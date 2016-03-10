Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

VERDADES Y RUMORES|El triángulo de las mentiras oficiales
MENTIRA 1: POLÍTICA. El Gobierno trata de navegar en medio de la tormenta que los afecta. Están en una especie de “triángulo de mentiras” que pudiera ser como el famoso Triángulo de las Bermudas donde supuestamente ocurren cosas insólitas. Recuerden que es un error hablar del Gobierno como un todo uniforme. El Gobierno está integrado por un conjunto de facciones. De cara a la “galería” se tratan de mostrar unidos, fuertes y hasta desafiantes. Niegan que Maduro vaya a renunciar. Niegan que el Gobierno vaya a caer. Pero internamente juegan a eso. Cada facción juega de acuerdo con sus intereses y defiende su parcela de poder. No hay unidad. Algunas facciones buscan una salida a la crisis política que tenga el menor “costo de salida” posible para ellos. Se reúnen abiertamente para hablar de la transición. Las críticas a Maduro son notorias. Lo acusan de hundir el país. Es tan grave la situación que hasta algunos enchufados en los poderes públicos tratan de guardar distancia con el Gobierno. Buscan salvarse en la transición. No aspiran mantenerse en los cargos, pero si evitar que los persigan como ellos hicieron con la disidencia. En la Fuerza Armada Nacional la situación cada día es peor. Los dos grupos que tienen mayor poder siguen haciendo su trabajo. Reaparece el alias de “Fuerza 1”. Luego de varias consultas entendí que F1 no es un hombre, sino un grupo que está trabajando desde 2014 en una transición con el menor daño colateral posible. Una de las consultas hechas fue enfática: “Los escenarios están listos” ¿A qué se refiere? Haga usted el análisis.
SALIDAS MÁGICAS. Todos los días converso con ciudadanos que piden una salida urgente del Gobierno de Maduro. Algunos acusan a la MUD de no estar haciendo lo suficiente para lograr un cambio en el país. La MUD puede estar cometiendo muchos o pocos errores, pero aquí el venezolano debe entender que no hay salidas mágicas para esta crisis y fíjense que no sólo menciono al Gobierno. Salir de un Gobierno como el actual no es, ni será fácil. Ellos crearon toda una estructura de protección frente a contingencias como ésta. El secuestro de los poderes públicos y la colocación de figuras incondicionales hacia ellos, los hace fuertes. Una cosa es que el Gobierno esté débil e inestable, pero otra muy distinta es que esté caído. Con todos sus errores y aciertos, la MUD está haciendo un esfuerzo público y otro no tan público. La situación del país es difícil. Tan difícil que si el Gobierno sale hoy, necesitaremos de planes a corto, mediano y largo plazo para salir de la crisis. Por supuesto que una salida del Gobierno actual y el cambio del modelo, generarían una distensión importante en la sociedad, pero no significaría la solución final de todos los problemas. Traería un poco de calma y si las actuaciones y decisiones de quienes vienen son las adecuadas, mejoraría la esperanza de una mejoría en el país. No hay salidas mágicas. Ni las hay para salir del Gobierno, ni las hay para salir de la crisis. Lo importante es que hay conciencia de lo que ocurre y puede ocurrir y hay mucha gente, más de las que usted piensa, trabajando para una transición que permita estabilizar el país y asumir los correctivos de la economía. Lo que viene no es fácil y evitar lo que viene tampoco es fácil. Yo en lo personal le recomiendo a todos mis lectores que tengan un poco de calma en medio de la tormenta. Las decisiones equivocadas pueden ser nefastas y por eso se están midiendo todos los pasos. Y cuando hay urgencia, se pueden cometer muchos errores.
MENTIRA 2: ECONOMICA. El Gobierno sigue caminando en el borde del barranco económico y pretende sostenerse con mentiras. El anuncio del ministro Miguel Pérez Abad sobre los ajustes en el sistema cambiario, dejó más dudas que certezas. Sólo le cambian las denominaciones de los tipos de cambio y elevan el 6,30 a 10 bolívares. El Simadi ahora se llama de otra forma, pero no dijo absolutamente nada sobre cómo funcionará el nuevo sistema y sobre todo se abstuvo de explicar de dónde van a sacar esos dólares, porque en las reservas no hay y tampoco hay confianza para que quienes tienen dólares los traigan de regreso. Habló que el cupo viajero de dólares pasa al nuevo sistema flotante, pero omitió mencionar que pasará con el cupo para compras electrónicas. Y no dirán nada de ese cupo porque sencillamente murió, pero no habrá acta de defunción oficial. Harán silencio tal como han callado sobre muchas cosas. El país ya ni siquiera tiene capacidad de pago y el propio presidente del Banco Central de Venezuela, Nelson Merentes, lo admitió en su declaración a un medio brasileño cuando afirmó: “A veces se paga y a veces no”. Esa frase que ofendería hasta a Cantinflas demuestra que no tienen como honrar sus compromisos. Mientras la economía se sigue deteriorando, ellos viven en su fantasía de acusar a otros de sus errores. La percepción internacional sobre el presente y el futuro de la economía es devastadora y eso incide en un elevado riesgo país. Pero el Gobierno no hace nada para cambiar esa realidad. El decreto de emergencia económica era una trampa que descubrió, aunque usted no lo crea, el TSJ cuando decidió que estaba vigente a pesar que la AN no lo aprobó. Esa decisión dejó desnudo al Gobierno. Tal como he comentado en columnas anteriores, el Gobierno no tenía ninguna medida lista y ha tenido que ir improvisando en la medida que los cerebros económicos oficiales van inventando. La situación es de pronóstico reservado.
EL CASO ROSALES. Contrario a lo que muchos pensaban, Manuel Rosales seguirá siendo un preso del Gobierno ¿Por qué? Porque en el marco de la inestabilidad del régimen ellos necesitan seguir golpeando a la oposición y juzgar a Rosales es parte de su estrategia de criminalizar a la disidencia. El sólo hecho de observar (como pueden ver en la foto que acompaña a este comentario) el enorme despliegue militar para el traslado del ex Gobernador desde El Helicoide hacia el Palacio de Justicia en Caracas, indica la importancia que tiene para el Gobierno el convertir a Rosales en otro “mensaje” que envía a la disidencia. Un mensaje que advierte que cualquier líder o ciudadano puede sufrir el rigor de la justicia revolucionaria. No creo que Rosales deba estar preso, pero eso para el Gobierno es un asunto prioritario igual que fue condenar a Leopoldo López y juzgar a Antonio Ledezma. Se trata de una estrategia para sacar del juego a liderazgos importantes y además ocupar a la oposición con el tema de los presos políticos. Lamentablemente Rosales seguirá preso a pesar que muy bien pudo ser juzgado en libertad. De hecho llama la atención que le confirmaron su privativa de libertad, cuando el vino voluntariamente a entregarse a la justicia. Esto es un proceso largo y difícil.
¡ENCUESTA! Me llegan algunos números de la última encuesta realizada por el Instituto Venezolano de Análisis de Datos (IVAD) en el Zulia. Midieron entre el 12 y el 24 de febrero. Las conclusiones son interesantes porque hay cambios llamativos en la ecuación política zuliana. Los datos arrojan que hay un crecimiento de partidos como Voluntad Popular y Primero Justicia, pero un estancamiento preocupante de Un Nuevo Tiempo. De hecho la organización que más ha crecido es VP que tiene 16% en Maracaibo, cuando antes aparecía bajo en los estudios y ahora comienza a convertirse en una referencia. La principal fortaleza de VP y PJ es Maracaibo, donde han enviado supuestamente a UNT al tercer puesto, según los datos aportados por la encuesta. Cuando miden las preferencias para determinar quién puede ser el candidato de la Unidad a la Gobernación del Zulia sólo resaltan tres nombres: Juan Pablo Guanipa, Lester Toledo y Eveling de Rosales. Los demás no existen y eso significa que no tienen posibilidades. De los tres el de mayor crecimiento es Lester quien supera a líderes políticos de mayor antigüedad. El escenario electoral en el Zulia se pone bien interesante, porque se avecina una lucha importante de los aspirantes a ser el candidato de la Unidad a la Gobernación. Pero además los sondeos señalan que no hay cartas definitivas y habrá negociaciones importantes para las primarias regionales.
MENTIRA 3: SOCIAL. El Gobierno sigue jugando con fuego. Sigue tentando la paciencia de un pueblo agobiado y que exige un cambio de fondo. Hay grupos dentro del Gobierno que están apostando a una solución radical. Quieren generar un caos que les permita sostenerse en el poder y convertir el reclamo de un pueblo en otra de sus fantasiosas batallas épicas. Hay facciones buscando un estallido controlado, pero no toman en cuenta que en la actual situación del país nadie controlaría un caos como ese. Por eso se ve a radicales oficialistas merodeando y entregando bombas en algunas protestas. El estallido social real está en marcha, tal como advertimos en el Análisis País de esta semana en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-pais-y-si-el-estallido-social-ya-comenzo/) Falta el detonante que una a todas esas expresiones de ira social. El Gobierno pretende calmar ese malestar con su campaña propagandística en la cual tratan de convencer a sus afectos a través de los emotivos mensajes de Chávez. Pretenden calmar el malestar colectivo prometiendo que los conucos urbanos nos sacarán de la crisis. Buscan calmar al pueblo con los simulacros de motores productivos que no producen nada. Intentan apaciguar haciendo anuncios faraónicos de recursos que aliviaran la falta de liquidez, pero que al final no llegarán. La realidad social es preocupante.
DECEPCIÓN. Esta semana conversé amenamente con un amigo chavista racional. Fue una charla ocasional porque coincidimos en un sitio. Tenía mucho tiempo sin saber de él. Por supuesto que la pregunta obligada fue ¿Cómo y cuándo terminará esto? Confieso que su interrogante me sorprendió, porque el amigo siempre fue leal con el proceso y lo defendía hasta en puntos irracionales. Hoy es un crítico racional y eso condimentó la conversa. Mi respuesta a su pregunta inicial fue la misma que le doy a todos los que me consultan: “La salida de Maduro y el cambio total del modelo”. Para mi sorpresa el interrogador coincidió conmigo: “No hay otra solución. Reconozco que el modelo de Chávez fracasó y el Gobierno de Maduro es una equivocación histórica. La corrupción y la ineficiencia acabaron con el sueño de un pueblo. Las empresas expropiadas no producen y no hay dólares porque se los robaron. El pueblo está cansado de hacer colas y no conseguir los alimentos. El pueblo chavista está decepcionado. En el caso del Zulia el fracaso de Pancho es dantesco. No tiene obras que mostrar. Como tu haz escrito tantas veces entrega casas que hace Metromara e inaugura obras que son del Gobierno nacional. Pancho se rodeó de ladrones y está pagando por eso. Yo que lo veo en los actos lo noto preocupado y desilusionado de su gestión. A quien ponga la oposición le gana. Y lo peor es que no tenemos a nadie más. Nadie quiere ser candidato a la Gobernación. Omar Prieto se recogió a San Francisco para tratar de salvar la Alcaldía. Luis Caldera ya no aspira. Nos van a dar con todo. Ojala haya un final no tan trágico para esta crisis”. Sin más que comentar.
PROTAGONISMO. Llama la atención el protagonismo que Primero Justicia está teniendo en el Zulia con las iniciativas de la Unidad para adelantar el cambio de Gobierno. Mientras el resto de los partidos están en su mayoría paralizados en cuanto a los mecanismos para salir de Maduro y el modelo, PJ ya ha tenido dos importantes giras con el Gobernador de Miranda, Henrique Capriles, quien vendrá de nuevo al estado. Pero además está montados en la activación del movimiento #ZulianosporelRevocatorio. Todo está siendo coordinado por el diputado Juan Pablo Guanipa, quien sigue trabajando para apuntalar su liderazgo en el Zulia. Yo creo que los políticos deben tener iniciativa e interés para ser protagonistas. El liderazgo se construye con trabajo y no con cesiones. Pareciera que Juan Pablo Guanipa y Primero Justicia entendieron eso.
PRIVATIZACIÓN. La entrega a empresa mixtas o totalmente privadas de las operaciones de Petróleos de Venezuela se aceleró como consecuencia de la creación de la súper compañía militar, tal y como hemos comentado en Área Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/pdvsa-100-de-sus-operaciones-en-occidente-pasan-a-las-empresas-mixtas/). La nueva decisión es entregar 100% de los taladros operativos de PDVSA Occidente a empresas mixtas como PetroZamora, PetroRegional de Lago y PetroBoscán, pero también importantes empresas internacionales como Schlumberger recibirán una parte de las operaciones. El motivo inicial de la privatización es la grave crisis que padece PDVSA y el Gobierno. En cuanto a la industria petrolera, éste no tiene capacidad financiera y operativa para mantener y aumentar la producción y por eso buscan que esas empresas hagan las inversiones que ya Petróleos de Venezuela no puede hacer. Pero además se debe tomar en cuenta que el Gobierno nacional está desesperado por dinero que le permita oxigenar las reservas internacionales. Ahora se agrega un nuevo motivo que no es oficial y es la negativa de la directiva de la empresa a entregar equipos y actividades estratégicas a la súper compañía petrolera militar. Hay mucho rechazo a la creación de dicha estructura y por eso quieren entregar lo más importante al manejo privado. Con esta privatización el Gobierno patea el Plan de la Patria que dejó Chávez.
ELECCIONES. La Mesa de la Unidad Democrática está cometiendo un error al no incluir las elecciones a Gobernadores como un componente de la estrategia contra el Gobierno. Tal como hemos dicho, en esta lucha no hay salidas mágicas y se deben trazar planes en varios escenarios. Si bien es cierto que las elecciones regionales son parte del camino largo, también es cierto que en esa elección la Unidad puede despojar al Gobierno de 15-16 Gobernaciones y eso debilitaría aún más al régimen. Lamentablemente en la MUD no debaten oficialmente el tema y ahí es donde el Gobierno puede apelar a la carta de ordenar al CNE que fije la fecha y así tratar de enredar a la oposición. Recordemos que en el Consejo Nacional Electoral ya existe un cronograma que fija para el domingo 4 de diciembre ese importante proceso electoral ¿Cuál es el problema de organizarse y trabajar para la activación del revocatorio, la aprobación de la enmienda, la renuncia de Maduro y la organización hacia las regionales? Sé que no es fácil, pero será más difícil si el Gobierno los agarra fuera de base.
CUESTA ABAJO. La situación de Pancho es difícil. En torno a él se unen dos elementos. El primero su situación con el PSUV y el Gobierno nacional. No sólo es que no lo apoyan, sino que lo acusan de conspirar contra la revolución. Pero además lo están cazando para castigarlo alegando actos de corrupción. Buscan golpearlo en sus áreas sensibles: “La Troika”. Pero además tiene una pésima evaluación en su gestión. De esa última encuesta de Seijas en el Zulia a la que ya hice referencia, se desprende que Pancho tiene 82% de rechazo. La gente evalúa muy mal su gestión. Si no cuenta con apoyo de su partido y tampoco del pueblo, su futuro político tiene muy mala cara.
POTE DE HUMO. El pasado jueves se produjo la detención de tres gerentes de la empresa mixta PetroZamora, por el supuesto delito de sustracción de material petrolero estratégico. Fuentes desde PDVSA me informan que hay cosas raras en ese caso. Pareciera que es un montaje para afectar a los detenidos. Todo se hizo mediante una llamada. El material supuestamente sustraído fue al parecer una donación totalmente legal. Un poderoso de PDVSA Occidente ordenó la detención. Todo indica que es un falso positivo.
¿EVACUACIÓN? Cuba está repatriando a la mayor parte de su personal médico, entrenadores y de inteligencia que estaban en Venezuela. Ya sólo queda aproximadamente un 40% de todos los cubanos que trabajaban en el país. En los CDI aceleraron la sustitución de los médicos cubanos por galenos venezolanos. Sólo quedará el personal estrictamente necesario. Prevén un desenlace infeliz en Venezuela para el Gobierno de Maduro y por eso prefirieron adelantar la evacuación. Las relaciones entre ambos Gobiernos no es la mejor.
LOS VIAJES. Luego de varios meses de olvido reapareció la “Zorra Vieja” con un dato bastante extraño: “Pregúntale a Pancho por qué viaja por lo menos una vez al mes a la Sierra de Perijá. Un helicóptero lo deja en la población de Sirapta y de ahí sube a la sierra en una caravana de camionetas negras. A veces cambia de itinerario y llega a El Tokuko, pero igual sube a la caravana de camionetas negras rumbo a la Sierra. Esos viajes no tienen nada que ver con el enorme incendio que está afectando a la zona. El viaje es de ida y vuelta el mismo día”. Extraña reaparición de la siempre acertada “Zorra Vieja”.
CRISIS EN PANORAMA. La reciente decisión del diario PANORAMA de cerrar las corresponsalías de Cabimas y Ciudad Ojeda es el reflejo de la situación que viven los medios de comunicación en general. Lo lamentable es que cinco colegas pierden sus trabajos y quedaron indefensos ante la medida de la empresa, porque ésta vetó al CNP y coaccionó a los periodistas a firmar el contrato del Sindicato y esa organización sindical no velará por sus derechos. Firmaron aceptando lo que les ofrecieron, cuando al parecer no era todo lo que debían pagarles. PANORAMA ha venido disminuyendo su circulación y ya no tiene presencia en los estados vecinos y tampoco en la COL porque están trabajando con una reserva de papel. Hay comentarios que hablan que pudieran migrar por completo a la web, en el caso que no logren resolver la compra de papel. PANORAMA fue mi casa durante más de cinco años y lamento su situación actual.
RETORNO. El pasado sábado regreso al país en el vuelo AA-1197 que aterrizó en el Aeropuerto La Chinita un poderoso enchufado del Gobierno. Hizo mucho dinero pero siempre actuó de muy bajo perfil. Pocos lo conocen. Pero un amigo que si sabe de sus andanzas me informó de su retorno. Es un enchufado militar con rango de capitán. Llegó con seis maletas gigantescas. No hizo colas, ni pasó por la revisión de aduana. Estaba viviendo en Miami desde hace varios meses. Por algo regresó ¿Será que se volverá a enchufar? ¿O temía que la orden ejecutiva de Obama lo alcanzara por su historia de enchufado?
AL CIERRE. Me informa que la alianza Omar Prieto-Fidel Madroñero para conspirar contra Pancho se concretó. Ambos tienen la misión encomendada desde Caracas y alimentada por su odio a Pancho, de acabar con su gestión. Veremos más ataques de este dúo.
Darwin Chávez|@darwinch67|www.verdadesyrumores.com
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|
Hotels in Chicago
[…]we came across a cool site which you may love. Take a look for those who want[…]
Hotel Tonight
[…]we like to honor quite a few other internet web pages on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
love quotes
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the write-up are a few of the top available […]
vu plus
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not connected internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Choice Hotels
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not related websites to ours, on the other hand, they are surely worth going over[…]
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?|
pocket pussy
[…]very couple of internet websites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
free download for pc
[…]Every the moment in a when we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date web sites that we select […]
best cock pump
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be essentially really worth a go through, so possess a look[…]
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!|
you’re looking forward to your next date.
If the tenant is unable to supply a reference whatsoever, a purple flag really should go up.
free software download for pc
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
This paragraph is in fact a fastidious one it helps new the web people, who are wishing for blogging.|
Personality tests
[…]Here are several of the web sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Personality type test
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Thrust Vibrator
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply could possibly get pleasure from. Take a appear if you want[…]
bunny ears sex toy
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
What are
[…]Every the moment inside a whilst we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date sites that we pick […]
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with almost all significant infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .|
Hi all, here every one is sharing these kinds of knowledge, thus it’s fastidious to read this web site, and I used to visit this blog every day.|
インフルエンザ
[…]The information and facts mentioned inside the article are some of the top offered […]
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|
work to home
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but dont get quite a bit of link enjoy from[…]
If some one wishes to be updated with hottest technologies therefore he must be pay a visit this site and be up to date every day.|
インフルエンザ
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a lot of link love from[…]
Lyrics
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go via, so have a look[…]
Coffee Pots Moka Style
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
Fastidious answer back in return of this question with real arguments and telling everything regarding that.|
pc games free download for windows 10
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web pages that we consider it is best to visit[…]
bidding sites in the uk
[…]Every as soon as in a although we pick out blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most up-to-date websites that we pick out […]
European River Cruises
[…]usually posts some very intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
online casino
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]The details mentioned within the post are some of the very best readily available […]
Top isp in Saudi arabia
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not connected web sites to ours, nonetheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
How the mind works
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re basically really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Tax deductible gift card donation
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really impressed to read everthing at alone place.
how early can you get tested for herpes
[…]Here are some of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
I got this web site from my pal who informed me on the topic of this site and now this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative articles at this time.|
so very hard to get (as the other commenters mentioned!) organizations were able to develop a solution that just basically
Trenda Trending News
[…]Here are a number of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Hi there! I just wish to give you a huge thumbs up for your great info you have got right here on this post. I will be coming back to your web site for more soon.|
hotels discounts
[…]the time to study or stop by the content or web-sites we have linked to below the[…]
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|
download apk games
[…]please stop by the web-sites we stick to, which includes this 1, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
pussy toy
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to for the reason that we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
I think the admin of this website is genuinely working hard for his website, since here every data is quality based data.|
a\u0026e true feel
[…]the time to study or go to the content or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page, and article is genuinely fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these content.|
I used to be suggested this website by way of my cousin. I’m not positive whether this post is written by him as nobody else recognise such specific about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thank you!|
youtube for pc
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be truly worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
kala jadu
[…]please visit the internet sites we adhere to, such as this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
If some one wishes to be updated with most recent technologies then he must be go to see this site and be up to date daily.|
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards!|
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?|
penis pain with herpes
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!|
I’m extremely inspired with your writing abilities and also with the format to your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to see a great blog like this one nowadays..|
Buy Email Database
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get lots of link love from[…]
mdansby.com
[…]very couple of web sites that transpire to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.|
nighty
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web-sites that we feel you should visit[…]
00n6g7
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/latitude-dvd-driver
my boys games
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just may possibly take pleasure in. Take a search if you want[…]
how to make extra money
[…]Here are some of the web pages we advise for our visitors[…]
companies that hire work from home
[…]The information and facts talked about in the article are several of the ideal out there […]
paintless dent removal training
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply might take pleasure in. Take a appear if you want[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Currently it appears like Expression Engine is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?|
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]that could be the finish of this write-up. Right here you will come across some web-sites that we believe youll appreciate, just click the links over[…]
福井歯医者
[…]very handful of websites that happen to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
福井歯医者
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
בגדי הריון
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
essay writing services
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I love but dont get a lot of link really like from[…]
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this website are genuinely remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.|
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!|
Indian wedding photography
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not associated internet sites to ours, however, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
able barrie movers
[…]that will be the end of this article. Here you will uncover some web sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
free slot machine games
[…]Every once inside a although we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we pick out […]
free business website
[…]Every after inside a while we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web sites that we pick out […]
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this post at this site.|
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]
free pc games download full version for windows xp
[…]below you will uncover the link to some websites that we think it is best to visit[…]
love spell caster
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to since we feel they are worth visiting[…]
I am truly glad to glance at this blog posts which consists of lots of helpful data, thanks for providing these kinds of information.|
Clit Massagers
[…]below youll obtain the link to some web-sites that we think it is best to visit[…]
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you place to make any such excellent informative website.|
Having read this I believed it was really enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this information together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks|
Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.|
Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!|
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am going through troubles with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I can’t subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!|
I’m now not certain where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend some time studying more or understanding more. Thank you for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good opinion, paragraph is good, thats why i have read it completely|
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a entertainment account it. Glance complex to more brought agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?|
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!|
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this web site is in fact good.|
of course like your website but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand I will certainly come again again.|
If you wish for to increase your know-how only keep visiting this web page and be updated with the most recent news posted here.|
Right here is the right website for anyone who really wants to understand this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want toâ€¦HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been discussed for decades. Excellent stuff, just great!|
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|
A big thank you for your blog article. Want more.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.|
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?|
If you want to get a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply these strategies to your won web site.|
Thanks for finally talking about > %blog_title% < Loved it!|
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. With thanks!|
I go to see each day some web sites and sites to read articles or reviews, however this website offers feature based writing.|
Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Appreciate it!|
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am glad to express that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to do not forget this website and provides it a glance regularly.|
May I just say what a relief to find someone who really understands what they are talking about on the net. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people have to check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you’re not more popular because you surely possess the gift.|
Hi folks there, just turned out to be mindful of your website through yahoo, and have found that it’s quite useful. I will be grateful for if you keep up this.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!|
I love it whenever people get together and share opinions. Great website, continue the good work!|
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent concept|
Thanks designed for sharing such a good opinion, piece of writing is pleasant, thats why i have read it completely|
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make certain to don?t omit this website and give it a glance regularly.|
I do not even know how I stopped up here, however I assumed this submit was good. I don’t recognise who you’re however definitely you are going to a famous blogger for those who are not already. Cheers!|
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this article as well as from our argument made here.|
Asking questions are really fastidious thing if you are not understanding something totally, however this piece of writing provides good understanding yet.|
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice day!|
Hey would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
My family all the time say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting know-how daily by reading such pleasant content.|
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?|
Nice replies in return of this issue with firm arguments and explaining everything about that.|
Baler Manufacturer
[…]The data mentioned in the write-up are a number of the best readily available […]
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
Really nice style and design and excellent content , nothing at all else we need : D.
I’аve learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make the sort of great informative website.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A couple of my blog readers have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?|
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is existing on web?|
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thanks a ton!|
I go to see day-to-day a few sites and information sites to read content, but this weblog presents quality based writing.|
I think the admin of this web site is truly working hard in support of his website, for the reason that here every information is quality based material.|
Hi there. I found your website via Google even as looking for a related topic, your web site came up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.
File divorce online
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web sites to ours, however, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Do it yourself divorce Texas
[…]the time to study or check out the content or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
classic coffee
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to because we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and article is really fruitful in support of me, keep up posting such posts.|
Aw, this was a really good post. Finding the time and actual effort to generate a really good articleâ€¦ but what can I sayâ€¦ I procrastinate a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.|
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|
I’m really inspired together with your writing talents and also with the format for your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to look a great weblog like this one these days..|
Your style is unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for your information. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new information about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.|
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you could do with a few % to drive the message home a little bit, however instead of that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.|
Right now it sounds like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?|
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a nice evening!|
You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something which I feel I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I am having a look ahead for your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!|
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post! It’s the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks for sharing!|
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you|
Hello colleagues, its impressive piece of writing concerning cultureand completely explained, keep it up all the time.|
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!|
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since I book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|
I am really impressed along with your writing abilities as well as with the structure in your weblog. Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to see a great blog like this one nowadays..|
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks|
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for newbie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|
Great site you have here.. It’s hard to find good quality writing like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!|
Great post. I will be experiencing many of these issues as well..|
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, just pay a quick visit this web page everyday as it presents quality contents, thanks|
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously think this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the information!|
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal blog now ;)|
Surplus Equipment
[…]one of our visitors recently recommended the following website[…]
Peculiar article, exactly what I needed.|
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this web site.|
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing on your feeds and even I success you get admission to constantly fast.|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.|
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|
You could certainly see your skills within the article you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.|
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was doing a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I found it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your website.|
