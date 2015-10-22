Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Verdades y Rumores

ERRORES Y DUDAS. Luego de tanta fanfarria sobre las supuestas medidas econÃ³micas y tributarias que anunciarÃ­a el Presidente el lunes en la noche, no fue hasta el martes que se develÃ³ el misterio. Lamentablemente las supuestas medidas sÃ³lo generarÃ¡n mÃ¡s calamidad y deterioro a la economÃ­a, porque refuerzan la polÃ­tica de controles que es una de las causas del desastre que estamos viviendo. El sÃ³lo hecho que el Presidente y el fulano Comando sean quienes coloquen los precios, ya es una aberraciÃ³n porque cada empresa y cada producto tienen su propia estructura de costos y eso no lo maneja, ni entiende el Gobierno. Pero ademÃ¡s, el castigar a quienes usen el dÃ³lar paralelo para marcar sus precios, es una locura porque el rÃ©gimen no libera dÃ³lares y muchos empresarios estÃ¡n trayendo productos o materia prima comprando sus divisas en el mercado negro. El Gobierno ni vende, ni subasta, ni liquida dÃ³lares y como ejemplo vÃ¡lido estÃ¡ el caso de Pfizer de Venezuela que casi cierra sus operaciones porque la deuda en dÃ³lares del Gobierno es muy alta, tal como lo advertimos en Ãrea Privada de Verdades y Rumores esta semana (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/extra-la-crisis-hizo-metastasis-en-pfizer-de-venezuela/). Claramente el Gobierno y especialmente Maduro estÃ¡ entrampado entre las visiones que sobre la crisis tienen radicales y moderados. FÃ­jense que Maduro anunciÃ³ que anunciarÃ­a medidas tributarias y terminÃ³ no anunciando nada de eso que dijo que anunciarÃ­a. El Gobierno estÃ¡ paralizado entre quienes consideran que deben aferrarse al Plan de la Patria y quienes estiman que debe haber un viraje que permita desencallar la economÃ­a y salvar el proceso Â¿O el pellejo?Â Y mientras la crisis econÃ³mica los agobia, se tratan de preparar para la crisis polÃ­tica que se les avecina con la posible derrota del 6D. Como ya hemos comentado en Ãrea Privada de VyRÂ (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/crisis-no-mejora-la-intencion-electoral-a-favor-del-gobierno/) la intenciÃ³n de voto favor del Gobierno no mejora y eso los lleva a construir tres escenarios negativos y uno positivo. Los negativos: perder de forma abrumadora y eso puede significar que la MUD obtenga la mayorÃ­a calificada. El segundo escenario es perder y eso implicarÃ­a ceder la mayorÃ­a simple. Y el Ãºltimo es perder muy cerrado que no le dejarÃ­a mayorÃ­a a ninguno de los bandos. Mientras que el positivo es ganar muy cerrado sin tener mayorÃ­a por lo menos simple. La posible derrota los carga de cabeza porque eso implicarÃ­a el comienzo del fin de la hegemonÃ­a total y ellos no saben hacer polÃ­tica sin ese control total. No tienen ni idea de cÃ³mo conducirse en un escenario de equilibro institucional y por eso buscan y buscan al interlocutor vÃ¡lido, pero aÃºn no tienen a esa figura. Recuerden que les mencionÃ© hace algunos dÃ­as que le habÃ­an propuesto esa posibilidad a Rafael RamÃ­rez y este en un primer momento se negÃ³, pero ahora parece que si estÃ¡ dispuesto y por eso se activÃ³ hace varios dÃ­as sospechosamente con el tema petrolero y la reuniÃ³n de la OPEP. El otro que podrÃ­a asumir ese rol es Diosdado Cabello a pesar de su imagen de radical. Sobre Ã©l consultÃ© a varias fuentes y me dicen que DC es una cara ante los medios y ante la dirigencia del PSUV y otra cosa es su relaciÃ³n con la oposiciÃ³n. De hecho me dijeron algo que me sorprendiÃ³ mucho: â€œDiosdado es quien mejor comunicaciÃ³n tiene con la oposiciÃ³n y no para presionar. Hay buen trato de Ã©l hacia la mayorÃ­a de los parlamentarios de la Unidadâ€. Eso me llamÃ³ mucho la atenciÃ³n y ampliÃ³ mi percepciÃ³n sobre el papel que puede jugar DC en cuanto al respeto de los resultados del 6D y sobre cualquier otro evento sobrevenido. El Gobierno maneja tres escenarios para poner en marcha en el caso de una derrota el 6D: radicalizarse, adaptarse al nuevo esquema institucional o una transiciÃ³n buscando que la oposiciÃ³n asuma el Gobierno y la crisis los acabe a ellos. Hay muchas mÃ¡s dudas que certezas en el Gobierno ante lo que se les avecina en las elecciones.

COLAPSO PETROLERO. Graves, muy graves son los detalles que me llegan sobre la actual operatividad en la Gerencia de ExploraciÃ³n y ProducciÃ³n de PDVSA Occidente. La falta de mantenimiento estÃ¡ causando mÃºltiples problemas en las plantas, pozos y sistemas de tuberÃ­as de la industria y eso puede traer incidentes desagradables. Los problemas son a todo nivel y eso estÃ¡ causando un impacto importante en la producciÃ³n petrolera en el lago. La meta es la extracciÃ³n de 750 mil b/d y a duras penas llegan a 380 mil b/d y eso gracias a las empresas mixtas, porque el aporte directo de PDVSA es casi cero. Las mixtas que estÃ¡n cubriendo parcialmente el cupo total son: PetroWarao, Petro Regional del Lago, PetroSiven, China Petrol y PetroCabimas. Llama la atenciÃ³n que estas producen casi todos los 380 mil b/d con apenas el 10% de lo que gasta PDVSA Occidente para no producir casi nada. Mientras los campos, instalaciones y equipos de Occidente son un desastre a pesar de la enorme cantidad de dinero que se destina, en las instalaciones de las mixtas reina la operatividad y la seguridad. Pero ademÃ¡s con cero contaminaciÃ³n al lago porque estas si respetan las normativas ambientales internacionales. Un trabajador de mantenimiento dio en el clavo del asunto al decir que en PDVSA son los â€œartistas del desastreâ€ porque fueron buenos para expropiar de todo, pero mejores aÃºn para volverlos â€œmierdaâ€ ( disculpen la palabra ) en sÃ³lo seis aÃ±os.Â Cuando consultÃ© sobre aquel plan de recuperaciÃ³n de la producciÃ³n de Occidente que anunciÃ³ Eulogio del Pino, me respondieron que estÃ¡n obligados a hacerlo porque si no van a cerrar la gerencia por improductiva.

MR LOS SORPRENDIÃ“. Nada de lo que el Gobierno ha hecho contra Manuel Rosales a su regreso al paÃ­s sorprende, lo que si sorprendiÃ³ al rÃ©gimen fue que Ã©ste si llegara a Maracaibo. A pesar de haber reforzado hasta la exageraciÃ³n la presencia militar en el Aeropuerto La Chinita desde el miÃ©rcoles anterior a su regreso, hasta el jueves 15/10/2015 en horas de la maÃ±ana el Gobierno estaba seguro que no vendrÃ­a y por eso no se ultimaron ciertos detalles. Cuando se confirmÃ³ que estaba en Aruba listo para abordar el vuelo de Laser que lo traerÃ­a a Maracaibo no se sabÃ­a en definitiva quÃ© harÃ­an con Ã©l: si dejarlo en la capital zuliana o llevarlo a Caracas. Sobre la marcha se cruzaron muchas informaciones y a Ãºltima hora la fiscal recibe la orden de embarcarlo de inmediato a Caracas. La incertidumbre se mantuvo en la capital, cuando se decÃ­a que lo llevarÃ­an a la sede de Sebin en Plaza Venezuela, donde funciona la famosa â€œTumbaâ€, otros alegaban que serÃ­a llevado de inmediato a Ramo Verde y al final lo recluyen en El Helicoide. Si Manuel Rosales y su equipo buscaban que su regreso y detenciÃ³n fuera tema de conversaciÃ³n en la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica, lo lograron porque se hablÃ³ y se sigue hablando sobre el caso. Unos preguntan con insistencia porque decidiÃ³ regresar para ir preso, teniendo la posibilidad de permanecer en PanamÃ¡ con plena libertad. Varios me han preguntado la razÃ³n y a todos les digo lo mismo: sÃ³lo en el momento que piensen como polÃ­ticos, podrÃ¡n entender el significado de esa jugada. Todos los polÃ­ticos tienen el liderazgo como el insumo fundamental para su crecimiento y esa cualidad se alimenta y construye de varios aspectos, entre ellos la capacidad de saber cuÃ¡ndo, cÃ³mo y dÃ³nde se deben tomar ciertas decisiones y ejecutar acciones. Lo dije y lo sostengo, este era y sigue siendo el momento adecuado para su regreso tomando en cuenta la severa crisis que padece el paÃ­s y la necesidad de sumar mÃ¡s voluntades al creciente interÃ©s del pueblo venezolano por un cambio del modelo, 8 de cada 10 lo anhelan, por lo que la llegada de Manuel Rosales puede ser un motivante importante para los electores, sobre todo en el Zulia. Casualmente el dÃ­a viernes caminaba con mi esposa por el Paseo Ciencias en pleno centro de Maracaibo y los trabajadores de la economÃ­a informal sÃ³lo hablaban del tema y hasta uno de ellos soltÃ³ una ingeniosa frase: â€œEse sale de ahÃ­ para ser Presidenteâ€. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ de las normales especulaciones a favor o en contra, se hablÃ³ y se habla del tema con insistencia.Â Su regreso sirve hasta para demostrar que el Gobierno acelera su estrategia de reforzar el miedo, porque si Ã©l venÃ­a a entregarse y no tiene ni una pizca de peligro Â¿Para quÃ© tanto despliegue como si se tratara, por ejemplo, del â€œChapoâ€ GuzmÃ¡n? Ese intenso e innecesario operativo no sÃ³lo obedece a castigar a Rosales, sino tambiÃ©n para generar temor en la poblaciÃ³n y reafirmar la autoridad â€œsupremaâ€ del Gobierno. Por otro lado, en la medida que el Gobierno tiene la necesidad de reafirmar su posiciÃ³n ante sus electores, buscarÃ¡ acelerar el juicio y podrÃ­an hasta condenarlo antes del 6D. Hasta ahora con el trato que le han dado, se acaba con aquella matriz creada sobre su acuerdo con el Gobierno. Como me dijo un amigo de la oposiciÃ³n: Manuel no tiene nada que le interese al Gobierno en la actualidad y mÃ¡s bien es un problema para ellos. SÃ³lo el tiempo dirÃ¡ si al final Rosales gana o pierde con su retorno. Por ahora estÃ¡ ganando, por la mÃ­nima, pero estÃ¡ ganando.

CONFLICTO EN PANORAMA. Sigue creciendo en intensidad el conflicto laboral en el diario PANORAMA, por cuanto los colegas periodistas se mantienen en pie de lucha por mejorar sus reivindicaciones laborales y no aceptan las imposiciones del patrono. De hecho el aumento del salario mÃ­nimo y las modificaciones del bono de alimentaciÃ³n anunciado por Maduro, han reforzado la lucha de los comunicadores. El contrato se vence el 1ro de noviembre y aÃºn no hay un acuerdo porque se mantiene la unidad para exigir un mejor convenio laboral. Mientras la mayor parte de los periodistas se mantienen opuestos a la propuesta patronal, la empresa mantiene la presiÃ³n alegando que el 6 de noviembre sÃ³lo recibirÃ¡n sus utilidades aquellos que firmaron su propuesta. Pero no sÃ³lo los Ã¡nimos estÃ¡n caldeados con los periodistas, sino que en el Sindicato de Obreros y Empleados que ya habÃ­a firmado con la empresa tambiÃ©n estÃ¡n molestos y a raÃ­z del aumento del salario mÃ­nimo decretado por el Presidente estÃ¡n exigiendo una urgente revisiÃ³n de las escalas. Uno de los alegatos patronales es que la empresa estÃ¡ en saldo rojo, pero eso no coincide con el bacanal que harÃ¡n este jueves 22 de octubre en Caracas, Torre BOD de La Castellana, para celebrar los 100 aÃ±os del diario donde abundarÃ¡ la comida y el buen escocÃ©s. En la sala de redacciÃ³n se comenta que harÃ¡n ese enorme gasto y no quieren ajustar la cobertura del HCM y mucho menos mejorar el resto de los beneficios laborales. Pica, se extiende y se enreda el conflicto laboral en PANORAMA.

CAOS EN INFRAESTRUCTURA. A raÃ­z de mi comentario de la semana pasada sobre el caos que impera en la SecretarÃ­a de Infraestructura de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, llegan mÃ¡s detalles sobre los problemas que mantienen paralizadas las obras de la gestiÃ³n de Pancho desde hace mÃ¡s de seis meses. Uno de los casos mÃ¡s graves son las 200 casas que debÃ­an haber sido entregadas en julio porque en su mayorÃ­a estaban en los detalles finales, pero al llegar Jairo RamÃ­rez todas se paralizaron para adelantar las famosas averiguaciones, que ahora son la especialidad de la casa. En este momento el costo de culminaciÃ³n es mayor por efectos de la inflaciÃ³n y no hay dinero para terminarlas. Pancho Â¿QuiÃ©n se harÃ¡ responsable del daÃ±o patrimonial? Â¿QuiÃ©n se harÃ¡ cargo del costo polÃ­tico de haber dejado sin casas a 200 familias? Â¿QuiÃ©n asumirÃ¡ la culpa ante las familias a las cuales les tumbaron su rancho con la promesa de una casa y ahora no tienen rancho y menos casa? En una reciente reuniÃ³n del PSUV, Jairo dijo que tenÃ­a muchas obras por entregar pero que las estaba guardando para los dÃ­as mÃ¡s fuertes de la campaÃ±a. Me explica una fuente que si no hay nuevas obras contratadas y a las que estaban en ejecuciÃ³n les rescindiÃ³ los contratos Â¿A cuÃ¡les se refiere? Pancho Â¿Quieres un ejemplo? AquÃ­ estÃ¡: resulta que los 56 habitantes del Residencias Los Totumos ubicada en la Av. 18 entre calles 84 y 85, No. 84A-30, diagonal a la propia Secretaria de Infraestructura, temen que un tramo de la caÃ±ada La Negra termine de tragarse su estacionamiento, luego que la nueva Secretaria de Infraestructura paralizara la construcciÃ³n del muro de contenciÃ³n que iba a ser levantado por la vieja SecretarÃ­a de Infraestructura. Todo estaba listo para los trabajos porque habÃ­an sido aprobados en 2014. Hasta se deforestÃ³ el Ã¡rea donde estarÃ­a el muro y habÃ­a obreros, materiales y maquinaria destacada para las labores; pero al llegar Jairo RamÃ­rez todo eso se parÃ³. No sÃ³lo los habitantes de Los Totumos estÃ¡n en riesgo, sino que hay una seÃ±ora que corre el riesgo que la caÃ±ada se lleve su casa, porque al quitar los cujÃ­es que contenÃ­an el cauce de la quebrada, con un fuerte aguacero ese torrente le puede destruir su vivienda.

LARRY LINARES. Este exgerente de PDVSA que fue detenido por denunciar la corrupciÃ³n en la compra de 40 lanchas en Operaciones AcuÃ¡ticas, sigue privado de su libertad. La semana pasada de nuevo fue diferida su audiencia preliminar, porque las fiscales nacionales que tienen el caso no quieren recibir las evidencias de su inocencia que tiene la defensa de Larry Linares, alegando que PDVSA no ha entregado sus pruebas sobre la culpabilidad del detenido y mientras eso no ocurra â€œno pueden hacer nadaâ€. Los familiares de Linares temen que lo usen como chivo expiatorio, cuando Ã©l mÃ¡s bien recuperÃ³ el contrato y logrÃ³ que la empresa de EEUU entregara finalmente las 40 lanchas.

Â¿MORAL? Pancho, aprovechando que ahora hablas mucho de moralidad y de la justificaciÃ³n de los excesivos gastos que tienen ciertas personas, me gustarÃ­a preguntarte algo Â¿CÃ³mo el chofer asignado a un devaluado secretario de tu gabinete puede tener una camioneta Toyota 2015 nueva de paquete? Â¿CÃ³mo un trabajador que devenga aproximadamente unos Bs. 12 mil mensual como salario integral puede comprar una camioneta que cuesta Bs. 6.308.610,63 segÃºn la lista de precios en la pÃ¡gina oficial de Toyota de Venezuela? AhÃ­ te dejo esas inquietudes.

INFLACIÃ“N. No sÃ³lo los venezolanos estamos padeciendo por la elevada inflaciÃ³n, sino que hasta los propios cubanos que trabajan en Venezuela se estÃ¡n quejando de los altos precios. La queja es tan grande que hasta de Gobierno a Gobierno se planteÃ³ el tema y se amenazÃ³ con el retiro de todo el personal cubano destacado en el paÃ­s, como consecuencia de las subidas de precios. Me informan que ese posible retiro fue uno de los temas que llevÃ³ en agenda el presidente Maduro en su reciente e intempestivo viaje a La Habana.

LORENZO. La persecuciÃ³n del Gobierno contra el presidente de Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza, obedece a la necesidad de infundir miedo en la poblaciÃ³n y ademÃ¡s buscar culpables para sostener el argumento de la guerra econÃ³mica. La acusaciÃ³n no tiene pies ni cabeza, pero la situaciÃ³n adversa del Gobierno los lleva a cometer errores. No creo que lo pongan preso, pero por lo menos lo van a citar en la FiscalÃ­a para exhibir el poder del Gobierno.

COPEI. Se acerca la decisiÃ³n de la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia que puede generar cambios en la maqueta de candidaturas de la MUD. Hay muchos intereses en juego, incluyendo los del Gobierno porque me aseguran que quienes acudieron al TSJ no son aliados del rÃ©gimen, pero Ã©ste aprovechÃ³ su recurso para enredar a la oposiciÃ³n. De darse la incorporaciÃ³n de los candidatos de Copei, en el Zulia se mueven dos suplencias. JosÃ© Lombardi asumirÃ­a la suplencia de Omar Barboza en el circuito 1 de PerijÃ¡ y Orlando Medina serÃ­a el suplente de HernÃ¡n AlemÃ¡n en el circuito 10 de la COL. Me recomiendan que no crea mucho de los argumentos de Roberto HenrÃ­quez.

FIN DEL REINADO. Esa frase la usÃ³ un amigo de Lara al informarme que los cÃ¡lculos del cogollo del PSUV larense indican que en el mejor de los casos pierden 5 a 4 el 6D. La cosa pudiera empeorar en la medida que las secuelas de la crisis erosionan al Gobierno. Actualmente de los 9 parlamentarios guaros, 6 son del PSUV y 3 de la MUD.

Â¿GOLF? Pancho te quiero preguntar si leÃ­ste bien el documento que firmaste para acordar con el presidente del Hotel Intercontinental la construcciÃ³n de las Ã¡reas deportivas de la nueva etapa del Paseo del Lago y que bÃ¡sicamente es un medio campo de golf Â¿golf? Si golf. De verdad no entiendo las razones para construir un campo para un deporte que pocos, muy pocos practican en Maracaibo. Pero no sÃ³lo es que lo practican pocos, sino que es un deporte muy costoso por los implementos que usan. No me imagino a los niÃ±os de Cerros de MarÃ­n, Don Bosco, Santa Rosa, Altos de Jalisco, Teotiste de Gallegos o La Salina llegando con sus â€œcaddiesâ€ a practicar golf. Dicen que ese campo es para complacer a uno de la â€œTroikaâ€ a quien le gusta del golf y le parece muy lejos ir al Maracaibo Country Club.

AEROPUERTO. El pasado sÃ¡bado tuve que ir al Aeropuerto La Chinita y quedÃ© impresionado por el deterioro de la terminal aÃ©rea. El aire acondicionado no existe en la sala principal y apenas hay algo de fresco en la Feria de Comida. Los baÃ±os principales estÃ¡n cerrados supuestamente por remodelaciÃ³n, aunque no se veÃ­a movimiento de trabajo en ellos. El estacionamiento estÃ¡ lleno de huecos, pero ademÃ¡s tiene parte de la cerca y portones en el piso en varios tramos y ademÃ¡s sin ninguna seguridad. Muy mal aspecto brinda el aeropuerto en la actualidad.

RUMOR. Me cuentan que un miembro del entorno presidencial tuvo que ser sacado al exterior, porque lo estÃ¡n acusando en el PSUV de manejar altos contratos para sus amigos e influencias en el otorgamiento de dÃ³lares. Lo sacaron de paseo para que baje la marea.

PUERTOS. Parece que el diputado de Voluntad Popular, Freddy Guevara, se quedÃ³ corto al denunciar que el Gobierno tiene 130 mil toneladas de comidas represadas en los puertos para sacarla en la recta final de la campaÃ±a. Me dicen que es mucho mÃ¡s y que solo en Puerto Cabello hay mÃ¡s de 24 buques cargados con comida que estan fondeados a la espera de descarga. Me temo que buena parte de todo eso se pierda porque todos sabemos la ineficiencia del Gobierno para la distribuciÃ³n. Pero ademÃ¡s es bueno puntualizar que el negocio para los enchufados estÃ¡ en comprar y traer, mÃ¡s no en distribuir.

MARTILLO Y CONFESION. Me cuenta un â€œagapornoâ€ de esos que sÃ³lo hablan con la colega Yrmana Almarza que en la reuniÃ³n del martillo a los empresarios que se hizo a finales de la semana pasada en la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, no sÃ³lo el â€œex VGâ€ hablÃ³ de pagar para que participen en una expo, sino que dijo otras cosas muy graves. Entre ellas admitiÃ³ que Ã©l es empresario y tambiÃ©n vÃ­ctima de la crisis generada por los â€œmalos gobiernos como Ã©steâ€, pero ademÃ¡s tirÃ³ al pajÃ³n a un empresario que estaba ahÃ­ al revelar que la GobernaciÃ³n lo estaba apoyando para instalar una fÃ¡brica de enlatados y eso era desconocido por el resto de los empresarios presentes, quienes ante semejante revelaciÃ³n se miraron a la cara y recordaron que ellos sÃ³lo han recibido inspecciones, multas y amenazas del Gobierno. Pancho pregunta quÃ© pasÃ³ en esa reuniÃ³n.

PAÃS DE LOCOS. Varios, pero varios dÃ­as estuvieron paralizadas las lanchas que hacen el transporte lacustre entre Los Puertos de Altagracia y Maracaibo, porque no habÃ­a gasoil para llenar sus tanques. Lo mÃ¡s llamativo del caso es que en el municipio Miranda funciona uno de los terminales de embarque de combustible mÃ¡s importantes de PDVSA como es Puerto Miranda.

SALA SITUACIONAL. El PSUV ya estÃ¡ instalando una Sala Situacional Electoral en el Club El Tablazo, ubicado en el sur de Maracaibo. En los Ãºltimos dÃ­as han llegado todos los equipos.

AL CIERRE. Me informan que el Zar de la EconomÃ­a, general Rodolfo Marco Torres, pudiera salir rÃ¡pidamente luego del 6D porque el presidente Maduro no estÃ¡ nada contento con su trabajo y hasta parÃ³ todas las iniciativas y decisiones que el ministro habÃ­a tomado. Al parecer hay cosas raras y ahora hay un equipo liderado por el propio jefe del Estado revisando cada cosa.

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores