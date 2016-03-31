Darwin Chávez: Verdades y rumores

EL COSTO DE SALIDA (yII). La semana pasada comenté que el concepto del “costo de salida” es bien importante tomarlo en cuenta a la hora de analizar lo que ha venido ocurriendo y lo que pueda ocurrir en una Venezuela con una profunda crisis. Como he dicho en otras ocasiones, en nuestro país no hay salidas mágicas. La urgencia de la mayoría por salir del Gobierno y el modelo que ha traído la debacle nacional, hace que muchas personas se bloqueen al momento de comprender que salir de un régimen como éste no es fácil. No se trata de un Gobierno normal, conducido por políticos normales, con ambiciones normales. Nunca han ocultado que su pretensión siempre ha sido perpetuarse en el poder. En el comentario anterior hice referencia a como la violencia política ha sido parte del esfuerzo por sostenerse en el poder y por eso fueron creando los llamados “enclaves autoritarios” que tienen armas e influencias para actuar bajo la protección del Gobierno. Por eso además de la ambición desmedida de los protagonistas del proceso, se debe añadir el uso de la violencia como mecanismo de represión, disuasión y persuasión. No olvidemos los episodios en los cuales los colectivos paramilitares atacaron los conjuntos residenciales de Torres del Saladillo, Palaima y El Cuji en Maracaibo durante las protestas de 2014. Eso es un ejemplo claro de lo que me refiero. La evolución de la crisis que implica el deterioro del país cambió ese concepto del “costo de salida”, por cuanto cada día es más amplio y diverso el grupo de civiles y militares que han venido perfilando una salida a través de la transición cívico-militar que he mencionado en varias oportunidades. Su trabajo ha sido lento, pero seguro. Han propiciado que el Gobierno, pero especialmente Maduro, cometa graves errores. Han trabajado para acelerar la pérdida de confianza, sobre todo de los seguidores del oficialismo, en el régimen. Todo esto comenzó a finales de 2014 y se ha venido acelerando paulatinamente. Ellos entendieron que debían actuar con mucha inteligencia para no develar sus planes. Ellos comprendieron que la transición debía ser pausada, pero firme. Ellos comprendieron que una transición sólo de chavistas no funcionaría y también entendieron que una transición de sólo opositores tampoco funcionaría. Se inclinaron por una transición “representativa” en la cual el odio no debe ser protagonista y eso también implica que aquellos venezolanos que sean llamados a participar en la primera fase de la reconstrucción, deben tener significado para todos los sectores de la sociedad. Usted se preguntará ¿Por qué tanto tiempo? La respuesta es sencilla: para aminorar el daño colateral que conllevaría sacar de porrazo a un régimen integrado por unos personajes que no creen en la democracia y que consideran que deben mantenerse en el poder sin importar el costo. Unos tipos que hablan abiertamente de violencia y que vociferan que no permitirán que nadie distinto a ellos llegue al poder. Por eso se trabajó durante tanto tiempo para generar las condiciones que facilitaran esa transición, que motivara a los culpables a negociar y que permitiera alcanzar los objetivos. Ellos entendieron que el “costo de salida” para sacarlos del poder no era un juego y por eso han venido actuando. Por eso aumentan y aumentarán los mensajes críticos desde el oficialismo hacia el Gobierno. Por eso van en aumento las voces que hablan de diálogo y reconstrucción. Sé que no es fácil pedir a un ciudadano desesperado que tenga paciencia y espere el momento adecuado para el cambio. Sé que no es fácil pedir a todo aquel que esté lleno de odio y tenga ansias de venganza contra un Gobierno que le hizo la vida imposible, que debe otorgar cierta inmunidad. Todo eso es verdad, pero también es verdad que procesos históricos, políticos y sociales como este no son inmediatos y debe facilitarse una salida que no esté marcada por el odio y la venganza. Abril puede ser el comienzo de la etapa decisiva para un desenlace, tal como explicamos en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores esta misma semana (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-paisabril-un-mes-decisivo-para-la-crisis-politica/).

CRISIS AVÍCOLA. Lo que tanto temíamos comenzó a ocurrir. El colapso definitivo de la industria avícola (pollo y huevos) se acerca peligrosamente. Los granjeros productores de pollos y huevos están alarmados. Las integraciones están a punto de cerrar o reducir sus operaciones. El punto central de la compleja crisis es la falta de alimentos y sin alimentos no hay aves y sin aves no hay proteína avícola y huevos para los consumidores. La protesta de los trabajadores de Avícola de Occidente (AVIDOCA) exigiendo al Gobierno la materia prima para la alimentación de las aves es una clara señal. El cierre de Avidoca (Avipollo) es inminente y eso implica más de tres millones de kilos de pollo que no se encontrarán en el mercado. Las otras empresas también tienen graves problemas. Protinal (Del Corral) tiene una mortalidad muy alta, déficit de aves en las granjas y por la mala alimentación apenas se alcanza un kilo de peso por ave. Avícola La Rosita (Vilva) ante todos los problemas que están confrontando decidió meter pollos en las granjas propias, dejando por fuera a gran cantidad de granjeros asociados, porque no hay alimentos y otros insumos para el proceso, además que el Gobierno sigue empeñado en mantener un precio regulado y absolutamente irreal. El déficit de gallinas reproductoras es amplio y eso atenta contra el proceso que implica esta actividad. Es tan grave la situación que muchas integraciones están vendiendo los huevos fértiles para consumo humano, porque no tendrían como alimentar esos pollitos. Lo que se viene es una enorme escasez, una bestial especulación y mucho desempleo, según me comentó uno de los granjeros afectados. A este productor consulté sobre la entrega de alimentos que hizo la Gobernación en manos de Giovanny Villalobos y lo calificó como show porque apenas entregaron 500 toneladas y eso apenas alcanza para una semana de alimentación de las gallinas, porque además me aclaran que ese alimento solo era para las ponedoras y no para los pollos de engorde. El colapso definitivo que se preveía para junio, se adelantó ¿Así está bien? ¿O quieren más patria?

GUISO PETROLERO. La investigación que se le sigue a PDVSA en los Estados Unidos y varios países por corrupción tiene de cabeza a muchos gerentes en Venezuela, porque temen ser delatados por los empresarios detenidos Roberto Rincón y Abraham Shiera y luego sean acusados de participar en el festín. Poco a poco van surgiendo nuevos detalles sobre el grave desfalco cometido contra la nación. Ya en EEUU se declararon culpables de haber recibido sobornos tres exfuncionarios de PDVSA, quienes prefirieron llegar a acuerdos con la Fiscalía de esa nación y no regresar so pena de ser destruidos en Venezuela. Tal como han reseñado medios nacionales e internacionales, hasta ahora las autoridades federales han rastreado más de $1 mil millones en sobornos y actos de corrupción. Pero falta mucho más y el colega Nelson Bocaranda habla de más de $60 mil millones. En el caso también se incluyó el sobreprecio en el alquiler de la plataforma petrolera Aban Pearl, la cual recordemos se hundió en las costas venezolanas. En ese escándalo se habla de un pago de $358 mil por día. También están investigando las andanzas de un alcalde rojo rojito de un municipio oriental, a quien señalan de ser socio de un empresario y de un alto gerente de PDVSA en el manejo de jugosos contratos en la Faja Petrolífera del Orinoco. Igualmente investigan a dos empresarios radicados en Maracaibo y casualmente ambos tienen apellidos italianos. Me informan que adicionalmente se está indagando la operación de compra internacional de petróleo liviano que se usa para mezclarlo con el petróleo pesado y extrapesado de la faja. Ese negocio implica la compra de 50 mil barriles diarios de petróleo liviano. Han detectado sobreprecio y extrañas triangulaciones que encarecen la compra y ahí es donde está el negocio para los enchufados petroleros. Lo más grave es que en Venezuela se producía uno de los petróleos livianos de mejor calidad del mundo en el campo Tomoporo en el Zulia, que hubiera permitido el ahorro a la nación de miles de millones para la citada mezcla. Pero ese petróleo criollo se convirtió en un enemigo a exterminar para los enchufados. Con el fin de propiciar la compra de crudo liviano a otros países, los enchufados de PDVSA decidieron condenar al cierre el campo Tomoporo. No le daban el mantenimiento adecuado y los pozos se “encementaron”. El último de esos pozos dejó de producir hace pocos días. En la medida que se van destapando las ollas podridas en PDVSA, el escándalo será mayor y en castigo los responsables de esa estafa a Venezuela deberán pagar por sus delitos ante la justicia de otros países. El daño que le han hecho a la nación no tiene límites.

LA CAJA. Me cuentan que algunos legisladores rojos del Consejo Legislativo del estado Zulia buscan religiosamente un premio mensual que les entregan en una caja de zapatos ¿Una caja de zapatos? Si, se trata de una caja de zapatos en la cual hay Bs. 300 mil para cada uno de los escogidos por la gestión regional. Se trata de una contribución especial con el fin de garantizar sus lealtades ¿Adivinen quién es el encargado de la operación? No podía ser otro que el “VG”. El prepara las generosas cajas de zapatos todos los meses y avisa para que cada uno de los “leales” pase a buscar su respectiva dádiva. Como diría un amigo: pocos aguantan ese “te quiero” en el oído.

DETERIORO. Muchos se preocupan sólo por las expresiones más coyunturales de la crisis que agobia al país: inflación y escasez. Pero hay que prestar atención a otros rasgos de esa crisis que son mucho más complejos y de difícil solución. Se trata de la grave pérdida de la moral y la honestidad a todo nivel. Se trata de la violencia enquistada en la sociedad. Ya hemos expuesto que muchos venezolanos ven como normal que deben resolver sus problemas por vías distintas a la del trabajo honesto. Mientras otros creen que las diferencias con el otro deben resolverse con violencia. Venezuela es un país violento y corrupto. Y esa violencia y corrupción son parte de la estrategia de un régimen que buscó dinamitar a la sociedad venezolana en sus cimientos, con el fin de crear mecanismos de control social. Lo ocurrido en el retén El Marite es una clara evidencia de eso. El enfrentamiento entre policías y reclusos fue el detonante de la crisis final en un retén que fue convertido por la ineficiencia e improvisación en una cárcel, aunque no esté diseñado y dotado para ser una penitenciaria. Era una crisis avisada porque no es la primera vez que la policía es recibida a tiros desde el interior de retén, cuando trata de evitar el pago del rescate de un vehículo robado, sólo que ahora se armó un escándalo en el cual hasta abusos policiales se cometieron contra colegas periodistas. No hubo respuesta oficial oportuna. Biaggio Parisi habló al siguiente día y hasta le restó importancia a la agresión policial contra los periodistas. Admitió que no tienen control del recinto. Pancho aun no dice nada al respeto. La Gobernación perdió hace mucho tiempo el control de El Marite. Allí mandan los pranes. Lo que ocurrió ese día es apenas una de las tantas irregularidades que se viven en el retén. Pero más allá de eso es señal de las consecuencias que se viven Venezuela, cuando padecemos de un “Estado mínimo” pero a la inversa. Nunca debieron cerrar la Cárcel de Sabaneta sin que antes estuviera listo un nuevo recinto carcelario. Cierran la vieja mazmorra y todos los detenidos van a parar a El Marite o se hacinan en los calabozos policiales. El retén El Marite es un reflejo del país que carece de control y de autoridad.

RETO NARANJA. Este jueves 31 de marzo el partido Voluntad Popular tiene su prueba de fuego con el acto del Voluntariado por el Cambio en el cual además de Lester Toledo estarían Lilian Tintori y María Corina Machado. Ese acto levantó roncha en otros partidos que han estado inmóviles durante varios meses. De hecho algunos laboratorios se movieron para diseñar un flyer en el cual anunciaban que en el acto se haría el lanzamiento oficial de la supuesta candidatura de Lester Toledo a la Gobernación del Zulia. Cuando recibí el flyer, consulté a mis amigos de VP sobre la veracidad del volante digital y negaron que ese diseño fuera hecho por ellos y además descartaron que la idea del acto sea la precandidatura de Toledo. Acusaron a laboratorios de otros partidos de ser los autores. Como es normal comienza la disputa entre los partidos de la MUD por la candidatura a la Gobernación y eso es sano, porque los partidos deben activarse y comenzar a profundizar en el acompañamiento del pueblo en sus necesidades y aspiraciones. Sobre todo aquellas organizaciones que estaban aletargadas. Y dentro de esas aspiraciones está la recuperación de la Gobernación como parte del proceso de cambio. Los partidos deben salir de las reuniones de salón en la cual se acusan y salen brollos. La gente debe sentirlos en la calle, debe percibir su trabajo. La gente debe tocarlos. La semana que viene comentaré como salió Voluntad Popular en esa importante medición en el Palacio de Eventos.

GOBIERNO VIAJERO. De verdad que no entiendo cómo funcionan las prioridades en el Gobierno de Pancho, porque mientras éste se vio activo durante la Semana Santa, algunos privilegiados de su gabinete se fueron de viaje por muchos días. Uno de los miembros de “La Troika” se fue a Colombia tal como comenté en la columna pasada, pero no se regresó a cumplir con sus funciones, sino que se fue a La Romana, República Dominicana. En esa lujosa zona turística pagó más de dos mil dólares diarios por el alquiler de la vivienda que escogió para vacacionar. Se le vio muy activo disfrutando de los lujos que ofrece La Romana para sus visitantes ricos. Pancho, ese viaje despierta mi curiosidad de saber ¿Cómo un secretario de tu gabinete puede pagar más de dos mil dólares diarios, sin incluir los otros gastos, en unas vacaciones en La Romana con su actual sueldo en bolívares? Y mientras él estaba de vacaciones, ¿Por qué tú estabas trabajando? El país está tan al revés, que ahora los chorizos van detrás de los perros.

PRIMERO JUSTICIA. Los justicieros le suben volumen a su trabajo político y se activaron con una campaña en medios promoviendo el cambio en el país. A la cabeza de esa labor está Juan Pablo Guanipa, quien hasta en los días santos visitó zonas del estado con dificultades, como ocurrió en la zona de Perijá afectada por el incendio. PJ con sus aciertos y errores hace su trabajo de acompañar al pueblo afectado por la crisis. Pero a la par trabaja para ampliar su estructura política en el estado. Eso por supuesto le ha traído críticas de algunos de sus socios en la MUD, pero como dice un amigo analista político: “No debes criticar a otros de algo que tu fuiste incapaz de hacer”. Por cierto, al cierre de esta columna Guanipa llamó a la MUD del Zulia a convocar una reunión con el fin de unificar los esfuerzos.

PARLAMENTARIOS VIAJEROS. Otros que aprovecharon la Semana Santa para viajar fueron varios parlamentarios de la oposición, que con el cuento del trabajo parlamentario están viajando por varios países. Esos viajes son raros ¿Quién les aprueba los dólares? Me imagino que el Gobierno que es el único que tiene divisas y eso me lleva a pensar que esos diputados pisaron un peine y no falta mucho para que Diosdado les caiga a mazazos señalando sus viajes y lujos en esos países, mientras el país se cae a pedazos y miles de venezolanos se acuestan sin comer. Pocas veces coincido con Diosdado en algo, pero cuando haga esas críticas estaré de acuerdo con él. Señores diputados: ustedes fueron elegidos para trabajar en la solución de la crisis y en la cristalización del anhelo de cambio. No fueron electos para que hagan turismo parlamentario.

INJUSTICIA. Me informan que el expresidente de Operaciones Acuáticas de PDVSA Occidente, Larry Linares, sigue detenido en un juicio que no tiene ni pies, ni cabeza, por cuanto lo acusan de corrupción, cuando él fue quien salvo un contrato por $44 millones que implicaba la compra de 40 lanchas a una empresa de Estados Unidos. Cuando Linares asumió el control de Operaciones Acuáticas el contrato había sido pagado casi en su totalidad, pero no habían entregado ni siquiera una lancha. Su preocupación y ocupación por el caso, permitió salvar el contrato con la entrega de las 40 lanchas, las cuales por cierto están operativas en Lagunillas. La historia del caso la relatamos en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores el pasado 4 de octubre de 2015 (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/pdvsa-conozca-la-historia-del-gerente-preso-por-denunciar-corrupcion/). Los verdaderos culpables del guiso están libres, uno por cierto está en España, mientras Linares por ser honesto está preso. Está a punto de cumplir un año privado de su libertad y en ese lapso le han diferido tres veces su audiencia preliminar y ahora los fiscales están solicitando su traslado a Caracas para radicar el juicio allá. A la defensa de Linares le han impedido presentar las pruebas de su inocencia, mientras que PDVSA las únicas pruebas que le entregó a la Fiscalía son unas declaraciones de prensa de unos sindicalistas realizadas en 2008. Larry Linares es el preso de un grupo de poderosos de PDVSA a quienes les tumbó el negocio al defender el patrimonio de la industria petrolera.

LOS MENSAJES. Poco a poco siguen apareciendo más mensajes críticos desde el Chavismo crítico contra el Gobierno. Fíjense como esta semana el general Miguel Rodríguez Torres no sólo fue muy duro contra el Gobierno, sino también contra el modelo y llamó al diálogo. MRT se prepara para una gira nacional llevando su mensaje ¿Se acuerdan de aquel análisis que hicimos en VyR sobre las críticas del encuestador Oscar Schemel? Apliquen lo mismo ahora con la aparición del general Rodríguez Torres en Globovisión y verán como esa es una nueva señal sobre los planes que están en marcha. Estudien ¿Qué dijo? ¿Quién lo dijo? ¿Cómo lo dijo? ¿Dónde lo dijo? ¿Ante quién lo dijo? y ¿en qué contexto lo dijo? Hagan ese ejercicio y verán muchas cosas que a simple vista pasan desapercibidas.

SE FUNDIÓ. El motor farmacéutico se fundió sin haber arrancado. Tal como explicamos en Área Privada de VyR (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/crisis-conozca-la-verdad-sobre-el-motor-farmaceutico-del-gobierno/) esa iniciativa estaba condenada al fracaso porque el Gobierno no tiene dinero para pagar las deudas. Cuando los representantes de los laboratorios preguntaron por la cuantiosa deuda, les dijeron que no había dinero. Cuando preguntaron por los dólares para reactivar la producción, el Gobierno los invitó a traer sus divisas. Ante esa propuesta, los laboratorios preguntaron si eliminarían el control de precios de las medicinas y les dijeron que no se podía. Al final los laboratorios dijeron que en esas condiciones no podían seguir trabajando en Venezuela.

NOTA : la publicación de esta columna se retrasó más de dos horas gracias a un apagón de Corpoelec.

Darwin Chávez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com