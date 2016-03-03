Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

VERDADES Y RUMORES ¿Quiénes empujan al Gobierno hacia el barranco?

 

BARRANCO (I). El país está en una situación insostenible. El descontento popular sigue creciendo y no sólo la popularidad del presidente Maduro está en el foso, sino que más de 8 de cada 10 venezolanos lo considera incapacitado para resolver la crisis. La última encuesta de DatinCorp revela que apenas 4% de la población tiene confianza en la Fuerza Armada Nacional. Mientras la crisis avanza, el Gobierno carece de la sensatez para admitir que el modelo fracasó y tomar los correctivos. Aunque si soy completamente sincero, este carecería de la credibilidad para generar un brusco viraje. Pareciera que la única posibilidad de sacar a mediano y largo plazo al país de la crisis, es con la salida total del Gobierno y del modelo que nos trajo al borde del barranco. Un amigo me comentaba que el Gobierno ante la crisis tiene la misma sensatez que tenían los músicos del Titanic que seguían tocando aun cuando el barco se hundía. No importa cuánto se haya deteriorado la vida de los venezolanos, no importa si la inflación implosionó la economía familiar, no importa que el déficit fiscal para este año se proyecte en $30 mil millones de dólares, no importa si los precios del petróleo no suben, no importa si estamos al borde de la crisis humanitaria porque no hay medicinas y pronto no habrá suficientes alimentos. Nada de eso importa. Mientras la crisis avanza, los músicos del Gobierno tocan su melodía de los motores que no arrancan y de los conucos que no crecen. A pesar de toda esta visión lamentablemente cuasi apocalíptica de la situación, no todo es irracionalidad en las fuerzas que merodean dentro del oficialismo. Hay sectores trabajando para evitar la caída final en el precipicio de la crisis, el caos y la anarquía. Hay muchos que vociferan que Maduro no renunciará, pero tras bastidores mueven sus piezas para que eso ocurra. Hay muchos usando al máximo su calculadora de riesgos y midiendo qué es más peligroso para ellos y sus intereses: que Maduro se vaya o que se quede. Cada suma, resta, multiplicación y división en la calculadora de riesgos arroja una señal de alarma que les dice ¡el costo de salida! Sin embargo, ese concepto del “costo de salida” varió un poco con el avance de la crisis, porque ahora se trata del “costo de salida” si se va o se queda Maduro. Pero hay otras fuerzas que dentro del oficialismo no están pensando en su sobrevivencia, sino en la del país. Muchos me llaman demasiado positivo en esa materia, pero estoy seguro de lo que estoy hablando. Hay grupos empujando al Gobierno hacia el barranco, porque tratan de evitar que sea el país el que caiga por el precipicio.

MOTOR MENTIRA. El pasado viernes 26/02/2016 se realizó un acto en el muelle de la empresa militar Ocamar en Lagunillas, Costa Oriental del Lago, con el fin de anunciar la transferencia de equipos de PDVSA a la nueva Compañía Autónoma Militar de Industrias Mineras, Petrolíferas y de Gas (CAMIMPEG) por un valor total de Bs. 2.200 millones. El evento estuvo presidido por el presidente de PDVSA y ministro de Petróleo y Minería, Eulogio del Pino, conjuntamente con el ministro de la Defensa, general Vladimir Padrino López. Una de las cosas curiosas de la actividad es que explicaron las supuestas reparaciones realizadas a la gabarra MGO-81 Ana María Campos y todo es una enorme mentira. Me informan fuentes en PDVSA que esa gabarra estaba totalmente operativa y se encontraba al 98% de sus condiciones. Lo único que le hicieron fue pintura y luego anunciaron que le hicieron un mantenimiento nivel V, cuando eso no ocurrió. De hecho en los mensajes de twitter de la empresa Ocamar (@ocamar_mppd) se anuncia que la citada gabarra boyera había sido desvarada y eso es falso, porque el equipo estaba cumpliendo con sus labores normalmente. Los trabajadores presentes en el acto y que conocen la verdad, comentaban que debieron rescatar las embarcaciones que están hundidas y corroídas en los muelles, en vez de pagar una enorme cantidad de dinero por una pinturita. Ni siquiera cambiaron los colchones, la cocina y la nevera ¿Cuánto cobraron por ese supuesto mantenimiento nivel V? La información que nos llega indica que las empresas militares Ocamar y Ucocar no tienen equipos, ni experiencia para efectuar labores de mantenimiento. Una de las fuentes aseguró que no tienen ni un destornillador, por lo que subcontrataban los trabajos y eso encarece el precio final que se le cobra a PDVSA. La próxima “batalla” de los militares de Ocamar y Ucocar tiene que ver con unas boyas y se los cuento más adelante en esta columna.

EL ENREDO. La oposición como coalición está olvidándose de las elecciones de Gobernadores que deben realizarse este año y el Gobierno pudiera usar la convocatoria del proceso para enredar a la disidencia. En el Consejo Nacional Electoral hay un cronograma ya elaborado, más no aprobado, que fija los comicios para el domingo 4 de diciembre. Nada es oficial aún y creo que el Gobierno jugará con el tema hasta que considere el momento adecuado para lanzar la fecha y desatar los demonios en la MUD. Para la Unidad será un complejo problema la escogencia de los candidatos. Lo acordado y lógico es que se realicen unas primarias. La actual situación opositora ha hecho que abunden los precandidatos. Mientras que en el lado rojo faltan candidatos porque ante las perspectivas que trae la crisis, pocos tienen aspiraciones. El presidente Maduro pudiera usar el tema para desviar la atención del revocatorio y la enmienda. Sabe que perderá la mayoría de las Gobernaciones, pero por lo menos ganará tiempo en la Presidencia.

BARRANCO (II). Muchos consideran y así me lo hace saber que el Gobierno está interesado en agravar la crisis institucional, pero es un error visualizar al Gobierno como un todo unido y cohesionado. Recordemos que en el oficialismo hay una severa fractura y que se evidencia con algunos hechos y decisiones que se han venido evidenciando en los últimos días. Hay algo muy claro y es que este es un Gobierno que sólo saldrá cuando se sienta acorralado y la única forma de acorralarlo es llevándolo a una situación extrema en la cual no tengan otro remedio que salir. A eso me refiero cuando afirmo que lo empujan hacia el barranco y me pregunto quienes lo empujan hacia el barranco. Si bajamos un poco la pasión y tratamos de ver con mayor racionalidad ciertas cosas que están ocurriendo, podemos inferir y entender. A veces vemos algo como malo, pero en el fondo puede traer cosas positivas si nos detenemos e invertimos algo de nuestro valioso tiempo a buscar significados a esos hechos cuando contextualizamos y no nos conformamos con lo más evidente y llamativo. Cuando el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia emite la sentencia que cercena parte de las funciones contraloras de la Asamblea Nacional el país opositor gritó que esa era una maniobra del Gobierno contra el Parlamento para agravar la crisis institucional y eso es apenas una parte del fondo del dictamen. Esa decisión parece tomada a petición de algunos grupos interesados en empujar al Gobierno hacia el barranco ¿Por qué y para qué? Para provocar el desenlace final de la crisis política y poder abordar la crisis económica. Si usted detalla la sentencia, no soy abogado ni pretendo serlo, usted observará que la sentencia es clara en cuanto a que la Asamblea Nacional no puede investigar al TSJ, el CNE, la Defensoría, Fiscalía y Contraloría. Tampoco puede hurgar en las Gobernaciones y Alcaldías. Mucho menos puede investigar a los militares. Eso es claro. Pero también es claro que les ratificó su competencia de investigar a fondo al Gobierno nacional. Si la intención era que el Parlamento no tuviera competencias contraloras ¿Por qué dejan al Gobierno central a merced de la oposición? Hay una clara intención de agravar la crisis institucional y crear las condiciones que faciliten una salida con el menor daño colateral posible. Hay grupos que vienen cercando al Gobierno.  Esa decisión del TSJ tiene el mismo objetivo que tuvo aquella en la cual ratificaban la vigencia del decreto de emergencia económica y que se tomó para obligar al Gobierno a actuar y, tal como hemos comentado en esta columna, la decisión tomó por sorpresa al régimen y apenas una semana después fue que balbucearon algunas medidas, pero sigue reinando la incertidumbre económica. No tenían ninguna medida lista. Ellos pensaban seguir como los músicos del Titanic esperando que el iceberg de la crisis se moviera y se evitara la colisión final. Esta reciente decisión del TSJ es otra jugada de los grupos que están empujando al Gobierno hacia el barranco ¿Cuándo terminará el juego y caerán por el barranco? Creo que el desenlace está cerca.

“EL TUERTO”. Las investigaciones sobre los supuestos negocios en Venezuela del teniente Alejandro Andrade, alias “El Tuerto”, prosiguen a un ritmo muy acelerado. Hasta ahora al parecer tienen evidencias que compró acciones en dos bancos pequeños y adquirió un centro comercial en Barquisimeto. Lo más extraño conseguido por los sabuesos de inteligencia, es que presuntamente todas las compras las hizo él directamente y a su nombre. O sea no usó testaferros que es el procedimiento común. Es despertó el interés de los sabuesos e infieren que el tipo estaba muy confiado de que sigue siendo intocable. Las investigaciones continúan y no descartan allanamientos en búsqueda de información.

EL MISTERIO DE FALCÓN. Pero no me refiero  al estado, sino al Gobernador de Lara, Henri Falcón. Él siempre ha tenido una conducta misteriosa. Su juego es extraño. Por eso hay que oírlo y seguirlo para ver en que anda. Falcón desde hace unas dos semanas endureció su discurso contra Maduro y el Gobierno, cuando venía hablando de diálogo y consenso. Lo más llamativo fue su mensaje en un programa dominical de TV, cuando habló que lo próximos 45 días serían decisivos para el país y que estábamos al borde del caos ¿Qué sabe Falcón que la mayoría no sabe? Es pertinente reforzar que Falcón ha sido señalado de participar en las clandestinas reuniones de los Gobernadores del 4F y militares en las cuales supuestamente se ha discutido sobre cómo salir de la crisis. En algo anda Henri Falcón.

BARRANCO (III). Los nervios están a flor de piel en el Gobierno. Buscan culpables. Buscan salidas. Buscan sobrevivir. Hay discusiones. Hay peleas. Hay divisiones. El pasado lunes 29/02/2016 en horas de la tarde se registró una fuerte discusión en Palacio. Un “patriota cooperante” me indicó que Maduro, Cilia y Diosdado se enfrentaron en la entrada principal del Palacio de Miraflores que está en la avenida Urdaneta. Se increpaban con dureza y el detonante fue una frase que soltó Diosdado en la rueda de prensa que dio ese día. Cabello hablaba en su encuentro con los medios de como la oposición estaba satisfecha con la crisis económica, pero complementó su frase con esta idea: “No piensan que pueden gobernar en corto plazo”. Esa frase desató los demonios. Fue tan fuerte la confrontación, que oficiales de Casa Militar tuvieron que recordarles que estaban frente a Palacio y que no sólo los empleados veían la discusión, sino que desde calle se observaba todo. No sólo es importante qué se dijeron, sino también donde se lo dijeron. El “patriota cooperante” me indicó que es totalmente anormal que el Presidente y la Primera Combatiente ingresen a Palacio por esa entrada, porque es la más pública y visible de todas. Lo normal es que ingresen por otra entrada que está en el estacionamiento y no es nada visible. Por razones de seguridad, esa entrada de la Urdaneta sólo se usa en ocasiones muy especiales y sobre todo cuando algún invitado de gran importancia visita al Presidente ¿Por qué se dio la discusión en ese lugar? ¿Alguien buscó eso? No tengo ni idea, pero genera suspicacias.

BASURA. Comienza a mejorar el servicio de recolección de basura en Maracaibo. Pregunté en la Alcaldía de Maracaibo que estaban haciendo nuevo que se ven mejoras y me explicaron que hay un cambio en la visión estratégica del servicio y sobre todo se están adaptando a las dificultades que conlleva la crisis a nivel de camiones operativos. Están recogiendo 630 toneladas diarias adicionales de basura a través de la modificación de rutas y la creación de rutas nuevas. Hay más supervisión y mucho control de la calidad del servicio. Maracaibo es una ciudad compleja con ciudadanos complejos. Muchos acusan a la municipalidad de no limpiar la ciudad, pero son los primeros en lanzar basura a la calle. Si no hay un cambio de mentalidad de todos los que vivimos en Maracaibo, ningún esfuerzo por grande que sea ayudará a resolver el problema del manejo de los desechos en la ciudad.

EL CUENTO. Por cierto, en el acto realizado en PDVSA y al cual ya hice referencia el cuento más repetido de la jornada fue el error del presidente Maduro con el anuncio del aumento de la gasolina. Altos, muy altos, miembros del Gobierno presentes en el evento disfrutaron contando que el primer mandatario se equivocó con el precio y Aristóbulo quiso advertirle para que corrigiera, pero no le hizo caso. Al terminar el acto Istúriz le indica que se equivocó en el precio de la gasolina de 91 octanos y Maduro le reclama que por qué no le dijo nada, a lo que Aristóbulo le respondió que quiso decirle y no lo dejó. Total, el error ya es público, notorio e ingresó al compendio de cuentos y equivocaciones revolucionarias.

BARRANCO (yIV). A pesar que la Fuerza Armada Nacional como institución apenas tiene 4% de confianza del pueblo, no podemos olvidar que ellos son la mano que mece la cuna. Cualquier salida a corto plazo los involucra. Ojo, no estoy hablando de golpes, sino de una transición negociada. Los radicales que argumentan que aquí no debe haber ninguna negociación con el oficialismo, ni que los militares tengan un rol protagónico en esa transición no entienden la situación y mucho menos conocen la historia política latinoamericana. Nunca estaré de acuerdo con un golpe, ni con un Gobierno militar. Pero no puedo cegarme ante la posibilidad que sectores militares de gran poder estén actuando para junto al sector civil construir una transición que permita calmar el país, comenzar a estabilizar la economía y llamar a elecciones generales. Hay dos grupos militares actuando y enviando mensajes de gran contundencia. No quieren una salida difícil. Quieren minimizar el daño colateral. Pero lograr eso no es fácil porque no estamos frente a un Gobierno normal y democrático. No pueden botar el juego. No pueden actuar sin la debida argumentación. Contra ellos atenta el apuro colectivo por salir de la pesadilla. Ellos lo saben. Ellos lo han alertado. Ellos siguen actuando. Muchos miembros del Gobierno lo saben y por eso tratan de congraciarse con ellos. Sobre todo tratan de ser cariñosos con el general Vladimir Padrino López. Lo ven como el líder de esos grupos. Lo ven como el jefe. Se toman fotos con él. Y en el fondo no lo es. Las manos que mecen la cuna son de otros. Él es el mensajero. Los verdaderos cabecillas del movimiento son otros que actúan con sigilo y coordinación ¿Se acuerdan de “F1”? No es un hombre, es un grupo ¿Quiénes empujan al Gobierno hacia el barranco? La posible aplicación de la Carta Democrática de la OEA puede ser uno de los objetivos. Espero haber contribuido para que mis valiosos lectores entiendan que está ocurriendo y que puede ocurrir.

ESTRUCTURA. Recibo correo de un amigo que integra el partido Primero Justicia en el Zulia. Me informa que están trabajando en la consolidación de una estructura política adecuada en cada uno de los municipios. Ya tienen presencia en todo el Zulia y eso es importante para las batallas políticas, sociales y electorales que vienen. Juan Pablo Guanipa está encabezando este esfuerzo donde están involucrados muchos jóvenes que integran la generación de relevo. Eso es importante porque los partidos no sólo deben tener estructuras fuertes, sino liderazgos formados. Pregunté si Guanipa aspirará a la candidatura de la Unidad a la Gobernación del Zulia y la respuesta fue tajante: “Estamos discutiendo esa posibilidad. El Zulia necesita nuevos liderazgos ante el fracaso de la gestión de Arias Cárdenas”. Consulté sobre posibles alianzas y no las rechazaron: “En Primero Justicia creemos en la Unidad y la Unidad son alianzas”.

EL MALQUERIDO. La semana pasada se dio otro ejemplo de cómo Pancho se convirtió en “El Malquerido” de Maduro, cuando el Presidente designó al general Néstor Reverol, comandante de la GNB, como jefe del “Plan Agroproductivo Ezequiel Zamora Bicentenario” en el Zulia, cuando lo lógico era que Pancho estuviera a la cabeza de dicho parapeto oficial. Pancho dile al “tarotista” aquel que revise bien las cartas, porque creo que las está viendo al revés.

  1. VP. El juego político en Venezuela se observa trancado y lleno de dificultades. Muchos políticos no están atinando en sus actuaciones. No entienden la crisis y las secuelas. En el marco de las dificultades me llamó la atención la forma como el dirigente de Voluntad Popular, Lester Toledo, está viendo la crisis y se atrevió desde el Zulia a solicitar que se comience el proceso para limpiar el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia alegando que siete magistrados no pueden estar por encima de la voluntad de más de 7 millones de venezolanos. Resalta el viraje que ha tenido el mensaje y el accionar político de Lester. Se está preparando para competir por la candidatura a la Gobernación del Zulia ¿Quién lo estará asesorando en el cambio? Por cierto, me agrada que en su equipo de trabajo tenga importantes responsabilidades mi amigo Eduardo Vale. Es importante que estén actuando con cierta independencia y sin recurrir mucho a la calculadora de riesgos políticos.

OTRA MENTIRA. Tal como les adelanté en esta columna, ya está en marcha otra “batalla” desde Ocamar y Ucocar: nuevas boyas. Todo indica que van a utilizar unas boyas compradas en China y que están sin uso, tal como denunciamos en Verdades y Rumores, porque las adquirieron sin verificar que no son el modelo que se ajusta a las características de los equipos de PDVSA. Una fuente en Ocamar me indica que algo van a montar con esas boyas y no sería de extrañar que se las vendan a PDVSA como si fueran construidas o reparadas por esa empresa.

ACLARATORIA. Se comunica el maestro Jerzy Lukaszewski con el fin de solicitar muy respetuosamente una aclaratoria a un comentario aparecido en esta columna la semana pasada: “Buenos días. Soy maestro Jerzy Lukaszewski, el mismo, recientemente mencionado en su escrito semanal. Deseo aclarar y contradecir el contenido por Ud. puesto. Mi vieja y sabia abuela decía: “escucha la campana mas no ubica la iglesia”. Supongo que Ud. tendrá el espacio, aunque breve, de publicar esta aclaratoria. Lo de la iglesia es con su “alma cooperante”. Acá la aclaratoria pues: Nunca he peleado ni tuve más leve impasse con la recién nombrada Secretaria de Cultura. La conozco desde hace muchos años y aplaudí su nombramiento por ser mujer de mucha dedicación, excelente educadora y con suficiente fortaleza para dirigir el sector. Soy Director del desarrollo cultural, jamás se me ofreció otro cargo diferente del que ejerzo desde hace más de tres años. Y si ocurriese un cambio del puesto, sería esto, un simple cambio en eventual reconocimiento de mi labor y dedicación y jamás por otras e injustamente señaladas, razones. Soy músico, director de orquesta (de allí mi título de maestro) y también incursiono (dicen con éxito) en la pintura y fotografía digital. En el mes de octubre-noviembre pasado, expuse mis obras en la Galería Julio Árraga y al terminar la exposición, acepté colocar, temporalmente, algunas de ellas en oficinas de la Secretaría, incluyendo la mía. Recientemente, al recibir una invitación a exponer en otra sala, retiré mis obras, cosa lógica. Pues el alma errante y mal cooperante, (chismoso, largamente estúpido y sin remedio para mejorar), viendo el retiro, en pleno día, interpretó erróneamente, añadiendo bilis derramado en forma de comentarios falsos, allí él. Extráñame que Ud. experimentado periodista, analista, agudo intérprete y profesor universitario, cayó en tan burdamente montada trampa de los vagos de cultura, que eso sí, hace tiempo ya deberían dedicarse a otros y más útiles labores. Espero que Ud. apreciado profesor, pueda ofrecerme la satisfacción de leer, algún día, esta aclaratoria en su prestigiosa publicación. Con siempre debido respeto y consideración”. Cumplida la solicitud.

DESPIDOS. Me informan que los defensores públicos que encabezaron la protesta en reclamo porque los despojaron del aumento salarial del 35% que les habían aprobado en diciembre, fueron despedidos por orden de la Defensora Pública Nacional, Susana Barreiro.

PARADA. El ex gerente de PDVSA Occidente, José Luis Parada, quien continúa preso en la sede del Sebin en El Helicoide, sigue operando en la industria petrolera a través de sus gerentes. El sigue al mando, ordena, asigna negocios, cambia personal y cuadra con sus contratistas aliados. La red sigue intacta.

SAN SIMÓN. Esta semana se concretó la decisión judicial que ordena devolver el Grupo San Simón a sus dueños luego de cuatro años de intervenido y ocupado por el Gobierno. Los daños causados a las empresas del grupo son dantescos. Las pérdidas son cuantiosas y el trabajo que tendrán por delante sus legítimos dueños es muy grande. Me llamó la atención el mensaje de twitter de Pancho en el cual felicitaba a la familia Pérez por retomar sus empresas, cuando él se olvidó de ellos, no hizo nada por ayudarlos. Más bien la corrosiva “Troika” se aprovechó del grupo para sus negocios. O será que olvidó que la “Troika” a través de sus representantes hizo negocios con ganado, palma aceitera y hasta los camarones que se producían. Todo eso lo comentamos en esta columna, Me dicen que la ayuda del ministro Miguel Pérez Abad fue fundamental para la decisión.

EXILIO. Me informan que un importante miembro de la familia presidencial está exiliado voluntariamente en China. Lo sacaron del país porque sus andanzas habían generado mucho ruido a nivel del PSUV. Vive en Beijing en medio de grandes comodidades y acompañado por un amigo, maracucho por cierto, que es hijo de un privilegiado contratista del Gobierno nacional y la Gobernación del Zulia.

INSEGURIDAD. Pancho pregunta por la escalada de inseguridad que hay en el estado. Pídele al CICPC las cifras de robo de vehículo y te vas a enterar que a diario llegan entre 40-60 denuncias de hurto y robo de carros. Pero además pregunta por el reciente robo en Sanipez. Te adelanto que un sujeto vestido de médico ingresó al Hospital de la Policía y atracó al personal y a los presentes. Llegó, robó y se fue muy tranquilo.

DENUNCIA. El colega y amigo Gerard Torres se comunicó con el fin de hacer una denuncia pública sobre la agresión de la cual fue objeto. Cito parte de la carta que dirigió al Colegio Nacional de Periodistas para exponer su reclamo: “Por medio de la presente denuncio la agresión efectuada por el Señor Lenin Danieri,  miembro de la junta directiva del CNP Zulia al equipo periodístico del canal internacional Tv. Venezuela y del programa de Televisión ES CON USTED del canal NCTV del cual formo parte. Este bochornoso y grosero episodio se registró el lunes 29 de febrero del año 2016, en la planta baja del edificio JATEM, ubicado en la avenida 75 con la Av. 15 Delicias; lugar al que asistí convocado por el representante de prensa de la alcaldía de Machiques, el colega Francisco Javier Sarcos, a través de una llamada telefónica que recibí a las 9:06 de la noche del día anterior, con el fin de darle cobertura periodística a diversos acontecimientos que afectan a los ganaderos de la zona de Machiques. En dicha convocatoria de medios, el colega Francisco Javier Sarcos, me informó que la Alcaldía de Machiques apoyaría a los medios de comunicación interesados en asistir a la pauta con un transporte, que nos llevaría hasta la zona, dejándome claro que la Vans para trasladar a los periodistas sería cancelada por la municipalidad de Machiques en aras de hacer pública la situación que afecta a los ganaderos de la zona. Al llegar al lugar para tomar el transporte, a las 5.40 de la mañana, el Miembro de la Junta directiva del CNP Zulia, Lenin Danieri le preguntó a mi compañero camarógrafo Adson Naterano, quien nos había convocado, se le informó que había sido la oficina de medios de la alcaldía de Machiques. Acto seguido el Miembro de la Junta directiva del CNP Zulia, Lenin Danieri de forma Cobarde y sin fundamento, comunicó a mi equipo periodístico a través de la licenciada Nereida Rodríguez que si subíamos a la Vans dispuesta por la alcaldía de Machiques para el traslado de los periodistas, promovería que los demás colegas desistieran de asistir a la pauta periodística, obligándonos a no abordar el vehículo, sin explicarnos el motivo de su decisión e incluso tomando atribuciones que no le eran inherentes, pues el vehículo en cuestión fue cancelado por la alcaldía de Machiques. Como miembro activo del colegio Nacional de Periodistas, considero esta acción como una gravísima falta, pues me fue negado mi derecho a desarrollar mi labor periodística, profesión que ejerzo desde hace 16 años y primera vez que alguien me impide realizar mi trabajo, y lo que es peor, por un individuo que integra la directiva de un ente cuyo espíritu es la defensa y protección del gremio como lo es el Colegio Nacional de Periodistas. Así mismo, el señor Lenin Danieri coartó el derecho que tienen los usuarios de dos medios de comunicación, uno internacional y otro local, de poder estar informados, censurando de forma fragrante la libertad que tienen esos usuarios de acceder a la información”. Cumplida la petición del colega y amigo.

AL CIERRE. Me informan que esta mañana (jueves 03/03/2016) se registró una importante reunión entre el Presidente de PDVSA, Eulogio de Pino, y gerentes claves de Occidente para discutir temas muy sensibles que deben manejar con cuidado. El cónclave fue en el edificio Miranda. Sólo me adelantaron que el plan de privatización sigue en marcha y serán despedidos 7 mil trabajadores de la industria. Por cierto, ¿a quiénes se referían como “sabañones”? Me prometieron más detalles.

 

Darwin Chávez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

 

 

 

 

