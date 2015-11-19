Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Darwin Chávez: Verdades y Rumores

LAS ENCUESTAS. Tal como lo he venido comentando para nada mejora la intenciÃ³n de voto del Gobierno en la difÃ­cil ruta al 6D. Todas las encuestas les dan proyecciones muy negativas. Hasta Hinterlaces que es la encuestadora aliada del Gobierno, obtiene unos datos en sus mediciones que no son nada agradables. La Ãºltima investigaciÃ³n de Datanalisis arroja una diferencia de 35% a favor de la oposiciÃ³n, lo que se traduce en una cuesta muy empinada para remontar en tan poco tiempo y con tan pocas opciones para convencer a la gente sobre la necesidad que la mayorÃ­a en la Asamblea Nacional sea del PSUV. Esta encuestadora estima una participaciÃ³n de 70%, o sea que 7 de cada 10 venezolanos acudirÃ¡ a votar y eso no le conviene al Gobierno, quien sigue intentando generar miedo y desmotivaciÃ³n en los electores. 92% de los consultados estiman que la situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s es muy mala. A este Ãºltimo dato hay que prestar mucha atenciÃ³n, porque la intenciÃ³n de voto viene muy amarrada a la percepciÃ³n que el elector tenga sobre la situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s y esta es marcada directamente por su situaciÃ³n personal. Hagamos un ejercicio tomando como parÃ¡metros el resultado de Datanalisis y dos recomendaciones que siempre hace un reconocido encuestador. Si la diferencia es de 35%, debemos restar 8% como un margen de error, eso arroja que la diferencia debe ser 27%, pero a ese nÃºmero le quitamos 3% que es mÃ¡s o menos lo que puede sumar el Gobierno con sus maniobras de Ãºltima hora a las que mucha gente llama trampa, pero que en el fondo son abusos de poder. Cuando hacemos este Ãºltimo ejercicio la diferencia queda en 24% y eso es un margen muy grande y grave de votos a favor de la oposiciÃ³n y contra el Gobierno. Mi apreciaciÃ³n es que el 6D se puede producir un tsunami que acabe con las aspiraciones electorales del Gobierno. AdemÃ¡s hay que prestar mucha atenciÃ³n al voto oculto, que son todas aquellas personas que por distintas razones ocultan su verdadera intenciÃ³n de voto para no afectar sus intereses bien sea porque son empleados pÃºblicos o se benefician de alguna misiÃ³n. Si ese voto oculto se expresa con fuerza, el deslave electoral para el Gobierno puede ser mucho mayor. Hasta en sus propios funcionarios hay cansancio y hastÃ­o por la incompetencia del rÃ©gimen y la maloliente corrupciÃ³n.

Â 

MORAL â€œRELATIVIZADAâ€. El â€œnarcoescÃ¡ndaloâ€ protagonizado por los sobrinos sigue y seguirÃ¡ siendo noticia, a pesar del interÃ©s del cogollo rojo de disminuir su importancia con alegatos que son difÃ­ciles de digerir para la mayorÃ­a. Muchas cosas merecen ser analizadas de este problema que tiene incidencia nacional e internacional. En el paÃ­s, es un escÃ¡ndalo en la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica y refuerza el interÃ©s o la decisiÃ³n de buena parte de los electores que votarÃ¡n el 6D por un cambio. En el terreno judicial no pasarÃ¡ nada, por ahora, porque ellos controlan el Poder Judicial y nadie se atreverÃ¡ a abrir una averiguaciÃ³n real del hecho. Por cierto, aÃºn la Fiscal General de la RepÃºblica no dice ni media palabra sobre el tema. Coincido con Diosdado Cabello y Elvis Amoroso en uno de sus argumentos y es que no se le puede endosar a la Primera Combatiente la conducta de sus sobrinos, pero en lo que sÃ­ tienen que explayarse en explicaciones es como este par de muchachos aparentemente usaban recursos del Estado para sus actividades particulares. Por ejemplo, se seÃ±ala extraoficialmente que hay militares de la AviaciÃ³n y Casa Militar involucrados y eso debe ser explicado con mucho detalle por el Gobierno. Tienen que explicar cÃ³mo estos muchachos eran accionistas de empresas en varios paÃ­ses y llevaban una vida de lujos cuyo mejor ejemplo es el uso de un aviÃ³n privado para viajar y el disfrute de mansiones y yates dignos de millonarios en RepÃºblica Dominicana. Alguien les dio ese poder, porque dudo que lo hayan tomado por decisiÃ³n particular. Mientras mÃ¡s tratan algunos voceros oficiales de desvirtuar lo ocurrido, mÃ¡s oscuro ponen el asunto. Los sucesos han generado mucho malestar en el sector institucional de la Fuerza Armada que cuestiona los altos niveles de corrupciÃ³n que existen en el Gobierno. Quien considere que todos los militares se han corrompido, estÃ¡ absolutamente equivocado. SÃ³lo un grupito se ha beneficiado del poder, mientras que la mayorÃ­a padece los mismos problemas del comÃºn de los venezolanos. A nivel internacional la cosa se pone bastante fea, porque los implicados estÃ¡n cantando ante la presiÃ³n de los fiscales federales y los investigadores de la DEA y seguro estarÃ¡n aportando mucha informaciÃ³n para los casos que el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos maneja contra altos funcionarios del Gobierno y del PSUV. Y sobre todo ahora es un nuevo peligro contra quienes no habÃ­a nada y ahora pueden armar un caso contra ellos. La justicia de los EEUU no perdona a los implicados en dos delitos fundamentales: terrorismo y narcotrÃ¡fico. Y ahora mucho menos a raÃ­z de los sangrientos atentados perpetrados en ParÃ­s. A partir de ahora para los implicados, directa o indirectamente, serÃ¡n muy pocos los lugares del mundo donde puedan sentirse tranquilos. Pero hay algo mÃ¡s grave y es cÃ³mo desde el poder se alimenta la crisis moral que toca profundamente a la sociedad venezolana. El profesor AmÃ©rico Gollo me lo explicÃ³ muy bien, cuando alegÃ³ que en Venezuela quienes manejan y abusan del poder han â€œrelativizadoâ€ el concepto de moral, porque para ellos es moral todo aquello en lo cual estÃ©n involucrados importantes personajes del proceso o vaya en beneficio de la revoluciÃ³n, pero todo lo que hagan aquellos que no son parte del proceso es inmoral. Para ellos no es inmoral que se han despalillado $25 mil millones de Cadivi, segÃºn denunciÃ³ Jorge Giordani, pero si es inmoral que Lorenzo Mendoza en una conversaciÃ³n privada mencione al FMI. Contra los personajes rojos y sus secuaces que se robaron esos $25 mil millones no hay una averiguaciÃ³n abierta, pero contra Mendoza si piden hasta su encarcelamiento. Para ellos se trata de un secuestro, montaje o show para daÃ±ar la imagen de altas personalidades; pero para nada merece ser investigado.Â  Han destrozado la moral en Venezuela.

 

RICO ENCHUFADO. Me informan que hay un poderoso enchufado rojo en el Zulia, quien al parecer es actualmente parlamentario, que acaba de comprar un hotel de 55 habitaciones ubicado en la Av. Las Delicias de Maracaibo. Lo mÃ¡s curioso del caso es que pagÃ³ la propiedad totalmente en dÃ³lares Â¿dÃ³lares? Si dÃ³lares, de esos a los que no cualquier venezolano tiene acceso Â¿CuÃ¡ntos cupos electrÃ³nicos o viajeros habrÃ¡ reunido? Â¿CuÃ¡ntas operaciones de compra del dÃ³lar Simadi habrÃ¡ hecho? Â¿De dÃ³nde proviene esa enorme cantidad de dÃ³lares? Â¿Los parlamentarios ganan en dÃ³lares? Â¿HabrÃ¡ declarado la tenencia de esos dÃ³lares? Todas estas preguntas surgieron en mi mente ante el volumen de la operaciÃ³n en dÃ³lares, cuando en Venezuela no cualquiera tiene acceso a la moneda norteamericana. El hotel ya tiene una clientela garantizada, porque supuestamente ya estÃ¡ acordado que serÃ¡ alquilado casi en su totalidad a una importante empresa constructora brasileÃ±a que tiene varias obras en el Zulia. Estoy indagando mÃ¡s detalles sobre la transacciÃ³n y el personaje involucrado.

 

NUEVA PITA. El pobre Pancho sigue llevando la pita pareja en cada acto de masas a donde acude. Lo viviÃ³ en la Bajada de la Virgen de La Chinita y se repitiÃ³ este 18 de noviembre en la eucaristÃ­a por el dÃ­a de nuestra santa patrona. En esta ocasiÃ³n no me lo contaron, sino que lo vi yo mismo porque tradicionalmente acudo a la misa. Cuando Pancho llegÃ³ la pita fue estruendosa y de poco valiÃ³ la gente que llevaron vestidas de rojo para apoyarlo. No sÃ³lo lo pitaron cuando llegÃ³ rodeado de escoltas, sino que en cada ocasiÃ³n que lo mostraban en las pantallas gigantes se repetÃ­a el abucheo. Para mayor molestia cuando la Alcaldesa de Maracaibo, Eveling de Rosales, llegÃ³ con sus hijos fue aplaudida. Pero el clÃ­max de la arreâ€¦ fue cuando los aplausos se desbordaron al llegar el Gobernador de Miranda, Henrique Capriles, quien ademÃ¡s fue abordado por el pueblo ahÃ­ reunido al terminar la misa e intentÃ³ salir. HCR sigue recibiendo masivo apoyo de los ciudadanos, mientras el otro lo que recibe son pitas.

 

ABUSO LABORAL. Hablando de abusos, me informan que en la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia arreciÃ³ la persecuciÃ³n contra el personal a quienes estÃ¡n obligando a llenar el 1×10. En las instrucciones giradas las dicen a los empleados y obreros que si tienen algÃºn familiar abiertamente opositor, deben buscar completar el 1×10 con amigos o vecinos. Si eso no es un abuso laboral Â¿CÃ³mo se llama entonces?

 

CAMPAÃ‘A. Con todas las limitaciones propias de enfrentarse a un Gobierno que usa y abusa del poder, la oposiciÃ³n en el Zulia arrancÃ³ muy bien su campaÃ±a. En el circuito 7 que integran las parroquias Cacique Mara, Cecilio Acosta y Cristo de Aranza el candidato Juan Pablo Guanipa no sÃ³lo comenzÃ³ bien, sino que dio muestras de Unidad al estar acompaÃ±ado del ex Alcalde de Maracaibo y dirigente regional de Un Nuevo Tiempo, Daniel Ponne, y del coordinador regional de Voluntad Popular, Lester Toledo, entre otros representantes de los demÃ¡s partidos. Hicieron una caminata de mÃ¡s de 5 kilÃ³metros donde participÃ³ la dirigencia de todos los partidos de la MUD del Zulia. Guanipa no sÃ³lo estÃ¡ encaminado a ganar el 6D, sino tambiÃ©n estÃ¡ llamado a asumir posiciones en la nueva Asamblea Nacional y en la transiciÃ³n polÃ­tica que estÃ¡ por venir. Por cierto, la campaÃ±a de JPG me parece que va mucho mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de la elecciÃ³n del 6D y hasta su comportamiento denota que estÃ¡ tratando de convertirse en una figura que promueva la Unidad en el Zulia. El mensaje no se limita a su circuito, sino que va dirigido a toda la ciudadanÃ­a. DespuÃ©s del 6D se puede abrir el juego polÃ­tico de forma muy interesante.

 

BACHAQUEO PERIJANERO. Tremendo enredo hay en el municipio Rosario de PerijÃ¡ con el bachaqueo de productos de Mercal. Me dicen que el negocio del bachaqueo con esos productos regulados que deberÃ­an estar Ãºnica y exclusivamente a la venta directa al pueblo, se maneja desde la AlcaldÃ­a de Rosario de PerijÃ¡. El negocio es tan lucrativo que hasta enfrentamientos armados han ocurrido. A diario son desviados cargamentos de arroz, pasta y otros alimentos para venderlos a precios muy elevados en el mercado negro.

 

TRÃFICO FRONTERIZO. Un patriota cooperante me escribe desde el municipio JesÃºs MarÃ­a SemprÃºn para que le informe a los sabuesos del Sebin que deben investigar la mafia â€œoficialâ€ que trafica con los materiales de construcciÃ³n de la Gran MisiÃ³n Vivienda Venezuela en ese municipio. Buena parte de los insumos para construir casas, los sacan hacia Colombia donde les pagan muy bien por eso. Si quieren encontrar a los culpables, el patriota cooperante me dice que vayan directamente a la AlcaldÃ­a de esa localidad.

 

PANCHO Â¿COMUNISTA? Un patriota cooperante me escribiÃ³ el pasado sÃ¡bado para contarme los detalles del fiasco en el acto de inicio de campaÃ±a del PSUV en el municipio Miranda del estado Zulia. El evento de Â¿masas? se montÃ³ en la Plaza Miranda y Pancho encabezÃ³ la actividad de inicio de campaÃ±a. La asistencia de seguidores del oficialismo fue bastante escuÃ¡lida. En la tarima usaron una obra del artista mirandino Gabriel Bracho donde resaltaba el rostro de SimÃ³n BolÃ­var. En su discurso Pancho hablÃ³ que Bracho era comunista y que el comunismo es el Ãºnico sistema polÃ­tico que le garantiza â€œcalidad de vidaâ€ al pueblo. Pancho Â¿A cuÃ¡l calidad de vida te refieres porque ya en Venezuela no la tenemos? Si quieres medir la calidad de vida que aporta el comunismo pregÃºntale a los cubanos o a los que vivieron en la desaparecida UniÃ³n SoviÃ©tica.

 

Â¡FUERA, FUERA! El pasado lunes 16/11/2015 el candidato rico del PSUV, Fidel MadroÃ±ero, llegÃ³ a la Universidad CatÃ³lica Cecilio Acosta con una caravana de seis camionetas de alta cilindrada y lujo. Estaba escoltado por diez funcionarios armados. Cuando los estudiantes notaron su presencia, se armÃ³ un escÃ¡ndalo y el abucheo fue de tal magnitud que MadroÃ±ero se montÃ³ en su caravana y saliÃ³ raudo hacia otro destino. Por cierto Â¿SerÃ¡ verdad que Fidel es el menos querido de los candidatos en el PSUV?

 

ENCUESTA. Hace algunos dÃ­as conversÃ© amenamente con mi amigo el economista, Francisco Rojas, y Ã©ste me confesÃ³ que habÃ­a visto una encuesta en la cual Omar Prieto tiene mejor imagen positiva que Pancho. PrometiÃ³ que pedirÃ¡ una copia de los resultados para ver la diferencia entre ambos.

 

ESCÃNDALO. EstallÃ³ en el alto gobierno un grave impasse con Rafael RamÃ­rez, porque confirmaron que un muy cercano colaborador de RR en PDVSA es supuestamente agente de la CIA y les pasaba informaciÃ³n clave sobre lo que ocurrÃ­a en el alto gobierno. Ante la confirmaciÃ³n me cuentan que el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro ordenÃ³ investigar a fondo a Rafael Reiter.

 

CIRCUITO 8. Me informan que en el circuito 8 de Maracaibo que integran las parroquias Manuel Dagnino, Luis Hurtado Higuera, Francisco Eugenio Bustamante y San Isidro, el candidato de la Unidad, William Barrientos, estÃ¡ capitalizando el descontento de la poblaciÃ³n y el anhelo de cambio. Mientras tanto, en la candidatura del PSUV representada por Willy Casanova, hay serios problemas porque no hay unidad plena y existen diferencias muy fuertes en la parroquia Manuel Dagnino. Barrientos estÃ¡ haciendo un gran esfuerzo porque no tiene suplente en este momento, por los problemas legales de Yorman Barillas.

 

AUDIENCIA PRELIMINAR. Los abogados y el entorno familiar de Manuel Rosales esperan que ahora si convoquen oficialmente la audiencia preliminar para el 10 de diciembre, tal como se anunciÃ³. Recordemos que la audiencia prevista para el 12 de noviembre no se hizo porque nunca fue programada, a pesar que los defensores de MR habÃ­an sido notificados. Casualmente serÃ¡ el mismo dÃ­a que le toca a Antonio Ledezma. Vamos a ver que jugada monta el Gobierno para Rosales y Ledezma en esta nueva cita judicial.

 

ABUSOS. En el marco de las OLP se vienen cometiendo abusos. Los jefes militares de la regiÃ³n deberÃ­an fiscalizar lo que estÃ¡n haciendo algunos de sus dirigidos. Me informaÂ  que hace pocos dÃ­as se ejecutaron dos acciones que al parecer son ilegales. La primera contra la panaderÃ­a Macau en la zona norte de Maracaibo. AhÃ­ llegÃ³ una comisiÃ³n de la OLP y decomisÃ³ sin aparente razÃ³n media gandola de harina de trigo en sacos. De nada valiÃ³ la documentaciÃ³n mostrada por los encargados del negocio y mucho menos el malestar de los clientes. El otro hecho ocurriÃ³ en Las Pulgas cuando otra comisiÃ³n de la OLP violentÃ³ en plena madrugada la seguridad de un negocio mayorista de vÃ­veres y cargaron con muchos productos no regulados, incluyendo un lote de sardinas ahumadas Â¿Pancho sabÃ­as de estos abusos?

 

Â¿MIEDO? Las revelaciones sobre el supuesto espionaje que Estados Unidos hizo contra altos funcionarios de PDVSA, prendiÃ³ las alarmas en la industria. Muy temprano desde este jueves se hicieron importantes reuniones en las sedes de la petrolera para pedir prudencia en todo lo que se habla a travÃ©s de llamadas, mensajerÃ­a y correo electrÃ³nico. Aunque la prevenciÃ³n siempre es Ãºtil, creo que en este caso el daÃ±o ya estÃ¡ hecho porque si los vigilaron durante tantos aÃ±os, ya los gringos tienen todo lo necesario.

 

CIRCUITO 4. A pesar de todo el exorbitante gasto de campaÃ±a del candidato del PSUV, Fidel MadroÃ±ero, a la calladita y con mucha austeridad la candidata de la Unidad, Elimar DÃ­az, viene calando en los electores y una encuesta reciÃ©n concluida le favorece con 7% de diferencia contra MadroÃ±ero. Se acabaron los favores.

 

ADMISION. La autodesignaciÃ³n de Pancho como director del CBPEZ es la admisiÃ³n clara y directa del fracaso de su gestiÃ³n en materia de seguridad. Sin comentarios.

 

 

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

 

 

 

