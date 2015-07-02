Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y rumores

MONTAJE NACIONAL. Tal como lo adelantÃ© en la pasada columna, el proceso del 28J era un termÃ³metro importante para que el cogollo rojo midiera la actual situaciÃ³n de su maquinaria y sobre todo la conexiÃ³n emocional con sus electores. El resultado es preocupante para el Gobierno. Si tomamos como cierta la cifra oficial anunciada por Jorge RodrÃ­guez y Diosdado Cabello quienes indicaron que votaron 3.162.400 personas, me gustarÃ­a que alguien del â€œPolitburÃ³â€ me explicara dÃ³nde estÃ¡ el resto de los supuestos 7.400.000 militantes que tiene el PSUV porque, repito tomando la cifra oficial como verÃ­dica, no votaron 4.237.600 inscritos en el partido. Lo cierto es que no alcanzaron ni un millÃ³n y medio de participantes, lo que por supuesto disparÃ³ las alarmas. Al final de la maÃ±ana del 28J los â€œsovietsâ€ mÃ¡s destacados hablaban internamente de fracaso y por eso multiplicaron las amenazas a quienes son empleados pÃºblicos para que acudieran a votar. Por eso extendieron hasta altas horas de la noche la apertura de los centros de votaciÃ³n. Hubo centros de votaciÃ³n que estuvieron abiertos esperando a los â€œamenazadosâ€ hasta la medianoche y otros se mantuvieron funcionando hasta la madrugada del lunes. Por eso el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro anunciÃ³ que tendrÃ­an la lista de quienes votaron y quienes no participaron. Esa amenaza presidencial busca generar temores en los empleados pÃºblicos a quienes comenzaron a amenazar. De hecho ya los despidos iniciaron, porque el lunes botaron a funcionarios en diferentes dependencias, incluyendo el Saime del municipio Santa Rita por no haber votado en la jornada. El resultado fue muy malo para el Gobierno a pesar de los correctivos que aplicaron en el funcionamiento de los centros de votaciÃ³n para generar colas que dieran la sensaciÃ³n de gran asistencia. Una de las medidas tomadas fue nuclear los centros de votaciÃ³n, lo que significa que en un solo CV ubicaron los electores de otros centros. En el caso de Maracaibo llamÃ³ la atenciÃ³n que el Liceo Baralt, que es uno de los grandes centros de votaciÃ³n, estuvo cerrado y sus electores debieron ir a votar al Francisco Duarte. Eso por supuesto generÃ³ pequeÃ±as colas. Otro ejemplo interesante es lo ocurrido en el Colegio La Chinita en la parroquia Francisco Eugenio Bustamante y que es el centro de votaciÃ³n mÃ¡s grande del paÃ­s, donde a media maÃ±ana cerraron la puerta para que se formara una pequeÃ±a cola frente a la instituciÃ³n a pesar que en las mesas no habÃ­a electores. Quisieron generar el efecto visual de asistencia, cuando de verdad no la hubo Â¿QuÃ© significa todo eso? Que el Gobierno tiene serios problemas de aquÃ­ al 6D para tratar de ganar las elecciones. A su favor estÃ¡ que tienen el poder y los recursos para â€œmotivarâ€ a los electores duros del oficialismo. En su contra impacta la gravedad de la crisis y el resentimiento del ciudadano.

LA MAQUETA. Aumentan las tensiones en la MUD del Zulia por los retrasos en el anuncio final de los candidatos a las elecciones del 6D. Me cuenta un dirigente de uno de los partidos de la MUD que ese retraso estÃ¡ impidiendo el arranque del trabajo electoral, porque los posibles candidatos estÃ¡n esperando la decisiÃ³n final. Lo Ãºltimo que supe sobre la materia es que definitivamente VÃ­ctor Ruz serÃ¡ el candidato en el C4 y William Barrientos lo serÃ¡ en el C8. Del resto varios nombres serÃ¡n movidos para cumplir con el 40% de mujeres en las candidaturas.

â€œMONTAJEâ€ REGIONAL. El â€œmontajeâ€ de las primarias del PSUV en el Zulia estuvo lleno de abusos e imposiciones. Lo primero que debo anunciar es que Pancho es el gran perdedor, aunque Ã©l se anuncie como ganador, cosa que explicarÃ© en esta columna. Las imposiciones fueron evidentes, aunque los afectados no puedan hacer nada y mucho menos decir nada. La orden desde el cogollo del PSUV fue clara: quien denuncie algÃºn tipo de supuesto fraude, serÃ¡ expulsado de inmediato. Por eso tanto silencio a pesar de las imposiciones. Comienzo con los candidatos que ganaron en Caracas. Los que triunfaron en el cogollo fueron Fidel MadroÃ±ero, Luis PÃ©rez, Anny Tigrera y al parecer tambiÃ©n Willy Casanova Â¿Por quÃ© los ganadores no denuncian? Porque los expulsan. De hecho a Henry RamÃ­rez ya lo estÃ¡n acusando de rebeldÃ­a por una nota de prensa que se colÃ³ a algunos medios digitales sobre el supuesto fraude ocurrido en el C4, lo que obligÃ³ a que HR tratara de hacer un desmentido pÃºblico en el programa radial de Vladimir Villegas a travÃ©s de UniÃ³n Radio. Alguien que lo escuchÃ³ y quien es de mi completa confianza, me explica que Henry RamÃ­rez dijo que Fidel habÃ­a ganado, pero que no sabÃ­a la cantidad de votos. HR se contradijo mucho y a travÃ©s de un aparente conformismo tratÃ³ de disfrazar su enorme molestia. Quien no ocultÃ³ su felicidad fue Fidel MadroÃ±ero, quien gritaba en su comando el mismo domingo en la noche que habÃ­a derrotado a Pancho, aunque omito las palabras reales usadas por el hoy candidato a diputado. Algo interesante a destacar que la campaÃ±a del circuito 4 fue la mÃ¡s costosa de todas las del proceso interno del PSUV en el Zulia, pues la reparticiÃ³n de electrodomÃ©sticos, dinero y comida fue verdaderamente grotesca. Pero ademÃ¡s fue la que mÃ¡s heridos generÃ³, porque en un centro de votaciÃ³n en el barrio Chino Julio la batalla campal fue digna de una pelÃ­cula de acciÃ³n. En las horas previas y durante el proceso abundaron las denuncias de uso abusivo de los recursos de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia. Revelaron ademÃ¡s los atropellos de JosÃ© Fleire en el manejo de los miembros de mesa, la compra de votos, la utilizaciÃ³n de los vehÃ­culos de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia a favor de determinados candidatos y hasta el aparente amedrentamiento de electores en el municipio San Francisco por parte de un secretario del Gobierno de Pancho.

POLIMARACAIBO. A raÃ­z de mi comentario pasado sobre las verdaderas razones y las consecuencias que ha traÃ­do la innecesaria intervenciÃ³n de la PolicÃ­a Municipal de Maracaibo, me llegan datos muy reveladores sobre la situaciÃ³n actual de ese cuerpo policial. Sobre las supuestas redes delictivas e irregularidades que motivaron la intervenciÃ³n no hay nada de nada. No hay ni siquiera una acusaciÃ³n ante la FiscalÃ­a, lo que demuestra que esas supuestas razones apenas fueron excusas para justificar una medida totalmente polÃ­tica. Como consecuencia de la parÃ¡lisis sufrida por Polimaracaibo luego de la intervenciÃ³n, en aquellos cuadrantes que atendÃ­a la policÃ­a se disparÃ³ el delito en un 33%, lo que mantiene en jaque, por ejemplo, a la zona gastronÃ³mica de la ciudad. De las 34 patrullas que estaban operativas al momento de la ocupaciÃ³n, sÃ³lo hay 5 en funcionamiento. De las 213 motos que patrullaban cuando llegaron los ocupantes, apenas hay 16 en la calle. Esto quiere decir que hay apenas una patrulla para cada parroquia Â¿Para eso intervinieron a Polimaracaibo? Si esos eran los objetivos, pues los alcanzaron. Otro fracaso mÃ¡s.

LA DERROTA DE PANCHO. Es totalmente falso que Pancho haya sido el gran ganador del proceso de primarias del PSUV en el Zulia. No sÃ³lo fue que perdiÃ³ dos circuitos emblemÃ¡ticos como son el 4 (Maracaibo Oeste) y el 9 (San Francisco), sino que sÃ³lo dos de sus apadrinados ganaron y en circuitos que son favorables a la oposiciÃ³n el 6D. Los Ãºnicos apoyados por Pancho que ganaron fueron Daniel Boza en el C5 y Elvis VÃ­lchez en el C6. Por supuesto el esfuerzo propagandÃ­stico de Pancho trata de vender la idea que fue el gran ganador. Se estÃ¡ abrogando las victorias de Luis PÃ©rez (C7), Willy Casanova (C8), Anny Tigrera (C10) y JosÃ© Luis BermÃºdez (C11); cuando ninguno de esos candidatos era de Ã©l, sino que venÃ­an â€œrecomendadosâ€ por las tendencias que dominan el cogollo rojo en Caracas. AdemÃ¡s quiere incluir en su supuesta victoria, los triunfos de Jhonny Bracho (C2) y Sergio Fuenmayor (C3) cuando JB no es de su tendencia y Fuenmayor es cuota de Luis Caldera. Realmente Pancho sÃ³lo cuenta con dos candidatos propios y en circuitos no salidores para el oficialismo Â¿Quieren saber quiÃ©nes son los grandes ganadores en las primarias en el Zulia? NicolÃ¡s Maduro y Diosdado Cabello, porque la mayor parte de los Â¿ganadores? fueron sus protegidos. Para Pancho la derrota en el C4 a manos de Fidel MadroÃ±ero o de quien lo protege es dolorosa, pero mÃ¡s triste fue el resultado obtenido por su candidata en San Francisco, Juneira MavÃ¡res, quien quedÃ³ cuarta con apenas 2.147 votos ante los 20.022 del ganador Lisandro Cabello. De hecho Juneira fue superada por Damelis ChÃ¡vez quien llegÃ³ segunda con 5.075 votos y tercera arribÃ³ una joven de las nuevas generaciones del PSUV, AndreÃ­na Bracho, con 2.547 votos a pesar de no contar con los recursos y el apoyo que tuvo la candidata de Pancho que contÃ³ con el apoyo total de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia. De nada sirviÃ³ el dinero, los pollos y los tanques entregados. Y lo peor para Pancho es que ahora, como es lo lÃ³gico, es el jefe de campaÃ±a del PSUV en el Zulia lo que lo hace responsable del resultado que se obtenga el 6D. Si pierde el PSUV en el Zulia en las elecciones Â¿A quiÃ©n creen ustedes que van a culpar del resultado? Pancho: perdiste los cobres el 28J.

GRAVE DENUNCIA. Pancho te informo algo muy grave por si no lo sabÃ­as. Resulta que el comandante del Regimiento Guardia del Pueblo Zulia, coronel Fretzer Borges YÃ¡nez, supuestamente denunciÃ³ ante la FiscalÃ­a las andanzas de uno de tus secretarios quien estÃ¡ directamente involucrado en el trÃ¡fico ilegal de pollo en alianza con siete empresas avÃ­colas. El grupo falsificaba documentos de la Guardia Nacional en las cuales se pedÃ­an pollos para las jornadas de venta de alimentos al pueblo, pero buena parte de las toneladas de pollos que eran entregados los vendÃ­an en el mercado negro a precios de especulaciÃ³n. El guiso se descubre porque la GNB y la Sundee hicieron una fiscalizaciÃ³n y encontraron que los documentos eran forjados. AhÃ­ te dejo ese dato.

LOS PLANES DE PRIETO. Una fuente cercana al Alcalde de San Francisco, Omar Prieto, me confesÃ³ que los planes del burgomaestre son quedarse un perÃ­odo mÃ¡s en el municipio sureÃ±o y consolidar su gestiÃ³n. Esa fue la respuesta que obtuve cuando conversamos sobre las elecciones regionales del aÃ±o prÃ³ximo y la posibilidad que Prieto pueda ser el candidato del PSUV a la GobernaciÃ³n. En la conversa surgiÃ³ el anÃ¡lisis sobre la crisis existencial que vive el oficialismo y la fuente dejÃ³ entrever que OP avanza en la creaciÃ³n de un perfil propio que le permita sobrevivir a la tormenta y no ser arrastrado por el deslave que pudiera arrasar con el proceso revolucionario.

EL GPP. Las siglas del Gran Polo PatriÃ³tico sufrirÃ¡n una mutaciÃ³n temporal en las prÃ³ximas horas, cuando comience la discusiÃ³n de los cargos que en la maqueta de candidaturas del oficialismo se presentarÃ¡ el 6D. Consulto a un amigo que lidera en el Zulia uno de los partidos â€œaliadosâ€ y me expresa su temor que ante la obligatoriedad de incluir a las mujeres en el 40% de las candidaturas, el PSUV use ese argumento para justificar que los aspirantes del resto de los partidos de la coaliciÃ³n gobiernera se queden sin nada. En el caso del Zulia el 28J sÃ³lo ganÃ³ una mujer y faltarÃ­an 5 por ser postuladas. Ya Diosdado Cabello adelantÃ³ lo que serÃ¡ la postura del PSUV, al explicar que no habrÃ¡ reparticiÃ³n de cargos con los partidos del GPP y que entre otras cosas ellos no van a sacrificar a un ganador en las primarias, para incluir a los postulados por los aliados. Ante la dura discusiÃ³n que se avecina, me informan que los partidos Redes y UPV tienen decidido lanzar sus candidatos en paralelo, en el caso que la conducta del PSUV sea sectaria. Esas discusiones harÃ¡n que el GPP signifique el Gran Peâ€¦ PatriÃ³tico.

LA LISTA ROJA. El otro problemÃ³n que se le avecina a Pancho es la integraciÃ³n de la lista en la maqueta de candidatos al 6D, porque Ã©l quiere incluir a su consorte, pero eso no estÃ¡ bien evaluado en el PSUV. Todo indica que la pelea por los puestos salidores de la lista, o sea el 1 y 2, serÃ¡ entre Miguel Ãngel PÃ©rez Pirela, Rodrigo Cabezas, Calixto Ortega y NohelÃ­ Pocaterra. Todo pareciera indicar que PÃ©rez Pirela serÃ¡ el #1, por cuanto lo perfilan como el candidato a la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia para las elecciones regionales de 2016 Â¿QuiÃ©n serÃ¡ el 2?

AMENAZAS EN CULTURA. Pancho, te recomiendo de nuevo que revises lo que ocurre en la SecretarÃ­a de Cultura y Fundagraez, porque el cabecilla de esa dependencia estÃ¡ amenazando con despidos o cambios porque acusa a los directores y demÃ¡s funcionarios de ser brolleros e ineptos. Me cuentan que Giovanny Villalobos anda muy molesto porque Pancho lo regaÃ±Ã³ por lo aparecido en esta columna sobre el inmenso poder que tiene una familia en la SecretarÃ­a y por lo que ocurre en Fundagraez. GV estÃ¡ buscando identificar a quienes me informan sobre lo que ahÃ­ ocurre, pero le sigue dando palos a la luna. Pancho, por cierto me prometieron informaciÃ³n sobre las supuestas irregularidades en las â€œrutas culturalesâ€. En cuanto las reciba te las hago llegar por la vÃ­a adecuada.

EXCUSAS. Luego del fracaso de la jornada electoral del 28J, el PSUV mantiene el plan de buscar la excusa perfecta que les permita suspender las elecciones. A la posibilidad de un conflicto bÃ©lico de baja intensidad con Guyana por la disputa del Esequibo, ahora debemos aÃ±adir la misma posibilidad con Colombia a raÃ­z de la tensiÃ³n generada por la zona de seguridad marÃ­tima que en nada gustÃ³ el gobierno colombiano y que ya tiene ribetes militares. Se estudian varios escenarios.

LA MATERNIDAD. La situaciÃ³n en la Maternidad Armando Castillo Plaza en Maracaibo se sigue agravando. Tal como comentÃ© hace unos dÃ­as, los equipos de aire acondicionado en su mayorÃ­a siguen daÃ±ados y eso estÃ¡ causando problemas muy graves. De hecho en el Ãºltimo mes la cantidad de parturientas que han presentado â€œabsceso de pared abdominalâ€ se ha disparado en un 64%. La sala de partos no tiene AA, mientras que la sala de cesÃ¡reas sÃ³lo tiene ventilaciÃ³n. En ambos espacios el calor es insoportable y eso favorece la activaciÃ³n de bacterias. Ante la gran cantidad de infecciones hospitalarias que se presentan, han creado cuartos de aislamiento que tambiÃ©n estÃ¡n sin AA y los pacientes deben llevar sus propios ventiladores, ademÃ¡s de todo lo necesario para la atenciÃ³n de las enfermas que va desde la lencerÃ­a, hasta todos los medicamentos necesarios para combatir la infecciÃ³n porque en la Maternidad no hay nada. Hay cuatro salas de hospitalizaciÃ³n y apenas funcionan a medias dos de ellas. La Ãºnica Ã¡rea de hospitalizaciÃ³n que tiene aire acondicionado es la destinada a la atenciÃ³n de las pacientes que salen de UCI, las otras Ã¡reas no tienen nada. Hace unos dÃ­as llegÃ³ el director del Servicio AutÃ³nomo Hospital Universitario, que tiene adscrita la Maternidad, Samuel Viloria, con un grupo de colegas periodistas para mostrarles los avances en la remodelaciÃ³n de la emergencia. No se ocupÃ³ del resto de los problemas y de hecho cuando enfermeras y mÃ©dicos quisieron plantearle la difÃ­cil situaciÃ³n que se vive los ignorÃ³ y saliÃ³ de inmediato de las instalaciones. Alguien debe ocuparse de la crisis que impacta a la Maternidad Castillo Plaza antes que cosas mÃ¡s graves ocurran Â¿Y quiÃ©nes son los afectados? El pueblo de bajos recursos que no puede pagar una clÃ­nica privada.

FUERZA 1. Ante el avance arrollador de la crisis consultÃ© a una de mis fuentes sobre los planes que estaban en marcha y la respuesta fue simple, pero elocuente: â€œLa fruta estÃ¡ maduraâ€.

MÃS CAMBIOS. Circulan rumores sobre nuevas decisiones del CNE en materia de candidaturas. Se habla de una nueva modificaciÃ³n de la paridad de gÃ©nero para complacer al Gobierno que estÃ¡ buscando congraciarse con el sector LGBT y ademÃ¡s parece que el CNE buscarÃ¡ establecer un porcentaje mÃ­nimo de participaciÃ³n de jÃ³venes en las candidaturas. ConsultÃ© a dos importantes dirigentes de partidos de la MUD y negaron esas posibilidades. Pero por si acaso cumplo con informar sobre los rumores.

PAÃS AL REVÃ‰S. Definitivamente Venezuela es actualmente un paÃ­s bizarro. Me informan que el ex gerente de PDVSA Occidente, JosÃ© Luis Parada, no estÃ¡ preso porque recibiÃ³ el beneficio de casa por cÃ¡rcel y lo tienen viviendo en un lujoso apartamento en el sector La Castellana en Caracas de donde entra y sale a sus anchas Â¿Saben quiÃ©n si estÃ¡ preso por las denuncias contra Parada? Pues nada mÃ¡s y nada menos que el ex gerente que hizo las denuncias Â¿No estÃ¡ el revÃ©s el paÃ­s?

LA CARTA. Recibo una comunicaciÃ³n firmada por Marcos Rivero y Ãngel PeÃ±a como autoridades del Partido de Avanzada Social y que estÃ¡ dirigida a Gerardo AntÃºnez como coordinador de la MUD del Zulia. En la misiva solicitan el retiro del nombre del mÃ©dico y empresario, Carlos Alaimo, de la lista de candidatos a las elecciones del 6D. Entre las razones de tal solicitud es que alegan que no hubo consulta previa y aclaran que el hecho que hayan sido crÃ­ticos del mÃ©todo de selecciÃ³n de candidaturas no implicaba que buscaban cargos en esa maqueta electoral. Se declaran enemigos del consenso y amigos de la consulta abierta al pueblo, por lo que promovÃ­an las primarias totales que al final fueron desechadas. Explican que todo lo que Carlos Alaimo tiene en la vida ha sido el producto de su esfuerzo y de liderar el trabajo colectivo y por eso cuando tenga aspiraciones de cargos de representaciÃ³n popular apelarÃ¡ al mismo esquema democrÃ¡tico, porque no comparte las decisiones de las cÃºpulas. Aspiran que en los prÃ³ximos procesos electorales se parta de una selecciÃ³n de candidatos basado en las primarias como mecanismo de escogencia por parte de los ciudadanos. Esta carta viene como consecuencia que en dÃ­as anterior se dejÃ³ colar la informaciÃ³n sobre la participaciÃ³n de Carlos Alaimo como suplente en el C4.

LA FARSA. El acto de incorporaciÃ³n de 3.500 tercerizados al sector salud de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia realizado el pasado miÃ©rcoles en el gimnasio Pedro ElÃ­as Belisario Aponte fue una farsa monumental. Fue un acto polÃ­tico. No entregaron los cargos y sÃ³lo les informaron que este viernes 3 de julio los jefes zonales harÃ­an la entrega de los cargos en cada regiÃ³n. Eso molestÃ³ a los presentes, pero sobre todo a quienes se trasladaron desde zonas muy lejanas para recibir su carguito y se fueron con las manos vacÃ­as y los bolsillos limpios porque gastaron sus pocos ingresos para trasladarse a Maracaibo Â¡QuÃ© falta de respeto!

BACHAQUEO. Le recomiendo a la Sundee y a la GobernaciÃ³n que revisen bien lo que estÃ¡ ocurriendo en el Centro 99 del CC La Redoma y el Makro de La Limpia, donde hay empleados que se burlan de las largas colas a pleno sol y dejan ingresar a sus familiares y amigos para que compren productos regulados. Eso sin contar el ingreso sin hacer colas de policÃ­as y militares. En el Makro de La Limpia hay empleados que se conectan con bachaqueros para la compra masiva de productos en las cajas y no pasa nada. Para ello usan a otros compradores que inocentemente caen en la trampa. Unos pocos se benefician, mientras el pueblo es sometido a largas colas y a pleno sol.

AL CIERRE. Me llega una nota de voz que tiene como protagonista a Damelis ChÃ¡vez quien aspiraba a ser la candidata del PSUV en el circuito de San Francisco. En el mensaje da las gracias a todos los que la apoyaron, pero habla que derrotaron al â€œgiganteâ€ y al abuso Â¿Se estarÃ¡ refiriendo a Omar Prieto?

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com