del estado Zulia, OIPEEZ, porque siguen pasando cosas insólitas. Pancho, como es posible que un simple asesor ahora se abrogue la competencia de pagar a los proveedores de servicios de la dependencia. Resulta que “El Pagador” pidió a la Tesorería del estado que le enviaran todos los cheques que debían ser entregados a los proveedores. Una vez recibidos los pagos mandó a llamar a cada uno de los medios, periodistas y demás empresas con quienes tienen relaciones comerciales. Uno a uno llegaron e hicieron su cola. Cuando les tocó el turno ingresaron a la oficina de “El Pagador”, quien los miraba fijamente a los ojos, escrutaba su nivel de lealtad con el Gobierno, les decía que ellos estaban cumpliendo y que esperaban lo mismo de quien estaba cobrando. Terminado el cuento me pregunto ¿Es legal que los cheques de proveedores salgan de la Tesorería? ¿Por qué la Tesorería accede a esta petición que viola las normas y procedimientos? ¿Es legal que alguien que no es funcionario, sino un simple asesor sea quien entregue cheques que al final son un documento público? ¿Por qué no los entregó el director de Oipeez o el administrador? ¿Pancho tu autorizaste a “El Pagador” para que hiciera eso? Sería bueno que la Contraloría General del estado le metiera el ojo a Oipeez. Al colega Alonso Zambrano le recuerdo de nuevo que los asesores son asesores y que al final todo lo malo que ellos hagan, será su responsabilidad porque el cuentadante es él.

BUEN PLAN. Me parece una buena iniciativa la creación de las becas Jesús Enrique Lossada en la Alcaldía de Maracaibo, para dar respuesta al macabro plan desarrollado por Pancho de destruir lo que fue un programa educativo modelo que permitió a miles de zulianos estudiar y graduarse en las mejores universidades del estado. Las becas JEL de la Gobernación murieron y por eso desde la Alcaldía de Maracaibo quiere desarrollar poco a poco ese plan para ofrecer oportunidades de estudio a 1.500 jóvenes en una primera etapa, quienes pronto podrán comenzar el proceso para optar a este beneficio. Aún recuerdo con claridad cuando Pancho juró y perjuró que no acabaría con las becas JEL y al final lo hizo. Hoy Fundalossada está en ruinas. Cuando leí el anuncio de la Alcaldesa de Maracaibo, me pregunté por el dinero ante las dificultades financieras del municipio. Pregunté por los recursos y me aseguran que están garantizados.

TRANSICIÓN Y MILITARES. En muchas de las tertulias que sostengo con amigos o lectores, siempre sale a colación la necesidad de una transición y la oposición de algunos hacia el papel que podrían jugar los militares en ese cambio. Hay odio en la gente y eso preocupa, sobre todo cuando a través de las redes sociales algunos ciudadanos se expresan mal de quienes pudieran estar participando en esa transición. Siempre aclaro que no soy militarista y que estoy muy claro sobre lo nocivo que ha sido el excesivo militarismo en este Gobierno. Prefiero que la nueva República sea civil. Pero también estoy muy claro que sin la participación de los militares, será imposible una transición. Ellos son la mano que mece la cuna. Eso es parte de la cultura política latinoamericana y ya habrá tiempo en el futuro de corregir eso. Eso es importante, pero como siempre me dice un amigo: lo urgente mata lo importante y lo urgente es salir de este modelo pernicioso que ha destruido al país. También me preocupa la elevada incredulidad de una parte de los venezolanos. No sólo es que no creen en nadie, sino que además le consiguen defectos y errores a todo aquel que pueda ser parte de la transición. Si seguimos en ese ejercicio de negación, desconfianza extrema y destrucción, habrá Chavismo por muchos años. Y existirá por muchos años el modelo, porque Chávez y su camarilla tuvieron éxito en destruir a la sociedad desde sus cimientos. Los invito a tener un poco de racionalidad y sindéresis. Salir de esto no es fácil y será más complicado en la medida que lo hagamos más complicado. Sobre los posibles escenarios de la transición hicimos un análisis en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores esta misma semana (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/crisis-es-posible-una-transicion-politica-en-venezuela-i/)

A LO JALISCO. Pancho, como es eso que funcionarios de la Gobernación actuaron a lo “Jalisco” en las instalaciones de Monaca cuando arribaron las 22 mil toneladas de trigo panadero. Supuestamente llegaron con un contingente militar exigiendo la entrega inmediata del trigo para ser llevado a las panaderías, pero como la ignorancia es atrevida, quien lideraba la comisión no sabía que ese trigo que llegó a las plantas primero debe ser sometido a un proceso que incluye: “ensilamiento”, procesamiento y molienda antes de salir al mercado. Cuando el líder del asalto recibió la explicación entendió su error, pero en vez de rectificar quiso dar otro golpe de autoridad y entonces ordenó que ellos decidían a quien se le vendía harina. Con ese cargamento se le pone un pañito caliente a la crisis del pan, porque me explican que Monaca tenía dos meses sin recibir una carga nueva de trigo y apenas llegó esa cantidad en un barco, cuando antes recibían 30 barcos mensuales para cubrir una parte de la demanda nacional de trigo de sus diferentes tipos. Pancho, no sigan cometiendo esos errores de novatos.

HIDROMOLESTIA. Recibo correo desde la sede de Hidrolago en Maracaibo. Explican que hay molestia en el personal porque la Presidencia del organismo decidió que no van a acatar supuestamente el decreto que consagra que los viernes no son laborables para la administración pública, con el fin de ahorrar electricidad. Se preguntan los empleados si es que Hidrolago se niega a ser solidario con la emergencia eléctrica.

CONTROL REMOTO. Pancho, el personal de la Secretaría de Cultura quiere consultarte por qué el presupuesto de esa dependencia se maneja a control remoto desde la Secretaría de Gobierno, desde donde también se controla el dinero de Fundagraez. Hablando de esta última fundación, me cuentan que hay una guerra interna por los bienes de la institución, sobre todo por aquellos que al parecer no aparecen luego que salieron de la sede.

ESTAFA. A raíz de mi comentario de la semana pasada sobre la estafa que se comete en los concesionarios Ford con los vehículos nuevos, un amigo me envió el “menú” con los precios vigentes desde marzo 2016. Como usted puede ver en la foto que acompaña a esta columna, se aprecia el pago en dólares y el monto en bolívares. Pero además pueden ver como colocan un monto distinto de facturación que supera el pago en moneda nacional y no incluye los dólares. Lo peor del caso es que el Gobierno permite que esto ocurra. Revisen la lista de precios de los vehículos Ford a ver cuál desean comprar ¡Patria, patria, patria querida…!

COPEI. Se acerca una importante e interesante renovación en Copei. La llegada de Pedro Pablo Aguilar, uno de los históricos del partido verde, a la Presidencia nacional abre un nuevo espacio para la reconciliación en la militancia copeyana. En el Zulia mi amigo Marcos Rivero será el nuevo Presidente regional. Todo indica que se acordó el fin del conflicto interno y el retiro de la querella ante el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. Le deseo mucha suerte a Marcos en su nueva tarea al frente de Copei en el Zulia.

HURACÁN COSTEÑO. Me informan que uno de los responsables de los desastres cometidos en la Secretaría Regional de Salud ahora pasó a otra área de la Gobernación y se dedica a hacer negocios con los repuestos y cauchos destinados para el transporte público. Por ejemplo, buena parte de los cauchos que deben ser vendidos a precios solidarios a los transportistas, pasan al mercado negro y se venden a precios muy altos. Pancho, si ese señor salió tan mal de la Secretaría de Salud, como permites que siga con sus guisos en otra dependencia.

PREGUNTAS ¿Será verdad que se registró un fuerte enfrentamiento verbal entre Diosdado Cabello y el general Miguel Rodríguez Torres? ¿Será verdad que en el altercado se mencionó en varias ocasiones la palabra traidor?

PEAJES. Muy mal cayó el aumento en los peajes del Zulia a pesar que las carreteras y el puente sobre el lago siguen siendo un desastre. Los usuarios alegan que no se oponen a pagar por transitar por las vías con peajes, pero que por lo menos les hagan algunos arreglos porque siguen en muy malas condiciones.

DENUNCIA. Recibo correo del personal de la Secretaría de Infraestructura de la Gobernación del Zulia. Alertan que tienen dos quincenas cobrando sin el aumento salarial y con el bono de alimentación también con el monto viejo. Cuando preguntan la respuesta que reciben es que el Gobierno no tiene dinero. Reclaman que los engañaron de nuevo con la tercera lista para comprar electrodomésticos del programa “Mi Casa Bien Equipada” y nunca dieron respuesta sobre eso. Protestan porque están trabajando en condiciones infrahumanas, porque no tienen aire acondicionado y la sede del organismo fue declarada inhabitable por los Bomberos. No están acatando el decreto de no laborar los viernes y nadie puede quejarse porque enseguida lo amenazan con represalias. Pancho, el personal de dicho organismo te pide que actúes.

 

Darwin Chávez|@darwinch67|www.verdadesyrumores.com

 

