Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

VERDADES Y RUMORES|El triángulo de las mentiras oficiales

 

MENTIRA 1: POLÍTICA. El Gobierno trata de navegar en medio de la tormenta que los afecta. Están en una especie de “triángulo de mentiras” que pudiera ser como el famoso Triángulo de las Bermudas donde supuestamente ocurren cosas insólitas. Recuerden que es un error hablar del Gobierno como un todo uniforme. El Gobierno está integrado por un conjunto de facciones. De cara a la “galería” se tratan de mostrar unidos, fuertes y hasta desafiantes. Niegan que Maduro vaya a renunciar. Niegan que el Gobierno vaya a caer. Pero internamente juegan a eso. Cada facción juega de acuerdo con sus intereses y defiende su parcela de poder. No hay unidad. Algunas facciones buscan una salida a la crisis política que tenga el menor “costo de salida” posible para ellos. Se reúnen abiertamente para hablar de la transición. Las críticas a Maduro son notorias. Lo acusan de hundir el país. Es tan grave la situación que hasta algunos enchufados en los poderes públicos tratan de guardar distancia con el Gobierno. Buscan salvarse en la transición. No aspiran mantenerse en los cargos, pero si evitar que los persigan como ellos hicieron con la disidencia. En la Fuerza Armada Nacional la situación cada día es peor. Los dos grupos que tienen mayor poder siguen haciendo su trabajo. Reaparece el alias de “Fuerza 1”. Luego de varias consultas entendí que F1 no es un hombre, sino un grupo que está trabajando desde 2014 en una transición con el menor daño colateral posible. Una de las consultas hechas fue enfática: “Los escenarios están listos” ¿A qué se refiere? Haga usted el análisis.

SALIDAS MÁGICAS. Todos los días converso con ciudadanos que piden una salida urgente del Gobierno de Maduro. Algunos acusan a la MUD de no estar haciendo lo suficiente para lograr un cambio en el país. La MUD puede estar cometiendo muchos o pocos errores, pero aquí el venezolano debe entender que no hay salidas mágicas para esta crisis y fíjense que no sólo menciono al Gobierno. Salir de un Gobierno como el actual no es, ni será fácil. Ellos crearon toda una estructura de protección frente a contingencias como ésta. El secuestro de los poderes públicos y la colocación de figuras incondicionales hacia ellos, los hace fuertes. Una cosa es que el Gobierno esté débil e inestable, pero otra muy distinta es que esté caído. Con todos sus errores y aciertos, la MUD está haciendo un esfuerzo público y otro no tan público. La situación del país es difícil. Tan difícil que si el Gobierno sale hoy, necesitaremos de planes a corto, mediano y largo plazo para salir de la crisis. Por supuesto que una salida del Gobierno actual y el cambio del modelo, generarían una distensión importante en la sociedad, pero no significaría la solución final de todos los problemas. Traería un poco de calma y si las actuaciones y decisiones de quienes vienen son las adecuadas, mejoraría la esperanza de una mejoría en el país. No hay salidas mágicas. Ni las hay para salir del Gobierno, ni las hay para salir de la crisis. Lo importante es que hay conciencia de lo que ocurre y puede ocurrir y hay mucha gente, más de las que usted piensa, trabajando para una transición que permita estabilizar el país y asumir los correctivos de la economía. Lo que viene no es fácil y evitar lo que viene tampoco es fácil. Yo en lo personal le recomiendo a todos mis lectores que tengan un poco de calma en medio de la tormenta. Las decisiones equivocadas pueden ser nefastas y por eso se están midiendo todos los pasos. Y cuando hay urgencia, se pueden cometer muchos errores.

MENTIRA 2: ECONOMICA. El Gobierno sigue caminando en el borde del barranco económico y pretende sostenerse con mentiras. El anuncio del ministro Miguel Pérez Abad sobre los ajustes en el sistema cambiario, dejó más dudas que certezas. Sólo le cambian las denominaciones de los tipos de cambio y elevan el 6,30 a 10 bolívares. El Simadi ahora se llama de otra forma, pero no dijo absolutamente nada sobre cómo funcionará el nuevo sistema y sobre todo se abstuvo de explicar de dónde van a sacar esos dólares, porque en las reservas no hay y tampoco hay confianza para que quienes tienen dólares los traigan de regreso. Habló que el cupo viajero de dólares pasa al nuevo sistema flotante, pero omitió mencionar que pasará con el cupo para compras electrónicas. Y no dirán nada de ese cupo porque sencillamente murió, pero no habrá acta de defunción oficial. Harán silencio tal como han callado sobre muchas cosas. El país ya ni siquiera tiene capacidad de pago y el propio presidente del Banco Central de Venezuela, Nelson Merentes, lo admitió en su declaración a un medio brasileño cuando afirmó: “A veces se paga y a veces no”. Esa frase que ofendería hasta a Cantinflas demuestra que no tienen como honrar sus compromisos. Mientras la economía se sigue deteriorando, ellos viven en su fantasía de acusar a otros de sus errores. La percepción internacional sobre el presente y el futuro de la economía es devastadora y eso incide en un elevado riesgo país. Pero el Gobierno no hace nada para cambiar esa realidad. El decreto de emergencia económica era una trampa que descubrió, aunque usted no lo crea, el TSJ cuando decidió que estaba vigente a pesar que la AN no lo aprobó. Esa decisión dejó desnudo al Gobierno. Tal como he comentado en columnas anteriores, el Gobierno no tenía ninguna medida lista y ha tenido que ir improvisando en la medida que los cerebros económicos oficiales van inventando. La situación es de pronóstico reservado.

EL CASO ROSALES. Contrario a lo que muchos pensaban, Manuel Rosales seguirá siendo un preso del Gobierno ¿Por qué? Porque en el marco de la inestabilidad del régimen ellos necesitan seguir golpeando a la oposición y juzgar a Rosales es parte de su estrategia de criminalizar a la disidencia. El sólo hecho de observar (como pueden ver en la foto que acompaña a este comentario) el enorme despliegue militar para el traslado del ex Gobernador desde El Helicoide hacia el Palacio de Justicia en Caracas, indica la importancia que tiene para el Gobierno el convertir a Rosales en otro “mensaje” que envía a la disidencia. Un mensaje que advierte que cualquier líder o ciudadano puede sufrir el rigor de la justicia revolucionaria. No creo que Rosales deba estar preso, pero eso para el Gobierno es un asunto prioritario igual que fue condenar a Leopoldo López y juzgar a Antonio Ledezma. Se trata de una estrategia para sacar del juego a liderazgos importantes y además ocupar a la oposición con el tema de los presos políticos. Lamentablemente Rosales seguirá preso a pesar que muy bien pudo ser juzgado en libertad. De hecho llama la atención que le confirmaron su privativa de libertad, cuando el vino voluntariamente a entregarse a la justicia. Esto es un proceso largo y difícil.

¡ENCUESTA! Me llegan algunos números de la última encuesta realizada por el Instituto Venezolano de Análisis de Datos (IVAD) en el Zulia. Midieron entre el 12 y el 24 de febrero. Las conclusiones son interesantes porque hay cambios llamativos en la ecuación política zuliana. Los datos arrojan que hay un crecimiento de partidos como Voluntad Popular y Primero Justicia, pero un estancamiento preocupante de Un Nuevo Tiempo. De hecho la organización que más ha crecido es VP que tiene 16% en Maracaibo, cuando antes aparecía bajo en los estudios y ahora comienza a convertirse en una referencia. La principal fortaleza de VP y PJ es Maracaibo, donde han enviado supuestamente a UNT al tercer puesto, según los datos aportados por la encuesta. Cuando miden las preferencias para determinar quién puede ser el candidato de la Unidad a la Gobernación del Zulia sólo resaltan tres nombres: Juan Pablo Guanipa, Lester Toledo y Eveling de Rosales. Los demás no existen y eso significa que no tienen posibilidades. De los tres el de mayor crecimiento es Lester quien supera a líderes políticos de mayor antigüedad. El escenario electoral en el Zulia se pone bien interesante, porque se avecina una lucha importante de los aspirantes a ser el candidato de la Unidad a la Gobernación. Pero además los sondeos señalan que no hay cartas definitivas y habrá negociaciones importantes para las primarias regionales.

MENTIRA 3: SOCIAL. El Gobierno sigue jugando con fuego. Sigue tentando la paciencia de un pueblo agobiado y que exige un cambio de fondo. Hay grupos dentro del Gobierno que están apostando a una solución radical. Quieren generar un caos que les permita sostenerse en el poder y convertir el reclamo de un pueblo en otra de sus fantasiosas batallas épicas. Hay facciones buscando un estallido controlado, pero no toman en cuenta que en la actual situación del país nadie controlaría un caos como ese. Por eso se ve a radicales oficialistas merodeando y entregando bombas en algunas protestas. El estallido social real está en marcha, tal como advertimos en el Análisis País de esta semana en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-pais-y-si-el-estallido-social-ya-comenzo/) Falta el detonante que una a todas esas expresiones de ira social. El Gobierno pretende calmar ese malestar con su campaña propagandística en la cual tratan de convencer a sus afectos a través de los emotivos mensajes de Chávez. Pretenden calmar el malestar colectivo prometiendo que los conucos urbanos nos sacarán de la crisis. Buscan calmar al pueblo con los simulacros de motores productivos que no producen nada. Intentan apaciguar haciendo anuncios faraónicos de recursos que aliviaran la falta de liquidez, pero que al final no llegarán. La realidad social es preocupante.

DECEPCIÓN. Esta semana conversé amenamente con un amigo chavista racional. Fue una charla ocasional porque coincidimos en un sitio. Tenía mucho tiempo sin saber de él. Por supuesto que la pregunta obligada fue ¿Cómo y cuándo terminará esto? Confieso que su interrogante me sorprendió, porque el amigo siempre fue leal con el proceso y lo defendía hasta en puntos irracionales. Hoy es un crítico racional y eso condimentó la conversa. Mi respuesta a su pregunta inicial fue la misma que le doy a todos los que me consultan: “La salida de Maduro y el cambio total del modelo”. Para mi sorpresa el interrogador coincidió conmigo: “No hay otra solución. Reconozco que el modelo de Chávez fracasó y el Gobierno de Maduro es una equivocación histórica. La corrupción y la ineficiencia acabaron con el sueño de un pueblo. Las empresas expropiadas no producen y no hay dólares porque se los robaron. El pueblo está cansado de hacer colas y no conseguir los alimentos. El pueblo chavista está decepcionado. En el caso del Zulia el fracaso de Pancho es dantesco. No tiene obras que mostrar. Como tu haz escrito tantas veces entrega casas que hace Metromara e inaugura obras que son del Gobierno nacional. Pancho se rodeó de ladrones y está pagando por eso. Yo que lo veo en los actos lo noto preocupado y desilusionado de su gestión. A quien ponga la oposición le gana. Y lo peor es que no tenemos a nadie más. Nadie quiere ser candidato a la Gobernación. Omar Prieto se recogió a San Francisco para tratar de salvar la Alcaldía. Luis Caldera ya no aspira. Nos van a dar con todo. Ojala haya un final no tan trágico para esta crisis”. Sin más que comentar.

PROTAGONISMO. Llama la atención el protagonismo que Primero Justicia está teniendo en el Zulia con las iniciativas de la Unidad para adelantar el cambio de Gobierno. Mientras el resto de los partidos están en su mayoría paralizados en cuanto a los mecanismos para salir de Maduro y el modelo, PJ ya ha tenido dos importantes giras con el Gobernador de Miranda, Henrique Capriles, quien vendrá de nuevo al estado. Pero además está  montados en la activación del movimiento #ZulianosporelRevocatorio. Todo está siendo coordinado por el diputado Juan Pablo Guanipa, quien sigue trabajando para apuntalar su liderazgo en el Zulia. Yo creo que los políticos deben tener iniciativa e interés para ser protagonistas. El liderazgo se construye con trabajo y no con cesiones. Pareciera que Juan Pablo Guanipa y Primero Justicia entendieron eso.

PRIVATIZACIÓN. La entrega a empresa mixtas o totalmente privadas de las operaciones de Petróleos de Venezuela se aceleró como consecuencia de la creación de la súper compañía militar, tal y como hemos comentado en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/pdvsa-100-de-sus-operaciones-en-occidente-pasan-a-las-empresas-mixtas/). La nueva decisión es entregar 100% de los taladros operativos de PDVSA Occidente a empresas mixtas como PetroZamora, PetroRegional de Lago y PetroBoscán, pero también importantes empresas internacionales como Schlumberger recibirán una parte de las operaciones. El motivo inicial de la privatización es la grave crisis que padece PDVSA y el Gobierno. En cuanto a la industria petrolera, éste no tiene capacidad financiera y operativa para mantener y aumentar la producción y por eso buscan que esas empresas hagan las inversiones que ya Petróleos de Venezuela no puede hacer. Pero además se debe tomar en cuenta que el Gobierno nacional está desesperado por dinero que le permita oxigenar las reservas internacionales. Ahora se agrega un nuevo motivo que no es oficial y es la negativa de la directiva de la empresa a entregar equipos y actividades estratégicas a la súper compañía petrolera militar. Hay mucho rechazo a la creación de dicha estructura y por eso quieren entregar lo más importante al manejo privado. Con esta privatización el Gobierno patea el Plan de la Patria que dejó Chávez.

ELECCIONES. La Mesa de la Unidad Democrática está cometiendo un error al no incluir las elecciones a Gobernadores como un componente de la estrategia contra el Gobierno. Tal como hemos dicho, en esta lucha no hay salidas mágicas y se deben trazar planes en varios escenarios. Si bien es cierto que las elecciones regionales son parte del camino largo, también es cierto que en esa elección la Unidad puede despojar al Gobierno de 15-16 Gobernaciones y eso debilitaría aún más al régimen. Lamentablemente en la MUD no debaten oficialmente el tema y ahí es donde el Gobierno puede apelar a la carta de ordenar al CNE que fije la fecha y así tratar de enredar a la oposición. Recordemos que en el Consejo Nacional Electoral ya existe un cronograma que fija para el domingo 4 de diciembre ese importante proceso electoral ¿Cuál es el problema de organizarse y trabajar para la activación del revocatorio, la aprobación de la enmienda, la renuncia de Maduro y la organización hacia las regionales? Sé que no es fácil, pero será más difícil si el Gobierno los agarra fuera de base.

CUESTA ABAJO. La situación de Pancho es difícil. En torno a él se unen dos elementos. El primero su situación con el PSUV y el Gobierno nacional. No sólo es que no lo apoyan, sino que lo acusan de conspirar contra la revolución. Pero además lo están cazando para castigarlo alegando actos de corrupción. Buscan golpearlo en sus áreas sensibles: “La Troika”. Pero además tiene una pésima evaluación en su gestión. De esa última encuesta de Seijas en el Zulia a la que ya hice referencia, se desprende que Pancho tiene 82% de rechazo. La gente evalúa muy mal su gestión. Si no cuenta con apoyo de su partido y tampoco del pueblo, su futuro político tiene muy mala cara.

POTE DE HUMO. El pasado jueves se produjo la detención de tres gerentes de la empresa mixta PetroZamora, por el supuesto delito de sustracción de material petrolero estratégico. Fuentes desde PDVSA me informan que hay cosas raras en ese caso. Pareciera que es un montaje para afectar a los detenidos. Todo se hizo mediante una llamada. El material supuestamente sustraído fue al parecer una donación totalmente legal. Un poderoso de PDVSA Occidente ordenó la detención. Todo indica que es un falso positivo.

¿EVACUACIÓN? Cuba está repatriando a la mayor parte de su personal médico, entrenadores y de inteligencia que estaban en Venezuela. Ya sólo queda aproximadamente un 40% de todos los cubanos que trabajaban en el país. En los CDI aceleraron la sustitución de los médicos cubanos por galenos venezolanos. Sólo quedará el personal estrictamente necesario. Prevén un desenlace infeliz en Venezuela para el Gobierno de Maduro y por eso prefirieron adelantar la evacuación. Las relaciones entre ambos Gobiernos no es la mejor.

LOS VIAJES. Luego de varios meses de olvido reapareció la “Zorra Vieja” con un dato bastante extraño: “Pregúntale a Pancho por qué viaja por lo menos una vez al mes a la Sierra de Perijá. Un helicóptero lo deja en la población de Sirapta y de ahí sube a la sierra en una caravana de camionetas negras. A veces cambia de itinerario y llega a El Tokuko, pero igual sube a la caravana de camionetas negras rumbo a la Sierra. Esos viajes no tienen nada que ver con el enorme incendio que está afectando a la zona. El viaje es de ida y vuelta el mismo día”. Extraña reaparición de la siempre acertada “Zorra Vieja”.

CRISIS EN PANORAMA. La reciente decisión del diario PANORAMA de cerrar las corresponsalías de Cabimas y Ciudad Ojeda es el reflejo de la situación que viven los medios de comunicación en general. Lo lamentable es que cinco colegas pierden sus trabajos y quedaron indefensos ante la medida de la empresa, porque ésta vetó al CNP y coaccionó a los periodistas a firmar el contrato del Sindicato y esa organización sindical no velará por sus derechos. Firmaron aceptando lo que les ofrecieron, cuando al parecer no era todo lo que debían pagarles. PANORAMA ha venido disminuyendo su circulación y ya no tiene presencia en los estados vecinos y tampoco en la COL porque están trabajando con una reserva de papel. Hay comentarios que hablan que pudieran migrar por completo a la web, en el caso que no logren resolver la compra de papel. PANORAMA fue mi casa durante más de cinco años y lamento su situación actual.

RETORNO. El pasado sábado regreso al país en el vuelo AA-1197 que aterrizó en el Aeropuerto La Chinita un poderoso enchufado del Gobierno. Hizo mucho dinero pero siempre actuó de muy bajo perfil. Pocos lo conocen. Pero un amigo que si sabe de sus andanzas me informó de su retorno. Es un enchufado militar con rango de capitán. Llegó con seis maletas gigantescas. No hizo colas, ni pasó por la revisión de aduana. Estaba viviendo en Miami desde hace varios meses. Por algo regresó ¿Será que se volverá a enchufar? ¿O temía que la orden ejecutiva de Obama lo alcanzara por su historia de enchufado?

AL CIERRE. Me informa que la alianza Omar Prieto-Fidel Madroñero para conspirar contra Pancho se concretó. Ambos tienen la misión encomendada desde Caracas y alimentada por su odio a Pancho, de acabar con su gestión. Veremos más ataques de este dúo.

 

Darwin Chávez|@darwinch67|www.verdadesyrumores.com

