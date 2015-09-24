Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

INTERÃ‰S FRUSTRADO. El presidente de Venezuela NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros tuvo un elevado interÃ©s por conseguir una entrevista con el Papa Francisco durante la gira de Ã©ste por Cuba. Por eso pidiÃ³ ayuda a los cubanos para obtener esa audiencia con el Sumo PontÃfice. Sus mediadores le prometieron ayudarlo, pero no lo hicieron. Los cubanos no quisieron solicitar la reuniÃ³n, porque consideraron que no era conveniente para no afectar la restituciÃ³n plena de sus relaciones con Estados Unidos. SÃ³lo aceptaron programar la entrevista del Papa con la presidenta de Argentina, Cristina FernÃ¡ndez viuda de Kirchner, por la nacionalidad del pontÃfice y ademÃ¡s porque no implicaba peligro para sus intereses. Los cubanos estÃ¡n poco interesados en ayudar al Gobierno venezolano y sÃ³lo estÃ¡n dedicados a su nuevo mejor socio: EEUU. Por eso no es descabellado pensar que Cuba aceptÃ³ como parte del acuerdo con los gringos, colaborar en la resoluciÃ³n del conflicto venezolano.
EL MISTERIO DEL SU-30MK2. Todo accidente de aviaciÃ³n encierra grandes misterios que se resuelven, en su mayorÃa, luego que se realiza una investigaciÃ³n seria que implica el minucioso y tÃ©cnico anÃ¡lisis de los datos que arroja la famosa caja negra, que no es negra. Una vez que se anuncia la caÃda del costoso aviÃ³n ruso Sukhoi SU-30MK2, Flanker segÃºn denominaciÃ³n de la OTAN, de la Fuerza AÃ©rea Venezolana a finales de la semana pasada y dÃ³nde lamentablemente mueren dos oficiales venezolanos, comienzan a tejerse una serie de especulaciones en torno a lo ocurrido. La versiÃ³n oficial indica que el cazabombardero despegÃ³ con el fin de interceptar a una aeronave no identificada y que se presumÃa era del narcotrÃ¡fico. Presumo que despegÃ³ de la Base Aeroespacial â€œCapitÃ¡n Manuel RÃosâ€, ubicada en la poblaciÃ³n de El Sombrero, en el estado GuÃ¡rico desde donde opera el Grupo AÃ©reo de Caza No. 11. Ahora bien, luego de consultas realizadas a fuentes conocedoras de la materia, resulta poco normal que se movilizara un caza de superioridad aÃ©rea todo tiempo que cuesta mÃ¡s de $40 millonesÂ para interceptar a una avioneta del narcotrÃ¡fico, cuando lo ideal es que se usen los aviones mÃ¡s pequeÃ±os y de mantenimiento menos costoso para ese tipo de labores de vigilancia aÃ©rea. Fuentes de inteligencia reportan que durante la operaciÃ³n, de repente se perdiÃ³ toda comunicaciÃ³n con los pilotos y el aviÃ³n desapareciÃ³ de forma misteriosa. Aparentemente no hubo mensajes de alerta sobre fallos en la aeronave. A partir de ahÃ las autoridades venezolanas cayeron en un limbo. Nadie sabÃa con exactitud quÃ© habÃa ocurrido y por eso apelaron a los expertos mÃ¡s reconocidos y que laboran, o trabajaron, para el Gobierno, con el fin de hacer una revisiÃ³n completa de las trazas del radar y las imÃ¡genes satelitales disponibles. Mucho del misterio que rodea a este siniestro se podrÃ¡ conocer una vez se haga toda la revisiÃ³n tÃ©cnica de la caja negra, cosa que presumo se deberÃa hacer en Rusia y no en Venezuela, por la complejidad de la tarea. Los resultados preliminares de la investigaciÃ³n al parecer seÃ±alan que el aviÃ³n fue derribado Â¿QuiÃ©n lo atacÃ³? Â¿El EjÃ©rcito colombiano? Es poco probable porque la orden impartida desde el Gobierno neogranadino fue no caer en provocaciones con Venezuela Â¿La guerrilla? Es posible porque en la zona de Apure fronteriza con el Arauca y el Vichada colombiano opera fuertemente la guerrilla de esa naciÃ³n, sino recordemos el ataque al puesto fluvial de Cararabo ocurrido el 25 de febrero de 1995 y donde fueron masacrados 8 infantes de marina por la acciÃ³n de una compaÃ±Ãa de 100 hombres del Frente Domingo LaÃn del ELN Â¿Tiene la guerrilla colombiana tal poder de fuego? SegÃºn los medios colombianos si la tiene Â¿Acaso fueron grupos paramilitares? Aunque la zona no es un tradicional enclave del paramilitarismo colombiano, se informa de la presencia de pequeÃ±os grupos de paracos Â¿Tienen los paras ese poder de fuego? Al parecer si lo tienen. Un especialista en la materia me explica que es probable que guerrilleros y paracos puedan disponer en su arsenal, mucho mÃ¡s moderno que el venezolano y colombiano, de lanzamisiles antiaÃ©reos portÃ¡tiles del tipo FIM-92 Stinger. Hasta ahora las conclusiones apuntan en un 80% a la guerrilla colombiana como los responsables Â¿Pero la guerrilla es capaz de atacar un aviÃ³n venezolano? Si tomamos en cuenta los nexos que se mantienen, es probable que no, pero tambiÃ©n hay que imaginar que en la oscuridad de la noche era difÃcil determinar de quÃ© paÃs era la aeronave. Si al final de la investigaciÃ³n se determina que fue un ataque por parte de la guerrilla, es muy improbable que el Gobierno diga la verdad y prefiera dar otras conclusiones. Si la averiguaciÃ³n seÃ±ala que fueron los paras, armarÃ¡n un escÃ¡ndalo de proporciones Ã©picas. Esperemos el desenlace de este misterio.
LÃO COPEYANO. Los problemas internos en el partido Copei siguen mÃ¡s vigentes que nunca, porque van a ocurrir algunos eventos en los prÃ³ximos, muy prÃ³ximos dÃas, que van a ser noticia. Recordemos que la actual directiva nacional de Copei es el resultado de una decisiÃ³n de la Sala Constitucional del TSJ ante una acciÃ³n de amparo en tutela de intereses colectivos ejercida por quienes alegan fueron violados sus derechos por Roberto Enriquez y compaÃ±Ãa. Ese conflicto generÃ³ que la MUD suspendiera a Copei y excluyera a sus candidatos de la maqueta de la Unidad al 6D. La decisiÃ³n del TSJ obliga a la nueva directiva a cumplir con dos mandatos. El primero, consiste en la restituciÃ³n de todos los presidentes y secretarios generales que fueron destituidos ilegalmente por EnrÃquez y compaÃ±Ãa, cosa que estÃ¡ a punto de ocurrir. Y el segundo mandato, es la entrega de los 27 nombres que serÃan parte de las candidaturas de la MUD. La actual directiva desconoce que harÃ¡ el TSJ con esos nombres, pero se supone que ordenarÃa a la MUD su inclusiÃ³n inmediata en las candidaturas y eso debe ocurrir antes de los primeros dÃas de noviembre, cuando se vence el lapso de sustituciÃ³n de candidatos ante el CNE. Eso va a generar una fuerte polÃ©mica en la MUD porque legalmente no tienen otro remedio que acatar, les guste o no, la decisiÃ³n judicial. En el caso del Zulia entrarÃan dos nombres de Copei: en el circuito 1 de PerijÃ¡ entrarÃa en la suplencia JosÃ© Lombardi, aunque originalmente era Rogelio BoscÃ¡n y en el circuito 8 de Maracaibo ingresarÃa Orlando Medina, aunque en principio serÃa Heberto DÃaz. El otro cambio significativo es que saldrÃa Rogelio BoscÃ¡n de la Presidencia de Copei en el Zulia luego de 17 aÃ±os y asumirÃa JosÃ© Lombardi, mientras que la SecretarÃa General quedarÃa en manos de Gustavo Ochoa. Todo eso debe ocurrir en los prÃ³ximos dÃas. Y cuando eso ocurra los nuevos candidatos y ocupantes de cargos van a ratificar su pleno respaldo a la Unidad, buscando despejar las dudas que existen sobre la celeridad con la cual el TSJ decidiÃ³ el recurso. Mientras tanto, Roberto EnrÃquez se mueve con el fin de evitar que el TSJ liquide sus aspiraciones de retomar el control de Copei y por eso se incorporÃ³ a la sesiÃ³n de la AN que se hizo en Trujillo. BuscÃ³, junto a Morel RodrÃguez hijo, hablar con Diosdado sobre el tema.
GUYANA. Tambores de conflicto suenan en la frontera con Guyana. Me dicen que la presencia militar venezolana se ha incrementado al mÃ¡ximo, no sÃ³lo en hombres, sino en equipos. La misma acciÃ³n ha emprendido Guyana que ya empezÃ³ a movilizar tropas al Esequibo para enfrentar cualquier agresiÃ³n venezolana. Este viernes les cuento mÃ¡s detalles en Ãrea Privada de Verdades y Rumores (http://verdadesyrumores.com/category/area-privada/)
EL RETORNO DE MR. Siguen trabajando a paso firme sobre la planificaciÃ³n para el regreso de Manuel Rosales. Me informan que hay previsto un acto de calle a comienzos del mes de octubre, con el fin de anunciar la feche definitiva del regreso. ConsultÃ© a varios amigos sobre cuÃ¡l ha sido el efecto del nuevo anuncio del regreso de MR y todos coinciden que ha sido positivo a tal punto, que la mayorÃa de los candidatos a diputados de UNT usan volantes con el rostro y la gestiÃ³n de Rosales en sus recorridos de campaÃ±a y la respuesta del pueblo es muy favorable. Mientras tanto, los abogados siguen preparando las acciones legales que desarrollarÃ¡n luego de su retorno. Entre los escenarios estÃ¡ que lo ponga preso el Gobierno. Todos esos riesgos han sido medidos y al parecer serÃ¡n asumidos. Me cuentan que hay una encuesta regional que coloca a MR en el primer lugar de imagen favorable de los liderazgos regionales y Pablo PÃ©rez aparece en el segundo lugar.
DESASTRE COMUNICACIONAL (IX). La polÃtica comunicacional de la GobernaciÃ³n del estado Zulia funciona tan mal, que uno de los flamantes asesores se da el tupÃ© de llamar en horas de la noche a algunos medios impresos para â€œexigirâ€ que esperen la llegada de notas del Gobernador porque deben ser publicadas, ya que ellos pautan avisos muy costosos. Hace algunos dÃas hicieron la llamada a las 7PM al diario Panorama exigiendo que debÃan esperar una nota, cuando ya la ediciÃ³n estaba lista. Al final la fulana nota fue tremendo caliche y la empresa perdiÃ³ tiempo y dinero con el retraso Â¿SabrÃ¡n de eso los directivos de Panorama? Â¿CuÃ¡l de los asesores hace esas llamadas? Â¿Pancho sabÃas de ese atrevimiento de tu equipo comunicacional? Por cierto Pancho, ordena que le compren a OIPEEZ un Atlas del Zulia para que se enteren que la poblaciÃ³n de El Guayabo estÃ¡ ubicada en el municipio Catatumbo y no en JesÃºs MarÃa SemprÃºn como decÃa una nota de prensa enviada hace algunos dÃas.
ARRANCÃ“ EL PLAN. Tal como lo habÃamos alertado en Ãrea Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/escandalo-gobierno-planea-nacionalizacion-electoral-de-colombianos/) el Gobierno arrancÃ³ con el plan que pudiera conllevar a la nacionalizaciÃ³n masiva de colombianos en Venezuela. EstÃ¡n maquillando sus verdaderos objetivos con la creaciÃ³n del Movimiento Nacional de Colombianos por la Paz, que casualmente maneja el PSUV y tambiÃ©n casualmente coordina Jorge RodrÃguez. Por ahora el plan sÃ³lo abarca a los estados Zulia, BolÃvar, Miranda, TÃ¡chira, Amazonas, Apure, Vargas y el Distrito Capital. EstÃ¡n aspirando que se registre el 30-40% de los colombianos que estÃ¡n ilegales y luego esa base de datos la usarÃ¡n para ofrecer una nacionalizaciÃ³n â€œhumanitariaâ€ y posteriormente esos nuevos venezolanos pudieran ser â€œnuevosâ€ votos para el oficialismo. Pendientes con el tema.
GUISO AÃ‰REO. Recibo una denuncia sobre las prÃ¡cticas de una funcionaria de la Aduana AÃ©rea quien entorpece supuestamente la salida de las cargas de la mayorÃa de los agentes aduanales, mientras agiliza al mÃ¡ximo las cargas de un agente aduanal en especÃfico. Se ha convertido en el terror de la aduana aÃ©rea, porque ademÃ¡s se la aplica a los viajeros venezolanos que retornan con algunos productos en su equipaje que estÃ¡n escasos en el paÃs y que llaman â€œcajita felizâ€. Me dicen que tiene hasta a un emisario que pide las â€œcolaboracionesâ€ para ayudar en el proceso de revisiÃ³n y salida de carga. Hasta tiene un vehÃculo Ãºltimo modelo y muy nuevo de esos que son impagables para un funcionario pÃºblico.
CON EL MAZO Y EL TOBO. Me llamÃ³ la atenciÃ³n que en el programa â€œCon el mazo dandoâ€ de Diosdado Cabello que se hizo desde Maracaibo, Pancho participÃ³ y no participÃ³ Â¿CÃ³mo es eso? Pancho fue el invitado especial, pero no abriÃ³ la boca, pues no lo dejaron hablar. O sea estaba y no estaba Â¿Por quÃ© Diosdado le hizo ese desaire?
IMPRENTA. Tal como me lo prometieron, me llegan algunos detalles sobre cosas que supuestamente estÃ¡n ocurriendo en el Servicio AutÃ³nomo Imprenta del estado Zulia, ente perteneciente a la GobernaciÃ³n del estado. Pancho te recomiendo que envÃes a revisar lo que ahÃ estÃ¡ ocurriendo. Me informan que serÃa pertinente comparar todos los equipos y materiales recibidos en el acta de entrega con la gestiÃ³n de Pablo PÃ©rez, con la situaciÃ³n actual y van supuestamente a encontrarse algunas inconsistencias graves. Los datos que recibo indican que una de las mÃ¡quinas mÃ¡s importantes dejÃ³ de funcionar porque una pieza electrÃ³nica se perdiÃ³ y alegaron que fue un robo. Se habla de la venta de equipos y de la salida de materiales sin ningÃºn tipo de control. AhÃ te dejo ese dato.
MALESTAR. Por casualidad fui a la II etapa del Paseo del Lago y cuando estacionaba en el â€œpeladero de chivosâ€, uno de los empleados entablÃ³ conversaciÃ³n conmigo y entre otras cosas me contÃ³ que el pobre Pancho agarrÃ³ una arreâ€¦ de graves proporciones para su salud porque una de las contratistas que levanta el parque de deportes extremos rompiÃ³ una parte del pavimento que es muy nuevo. Me imagino que ordenÃ³ a la empresa reparar los daÃ±os.
PREGUNTA. Una de mis fuentes en San Francisco me escribiÃ³ y aprovechÃ© para preguntarle por el profesor Ricardo Lobo, ya que no habÃa escuchado de Ã©l desde que el partido VBR negociÃ³ su candidatura: â€œLobo estÃ¡ trabajando duro montando su propia plataforma. No es aspirante a la AN, pero se prepara para futuros escenarios electorales. Su mensaje y esfuerzo estÃ¡ calando en las bases del PSUV en este municipioâ€ Â¿En quÃ© andarÃ¡ Ricardo Lobo?
PROTECCIÃ“N. AsÃ cualquiera se mete a bachaquero. Me informan que un dirigente del PSUV en la COL y con cargo de elecciÃ³n popular, fue atrapado con un cargamento de 24 mil kilos de arroz cuando regresaba al Zulia desde el estado Lara, pero sÃ³lo durÃ³ horas detenido Â¿Saben por quÃ©? Porque es uno de los protegidos de la â€œpareja mandanteâ€ del Zulia. Una vez lo capturaron, se moviÃ³ la principal autoridad y ordenÃ³ su liberaciÃ³n. Se fijan porque la lucha contra el â€œbachaquerismoâ€ es una farsa.
EL DISCURSO DE FIDEL. Pero no me refiero al anciano dictador cubano, sino al candidato del PSUV en el circuito 4, Fidel MadroÃ±ero, quien encabezÃ³ una rueda de prensa del partido rojo el dÃa miÃ©rcoles 23/09/2015. Su mensaje fue pobre, muy pobre. No hay discurso. Apelan a los lugares y culpables comunes. Ellos nunca hacen nada, ni son culpables de nada. Se dedicÃ³ a hacer boxeo de sombras porque peleÃ³ con Capriles, Manuel Rosales, Lester Toledo, Gerardo AntÃºnez y hasta con Yorman Barillas. Creo que Fidel MadroÃ±ero deberÃa buscar unos buenos asesores que le ayuden a mejorar su discurso. Por lo menos dinero tiene de sobra para pagar esos asesores.
FRONTERA Y DELITO. Tal como se preveÃa en algunas instancias oficiales, a raÃz del cierre de la frontera se han disparado los Ãndices de criminalidad en los municipios Guajira y Mara, por cuanto muchos delincuentes quienes habÃan migrado al negocio del contrabando de combustibles porque era mÃ¡s lucrativo y menos riesgoso, ahora regresan a sus viejas andanzas. En Santa Cruz de Mara, por ejemplo, se han incrementado los robos a residencias e incluso dejaron sin telecomunicaciones a la zona porque se robaron tramos amplios del cableado de CANTV y eso dejÃ³ sin servicio telefÃ³nico a muchos hogares y comercios. Y todo eso ocurre con la ausencia casi total de vigilancia policial y ademÃ¡s en el marco del Estado de ExcepciÃ³n. En Maracaibo ya se comienza a evidenciar una escalada delictiva por la misma razÃ³n, porque muchos de quienes bachaqueaban gasolina ahora regresaron a cometer delitos de otra Ãndole.
Â
SAQUEOS. La distribuciÃ³n de alimentos en el Zulia corre serio peligro, por cuanto los transportistas se estÃ¡n negando a traer cargas de productos de consumo masivo, porque estÃ¡n siendo vÃctimas de acciones delictivas en la Lara-Zulia, especialmente entre los municipios Cabimas y Santa Rita. Cuando transitan por la zona se ven obligados a bajar la velocidad por la presencia de obstÃ¡culos en la vÃa y ahÃ son atacados por grupos delictivos organizados. No es un solo grupo, ni en la misma zona. Algunos de los saqueadores hasta educados son, porque tratan bien al conductor y en ningÃºn caso aplican la violencia. Este tipo de acciones delictivas estÃ¡n ocurriendo con mucha frecuencia y los transportistas estÃ¡n negÃ¡ndose a llegar a Maracaibo usando esa importante arteria vial.
AL CIERRE. Me infoman que desde el Gobierno nacional llamaron con urgencia a una reuniÃ³n para este jueves 24/09/2015 a las 9AM a los representantes de las empresas procesadoras de pollo del paÃs y a los dirigentes de los gremios que agrupan a los granjeros asociados, con el fin de discutir soluciones a la crisis del sector y planificar la posibilidad de aumentar la producciÃ³n de tal forma que pueda exportarse parte de lo producido nacionalmente. Recordemos que en Verdades y Rumores hemos explicado que el sector ademÃ¡s de la intervenciÃ³n oficial de las procesadoras, confronta serios problemas operativos que impiden recuperar el nivel de producciÃ³n. (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/verdades-y-rumores-quien-condeno-a-leopoldo-lopez/). Hasta el cierre de esta columna la reuniÃ³n no habÃa generado ninguna expectativa positiva, porque se hablÃ³ mÃ¡s de lo mismo que ya han hablado muchas veces, entre eso elaborar una encuesta de necesidades. Lo Ãºnico nuevo es que los granjeros anunciaron con firmeza que estÃ¡n decididos a cerrar sus negocios, porque no estÃ¡n dispuestos a seguir perdiendo dinero.
Darwin Chávez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com
