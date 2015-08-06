Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Por biendateao -
2600
647
COMPARTIR

EN CAÃDA LIBRE. La crisis econÃ³mica nacional se agrava a paso de vencedores. En lo macroeconÃ³mico los indicadores son devastadores. La CEPAL anunciÃ³ hace poco que la contracciÃ³n en la economÃ­a venezolana al cierre del aÃ±o por lo menos estarÃ¡ en el orden del 5,5%, lo que en cualquier paÃ­s con un Gobierno serio serÃ­a una catÃ¡strofe y ya se estarÃ­a impulsando un plan de ajustes profundos y en el mejor de los casos un gran acuerdo nacional, pero en Venezuela el Gobierno se maneja como si no pasara nada, absolutamente nada. Al cierre de la jornada del 05/08/2015 el Banco Central de Venezuela reportÃ³ que las reservas internacionales BCV+FEM se ubicaban en $16.423 millones, lo que implica un descenso de $205 millones en relaciÃ³n con el cierre del viernes 31/07 como reportamos en Verdades y Rumores (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-paisuna-semana-de-crispacion-politica-y-economica/) y si tomamos en cuenta que segÃºn los cÃ¡lculos de los expertos de EconomÃ©trica sÃ³lo 3,2% de las reservas del paÃ­s son lÃ­quidas estamos hablando que el efectivo con el que cuenta el Gobierno apenas ronda los $525,5 millones de dÃ³lares, o sea nada si partimos que la economÃ­a venezolana necesita mensualmente entre 4-4,5 millones de dÃ³lares mensuales para funcionar de manera Ã³ptima. La severa merma de la liquidez del Gobierno en divisas ya estÃ¡ generando secuelas graves que se fueron posponiendo porque muchas empresas comenzaron a administrar con mucho cuidado sus inventarios de materia prima. Ya el pasado viernes alertamos con carÃ¡cter de exclusiva (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/crisiscargill-y-pfizer-cierran-por-falta-de-divisas-y-materia-prima/)Â  el cierre temporal de operaciones de la planta de a transnacional Cargill en Maracaibo por carecer de la materia prima para procesar pastas alimenticias, aceite y harina de trigo de uso domÃ©stico e industrial; pero ademÃ¡s anunciamos que Pfizer no recibirÃ¡ mÃ¡s medicamentos hasta tanto el Gobierno no entregue los dÃ³lares para pagar a su casa matriz. Polar por su parte ya sÃ³lo cuenta con una de sus cuatro plantas de producciÃ³n de cerveza en operaciones, pero ademÃ¡s hay que sumar que su planta de bebidas en Valencia cerrÃ³ por falta de tapas, y las de mayonesa y latas ya acumulan varios dÃ­as sin producir. Son tan graves las consecuencias que estÃ¡ trayendo la falta de liquidez del Gobierno para liquidar dÃ³lares, que hasta los bancos estÃ¡n padeciendo las secuelas como advertimos este fin de semana pasado (LEER: http://verdadesyrumores.com/extra-la-escasez-pone-en-serios-apuros-a-los-bancos/) porque no estÃ¡n contando con equipos y material bÃ¡sicos para sus operaciones de atenciÃ³n a los clientes. Y para empeorar las cosas me informan desde PDVSA que el petrÃ³leo venezolano cayÃ³ supuestamente a $40,38 y los expertos calculan que descenderÃ¡ a menos de $40 en los prÃ³ximos dÃ­as. En lo microeconÃ³mico el ciudadano estÃ¡ pasando muchos apuros por la escasez y la inflaciÃ³n. Medios internacionales reportan las muy largas jornadas que el pueblo debe hacer en una cola para comprar sus alimentos y lo peor para el Gobierno es que en Caracas la situaciÃ³n es crÃ­tica, muy crÃ­tica. La escasez de harina de trigo es tan grave que ya las restricciones de compra de pan se hicieron habituales y no es un hecho que sÃ³lo ocurra en algunas ciudades. El desabastecimiento de arroz y pastas alimenticias tocÃ³ fondo y ya ni los bachaqueros cuentan con inventario para satisfacer la demanda de quienes pueden pagar sus altos precios. El pasado fin de semana preguntÃ© por un kilo de arroz en un mercado popular de Maracaibo y el precio era de Bs. 350 por kilo, mientras que los pocos bachaqueros que tienen pastas alimenticias estÃ¡n vendiendo el kilo en mÃ¡s de Bs. 300. El kilo de pollo supero los Bs. 400 por kilo y la carne en algunos expendios se ubica en mÃ¡s de Bs. 1.300 el kilo de carne de primera Â¿Y quÃ© hace el Gobierno? Nada. Siguen en su estrategia de negaciÃ³n de la realidad y lo peor es que mientras sigan mintiendo para negar la realidad no toman medidas y al final el mentiroso se termina creyendo sus propias mentiras. El paÃ­s estÃ¡ caldeado. A finales de la semana pasada el Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social reportaba 56 saqueos y mÃ¡s de 70 intentos de saqueo en lo que va del aÃ±o. Y si le sumamos los ocurridos desde que ellos anunciaron esa cuantificaciÃ³n, ya debemos pasar de largo esa cifra. Los episodios mÃ¡s resaltantes son los ocurridos en San FÃ©lix el pasado viernes 31/07 y en Sinamaica entre el lunes y martes de esta semana Â¿Y quÃ© dice el Gobierno sobre esos hechos? La misma cantaleta: la oposiciÃ³n, el imperio y delincuentes pagados. El paÃ­s recorre un conflictivo y peligro sendero. La cosa se puede poner muy fea. Ante ese escenario preocupa el odio acumulado que hay en la calle.

Â¿QUÃ‰ PASA CON OMAR PRIETO? Tengo que reconocer que la designaciÃ³n de Omar Prieto como cabeza de la lista del PSUV en el Zulia me tomÃ³ por sorpresa. El pasado lunes me informaron al final de la maÃ±ana que el Alcalde de San Francisco serÃ­a el #1 de la lista y admito que no lo creÃ­ hasta que el propio presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros lo anunciÃ³ al paÃ­s. De inmediato comenzaron a rondar mi mente muchas preguntas sin respuesta Â¿Por quÃ© Prieto? Â¿Lo estÃ¡n premiando? Â¿Lo preparan para ser el candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n? Â¿Lo sacrifican para atacar a Pancho? Â¿Lo estÃ¡n castigando? Â¿Es una forma â€œeleganteâ€ para que salga de la AlcaldÃ­a? De inmediato activÃ© mis contactos para buscar informaciÃ³n y comenzar a armar el rompecabezas. La mayor parte de estas piezas comienzan a cuadrar y creo que hay tres escenarios en torno a esa designaciÃ³n. Hay un escenario favorable: el premio. Hay otro mÃ¡s o menos neutral: el sacrificio. Pero hay uno muy negativo: el castigo. Comienzo con el mÃ¡s favorable. A pesar que se dice que quien llama a Prieto para notificarle que habÃ­a sido seleccionado para encabezar la lista del PSUV en el Zulia fue el presidente Maduro, una de mis fuentes mÃ¡s calificadas me explica que esa es una decisiÃ³n de Diosdado Cabello con el fin de enredar el interÃ©s que tiene Maduro y Cilia Flores que el candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia el aÃ±o prÃ³ximo sea Miguel Ãngel PÃ©rez Pirela. Si el PSUV sale bien el 6D, Prieto sale bien y eso lo potenciarÃ­a para ser el abanderado en la GobernaciÃ³n. Pancho al parecer tuvo conocimiento de esta jugada y quiso cambiarla proponiendo que el #1 de la lista fuera Luis Caldera y este se negÃ³.Â  A pesar que muchos analistas han criticado esa decisiÃ³n del Alcalde de Mara, para mÃ­ jugÃ³ con inteligencia porque se rehusÃ³ a ser sacrificado innecesariamente. La jugada no le saliÃ³ a Pancho y DC decidiÃ³ que Prieto era el #1 de la lista. Con esa designaciÃ³n Pancho queda muy mal, porque de ser cierto que preparan a OP para el Palacio de los CÃ³ndores, Pancho estÃ¡ descartado definitivamente a pesar que reciÃ©n le confesÃ³ a sus mÃ¡s allegados que habÃ­a decidido aspirar a un nuevo perÃ­odo y luego retirarse. Sin embargo, de este escenario positivo hay cosas que no me cuadran, porque no hace falta que Prieto sea electo diputado para convertirse en potencial candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n. De hecho es ilÃ³gico porque Ã©l como Alcalde de un municipio importante puede trabajar para conectar con el gran corredor electoral. Esa parte no me cuadra, porque lo estÃ¡n degradando como polÃ­tico porque en tÃ©rminos prÃ¡cticos el alcalde de un municipio como San Francisco es mÃ¡s importante que un diputado. Ahora, recordemos que hace varias semanas expliquÃ© que OP habÃ­a decidido no aspirar a la GobernaciÃ³n en el 2016, sino que deseaba un perÃ­odo adicional como Alcalde, consolidar su gestiÃ³n, moldear un perfil propio e ir midiendo con mucho cuidado el deterioro del proceso revolucionario. Si eso es cierto, Prieto no recibiÃ³ con agrado la â€œnotificaciÃ³nâ€ que ahora serÃ­a diputado, porque le cambia los planes y ademÃ¡s trae sus efectos colaterales muy malos que explicarÃ© mÃ¡s adelante. Pero ademÃ¡s le debe preocupar el impacto que puede tener para su salud esta campaÃ±a, porque OP sigue teniendo problemas de hernias discales. Voy con el escenario neutral: en muchas ocasiones he analizado las dificultades que tendrÃ¡ el PSUV para ganar las elecciones del 6D y lo importante que Ã©stas son para garantizar que los rojos sigan en el poder. En el caso del Zulia el fracaso de la gestiÃ³n de Pancho tendrÃ¡ un impacto negativo en la campaÃ±a, pero ademÃ¡s Pancho no es un elemento unificador porque el desatendiÃ³ a la estructura del partido. Ante la dispersiÃ³n del Chavismo en el Zulia y la incidencia de la crisis en los seguidores del proceso, necesitaban una figura con alta presencia mediÃ¡tica y joven que buscara aglutinar al oficialismo zuliano. El Gobierno se lo juega todo porque el â€œcosto de salidaâ€ para ellos es muy alto y por eso son varias las figuras del Gobierno que de ministros pasan a candidatos. Necesitan recuperar el voto del PSUV. Ellos no aspiran convencer a la disidencia. Por eso necesitan el sacrificio de Prieto en esta campaÃ±a y ademÃ¡s es una seÃ±al para el resto de los Alcaldes: si el PSUV pierde el 6D, todos pierden y por eso hay que trabajar muy duro. Toca el escenario mÃ¡s adverso: el castigo. Desde hace mucho se viene diciendo que Omar Prieto tenÃ­a dos debilidades ante el cogollo rojo. La primera, las supuestas irregularidades en su gestiÃ³n y los seÃ±alamientos a gente de su entorno, tanto gubernamental, como empresarial. Y segundo que el carecÃ­a de un â€œpadrinoâ€ en Caracas mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del respaldo absoluto de Rodrigo Cabezas. Durante el 2013 mucho se hablÃ³ que en Caracas preferÃ­an otro candidato en San Francisco para las elecciones municipales, aunque al final se impuso la tesis que OP era el Ãºnico que garantizaba la victoria. Se comenta en San Francisco que la designaciÃ³n de Prieto en la lista es una salida â€œeleganteâ€ para que salga de la AlcaldÃ­a, evite eventos â€œsobrevenidosâ€ y por eso Rodrigo Cabezas cede en su aspiraciÃ³n de encabezar la lista zuliana, con el fin de proteger a su mejor pupilo. En este escenario lo sacan de la AlcaldÃ­a y ademÃ¡s matan sus aspiraciones a la GobernaciÃ³n para favorecer a PÃ©rez Pirela. Aunque ante la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica OP festeje su nombramiento, internamente hay preocupaciÃ³n por los efectos colaterales. El primero pierde poder, porque los diputados carecen de ese alucinÃ³geno de la polÃ­tica y que si tiene el Alcalde. El segundo, perderÃ¡ el control de la AlcaldÃ­a de San Francisco porque Â¿QuiÃ©n le garantiza que le dejarÃ¡n mantener ese control? Ya se comenta en el municipio sureÃ±o que el manejo de la AlcaldÃ­a lo asumirÃ¡ el Gobierno nacional y eso tiene efectos financieros. Y tercero, pierde seguridad y en tiempos de tanta criminalidad y violencia, es una debilidad grave Â¿Se complicÃ³ el futuro polÃ­tico de Omar Prieto? El tiempo lo dirÃ¡.

Â¿POR QUÃ‰? Â¿PARA QUÃ‰? Cuando el Gobierno tomÃ³ la decisiÃ³n de expropiar los galpones del Centro de DistribuciÃ³n de Polar en La Yaguara, de inmediato la apreciaciÃ³n inicial fue que era una medida contra la empresa, pero luego me di cuenta de otras cosas. Coincido con el colega y amigo AristÃ³teles Soto quien en su columna â€œDedo en la llagaâ€ manejÃ³ la tesis que esa expropiaciÃ³n busca profundizar la escasez y aumentar la desesperaciÃ³n de la gente. Cuando buscamos argumentos para tal estrategia, me encontrÃ© que ese Centro de DistribuciÃ³n es el Ãºnico que tiene Polar para atender a Caracas y Vargas. Pero ademÃ¡s de ahÃ­ salen mensualmente 12 mil toneladas de alimentos y 6 millones de litros de bebidas. Si se cumple la medida de desalojo que dio 60 dÃ­as a Polar para salir del sitio, entendemos que corre serio peligro la distribuciÃ³n de alimentos y bebidas, con sus nefastas consecuencias para la estabilidad social de la capital.

DESASTRE COMUNICACIONAL (II). Sigo relatando los problemas que estÃ¡n afectando a la polÃ­tica comunicacional de Pancho. La nueva gerencia, pero sobre todo el â€œDirector de Directoresâ€ ya no toman en cuenta al equipo de comunicadores externos que llaman la â€œREDâ€ y que estÃ¡ integrado por periodistas y no periodistas que tienen espacios de radio y TV. En total son unas 40 personas. Esa â€œREDâ€ se reunÃ­a todos los martes para discutir las matrices de opiniÃ³n, ataques y sobre todo para elaborar recomendaciones. La â€œREDâ€ tiene dos semanas que no la reÃºnen y eso ha generado preocupaciÃ³n entre sus integrantes quienes participan porque quieren ayudar a la gestiÃ³n de Pancho y no porque reciban un pago adicional a su normal pauta publicitaria. ConsultÃ© porquÃ© ahora excluyen a la â€œREDâ€ y la respuesta fue firme: â€œPorque el â€œDirector de Directoresâ€ no cree en ellos y pretende ser la Ãºnica voz comunicacional. De hecho el nuevo director de OIPEEZ, Alonso Zambrano, cayÃ³ en manos de este encantador de serpientes y lo tiene ya controladoâ€. Pancho Â¿SabÃ­as lo que estÃ¡ pasando con la â€œRED? Te recomiendo que pidas explicaciones.

MOVIDA CULTURAL. Pero no se trata de algÃºn evento, sino de todo lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo en la SecretarÃ­a de Cultura del estado Zulia. Me informan que el segundo a bordo renunciÃ³ para evitar mÃ¡s ruido y una posible investigaciÃ³n. Confirman que los celulares Movilnet que iban a ser vendidos al personal, al final fueron repartidos a puertas cerradas y en silencio principalmente a los integrantes de la familia que manda y sus mÃ¡s cercanos colaboradores. Por cierto, un nuevo miembro de la familia que manda se instalÃ³ en la SecretarÃ­a porque se encargarÃ¡ de unas remodelaciones que harÃ¡n en el llamado Palacio de las Artes. AdemÃ¡s esta familia se adueÃ±Ã³ de 4 de los 5 carros chinos nuevos que llegaron. Tres quedaron en familia y el cuarto se lo entregaron a un amigo del clan que estÃ¡ cobrando por Fundagraez y se hace pasar supuestamente por gaitero, cuando nunca ha sido gaitero. Del quinto carro nadie saber dar una razÃ³n vÃ¡lida. Algo adicional que me piden es que le recomiende a Pancho que indague sobre la expropiaciÃ³n del Palacete de Loyola que por aÃ±os estuvo abandonado y ahora pagaron por Ã©l para remodelarlo. Pancho te informa tu personal de Cultura que preguntes quiÃ©n es el dueÃ±o del Palacete, cuÃ¡nto se pagÃ³ y quiÃ©n acordÃ³ esa expropiaciÃ³n que salvÃ³ una propiedad que daban por perdida a raÃ­z que negocios y personas se habÃ­an instalado ahÃ­; pero la expropiaciÃ³n logrÃ³ esa milagrosa recuperaciÃ³n. Pancho los empleados de Cultura esperan que actÃºes.

REVENTÃ“N. Me cuentan desde la Universidad del Zulia que un grupo de docentes quienes se sienten afectados y burlados por el documento que solicita la intervenciÃ³n de LUZ y que estÃ¡ firmado por 52 notables profesores de nuestra mÃ¡xima casa de estudios, estÃ¡n preparando todo para â€œreventarâ€ a algunos de los supuestos notables por reposeros o â€œcomisionadosâ€ de oficio porque nunca dan clase y por eso no tienen, segÃºn los denunciantes, la moral para venir a proponer al Gobierno que le ponga la mano a LUZ.

LOS EXCLUIDOS. Luego que la MUD del Zulia anunciÃ³ su maqueta definitiva se notÃ³ la ausencia de los sindicalistas y los gremios. De hecho Carlos Petit me informa que Â su nombre estaba bien considerado, pero al final producto de las intrigas y componendas lo dejaron por fuera. Agrega Petit que un bloque alternativo a la MUD que integran unos 20 movimientos le ofrecieron el circuito 5 y el puesto 1 en la lista, pero rechazÃ³ la oferta. Otro que quedÃ³ excluido es el colega y amigo Leonardo PÃ©rez Ãlvarez, secretario general del CNP-Zulia, quien junto a otros destacados miembros de la Intergremial habÃ­a sido propuesto a la MUD.

LOS GUANTES. PDVSA adquiriÃ³ un importante lote de guantes importados para que los trabajadores los usen en sus faenas en el Lago de Maracaibo. Cada par costÃ³ $24. Lo raro del caso es que el lunes 3 de agosto se reportÃ³ la â€œpÃ©rdidaâ€ de 19 cajas de dichos guantes en el depÃ³sito de un muelle de Ciudad Ojeda y horas despuÃ©s los estaban vendiendo en el portal comercial OLX por Bs. 6.500 cada par. AsÃ­ estÃ¡ la industria petrolera.

LAS TRANSMISIONES. Ante la carencia de transmisiones de TV de los actos de Pancho y del programa semanal, preguntÃ© y la respuesta fue concreta: â€œTodo fue suspendido por orden del Gobernador. No quiere mÃ¡s programa semanal. No quiere mÃ¡s transmisiones. El dinero que se presupuestÃ³ para eso estÃ¡ disponible, pero no se estÃ¡ usandoâ€. Con esa revelaciÃ³n se confirma que Pancho le metiÃ³ el ojo a ese gasto y vio lo costoso eran las transmisiones, pero ademÃ¡s el poco beneficio porque la sintonÃ­a era mÃ­nima, como se lo expliquÃ© en muchas ocasiones. Eso tambiÃ©n refuerza la tesis que Pancho le estÃ¡ cortando beneficios a â€œEl Zarâ€ quien estÃ¡ dejando de ganar mucho, pero mucho dinero con la anulaciÃ³n de las transmisiones de TV Â¿CorrerÃ¡ â€œEl Zarâ€ el mismo destino del â€œViceGobernadorâ€? Lo que sÃ­ es seguro es que a estos dos personajes y a otros mÃ¡s los siguen investigando.

LOS GRILLOS DE FIDEL. La colega Yrmana Almarza de la columna â€œMe lo dijo un pajaritoâ€ y quien continÃºa en reposo mÃ©dico, se comunica para que sea portavoz de un comentario suyo: â€œÂ¡QuÃ© vivan los grillos! El miÃ©rcoles 29 de julio el Gobierno Bolivariano realizÃ³ una venta de cauchos a precio regulado para los transportistas del oeste de Maracaibo. La jornada se cumpliÃ³ en el barrio Carmelo Urdaneta. En medio del evento llegÃ³ el candidato del PSUV en el circuito 4, Fidel MadroÃ±ero. ArribÃ³ como es su costumbre en una caravana de tres camionetas de gran lujo. Al ver la cantidad de personas que estaban en el acto se emocionÃ³ y bajÃ³ gritando Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive! Y nadie dijo nada. Pensando que no lo habÃ­an escuchado bien, elevÃ³ mÃ¡s su tono de voz y volviÃ³ a gritar Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive! Los Ãºnicos que respondieron a su arenga fueron unos grillos que estaban cerca de las camionetas. Nadie mÃ¡s respondiÃ³. Para intentar revertir el frÃ­o recibimiento se mezclÃ³ entre los presentes y repartiÃ³ besos y abrazos. Como la cosa no mejorÃ³, se montÃ³ en su camioneta y saliÃ³ a toda velocidad del barrio levantando polvo, pero sin gritar de nuevo Â¡ChÃ¡vez vive!â€. Cumplida la peticiÃ³n de la colega Yrmana Almarza.

EL PINAR. Hace algunos dÃ­as se realizÃ³ una reuniÃ³n entre los vecinos del Conjunto Residencia El Pinar y representantes de la GobernaciÃ³n del estado Zulia con el fin de conciliar la construcciÃ³n de 80 casas en las Ã¡reas comunes de esa urbanizaciÃ³n. Por la GobernaciÃ³n estuvo Enrique Parra. Los vecinos de El Pinar ratificaron en la reuniÃ³n su oposiciÃ³n a la construcciÃ³n de esas casas, porque temen que les adjudiquen las viviendas a personas que van a incrementar la ya preocupante inseguridad que ellos padecen, pero ademÃ¡s alegan que los servicios pÃºblicos ya estÃ¡n colapsados y no soportarÃ­an la anexiÃ³n de 80 casas nuevas. Ante la negativa de los vecinos, Parra al parecer reaccionÃ³ con amenazas y descalificaciones. El problema fue tan fuerte que hubo intercambio de palabras muy subidas de tono. Ese conflicto apenas comienza, porque los vecinos de El Pinar se opondrÃ¡n a esa iniciativa oficial.

NO SE SALVÃ“. Jesse ChacÃ³n sabÃ­a que sus dÃ­as en la presidencia de Corpoelec estaban contados y por eso se moviÃ³ para ser tomado en cuenta en la maqueta de candidaturas a la Asamblea Nacional. Al final sale de Corpoelec y queda fuera de las elecciones. Por cierto, que contra su sustituto el general Luis Motta DomÃ­nguez sus adversarios se movieron rÃ¡pido y al parecer le entregaron a Maduro denuncias muy graves en su contra.

NUEVO LIDERAZGO. PreguntÃ© por la inscripciÃ³n de la candidatura del profesor Ricardo Lobo en San Francisco y con la tarjeta del partido Vanguardia Bicentenaria Republicana (VBR) y me dicen que ese partido cambiÃ³ esa candidatura por una suplencia en otro estado del paÃ­s. Me informan que el profesor Ricardo Lobo decidiÃ³ crear su propio movimiento electoral y que estÃ¡ armando su estructura para los futuros escenarios electorales.

MENSAJE. Pancho de parte de un grupo de padres de niÃ±os con discapacidad te hago llegar este mensaje: â€œSeÃ±or Gobernador el martes 4 de agosto acudimos al Aeropuerto La Chinita a recibir a los atletas que participaron en las Olimpiadas Especiales que se realizaron en Los Ãngeles, Estados Unidos, y el personal de seguridad prohibiÃ³ tomar las fotos de tan emotivo momento, alegando que usted como Gobernador lo prohibiÃ³ y consideramos que usted no es capaz de dar esa instrucciÃ³n. Le pedimos que averigÃ¼e quiÃ©n o quiÃ©nes estÃ¡n usando su nombre para prohibir cosas que son normales y que no revisten ninguna violaciÃ³n de seguridadâ€. Mensaje enviado.

AGUAS NEGRAS. Recibo correo de los vecinos de la urbanizaciÃ³n La Rotaria, quienes confirman que el bote de aguas negras que estÃ¡ ubicado en la calle 90A esquina con la 81E-03 creciÃ³ y ahora es una tronera de gran tamaÃ±o porque Hidrolago no termina de resolver un problema que ya casi tiene dos aÃ±os. Esta denuncia se hizo en esta columna, pero nada que los supuestos responsables de subsanar la anormalidad actÃºan. Ya el bote de aguas negras se comiÃ³ parte de la vÃ­a y eso es un peligro para toda persona que transite por ahÃ­. Eso sin contar con el foco de contaminaciÃ³n que representa ese caudal de aguas negras que durante las 24 horas del dÃ­a corre por la zona. Creo que el presidente de Hidrolago, Freddy RodrÃ­guez, ademÃ¡s de hablar de las multas que impondrÃ¡n para castigar a los derrochadores de agua, deberÃ­a auto sancionarse por haber sido incapaz de atender el reclamo de los vecinos de La Rotaria.

ACERTIJO. Esta adivinanza va dirigida a Pancho: â€œAdivina que miembro de tu gabinete reciÃ©n caÃ­do supuestamente en desgracia tiene 7 entradas a PanamÃ¡ en menos de un mes. Lo estÃ¡n vigilando aquÃ­ y allÃ¡â€. Pancho te doy mÃ¡s detalles la semana que viene.

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|verdadesyrumores.com

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

647 COMENTARIOS

  6. 705533 167469Come across back yard garden unusual periods of ones Are generally Weight reduction and every one one may be important. One way state could possibly be substantial squandering through the diet. lose weight 192411

  7. 99862 946780You created some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the issue and discovered most individuals will go along with together with your web site. 545314

  13. You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent web site. Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself, but talent instantly recognizes genius. by Conan Doyle.

  15. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  27. 899522 657470I love this info presented and possesses given me some type of resolve forpersistance to succeed i really enjoy seeing, so sustain the excellent work. 140628

  28. 608048 169555Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read? 503293

  36. Ollie Bizarro Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues. It was definitely informative. Your site is extremely helpful. Thanks for sharing!

  49. 80344 35833Very good job on this post! I genuinely like how you presented your facts and how you produced it intriguing and effortless to recognize. Thank you. 929720

  83. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  97. This blog is really awesome as well as diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  110. Magnificent website. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your sweat!

  120. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  128. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Company set up by Michael Jemery. The mission of Emeryeps.com is to extend SEO services and help Portland business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the standing of Google and yahoo. Come to emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  129. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The intent of Market.Source-wave.com is to produce Buy PBN Links services and help businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the ranks of A search engine.

  130. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Business. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to present Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the rankings of Google or bing.

  131. It’s almost extremely difficult to find well-aware visitors on this matter, although you look like you understand those things you’re posting on! Bless You

  148. I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and totally liked your report. Probably I am going to store your blog post . You literally have great article information. Value it for expressing with us the best website information

  157. I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to blogging and utterly cherished your site. Most likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You simply have excellent article material. Appreciate it for expressing with us your favorite domain document

  168. It is actually almost close to impossible to encounter well-educated individual on this subject, then again you look like you are familiar with the things you’re covering! Thank You

  170. You’ll find it near impossible to see well-educated men or women on this niche, even though you appear like you understand exactly what you’re indicating! Many Thanks

  171. It certainly is mostly extremely difficult to find well-advised viewers on this subject, however , you come across as like you understand which you’re posting on! Thanks

  172. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Corporation. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help companies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the position of Bing or google.

  176. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Enterprise. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer you Buy PBN Links services and help organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the rankings of Bing or google.

  183. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Company founded by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to offer SEO services and help Singapore agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the positions of the search engines. Try imscsseo.com

  184. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Specialist created by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help Singapore enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the positions of Search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  185. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Contractor constructed by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to extend SEO services and help Portland Oregon organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the rankings of Google or bing. Visit us @ emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  186. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Company put together by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to cater SEO services and help Portland Oregon businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the position of Google or bing. Try emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  192. I merely hope to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and thoroughly loved your information. Probably I am likely to remember your blog post . You definitely have extraordinary article materials. Admire it for expressing with us your own internet information

  193. I was extremely pleased to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things on your site.

  236. We wish to thank you once more for the beautiful ideas you offered Jesse when preparing a post-graduate research as well as, most importantly, with regard to providing every one of the ideas in one blog post. In case we had been aware of your web page a year ago, we will have been rescued from the nonessential measures we were participating in. Thanks to you.

  238. Thank you for every other informative web site. The place else may just I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect approach? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.

  240. Thank you so much for giving everyone a very special possiblity to read from this site. It is often very amazing and also full of a lot of fun for me personally and my office co-workers to visit the blog particularly 3 times per week to read through the newest issues you have. And lastly, I am just certainly fascinated with your excellent ideas you serve. Selected 2 tips on this page are surely the most effective we’ve ever had.

  259. This very blog is without a doubt interesting additionally amusing. I have discovered a lot of interesting advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!

  263. You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  264. I was very pleased to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your site.

  265. I merely hope to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and absolutely cherished your article. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You literally have fantastic article content. Acknowledge it for giving out with us your main web report

  266. Might be mostly unattainable to come across well-aware readers on this niche, yet somehow you come across as like you realize which you’re posting on! Bless You

  267. My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different web page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.|

  269. It’s perfect occasion to put together some schedules for the upcoming. I have looked over this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I want to suggest to you you couple interesting recommendations.

  280. I was more than happy to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things on your site.

  284. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|

  286. I merely intend to notify you that I am new to putting up a blog and utterly enjoyed your webpage. Very likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You simply have fantastic article information. Admire it for telling with us your website webpage

  287. Might be near extremely difficult to encounter well-aware parties on this matter, still, you look like you are familiar with the things you’re indicating! Gratitude

  292. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours these days, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.|

  297. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid clear idea|

  298. Amazing things here. I’m very satisfied to look your post. Thanks a lot and I’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?|

  301. Gate Motor

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re in fact really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]

  305. Definitely consider that that you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other folks consider concerns that they just don’t realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  311. Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  316. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I came across this in my hunt for something regarding this.|

  320. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, may check thisâ€¦ IE still is the marketplace chief and a big portion of other people will leave out your great writing because of this problem.

  339. I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with your website. It appears as if some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Cheers|

  346. This blog is obviously cool additionally informative. I have chosen a bunch of useful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  355. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.|

  362. Llevado a la seccion de Telefonia de dicho Corte Ingles,ya que mi mujer lo habia comprado alli, se hacen cargo del telefono,mandandolo al servicio tecnico de Samsung….esto lo hacen cuatro veces, viniendo el telefono NUNCA arreglado, es mas,la ultima vez que llego,fue delante justo del comercial y jefe de la seccion, que mostro su problema de reinicio…Dio la impresion que no me creian hasta que lo vieron ellos.

  364. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?|

  368. It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|

  371. Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  376. I really want to share it with you that I am new to writing and clearly valued your article. More than likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You definitely have fantastic article blog posts. Love it for expressing with us your own site document

  377. I merely need to notify you that I am new to blogging and incredibly loved your report. Likely I am prone to store your blog post . You indeed have excellent article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your domain webpage

  382. I really intend to advise you that I am new to blog posting and pretty much liked your post. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You definitely have excellent article information. Love it for sharing with us all of your internet write-up

  383. Hey I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.|

  388. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  390. Might be practically close to impossible to come across well-educated visitors on this matter, although you seem like you comprehend which you’re writing about! Appreciate It

  392. Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks!|

  396. Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.|

  399. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  402. TAXI DUBROVNIK

    […]we prefer to honor several other online web pages around the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  404. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage to get anything done.|

  405. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  406. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!|

  409. Howdy here, just got conscious of your website through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is genuinely useful. I will truly appreciate should you carry on this idea.

  414. Heya here, just started to be aware of your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s really good. I will truly appreciate should you continue this.

  415. Hiya very nice site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to search out a lot of helpful info here in the post, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  416. Hiya here, just turned familiar with your wordpress bog through Google, and have found that it is really good. I will appreciate in the event you continue on this approach.

  417. Howdy there, just became familiar with your article through Search engines like google, and found that it is very useful. I will like should you carry on these.

  419. I simply desire to inform you that I am new to wordpress blogging and really enjoyed your work. More than likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have impressive article material. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us the best blog page

  420. I really hope to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and certainly enjoyed your review. Likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You simply have wonderful article materials. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us your main blog page

  421. I simply want to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and really valued your post. Most likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article materials. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your current blog post

  422. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.|

  423. I just want to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and undeniably cherished your site. Quite possibly I am likely to store your blog post . You certainly have extraordinary article materials. Love it for discussing with us your current internet webpage

  424. I simply want to inform you that I am new to online blogging and totally adored your work. More than likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You literally have extraordinary article blog posts. Value it for swapping with us your favorite internet write-up

  425. I simply want to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and absolutely enjoyed your webpage. Most likely I am prone to store your blog post . You absolutely have magnificent article blog posts. Delight In it for sharing with us your very own url report

  427. San Diego Hotels

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  428. I just want to notify you that I am new to writing a blog and totally cherished your review. Probably I am probably to remember your blog post . You really have fabulous article materials. Appreciate it for swapping with us your current site document

  430. Greetings here, just started to be aware about your blog site through Search engine, and found that it’s truly educational. I will like in the event you keep up this approach.

  432. Good morning here, just turned out to be aware of your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s seriously informative. I’ll take pleasure in if you continue this idea.

  449. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.|

  453. Gday there, just started to be receptive to your post through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s seriously interesting. I’ll like in the event you maintain this post.

  458. It’s the best occasion to prepare some plans for the longer term. I’ve looked over this document and if I can, I want to suggest you couple unique instruction.

  460. I was very pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new stuff on your blog.

  462. Gday here, just became aware of your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and found that it’s seriously entertaining. I will take pleasure in if you decide to maintain such.

  465. I was excited to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information on your site.

  467. Hullo there, just started to be alert to your web page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s truly entertaining. I’ll value if you continue on this idea.

  468. I’m extremely pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to see new information on your blog.

  470. I was very pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new things on your web site.

  471. I was very pleased to find this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things in your blog.

  472. It happens to be the right opportunity to make some plans for the longer term. I’ve looked over this piece of writing and if I can possibly, I desire to encourage you a few fascinating proposal.

  474. I’m very pleased to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new things in your site.

  481. Good day there, just started to be receptive to your blog through Bing, and realized that it’s genuinely educational. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you persist such.

  482. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  483. Hi there, just turned out to be conscious of your weblog through The Big G, and discovered that it’s very interesting. I’ll be grateful if you decide to retain this informative article.

  484. You are so interesting! I do not think I have read through a single thing like that before. So wonderful to discover another person with original thoughts on this subject. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!|

  485. Howdy there, just turned out to be familiar with your webpage through yahoo, and realized that it is seriously informational. I’ll be grateful for should you decide carry on this.

  487. uk

    […]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  488. Howdy here, just got mindful of your website through Google, and have found that it is truly helpful. I’ll appreciate if you decide to retain this idea.

  490. It is usually the best occasion to have some goals for the long run. I have read this blog entry and if I may just, I desire to encourage you number of helpful advice.

  491. I was more than happy to find this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your site.

  494. I’m very pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new stuff in your website.

  495. It is usually most suitable day to have some options for the forthcoming future. I’ve go through this blog post and if I should, I desire to suggest you couple of insightful recommendation.

  496. Greetings there, just turned aware of your blog site through Bing, and discovered that it is quite interesting. I will like in the event you carry on such.

  497. I was very pleased to find this web site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you book marked to see new information in your web site.

  498. This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  500. Great items from you, man. I have be mindful your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what you have obtained right here, really like what you are saying and the way in which through which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.|

  501. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers|

  505. Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Cheers!|

  506. I’m excited to find this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your site.

  507. Hey there, just started to be mindful of your web page through Google, and discovered that it is pretty beneficial. I will take pleasure in in the event you keep up this informative article.

  511. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually understand what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my site =). We may have a link exchange arrangement among us|

  512. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers|

  515. Hey there I am so grateful I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.|

  517. Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Thanks!|

  519. Heya! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the great work!|

  520. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  522. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  527. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  529. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  530. Baler

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other online web pages on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  531. Admiring the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  533. “Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.”

  538. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  549. Do it yourself divorce Texas

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]

  563. Nice weblog right here! Also your site rather a lot up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  569. Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better! Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept talking about this. I most certainly will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!|

  578. I take pleasure in, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye|

  585. hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! share we be in contact more approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Looking ahead to look you. |

  589. adam and eve,

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet internet sites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  590. The Tongue Sex Toy,

    […]we prefer to honor several other online internet sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  604. Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!

  606. Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|

  610. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am glad to show that I have a very good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to do not omit this site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.

  611. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic Minecraft blog!

  614. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  615. What’s Going down i’m new to learn about aliens and tothis, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to learn about aliens and togive a contribution & assist o UFO sr customers like its aided me. Good job.

  618. hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload UFO website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

  620. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website could certainly be one ofthe NASA scientists most beneficial in its niche. Fantastic UFO headquarters!

  623. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  625. I’m very happy Minecraft News to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other Minecraft blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.

  629. Thanks a lot for giving everyone an extraordinarily brilliant chance to discover important secrets from here. It is always so fantastic and also packed with fun for me and my office mates to visit your site at the very least three times per week to learn the latest stuff you have got. And definitely, As a Lady Gaga fan I am usually fulfilled concerning the superb solutions served by you. Certain 4 points in this posting are without a doubt the simplest we have all had.

  631. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for UFO ET post. I will definitely return.

  633. Hey, As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga look at your music blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. As a Lady Gaga fan I a fan of Lady Gaga just wanted to give with you being a Gaga fan a quick Tylor Swift fans ads up! Other then that, terrific blog!

  639. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

  640. I do enjoy the best Minecraft way you have framed this specific concern and it really does present us some fodder for thought. Nevertheless, through just what I have seen, I basically trust as other opinions pile on that folks remain on point and in no way embark upon a tirade regarding the news du jour. Yet, thank you for this fantastic point and even though I do not agree with this in totality, I respect the viewpoint.

  643. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  645. One thing I’d really like to say is the fact that before purchasing more laptop or computer memory, take a look at the machine directly into which it would be installed. If the machine is running Windows XP, for instance, the actual memory threshold is 3.25GB. The installation of in excess of this would merely constitute just a waste. Make sure one’s motherboard can handle this upgrade amount, as well. Good blog post.

  646. I am really enjoying UFO s UFO sme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into learn about aliens and toany web browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any advice to learn about aliens and tohelp fix this problem?

  647. fantastic publish, very informative. I’m wondering why UFO s opposite specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO