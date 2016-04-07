Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

VERDADES Y RUMORES| Maduro arregló sus “diferencias” con Cuba

 

CALAMIDAD. En mis conversaciones diarias con muchas personas de diferente clase social, preparación académica e intereses llego siempre a una conclusión: nos invade una sensación de calamidad nacional y calamidad personal. Los venezolanos vivimos momentos difíciles. Los más difíciles que la mayoría hemos conocido. Nuestros ingresos se han devaluado a un extremo angustiante. La inseguridad nos tiene presos en nuestras casas. La escasez atenta contra la paz familiar. Y lo peor de todo es que no hay un Gobierno que responda. No hay gobernabilidad. No hay gobernanza en el Gobierno. El país está absolutamente al garete. La única agenda para el régimen es política y la oposición se dejó meter en esa misma agenda. No hay tiempo y preocupación para los problemas sociales. La crisis en salud no importa. El deterioro moral tampoco importa. La falta de esperanza es invisible para el Gobierno. Muchos piensan que estudiar no vale la pena, porque “bachaqueando” se gana mucho más dinero. Todas las profesiones se han devaluado. Como ejemplo, los profesores universitarios quienes se sienten mucho más que devaluados. Un profesional recién graduado y con mucha menos experiencia, si tiene la suerte de caer en una buena empresa, gana más que un docente titular con estudios de 4to y 5to nivel y parece que ese problema no le interesa a quienes debería interesarle. Antes la cola de interesados en ser profesores era larga, hoy faltan aspirantes a trabajar en la educación de cualquier nivel. Eso y mucho más es el reflejo de un país que se está destruyendo. Nos invade una sensación de calamidad. Ya ni el “efecto demostración” es viable en un hogar, porque cualquier aventura familiar consume mucho dinero. Venezuela cayó en un agujero negro, bueno más bien rojo, del cual será muy difícil salir. La aspiración de la mayoría es salir del país, aunque cada día estamos más presos. Esa sensación de calamidad es muy peligrosa, porque cuando no hay esperanza y se pierde la fe en la legalidad y las instituciones, estamos al borde de una anarquía general.

BUSCANDO APOYO. Maduro logró restablecer en mejores términos la relación con el Gobierno de Cuba. Esas relaciones no estaban en buen momento producto de varios hechos que fueron alejando a ambos gobiernos. Dos asuntos fundamentalmente generaron una especie de ruptura temporal. El primero, la cuantiosa deuda que, según el Gobierno cubano, tiene Venezuela con ellos por la venta de servicios, materia prima y bienes terminados. El segundo tiene que ver con aquella decisión de Maduro de alejar a los cubanos de su círculo de asesores. Las cosas se pusieron tan mal, que el Gobierno antillano decidió dejar en Venezuela el personal estrictamente necesario y el resto se fue en un plan de evacuación que ahora se suspende en una de sus fases. Muchos de los que se fueron ahora regresarán, pero sigue vigente la preparación de la evacuación si las cosas se ponen feas en Venezuela. Si cae el Gobierno por cualquier vía, ellos tendrán listos los recursos y equipos para sacar a su gente. Maduro se fue a Cuba, días antes de la llegada de Obama, con dinero y propuestas. Según el colega Nelson Bocaranda pagó $1.200 millones que se “debían”, pero mis fuentes me indican que también  se renovaron convenios que representarán más dinero para la isla y además se aumentó el pago mensual por cada “colaborador” cubano en Venezuela que de $250 que se pagaban, ahora Venezuela cancelará $450 por cada uno. Un aumento de $200 que luce desproporcionado y hasta desconsiderado con, por ejemplo, los médicos venezolanos que ganan una miseria ¿Qué motivó a Maduro a mejorar las relaciones con Cuba? En primer término la crisis que afecta su estabilidad en el Gobierno y por lo cual necesita de viejos aliados. En segundo término, aquella exposición sobre la situación del régimen y el país que presentaron unos cubanos en Miraflores y que anunciamos como primicia en Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/verdades-y-rumores-que-explicaron-los-cubanos-en-miraflores/). Maduro en medio de sus dificultades apela a los cubanos, usando la misma estrategia que aplicó Chávez en los años 2002, 2003 y 2004 cuando nacieron las misiones a instancias de Cuba.

LA NUEVA PDVSA. La situación en Petróleos de Venezuela se sigue deteriorando. El descontento laboral es enorme porque los salarios se han devaluado y son los peor pagados del mundo en el negocio petrolero. Como consecuencia se están incrementando las renuncias y en su mayoría son negadas por la Gerencia Laboral prometiendo que vienen nuevos beneficios. El único ajuste que está a la vista es un “jugoso” incremento salarial de Bs. 100 diarios a partir del 1ro de enero ¿Sólo 100 bolívares? Si, así como usted está leyendo. Me explican que un trabajador promedio de PDVSA (aquellos que laboran 5 días a la semana) gana un salario integral de Bs. 17.280 bolívares mensuales, pero con los descuentos se reduce a unos Bs. 11.200 mensuales en promedio. Eso implica que ese trabajador promedio devenga unos Bs. 2.800 semanales. Supongamos que el trabajador vive en Maracaibo y trabaja en la Costa Oriental del Lago y si usa transporte público para sus traslados diarios gasta en promedio unos Bs. 1.800 cada día, que a la semana son Bs. 9.000 y al mes son Bs. 36 mil ¿Es negocio trabajar en PDVSA? Para la mayoría de ellos no. Por eso están renunciando. Por eso se está perdiendo la mística. Un trabajador petrolero me confesó que en el 2008 ganaba realmente más que hoy y que su pesadilla comenzó después de las expropiaciones petroleras, porque el laboraba para una contratista. De hecho me demostró que con su bono navideño de 2008 se podía compra un carro y con el bono que recibió en la navidad 2015 no le compra ni un caucho al mismo carro: “Antes había gente tratando de conseguir trabajo en PDVSA. Era un gran logro trabajar aquí. Te daba estatus y calidad de vida. Hoy los que estamos en nómina queremos salir”.

MENTIRA CARCELARIA. La ministra de Asuntos Penitenciarios, Iris Varela, dijo en su visita al Zulia para atender la emergencia en el retén El Marite, que el nuevo recinto penitenciario que se construye en la vía a La Cañada tiene 70% de progreso. Luego Pancho en un contacto telefónico con mi amigo Rafael Galicia, en su programa “A 8 Columnas” por Telecolor, ratificó que la obra tenía 70% de avance. La verdad es que esa cárcel que tiene el mismo diseño de las penitenciarías de Coro y Barquisimeto está totalmente paralizada desde hace más de un año y no sólo eso, sino que la mayor parte de los materiales para su construcción fueron robados. La otra mentira es la cárcel en la Isla de Providencia que fue anunciada por Iris Varela al cerrar la vieja mazmorra de Sabaneta. Ella reconoció que no se ha hecho nada por falta de recursos, pero olvidó decir que esa nueva cárcel ni tuvo, ni tiene proyecto. Se quedó como un simple anuncio.

BUEN ACTO. Esa es la respuesta que he recibido de todos aquellos a quienes he preguntado sobre su apreciación del acto realizado por el partido Voluntad Popular en el Palacio de Eventos, con motivo de juramentar el Voluntariado por el Cambio en el Zulia. En columnas pasadas comenté que hacer ese acto en un recinto como ese era un enorme reto para un partido nuevo como VP. Lograron los objetivos. No sólo plenaron el Palacio de Eventos, sino que había una gran presencia de jóvenes. A partir de ese acto, VP y Lester Toledo arrancaron con la agenda de 100 días para el cambio. Todos los días hay alguna asamblea, caminata o visita a medios de comunicación. Más allá de las diferencias que uno pueda tener con Toledo, la dirigencia de VP está haciendo política en la calle. Esa es la única forma de crecer. Metidos en un salón o un café, no se hace política real. Sin presión de calle, no habrá cambio en Venezuela.

PRECIOS FORD. Casualmente conversé con una señora que había intentado comprar un carro Ford nuevo en uno de los concesionarios de la ciudad, que dicho sea de paso son los únicos que tienen vehículos en exhibición y con disponibilidad casi inmediata. Para variar la charla fue en una de las colas que se han hecho habituales en la vida de los venezolanos. La señora me cuenta que llegó atraída por la presencia de automóviles en ese establecimiento de la ciudad. Cuando ingresó se interesó en un Ford Fiesta y se alegró al ver que tenía un aviso que decía: “PVJusto Bs. 9.000.000”. Cuando preguntó a uno de los vendedores este le dio condiciones muy distintas. El verdadero precio eran $14.500+casi ocho millones de bolívares adicionales+gastos administrativos. La señora preguntó por el aviso del PVJusto y el empleado le dijo sin mayor explicación que ese no era el precio. Como usted podrá entender la ciudadana salió con mucho susto del concesionario. Ahora bien, es absolutamente inexplicable que un vehículo que en Estados Unidos tiene un precio base de $14.090, aquí sólo una parte del pago sean $14.500 y además pidan casi ocho millones de devaluados bolívares. Con razón tienen vehículos disponibles. Con esos precios sólo quienes estén dedicados a actividades ilegales podrán comprar un vehículo. Y la otra cosa ¿Cómo un Gobierno que se jacta de controlarlo todo permite semejante barbaridad? Eso me hizo recordar una frase que me dijo el economista José Manuel Güerere: “Este es un Gobierno que domina todo, pero no controla nada” ¿Está bien así o quieren más patria?

UNIDAD PARALIZADA. La crisis que afecta a la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática nacional se evidencia peor en la MUD regional. La Unidad en el Zulia no tiene un verdadero liderazgo que la conduzca. Faltan ideas, sagacidad y hasta autonomía. Eso de depender de otros es muy malo en política. No hay olfato político, ni mucho menos madurez. Menos mal que Juan Pablo Guanipa tuvo la iniciativa de pedir una reunión para discutir la necesaria unificación de los esfuerzos que hacían los partidos para empujar el revocatorio. Si a Guanipa no se le ocurre pedir eso, aun la MUD del Zulia estaría sin hablar sobre el tema y cada quien estuviera haciendo las cosas de forma aislada. Me pareció oportuno el llamado de alerta de Primero Justicia para que la Unidad en el Zulia sea de nuevo una Unidad. Creo que la MUD del Zulia necesita una urgente renovación. Es bueno destacar el esfuerzo que está haciendo Guanipa entre la Asamblea Nacional y sus giras por el estado. Por cierto, me dicen que Guanipa está muy bien posicionado en las encuestas.

DICOM. Tal como lo habíamos anunciado en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores, el dólar Dicom sigue su camino a toda velocidad para llegar a los Bs. 400 por dólar en los próximos días (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/interesante-conozca-los-planes-reales-del-gobierno-con-el-dolar-dicom/). El miércoles 6 de abril cerró en Bs. 301,24. Los planes ocultos del Gobierno fueron develados por el propio Vicepresidente del Área Económica, Miguel Pérez Abad, en una reunión sostenida con un grupo de empresarios. Esta subida tan rápida implica una fuerte devaluación que impacta todo aquello que esté siendo calculado a esta tasa. Por ejemplo, la visa americana que cuesta $160 ahora cuesta Bs. 48.198,40 por cuanto se calcula de acuerdo con el Dicom y seguirá aumentando en la medida que se dispara ese dólar oficial.

MENTIRA ELÉCTRICA. El Gobierno sigue ocultando la verdadera realidad de la crisis eléctrica. Tal como han advertido trabajadores de Corpoelec, estamos al borde de un grave apagón nacional. La decisión de Maduro de suspender las labores en las dependencias oficiales los días viernes, es una clara demostración de la gravedad del asunto. El otro ejemplo del enredo del Gobierno son las contradicciones entre los funcionarios que manejan el sistema. Un día aparece el Viceministro diciendo que de nada sirvió el asueto obligado de la Semana Santa y luego sale el mediático ministro a decir que si hubo un importante ahorro. Si las cosas en Guri no estuvieran tan graves ¿Por qué en la página del Ministerio de Energía Eléctrica ya no publican la cota diaria de Guri? Mienten hasta en las razones de la crisis del Guri, por cuanto acusan a “El Niño”  de la misma, cuando las verdaderas razones son ambientales y son consecuencia de la deforestación masiva ejecutada por la minería ilegal, tal como explicamos en Área Privada de VyR (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/extra-conozca-el-verdadero-origen-de-la-crisis-del-guri/).

NO CUADRAN. En la conducta de los partidos de la oposición hay cosas que no me terminan de cuadrar en su comportamiento. Un experto en la materia electoral me explicó que en este momento sólo hay tres partidos legales en Venezuela: PSUV, PCV y la MUD. Las demás organizaciones políticas están ilegales y no están procediendo con su necesaria reinscripción ante el CNE ¿Por qué no lo están haciendo? No tengo ni la más mínima idea, pero preocupa ¿Qué pasaría si de pronto el CNE se inventa una y decide que la MUD no puede postular candidatos? ¿Quién inscribiría a los aspirantes opositores?

GUISO EXPRESS. Me dicen que desde la Gobernación del Zulia andan con un apuro tremendo por conseguir la expropiación “express” de los terrenos donde debería construirse la segunda etapa del Parque Metropolitano de la Salud “Francisco Delgado”, ubicado al lado del Hospital General del Sur. El apuro los lleva a ejercer toda clase de presiones ante el Juzgado Segundo de Primera Instancia en lo Civil, Mercantil y del Tránsito de la Circunscripción Judicial del estado Zulia. Ellos nunca adelantaron el proceso legal necesario para pagar las casas que están asentadas en esos terrenos y los propietarios de dichas viviendas están muy molestos, porque a los avalúos se los está comiendo la inflación, Ahora bien, no crea que el interés por una expropiación “express” tiene que ver con la preservación de los intereses de los propietarios de las viviendas que serán expropiadas. Nada más más lejano que eso. A ellos no les importan esas personas. La razón fundamental del apuro es que el dineral que está presupuestado para la construcción de la segunda etapa del citado parque, debe usarse rápidamente o se puede perder porque tendrían que devolver los recursos. Sin la expropiación legalmente ejecutada, no pueden firmar el contrato con la empresa de un enchufado que hará la obra. Tampoco crea que el interés es entregar una obra a los marabinos. El verdadero motivo es que ese es otro negocio de la “Troika” y ante la inestabilidad política del país y del Gobierno de Pancho, no quieren dejar perder esa gran cantidad de dinero. Como siempre los intereses de la “Troika” son los que importan en la Gobernación ¡Sanguijuelas al ataque!

LENGUA Y CASTIGO. Pancho hoy más que nunca debes estar convencido que la lengua es el peor castigo del cuerpo. Después que en noviembre de 2015 acusaste al rector de LUZ, Jorge Palencia, de tener pactos con los malandros, ahora tienes que darle el trato que merece como la máxima autoridad de nuestra casa de estudios. Primero te tuviste que calar el discurso de revancha de Palencia en el acto de la firma de un convenio. Y ahora lo recibiste casi que con honores en la Gobernación cuando acordaron que la CBPEZ custodiará los accesos a la Universidad del Zulia. Por cierto, que todos los días uso los accesos de LUZ y no he visto aún al primer policía. Definitivamente la lengua es el peor castigo del cuerpo.

INCORPORACIÓN. Otro dato interesante de Voluntad Popular: siguen sumando dirigentes con experiencia política. En la reseña de un acto de Lester Toledo en la parroquia Cristo de Aranza de Maracaibo, me llamó la atención la presencia de Gerardo Rangel. Como Rangel era dirigente de Un Nuevo Tiempo hice una consulta y me confirmaron que se fue de UNT y ahora es parte del equipo de Voluntad Popular en Maracaibo que conduce mi amigo Jesús Carrillo. Para quienes no conocen a Gerardo  Rangel él fue parte importante del trabajo de Un Nuevo Tiempo en el oeste de Maracaibo, al igual que Carrillo, pero además tuvo responsabilidades de Gobierno durante la gestión de Manuel Rosales y hasta de Pablo Pérez. Él fue Intendente de Seguridad de Maracaibo, director de los Mercados Zulianos y hasta por pocos meses estuvo en el IMAU. Es un nuevo e importante activo que gana VP en Maracaibo, pero sobre todo en el oeste.

SALUD Y CONTROL. No conozco personalmente al doctor Richard Hill, actual Secretario de Salud del Gobierno regional, pero quiero felicitarlo por haber puesto orden en una institución en la cual se han hecho desastres. Me dicen que el doctor Hill le puso un férreo control al desbarajuste de Fundasalud, donde una pareja ha cometido muchas irregularidades. Nada sale o se compra sin que él lo autorice personalmente. Le voy a recomendar al doctor Hill que revise el estatus de una empresa que era usada para las triangulaciones administrativas. En esa empresa se centralizaron todas las compras y pagos de facturas. Todo se manejó por ahí y las sobrefacturaciones paraban el pelo. Mucho dinero se manejó en esa triangulación. Le recomiendo al secretario de salud que no le quite el ojo de encima a Fundasalud.

MARACAIBO. Se nota una mejoría importante en el servicio de recolección de basura en Maracaibo. La Alcaldía ha venido haciendo un enorme esfuerzo por mejorar la frecuencia de recolección, a pesar de todas las dificultades que tiene un servicio complejo, en una ciudad muy compleja. Es importante que el ciudadano entienda que debe colaborar para mantener una ciudad limpia. Sin la ayuda de los marabinos es imposible alcanzar la meta de tener un entorno limpio y ordenado. Por eso me gusta la nueva campaña de la Alcaldía de Maracaibo que trata de incentivar esa colaboración ciudadana, porque supera los tradicionales esquemas políticos de gestión y busca rescatar esa educación ciudadana que tanto se ha perdido. Creo que la municipalidad debe profundizar aún más en esas campañas para motivar a la convivencia ciudadana. Merecemos vivir en una ciudad con menos caos, sin tanta violencia y con un ambiente más humano.

SILENCIO ROJO. Las revelaciones que se han hecho en el marco de los “Panamá Papers”, y que incluyen a tantos enchufados que se han hecho ricos con el saqueo de Venezuela, son grotescas. Esas filtraciones demuestran el grado de podredumbre que se comió al proceso revolucionario. Ya conocíamos la nueva riqueza de altos funcionarios, pero ahora se conoce de las fortunas amasadas por jefes de seguridad y hasta enfermeras. El desastre rojo no tiene nombre. Y lo peor es que el Gobierno guarda silencio cómplice. No han dicho absolutamente nada. Tampoco los poderes públicos han comenzado alguna investigación. Un amigo y colega que forma parte del equipo de periodistas venezolanos que trabaja en el caso, me confesó que aún falta lo peor por conocer.

GREMIO. Me alegra saber que un grupo de médicos se está organizando para rescatar el Colegio de Médicos del estado Zulia. En ese importante gremio no se hacen elecciones desde 1998 cuando se eligió a la actual directiva. Desde 2003 se debió haber realizado la renovación de su directiva y no se han hecho. Entre los jóvenes galenos que buscan rescatar el Colegio de Médicos está Gabriel Gutiérrez quien fue presidente de la Sociedad de Médicos Internos y Residentes del Hospital Universitario. Lo acompaña el urólogo, Omar Méndez, quien fue presidente del Centro de Estudiantes de la Facultad de Medicina de LUZ y también presidió la Sociedad de Médicos Internos y Residentes del Hospital Central. El Colegio de Médicos es una institución emblemática y de gran respeto en la sociedad, pero merece una renovación profunda. Creo que es un esfuerzo que vale la pena hacer porque los médicos están muy golpeados por la crisis y el poco interés del Gobierno de atender sus beneficios salariales. Los profesionales de la salud están muy mal pagados, además que laboran en condiciones muy adversas en las cuales el acto médico es difícil de concretar. La actual directiva del COMEZU debería solicitar al CNE la realización de su proceso electoral.

GUERRA A MUERTE. Pero no se trata de la guerra contra el Estado Islámico en el Medio Oriente, sino a la guerra entre Pancho y Omar Prieto. Un amplio conocedor de esa relación me cuenta que las cosas están cada vez peores y que OP trata por todos los medios posibles de hacer quedar mal a la gestión de Pancho: “Por eso entrega medicamentos en centros de salud que son de la Gobernación. En parte el decreto contra el bachaqueo es para demostrar que Pancho fracasó en esa materia”. Pero ojo, porque Pancho no es mocho, ni bruto. Es un viejo zorro que juega agazapado. Algo le está montando a Prieto. Me aseguran que el extraño cambio de interés de Pancho por repetir como candidato rojo a la Gobernación obedece a su intención de afectar el juego a OP, quien viene siendo tentado para ser el abanderado al Palacio de los Cóndores. Pancho no quería, pero ahora si quiere. Las cosas se van a poner más feas entre ambos.

 

Darwin Chávez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

