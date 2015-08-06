Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

EN CAÃDA LIBRE. La crisis econÃ³mica nacional se agrava a paso de vencedores. En lo macroeconÃ³mico los indicadores son devastadores. La CEPAL anunciÃ³ hace poco que la contracciÃ³n en la economÃa venezolana al cierre del aÃ±o por lo menos estarÃ¡ en el orden del 5,5%, lo que en cualquier paÃs con un Gobierno serio serÃa una catÃ¡strofe y ya se estarÃa impulsando un plan de ajustes profundos y en el mejor de los casos un gran acuerdo nacional, pero en Venezuela el Gobierno se maneja como si no pasara nada, absolutamente nada. Al cierre de la jornada del 05/08/2015 el Banco Central de Venezuela reportÃ³ que las reservas internacionales BCV+FEM se ubicaban en $16.423 millones, lo que implica un descenso de $205 millones en relaciÃ³n con el cierre del viernes 31/07 como reportamos en Verdades y Rumores (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-paisuna-semana-de-crispacion-politica-y-economica/) y si tomamos en cuenta que segÃºn los cÃ¡lculos de los expertos de EconomÃ©trica sÃ³lo 3,2% de las reservas del paÃs son lÃquidas estamos hablando que el efectivo con el que cuenta el Gobierno apenas ronda los $525,5 millones de dÃ³lares, o sea nada si partimos que la economÃa venezolana necesita mensualmente entre 4-4,5 millones de dÃ³lares mensuales para funcionar de manera Ã³ptima. La severa merma de la liquidez del Gobierno en divisas ya estÃ¡ generando secuelas graves que se fueron posponiendo porque muchas empresas comenzaron a administrar con mucho cuidado sus inventarios de materia prima. Ya el pasado viernes alertamos con carÃ¡cter de exclusiva (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/crisiscargill-y-pfizer-cierran-por-falta-de-divisas-y-materia-prima/)Â el cierre temporal de operaciones de la planta de a transnacional Cargill en Maracaibo por carecer de la materia prima para procesar pastas alimenticias, aceite y harina de trigo de uso domÃ©stico e industrial; pero ademÃ¡s anunciamos que Pfizer no recibirÃ¡ mÃ¡s medicamentos hasta tanto el Gobierno no entregue los dÃ³lares para pagar a su casa matriz. Polar por su parte ya sÃ³lo cuenta con una de sus cuatro plantas de producciÃ³n de cerveza en operaciones, pero ademÃ¡s hay que sumar que su planta de bebidas en Valencia cerrÃ³ por falta de tapas, y las de mayonesa y latas ya acumulan varios dÃas sin producir. Son tan graves las consecuencias que estÃ¡ trayendo la falta de liquidez del Gobierno para liquidar dÃ³lares, que hasta los bancos estÃ¡n padeciendo las secuelas como advertimos este fin de semana pasado (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/extra-la-escasez-pone-en-serios-apuros-a-los-bancos/) porque no estÃ¡n contando con equipos y material bÃ¡sicos para sus operaciones de atenciÃ³n a los clientes. Y para empeorar las cosas me informan desde PDVSA que el petrÃ³leo venezolano cayÃ³ supuestamente a $40,38 y los expertos calculan que descenderÃ¡ a menos de $40 en los prÃ³ximos dÃas. En lo microeconÃ³mico el ciudadano estÃ¡ pasando muchos apuros por la escasez y la inflaciÃ³n. Medios internacionales reportan las muy largas jornadas que el pueblo debe hacer en una cola para comprar sus alimentos y lo peor para el Gobierno es que en Caracas la situaciÃ³n es crÃtica, muy crÃtica. La escasez de harina de trigo es tan grave que ya las restricciones de compra de pan se hicieron habituales y no es un hecho que sÃ³lo ocurra en algunas ciudades. El desabastecimiento de arroz y pastas alimenticias tocÃ³ fondo y ya ni los bachaqueros cuentan con inventario para satisfacer la demanda de quienes pueden pagar sus altos precios. El pasado fin de semana preguntÃ© por un kilo de arroz en un mercado popular de Maracaibo y el precio era de Bs. 350 por kilo, mientras que los pocos bachaqueros que tienen pastas alimenticias estÃ¡n vendiendo el kilo en mÃ¡s de Bs. 300. El kilo de pollo supero los Bs. 400 por kilo y la carne en algunos expendios se ubica en mÃ¡s de Bs. 1.300 el kilo de carne de primera Â¿Y quÃ© hace el Gobierno? Nada. Siguen en su estrategia de negaciÃ³n de la realidad y lo peor es que mientras sigan mintiendo para negar la realidad no toman medidas y al final el mentiroso se termina creyendo sus propias mentiras. El paÃs estÃ¡ caldeado. A finales de la semana pasada el Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social reportaba 56 saqueos y mÃ¡s de 70 intentos de saqueo en lo que va del aÃ±o. Y si le sumamos los ocurridos desde que ellos anunciaron esa cuantificaciÃ³n, ya debemos pasar de largo esa cifra. Los episodios mÃ¡s resaltantes son los ocurridos en San FÃ©lix el pasado viernes 31/07 y en Sinamaica entre el lunes y martes de esta semana Â¿Y quÃ© dice el Gobierno sobre esos hechos? La misma cantaleta: la oposiciÃ³n, el imperio y delincuentes pagados. El paÃs recorre un conflictivo y peligro sendero. La cosa se puede poner muy fea. Ante ese escenario preocupa el odio acumulado que hay en la calle.
Â¿QUÃ‰ PASA CON OMAR PRIETO? Tengo que reconocer que la designaciÃ³n de Omar Prieto como cabeza de la lista del PSUV en el Zulia me tomÃ³ por sorpresa. El pasado lunes me informaron al final de la maÃ±ana que el Alcalde de San Francisco serÃa el #1 de la lista y admito que no lo creÃ hasta que el propio presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros lo anunciÃ³ al paÃs. De inmediato comenzaron a rondar mi mente muchas preguntas sin respuesta Â¿Por quÃ© Prieto? Â¿Lo estÃ¡n premiando? Â¿Lo preparan para ser el candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n? Â¿Lo sacrifican para atacar a Pancho? Â¿Lo estÃ¡n castigando? Â¿Es una forma â€œeleganteâ€ para que salga de la AlcaldÃa? De inmediato activÃ© mis contactos para buscar informaciÃ³n y comenzar a armar el rompecabezas. La mayor parte de estas piezas comienzan a cuadrar y creo que hay tres escenarios en torno a esa designaciÃ³n. Hay un escenario favorable: el premio. Hay otro mÃ¡s o menos neutral: el sacrificio. Pero hay uno muy negativo: el castigo. Comienzo con el mÃ¡s favorable. A pesar que se dice que quien llama a Prieto para notificarle que habÃa sido seleccionado para encabezar la lista del PSUV en el Zulia fue el presidente Maduro, una de mis fuentes mÃ¡s calificadas me explica que esa es una decisiÃ³n de Diosdado Cabello con el fin de enredar el interÃ©s que tiene Maduro y Cilia Flores que el candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia el aÃ±o prÃ³ximo sea Miguel Ãngel PÃ©rez Pirela. Si el PSUV sale bien el 6D, Prieto sale bien y eso lo potenciarÃa para ser el abanderado en la GobernaciÃ³n. Pancho al parecer tuvo conocimiento de esta jugada y quiso cambiarla proponiendo que el #1 de la lista fuera Luis Caldera y este se negÃ³.Â A pesar que muchos analistas han criticado esa decisiÃ³n del Alcalde de Mara, para mÃ jugÃ³ con inteligencia porque se rehusÃ³ a ser sacrificado innecesariamente. La jugada no le saliÃ³ a Pancho y DC decidiÃ³ que Prieto era el #1 de la lista. Con esa designaciÃ³n Pancho queda muy mal, porque de ser cierto que preparan a OP para el Palacio de los CÃ³ndores, Pancho estÃ¡ descartado definitivamente a pesar que reciÃ©n le confesÃ³ a sus mÃ¡s allegados que habÃa decidido aspirar a un nuevo perÃodo y luego retirarse. Sin embargo, de este escenario positivo hay cosas que no me cuadran, porque no hace falta que Prieto sea electo diputado para convertirse en potencial candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n. De hecho es ilÃ³gico porque Ã©l como Alcalde de un municipio importante puede trabajar para conectar con el gran corredor electoral. Esa parte no me cuadra, porque lo estÃ¡n degradando como polÃtico porque en tÃ©rminos prÃ¡cticos el alcalde de un municipio como San Francisco es mÃ¡s importante que un diputado. Ahora, recordemos que hace varias semanas expliquÃ© que OP habÃa decidido no aspirar a la GobernaciÃ³n en el 2016, sino que deseaba un perÃodo adicional como Alcalde, consolidar su gestiÃ³n, moldear un perfil propio e ir midiendo con mucho cuidado el deterioro del proceso revolucionario. Si eso es cierto, Prieto no recibiÃ³ con agrado la â€œnotificaciÃ³nâ€ que ahora serÃa diputado, porque le cambia los planes y ademÃ¡s trae sus efectos colaterales muy malos que explicarÃ© mÃ¡s adelante. Pero ademÃ¡s le debe preocupar el impacto que puede tener para su salud esta campaÃ±a, porque OP sigue teniendo problemas de hernias discales. Voy con el escenario neutral: en muchas ocasiones he analizado las dificultades que tendrÃ¡ el PSUV para ganar las elecciones del 6D y lo importante que Ã©stas son para garantizar que los rojos sigan en el poder. En el caso del Zulia el fracaso de la gestiÃ³n de Pancho tendrÃ¡ un impacto negativo en la campaÃ±a, pero ademÃ¡s Pancho no es un elemento unificador porque el desatendiÃ³ a la estructura del partido. Ante la dispersiÃ³n del Chavismo en el Zulia y la incidencia de la crisis en los seguidores del proceso, necesitaban una figura con alta presencia mediÃ¡tica y joven que buscara aglutinar al oficialismo zuliano. El Gobierno se lo juega todo porque el â€œcosto de salidaâ€ para ellos es muy alto y por eso son varias las figuras del Gobierno que de ministros pasan a candidatos. Necesitan recuperar el voto del PSUV. Ellos no aspiran convencer a la disidencia. Por eso necesitan el sacrificio de Prieto en esta campaÃ±a y ademÃ¡s es una seÃ±al para el resto de los Alcaldes: si el PSUV pierde el 6D, todos pierden y por eso hay que trabajar muy duro. Toca el escenario mÃ¡s adverso: el castigo. Desde hace mucho se viene diciendo que Omar Prieto tenÃa dos debilidades ante el cogollo rojo. La primera, las supuestas irregularidades en su gestiÃ³n y los seÃ±alamientos a gente de su entorno, tanto gubernamental, como empresarial. Y segundo que el carecÃa de un â€œpadrinoâ€ en Caracas mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del respaldo absoluto de Rodrigo Cabezas. Durante el 2013 mucho se hablÃ³ que en Caracas preferÃan otro candidato en San Francisco para las elecciones municipales, aunque al final se impuso la tesis que OP era el Ãºnico que garantizaba la victoria. Se comenta en San Francisco que la designaciÃ³n de Prieto en la lista es una salida â€œeleganteâ€ para que salga de la AlcaldÃa, evite eventos â€œsobrevenidosâ€ y por eso Rodrigo Cabezas cede en su aspiraciÃ³n de encabezar la lista zuliana, con el fin de proteger a su mejor pupilo. En este escenario lo sacan de la AlcaldÃa y ademÃ¡s matan sus aspiraciones a la GobernaciÃ³n para favorecer a PÃ©rez Pirela. Aunque ante la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica OP festeje su nombramiento, internamente hay preocupaciÃ³n por los efectos colaterales. El primero pierde poder, porque los diputados carecen de ese alucinÃ³geno de la polÃtica y que si tiene el Alcalde. El segundo, perderÃ¡ el control de la AlcaldÃa de San Francisco porque Â¿QuiÃ©n le garantiza que le dejarÃ¡n mantener ese control? Ya se comenta en el municipio sureÃ±o que el manejo de la AlcaldÃa lo asumirÃ¡ el Gobierno nacional y eso tiene efectos financieros. Y tercero, pierde seguridad y en tiempos de tanta criminalidad y violencia, es una debilidad grave Â¿Se complicÃ³ el futuro polÃtico de Omar Prieto? El tiempo lo dirÃ¡.
Â¿POR QUÃ‰? Â¿PARA QUÃ‰? Cuando el Gobierno tomÃ³ la decisiÃ³n de expropiar los galpones del Centro de DistribuciÃ³n de Polar en La Yaguara, de inmediato la apreciaciÃ³n inicial fue que era una medida contra la empresa, pero luego me di cuenta de otras cosas. Coincido con el colega y amigo AristÃ³teles Soto quien en su columna â€œDedo en la llagaâ€ manejÃ³ la tesis que esa expropiaciÃ³n busca profundizar la escasez y aumentar la desesperaciÃ³n de la gente. Cuando buscamos argumentos para tal estrategia, me encontrÃ© que ese Centro de DistribuciÃ³n es el Ãºnico que tiene Polar para atender a Caracas y Vargas. Pero ademÃ¡s de ahÃ salen mensualmente 12 mil toneladas de alimentos y 6 millones de litros de bebidas. Si se cumple la medida de desalojo que dio 60 dÃas a Polar para salir del sitio, entendemos que corre serio peligro la distribuciÃ³n de alimentos y bebidas, con sus nefastas consecuencias para la estabilidad social de la capital.
DESASTRE COMUNICACIONAL (II). Sigo relatando los problemas que estÃ¡n afectando a la polÃtica comunicacional de Pancho. La nueva gerencia, pero sobre todo el â€œDirector de Directoresâ€ ya no toman en cuenta al equipo de comunicadores externos que llaman la â€œREDâ€ y que estÃ¡ integrado por periodistas y no periodistas que tienen espacios de radio y TV. En total son unas 40 personas. Esa â€œREDâ€ se reunÃa todos los martes para discutir las matrices de opiniÃ³n, ataques y sobre todo para elaborar recomendaciones. La â€œREDâ€ tiene dos semanas que no la reÃºnen y eso ha generado preocupaciÃ³n entre sus integrantes quienes participan porque quieren ayudar a la gestiÃ³n de Pancho y no porque reciban un pago adicional a su normal pauta publicitaria. ConsultÃ© porquÃ© ahora excluyen a la â€œREDâ€ y la respuesta fue firme: â€œPorque el â€œDirector de Directoresâ€ no cree en ellos y pretende ser la Ãºnica voz comunicacional. De hecho el nuevo director de OIPEEZ, Alonso Zambrano, cayÃ³ en manos de este encantador de serpientes y lo tiene ya controladoâ€. Pancho Â¿SabÃas lo que estÃ¡ pasando con la â€œRED? Te recomiendo que pidas explicaciones.
MOVIDA CULTURAL. Pero no se trata de algÃºn evento, sino de todo lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo en la SecretarÃa de Cultura del estado Zulia. Me informan que el segundo a bordo renunciÃ³ para evitar mÃ¡s ruido y una posible investigaciÃ³n. Confirman que los celulares Movilnet que iban a ser vendidos al personal, al final fueron repartidos a puertas cerradas y en silencio principalmente a los integrantes de la familia que manda y sus mÃ¡s cercanos colaboradores. Por cierto, un nuevo miembro de la familia que manda se instalÃ³ en la SecretarÃa porque se encargarÃ¡ de unas remodelaciones que harÃ¡n en el llamado Palacio de las Artes. AdemÃ¡s esta familia se adueÃ±Ã³ de 4 de los 5 carros chinos nuevos que llegaron. Tres quedaron en familia y el cuarto se lo entregaron a un amigo del clan que estÃ¡ cobrando por Fundagraez y se hace pasar supuestamente por gaitero, cuando nunca ha sido gaitero. Del quinto carro nadie saber dar una razÃ³n vÃ¡lida. Algo adicional que me piden es que le recomiende a Pancho que indague sobre la expropiaciÃ³n del Palacete de Loyola que por aÃ±os estuvo abandonado y ahora pagaron por Ã©l para remodelarlo. Pancho te informa tu personal de Cultura que preguntes quiÃ©n es el dueÃ±o del Palacete, cuÃ¡nto se pagÃ³ y quiÃ©n acordÃ³ esa expropiaciÃ³n que salvÃ³ una propiedad que daban por perdida a raÃz que negocios y personas se habÃan instalado ahÃ; pero la expropiaciÃ³n logrÃ³ esa milagrosa recuperaciÃ³n. Pancho los empleados de Cultura esperan que actÃºes.
REVENTÃ“N. Me cuentan desde la Universidad del Zulia que un grupo de docentes quienes se sienten afectados y burlados por el documento que solicita la intervenciÃ³n de LUZ y que estÃ¡ firmado por 52 notables profesores de nuestra mÃ¡xima casa de estudios, estÃ¡n preparando todo para â€œreventarâ€ a algunos de los supuestos notables por reposeros o â€œcomisionadosâ€ de oficio porque nunca dan clase y por eso no tienen, segÃºn los denunciantes, la moral para venir a proponer al Gobierno que le ponga la mano a LUZ.
LOS EXCLUIDOS. Luego que la MUD del Zulia anunciÃ³ su maqueta definitiva se notÃ³ la ausencia de los sindicalistas y los gremios. De hecho Carlos Petit me informa que Â su nombre estaba bien considerado, pero al final producto de las intrigas y componendas lo dejaron por fuera. Agrega Petit que un bloque alternativo a la MUD que integran unos 20 movimientos le ofrecieron el circuito 5 y el puesto 1 en la lista, pero rechazÃ³ la oferta. Otro que quedÃ³ excluido es el colega y amigo Leonardo PÃ©rez Ãlvarez, secretario general del CNP-Zulia, quien junto a otros destacados miembros de la Intergremial habÃa sido propuesto a la MUD.
LOS GUANTES. PDVSA adquiriÃ³ un importante lote de guantes importados para que los trabajadores los usen en sus faenas en el Lago de Maracaibo. Cada par costÃ³ $24. Lo raro del caso es que el lunes 3 de agosto se reportÃ³ la â€œpÃ©rdidaâ€ de 19 cajas de dichos guantes en el depÃ³sito de un muelle de Ciudad Ojeda y horas despuÃ©s los estaban vendiendo en el portal comercial OLX por Bs. 6.500 cada par. AsÃ estÃ¡ la industria petrolera.
LAS TRANSMISIONES. Ante la carencia de transmisiones de TV de los actos de Pancho y del programa semanal, preguntÃ© y la respuesta fue concreta: â€œTodo fue suspendido por orden del Gobernador. No quiere mÃ¡s programa semanal. No quiere mÃ¡s transmisiones. El dinero que se presupuestÃ³ para eso estÃ¡ disponible, pero no se estÃ¡ usandoâ€. Con esa revelaciÃ³n se confirma que Pancho le metiÃ³ el ojo a ese gasto y vio lo costoso eran las transmisiones, pero ademÃ¡s el poco beneficio porque la sintonÃa era mÃnima, como se lo expliquÃ© en muchas ocasiones. Eso tambiÃ©n refuerza la tesis que Pancho le estÃ¡ cortando beneficios a â€œEl Zarâ€ quien estÃ¡ dejando de ganar mucho, pero mucho dinero con la anulaciÃ³n de las transmisiones de TV Â¿CorrerÃ¡ â€œEl Zarâ€ el mismo destino del â€œViceGobernadorâ€? Lo que sÃ es seguro es que a estos dos personajes y a otros mÃ¡s los siguen investigando.
LOS GRILLOS DE FIDEL. La colega Yrmana Almarza de la columna â€œMe lo dijo un pajaritoâ€ y quien continÃºa en reposo mÃ©dico, se comunica para que sea portavoz de un comentario suyo: â€œÂ¡QuÃ© vivan los grillos! El miÃ©rcoles 29 de julio el Gobierno Bolivariano realizÃ³ una venta de cauchos a precio regulado para los transportistas del oeste de Maracaibo. La jornada se cumpliÃ³ en el barrio Carmelo Urdaneta. En medio del evento llegÃ³ el candidato del PSUV en el circuito 4, Fidel MadroÃ±ero. ArribÃ³ como es su costumbre en una caravana de tres camionetas de gran lujo. Al ver la cantidad de personas que estaban en el acto se emocionÃ³ y bajÃ³ gritando Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive! Y nadie dijo nada. Pensando que no lo habÃan escuchado bien, elevÃ³ mÃ¡s su tono de voz y volviÃ³ a gritar Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive! Los Ãºnicos que respondieron a su arenga fueron unos grillos que estaban cerca de las camionetas. Nadie mÃ¡s respondiÃ³. Para intentar revertir el frÃo recibimiento se mezclÃ³ entre los presentes y repartiÃ³ besos y abrazos. Como la cosa no mejorÃ³, se montÃ³ en su camioneta y saliÃ³ a toda velocidad del barrio levantando polvo, pero sin gritar de nuevo Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive!â€. Cumplida la peticiÃ³n de la colega Yrmana Almarza.
EL PINAR. Hace algunos dÃas se realizÃ³ una reuniÃ³n entre los vecinos del Conjunto Residencia El Pinar y representantes de la GobernaciÃ³n del estado Zulia con el fin de conciliar la construcciÃ³n de 80 casas en las Ã¡reas comunes de esa urbanizaciÃ³n. Por la GobernaciÃ³n estuvo Enrique Parra. Los vecinos de El Pinar ratificaron en la reuniÃ³n su oposiciÃ³n a la construcciÃ³n de esas casas, porque temen que les adjudiquen las viviendas a personas que van a incrementar la ya preocupante inseguridad que ellos padecen, pero ademÃ¡s alegan que los servicios pÃºblicos ya estÃ¡n colapsados y no soportarÃan la anexiÃ³n de 80 casas nuevas. Ante la negativa de los vecinos, Parra al parecer reaccionÃ³ con amenazas y descalificaciones. El problema fue tan fuerte que hubo intercambio de palabras muy subidas de tono. Ese conflicto apenas comienza, porque los vecinos de El Pinar se opondrÃ¡n a esa iniciativa oficial.
NO SE SALVÃ“. Jesse ChacÃ³n sabÃa que sus dÃas en la presidencia de Corpoelec estaban contados y por eso se moviÃ³ para ser tomado en cuenta en la maqueta de candidaturas a la Asamblea Nacional. Al final sale de Corpoelec y queda fuera de las elecciones. Por cierto, que contra su sustituto el general Luis Motta DomÃnguez sus adversarios se movieron rÃ¡pido y al parecer le entregaron a Maduro denuncias muy graves en su contra.
NUEVO LIDERAZGO. PreguntÃ© por la inscripciÃ³n de la candidatura del profesor Ricardo Lobo en San Francisco y con la tarjeta del partido Vanguardia Bicentenaria Republicana (VBR) y me dicen que ese partido cambiÃ³ esa candidatura por una suplencia en otro estado del paÃs. Me informan que el profesor Ricardo Lobo decidiÃ³ crear su propio movimiento electoral y que estÃ¡ armando su estructura para los futuros escenarios electorales.
MENSAJE. Pancho de parte de un grupo de padres de niÃ±os con discapacidad te hago llegar este mensaje: â€œSeÃ±or Gobernador el martes 4 de agosto acudimos al Aeropuerto La Chinita a recibir a los atletas que participaron en las Olimpiadas Especiales que se realizaron en Los Ãngeles, Estados Unidos, y el personal de seguridad prohibiÃ³ tomar las fotos de tan emotivo momento, alegando que usted como Gobernador lo prohibiÃ³ y consideramos que usted no es capaz de dar esa instrucciÃ³n. Le pedimos que averigÃ¼e quiÃ©n o quiÃ©nes estÃ¡n usando su nombre para prohibir cosas que son normales y que no revisten ninguna violaciÃ³n de seguridadâ€. Mensaje enviado.
AGUAS NEGRAS. Recibo correo de los vecinos de la urbanizaciÃ³n La Rotaria, quienes confirman que el bote de aguas negras que estÃ¡ ubicado en la calle 90A esquina con la 81E-03 creciÃ³ y ahora es una tronera de gran tamaÃ±o porque Hidrolago no termina de resolver un problema que ya casi tiene dos aÃ±os. Esta denuncia se hizo en esta columna, pero nada que los supuestos responsables de subsanar la anormalidad actÃºan. Ya el bote de aguas negras se comiÃ³ parte de la vÃa y eso es un peligro para toda persona que transite por ahÃ. Eso sin contar con el foco de contaminaciÃ³n que representa ese caudal de aguas negras que durante las 24 horas del dÃa corre por la zona. Creo que el presidente de Hidrolago, Freddy RodrÃguez, ademÃ¡s de hablar de las multas que impondrÃ¡n para castigar a los derrochadores de agua, deberÃa auto sancionarse por haber sido incapaz de atender el reclamo de los vecinos de La Rotaria.
ACERTIJO. Esta adivinanza va dirigida a Pancho: â€œAdivina que miembro de tu gabinete reciÃ©n caÃdo supuestamente en desgracia tiene 7 entradas a PanamÃ¡ en menos de un mes. Lo estÃ¡n vigilando aquÃ y allÃ¡â€. Pancho te doy mÃ¡s detalles la semana que viene.
Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|verdadesyrumores.com
