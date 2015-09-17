Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y rumores

PROVOCACIONES. La situaciÃ³n fronteriza parece que se agrava con el paso de los dÃ­as y el interÃ©s del Gobierno de avivar el conflicto para sus fines electorales. Las dos incursiones de aviones militares venezolanos, el sobrevuelo de un helicÃ³ptero y la caÃ­da de un dron, ademÃ¡s de la xenofÃ³bica operaciÃ³n contra los colombianos configuran todo un plan para provocar a Colombia. Esa fue la orden girada desde hace mÃ¡s de tres semanas. Por eso estimo que el encuentro entre Maduro y Santos y en la reuniÃ³n de jefes de Estado de la UNASUR del prÃ³ximo lunes en Quito estarÃ¡ llena de provocaciones. Mientras tanto la ampliaciÃ³n del Estado de ExcepciÃ³n sigue acelerÃ¡ndose y amenaza con tomar municipios no fronterizos como alertamos en Ãrea Privada de Verdades y Rumores (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/alerta-el-estado-sin-excepcion-como-estrategia-electoral/) y de hecho durante un evento oficialista se propuso incluir a Maracaibo en el Estado de ExcepciÃ³n. No serÃ­a nada raro que en ese estatus vayan sumando municipios del llamado corredor electoral, con el fin de colocar peines y provocar reacciones de la oposiciÃ³n. A la frontera tenemos que prestarle mucha atenciÃ³n, porque ademÃ¡s de lo ya explicado, se deben medir la conducta de la comunidad wayuu. Hasta ahora no ocurren anormalidades, pero tomando en cuenta que paralizaron su negocio del contrabando, pero los enchufados siguen con el guiso, pudieran generarse problemas graves.

LA JUEZA Y LA LLAMADA. Luego de anunciada la sentencia por casi 14 aÃ±os de cÃ¡rcel contra Leopoldo LÃ³pez por parte de la jueza Susana Barreiros, comenzaron a filtrarse los detalles del proceso final que conllevÃ³ a esa decisiÃ³n. Las instrucciones iniciales de Diosdado Cabello era darle una condena leve y colocarlo bajo presentaciÃ³n o con el beneficio de casa por cÃ¡rcel con fÃ©rreas limitaciones para evitar que hicieraÂ  actividades polÃ­ticas. Luego el guion cambiÃ³. Llegaron amenazas por distintas vÃ­as para que la condena fuera mucho mayor. El dÃ­a del juicio se filtrÃ³ por redes sociales la supuesta condena: 5 aÃ±os y casa por cÃ¡rcel. LlegÃ³ una llamada desde el Palacio de Miraflores. Fue una conversaciÃ³n de mujer a mujer. Una ordenÃ³ y amenazÃ³ y la otra alegÃ³ los peligros de lo pedido. De nada sirvieron los alegatos. Al cerrar la llamada hubo preocupaciÃ³n y se hicieron las correcciones para la condena final. Esta fue una maniobra doble por cuanto profundizan el esfuerzo por aniquilar a Leopoldo LÃ³pez, pero ademÃ¡s se cobran viejas facturas de la lucha de poderes en la cÃºpula del PSUV Â¿Se estarÃ¡n cobrando aquella reuniÃ³n con Thomas Shannon en HaitÃ­? FÃ­jense cuÃ¡ntos dÃ­as tardÃ³ Diosdado en hablar del tema: casi una semana despuÃ©s de la sentencia. Lo â€œconminaronâ€ a hacerlo porque Ã©l no estÃ¡ de acuerdo con la decisiÃ³n y se negaba a defender algo que no compartÃ­a y que ademÃ¡s violaba un acuerdo de palabra. En el entorno familiar de la jueza hay mucha preocupaciÃ³n por las consecuencias de ese juicio. Por eso el rumor que la van a sacar para un cargo diplomÃ¡tico en el exterior. Hasta en el juicio de Leopoldo LÃ³pez hay evidencias claras de las diferencias de criterio que abundan en el cogollo rojo.

EL REGRESO DE MANUEL ROSALES (II). Me aseguran que el retorno del ex Gobernador del Zulia, Manuel Rosales, ya es un hecho y la solicitud hecha por el Pleno Federal de Un Nuevo Tiempo ratifica esa decisiÃ³n. No me han dado fecha, pero serÃ­a mucho antes de las elecciones del 6D. ConversÃ© con un amigo de UNT y me decÃ­a que MR estarÃ¡ pronto con los zulianos y que por eso han acelerado la difusiÃ³n de la obra realizada por Ã©l. De memoria me hablÃ³ de las 1.300 escuelas construidas o remodeladas, los 21 hospitales y 82 centros ambulatorios construidos o remodelados, del Monumento a la Chinita, la Lara-Zulia y la modernizaciÃ³n de la red vial, las 55 mil becas JEL, los atendidos en el programa Francisco Ochoa, los miles de beneficiados por el programa Signo Vital y la Biblioteca PÃºblica del estado. Consideran que el arribo de Rosales serÃ¡ un plus definitivo para la victoria de la MUD en el Zulia. De hecho me comentÃ³: â€œTe imaginas el efecto de un Rosales caminando barrios con sus candidatos a la Asamblea Nacionalâ€. Le consultÃ© si la condena de Leopoldo LÃ³pez no habÃ­a cambiado los planes y me dijo que mÃ¡s bien los acelerÃ³ porque el paÃ­s necesita de todos los liderazgos positivos. Esperemos entonces que anuncien la fecha o llegue de improviso Rosales al paÃ­s.

CRISIS AVÃCOLA. Ya en Ãrea Privada de Verdades y Rumores he venido alertando sobre la intervenciÃ³n oficial de las plantas procesadoras de pollo en el estado Zulia (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/elecciones-preparan-dakazo-contra-la-industria-avicola/) pero el problema del sector va mucho mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de una acciÃ³n efectista y electoral. La producciÃ³n de pollos estÃ¡ en un severo riesgo, porque la crisis estÃ¡ golpeando muy fuerte a los granjeros que son la parte mÃ¡s dÃ©bil de la cadena. Lo primero que debo explicar es que la producciÃ³n nacional de pollo se divide en 58% producido por las integraciones (granjas propiedad de las procesadoras) y 42% que producen los granjeros asociados. En este Ãºltimo sector hay una peligrosa situaciÃ³n, por cuanto estÃ¡n trabajando a pÃ©rdidas y muchos han decidido abandonar la crianza de aves y dedicarse a otras actividades. Por eso en los Ãºltimos meses se ha incrementado la cantidad de granjas que estÃ¡n en venta, aunque no es una venta como todos conocemos, sino que los granjeros desarman todas las instalaciones para la crÃ­a de pollos y venden una especie de combo con todo eso, aunque ellos se quedan con las tierras. El problema radica que los granjeros carecen de un precio de venta al productor, como si lo hay en otros rubros, por lo que estÃ¡n sometidos a la discrecionalidad de la empresa procesadora. Los dirigentes de los criadores de pollo en mÃºltiples ocasiones han planteado el problema ante los ministros del Gobierno y no hay soluciones aÃºn. En este momento cada productor recibe en promedio Bs. 2 por cada kilo de pollo, pero cuando hacen un balance tomando en cuenta los altos precios de alimentos y equipos necesarios para la producciÃ³n, estÃ¡n gastando Bs. 12 por cada kilo de pollo o sea que hay una pÃ©rdida de Bs. 10 aproximadamente. Esta crisis que estÃ¡ provocando el cierre de granjas provocÃ³ que en la Ãºltima entrega de pollos bebÃ© se quedaron sin ubicar mÃ¡s de 400 mil aves y eso tendrÃ¡ un fuerte impacto a corto plazo en el abastecimiento de este alimento tan demandado. Este problema sumado a la intervenciÃ³n de las procesadoras de pollo y el redireccionamiento de la distribuciÃ³n ya estÃ¡ causando una grave escasez del producto. Y si no se aplican los correctivos, el pollo va camino a su extinciÃ³n en las mesas de los venezolanos.

EL METRO. Tal como lo comentÃ© la semana pasada, elevÃ© una consulta sobre los planes que para el Metro de Maracaibo tiene el Gobierno nacional y la respuesta fue lacÃ³nica y lamentable: nada. RepreguntÃ© para asegurarme y de nuevo repitieron la misma palabra: nada. Me explican que no sÃ³lo las obras de puente Nigale estÃ¡n paralizadas por falta de apoyo del Gobierno nacional y el nulo interÃ©s de Pancho, sino que igual ocurre con la LÃ­nea 2 del Metro. La empresa brasileÃ±a Odebrecht presentÃ³ todos los estudios de la referida lÃ­nea y hasta ahÃ­ llegÃ³ todo. Al Gobierno no le interesa la obra y Pancho pareciera que no la considera importante, porque no hace ningÃºn esfuerzo por eso. Ante la severa crisis que vive el paÃ­s pudiÃ©ramos pensar que esa es la razÃ³n de la falta de apoyo, pero ahÃ­ surge la pregunta Â¿Por quÃ© el Metro de Valencia si avanza en la Ã©poca de vacas flacas? Porque el Gobernador de Carabobo, Francisco Ameliach, si estÃ¡ interesado en la obra y presiona por los recursos, mientras Pancho no hace nada Â¿Por quÃ© Pancho no se mueve con la LÃ­nea 2? Â¿SerÃ¡ porque estÃ¡ Rafael Colmenarez como presidente de Metromara? Â¿Se perdiÃ³ el sentido de trascendencia y progreso para el Zulia?

Â¿SIGUE LEDEZMA? Luego de la condena Â¿o linchamiento? de Leopoldo LÃ³pez de pronto fijaron la fecha para el prÃ³ximo intento de audiencia preliminar en el juicio polÃ­tico que se le sigue al Alcalde Mayor de Caracas, Antonio Ledezma, para el martes 22 de septiembre. Ya en varias ocasiones han convocado para la audiencia, pero al final es suspendida por diversas razones. QuizÃ¡s la razÃ³n fundamental es que la FiscalÃ­a no ha podido sustentar un caso contra Ledezma, como es lÃ³gico porque se trata de una patraÃ±a polÃ­tica. Tomando en cuenta el apuro que tiene el Gobierno por enviar seÃ±ales de advertencia a la oposiciÃ³n partidista y no partidista, no serÃ­a de extraÃ±ar que ese martes haya decisiones polÃ­ticas y no jurÃ­dicas contra Ledezma. Atentos con lo que pase el martes con el Alcalde Mayor.

DESASTRE COMUNICACIONAL (VIII). Pancho te doy mÃ¡s datos sobre el desastre comunicacional que afecta a tu gestiÃ³n. Recordemos que el miÃ©rcoles 9 de septiembre la ComisiÃ³n Delegada de la Asamblea Nacional sesionÃ³ en Maracaibo para aprobar el cierre de la frontera y el Estado de ExcepciÃ³n que inicialmente sÃ³lo era para tres municipios. Ese dÃ­a Â¿QuiÃ©n era la estrella del evento? Por supuesto que Diosdado Cabello quien es el presidente del Parlamento, vicepresidente del PSUV e importante vocero oficial. Si DC era parte vital de la cobertura periodÃ­stica Â¿Por quÃ© OIPEEZ no enviÃ³ a los medios ningÃºn sonido sobre lo que dijo Diosdado y si enviaron de varios jarrones chinos que ahÃ­ estaban? Â¿QuiÃ©n dio la orden de no cubrir a Diosdado? Los males comunicacionales siguen emergiendo. Me explican que Pancho nunca ha creÃ­do en los medios regionales, porque dice que no llegan al ciudadano. De hecho en el mes de julio de este aÃ±o mandÃ³ a parar los contratos de las televisoras regionales para revisarlos, porque habÃ­a que reducir los montos y tiempo de contrataciÃ³n, porque era un gasto innecesario. Las transmisiones de sus giras casi desaparecieron. Igual ocurrÃ­a con los avisos para los diarios regionales, ya que Pancho alegaba que Ã©l estaba consolidado y no necesita proyecciÃ³n regional, sino nacional y por eso mandÃ³ a sacar su foto de los pocos avisos porque Ã©l no requerÃ­a de esa difusiÃ³n de imagen. Pero le pusieron la trampa de Omar Prieto encabezando la lista de candidatos del PSUV al 6D, le entrÃ³ un frio en la espalda y tuvo que recular en todo. Ahora hay transmisiones regionales, estÃ¡n rediseÃ±ando el show semanal, aparece su foto en los avisos y la frecuencia de Ã©stos aumentÃ³. Para Pancho los medios regionales no son importantes para invertir en ellos, pero si para que cubran sus eventos.

INTENDENCIA (I). Fuentes de gran vuelo me informan de los problemas que estÃ¡ teniendo el Intendente de Maracaibo, Enrique Parra, con los intendentes parroquiales como consecuencia del manejo que le ha dado al escÃ¡ndalo que afectÃ³ a la Intendente de Venancio Pulgar y su marido quien era PNB. Ella solo ha recibido el apoyo de sus compaÃ±eros, mÃ¡s no de su jefe. En una reuniÃ³n que convocÃ³ Parra los 17 intendentes parroquiales amenazaron con poner sus cargos a la orden cansados por las exigencias, el trabajo polÃ­tico y para completar el cuadro quedaron decepcionados por la falta de apoyo partidista a la compaÃ±era en problemas, quien, segÃºn ellos, ha hecho un gran trabajo por el PSUV.

Â¿AMENAZA FORMAL? Luego que una horda de oficialistas atacÃ³ a los dirigentes de oposiciÃ³n apostados el pasado jueves en el Palacio de Justicia en respaldo a Leopoldo LÃ³pez, el alcalde de Libertador e importante vocero del PSUV, Jorge RodrÃ­guez, dijo que si la oposiciÃ³n se va a la calle, los encontrarÃ¡ a ellos luchando por preservar la paz Â¿CÃ³mo interpretar esa paz? Â¿SerÃ¡ que ellos estiman que los grupos armados son defensores de la paz? DetrÃ¡s de esas palabras hay un mensaje muy claro: el gobierno harÃ¡ lo que sea para reprimir a la disidencia y sembrar miedo en la calle.

EL CORREO. Pero no Ipostel, sino me refiero a la fallida inversiÃ³n de Pancho en el Correo del Lago. Pancho, te vuelvo a recomendar que exijas cuentas claras porque hay piezas que no cuadran en el rompecabezas. Me cuentan que el aporte entregado por el Gobierno regional a este proyecto alcanza Bs. 1.600.000 hasta ahora y las cuentas no son nada claras y el proyecto estÃ¡ paralizado. Ya deberÃ­a estar circulando como un diario y nada de eso ha ocurrido y me dicen que es difÃ­cil que ocurra. El dinero saliÃ³ de las arcas de la GobernaciÃ³n en agosto 2014 y para enero de este aÃ±o ya habÃ­an gastado mÃ¡s de un millÃ³n y nadie sabe en quÃ© porque de los equipos que debÃ­an comprar sÃ³lo adquirieron dos grabadoras, hicieron dos ediciones especiales impresas y en la nÃ³mina cobran 9 personas, aunque sÃ³lo trabajan 5 y los demÃ¡s son los becados del nepotismo. Al personal les ofrecieron un sueldo y no lo cumplen, pero lo que si se cumple es el pago de los bonos para los privilegiados, quienes se jactan en decir que son intocables porque son protegidos de Pancho.Â  Ni siquiera acompaÃ±an a la gestiÃ³n en las giras. Hay poca producciÃ³n propia en los contenidos. Tienen dos camionetas oficiales asignadas y no se usan para la cobertura periodÃ­stica. En julio de este aÃ±o pidieron la asignaciÃ³n 2015 y Pancho les pidiÃ³ un informe, el cual no han podido hacer porque no encuentran como maquillar los gastos. Por cierto me intriga mucho bajo quÃ© figura legal sacaron esa bola de dinero para el CDL. Se perdieron esos reales. Por cierto, me prometieron detalles sobre las irregularidades en la Imprenta del estado.

PREGUNTAS. Un amigo militar me informa que desde hace varios dÃ­as se reforzÃ³ la seguridad en el perÃ­metro del Palacio de Miraflores y el Palacio Blanco. Han colocado barricadas en las aceras y estÃ¡n listas para ser desplegadas por alguna contingencia. Llama mucho la atenciÃ³n que los encargados del primer anillo sean funcionarios de la PNB y no de la Guardia Nacional. Se sabe que en los procedimientos de orden pÃºblico la policÃ­a es el primer muro de contenciÃ³n, pero como se trata de Miraflores uno pudiera suponer que esa labor debÃ­a ser de los militares Â¿SerÃ¡ que no confÃ­an en los militares? Â¿Prefieren a policÃ­as sumisos en vez de militares que pueden ser institucionales?

INTENDENCIA (yII). Recibo correo desde la Intendencia de Maracaibo con el reclamo del personal sobre las pÃ©simas condiciones de trabajo. Se quejan del deterioro de la sede, los baÃ±os no sirven, no hay luz suficiente porque se robaron las lÃ¡mparas y tubos fluorescentes y ademÃ¡s no hay un comedor apto para el personal porque se robaron el aire acondicionado que estaba dentro de la sede. Sobre los robos de equipos en la Intendencia que ademÃ¡s de ser el colmo y una vergÃ¼enza, me comentan que el personal se pregunta cÃ³mo hacen los ladrones para ingresar, porque no han encontrado puertas o ventanas violadas. O los ladrones son fantasmas o hay complicidad interna. Otra de las preguntas que se hace el personal es a dÃ³nde va a parar todo el licor decomisado, porque eso es un misterio. Pero el caso mÃ¡s insÃ³lito es el robo de la memoria de la computadora que usa el intendente, Enrique Parra, en su oficina y nunca la puerta del despacho fue violentada. Pancho, Â¿quÃ© ocurre en la Intendencia de Maracaibo?

FRAUDE LABORAL. Me escribe el amigo Carlos Petit, secretario de Fetrazulia, para explicarme que el gobierno de Pancho es el peor en cumplimiento de ofertas y compromisos laborales al personal de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia. No ha cumplido con; la discusiÃ³n de los contratos colectivos, el pago del fideicomiso, aumento de la cesta ticket, los cargos fijos para los tercerizados, ajustes de sueldos y salarios, el tabulador y la homologaciÃ³n de los jubilados. De los 6.500 trabajadores que despidiÃ³ sin justificaciÃ³n, apenas cancelÃ³ las prestaciones a 1.800 y la inflaciÃ³n acabÃ³ con las prestaciones sin cancelar. No hay calidad de vida en el personal porque la mayorÃ­a gana salario mÃ­nimo.

MALA IMAGEN. Un colega de esos que son bien detallistas me escribiÃ³ para alertar sobre la pÃ©sima imagen que estÃ¡ dando Pancho en sus declaraciones y discursos: â€œSe ve como un hombre cansado y fastidiado que sÃ³lo quiere dejar el trajÃ­n actual para disfrutar su vida personal. Cuando habla de su matrimonio se siente la frustraciÃ³n de no haber podido tener una vida tranquila al lado de su seÃ±ora esposa. Sus gestos denotan a un personaje que tocÃ³ techo en polÃ­tica y prepara su salidaâ€.

 

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

