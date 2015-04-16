Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

#CADIVAZO. LlegÃ³ abril y lo peor de la crisis comienza a visualizarse. Tal como analizamos (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-por-que-el-gobierno-aplica-el-cadivazo/) la medida de restricciÃ³n del uso de los cupos en divisas que maneja el Cencoex, es una revelaciÃ³n oficial del tamaÃ±o de la crisis que vive el paÃ­s y es una bofetada al pueblo venezolano que nada de responsabilidad tiene en la actual crisis que confronta el paÃ­s y que el gobierno no sabe cÃ³mo resolver. Hay una falta de liquidez preocupante en las arcas pÃºblicas y ante esa eventualidad prefiere el Gobierno golpear el cupo de 3 mil dÃ³lares anuales, que por ejemplo, castigar y repatriar los $25 mil millones que los rojos se llevaron de Cadivi, segÃºn denunciÃ³ en su momento el exministro Jorge Giordani. Es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil castigar al pendejo que combatir la corrupciÃ³n, porque de hacer esto Ãºltimo se tocarÃ­an los intereses de los poderosos que hacen parte del gobierno y el cogollo del PSUV. Si tomamos como parÃ¡metro el estudio hecho por los expertos de Marea Socialista, la corrupciÃ³n roja se ha llevado mÃ¡s de $359 mil millones los cuales en su mayorÃ­a se supone que estÃ¡n en los tantos paraÃ­sos fiscales que aÃºn existen en el mundo y de los cuales se ha comenzado a destapar una partecita de esos negocios muy turbios en el HSBC y el Banco de Andorra, por ahora. Pero esa corrupciÃ³n no es castigada, ni investigada. Es mÃ¡s, de eso nada dicen. Es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil seguir castigando al pueblo. Y el castigo es completo, pues no sÃ³lo reducen las cantidades de dÃ³lares que pueden ser autorizados, sino que ademÃ¡s condicionan que sÃ³lo la banca pÃºblica estÃ¡ autorizada para el rol de operadores cambiarios. En principio esta limitaciÃ³n a la banca pÃºblica creo que pudieran corregirla, al igual que hicieron con el fraccionamiento del cupo electrÃ³nico, pero hay informaciones que se reciben que me llevan a pensar que eso no va a ocurrir Â¿Por quÃ© lo digo? Porque los grandes bancos, caso Banesco, ya despidieron a todo el personal que se encargaba del anÃ¡lisis de las solicitudes de divisas, o sea que desmantelaron esos departamentos y si sabemos que los banqueros venezolanos conocen muy bien quÃ© piensa el gobierno y que decisiones pudieran tomar, es lÃ³gico pensar que despiden al personal porque, por ahora, no serÃ¡n de nuevo operadores cambiarios. Pero si la razÃ³n es la falta de dÃ³lares, cÃ³mo justificar la muy amplia delegaciÃ³n de funcionarios y de disfrazados de â€œpueblo panameÃ±oâ€ que fueron llevados a la Cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas. Esas delegaciones de focas cuestan muchos dÃ³lares, pero en vez de recortar esos gastos innecesarios, prefieren castigar al pueblo venezolano. La escasez de dinero es tremenda en el gobierno y como ejemplo hay varios, pero uno bien interesante es que hay muchos barcos cargados con alimentos y medicinas que estÃ¡n fondeados cerca de los puertos desde hace mucho tiempo esperando descargar, pero no lo han hecho porque el gobierno no libera el dinero para pagar esos cargamentos traÃ­dos por el propio gobierno y por lo que queda de la empresa privada. Y frente a la crisis y su enorme volumen, el Presidente no asume el cambio del modelo y se aplican las polÃ­ticas que la lÃ³gica impone. MÃ¡s bien regresÃ³ amenazando con la radicalizaciÃ³n del proceso, o sea todo lo contrario a lo que la racionalidad seÃ±ala. El #Cadivazo es un hito que marca el antes y el ahora de la crisis. Lo que viene es malo, muy malo para los venezolanos que no somos parte de la corte de enchufados.

OFERTA Â¿ENGAÃ‘OSA? Me cuentan que el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros ya no haya que ofrecerle al general Miguel RodrÃ­guez Torres para que regrese al gobierno. El Ãºltimo cargo ofrecido fue presidente de PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela en sustituciÃ³n de Eulogio del Pino. AÃºn RodrÃ­guez Torres no le da una respuesta definitiva. SÃ³lo le dio unas recomendaciones al primer mandatario para corregir algunas cosas importantes en el gobierno. Aseguran que si Maduro aplica los correctivos recomendados, el general aceptarÃ­a. Sin embargo, hasta ahora la respuesta que le tiene MRT a NM es NO Â¿Por quÃ© tanta insistencia de Maduro con RodrÃ­guez Torres? Este general es una pieza importante para la estabilidad del proceso y sobre todo de sus lÃ­deres. El sabe mucho de las andanzas de cada uno de ellos. Recordemos que MRT fue comisionado por ChÃ¡vez para averiguar hasta el mÃ¡s mÃ­nimo detalle sobre cada uno de sus ministros y voceros del PSUV. MRT sÃ³lo respondÃ­a a las Ã³rdenes de ChÃ¡vez y sÃ³lo informaba a ChÃ¡vez. Mucho se dice actualmente sobre el papel que puede jugar RodrÃ­guez Torres en una probable transiciÃ³n. De hecho su reciente viaje a PanamÃ¡ y PerÃº puede ser algo interesante a tomar en cuenta. Por algo Maduro lo quiere de vuelta al gobierno, aunque todo indica que no aceptarÃ¡ la oferta de Maduro.

LA MAQUETA COJA. Sigue muy enredado en la MUD del Zulia la configuraciÃ³n final de la maqueta de candidatos a las elecciones parlamentarias. De hecho la decisiÃ³n de elegir a dedo a los diputados del Parlatino, le agregÃ³ pÃ³lvora al tema, porque dirigentes como Julio Montoya y Edwin Luzardo que aspiraban al Parlatino, ahora quieren ir a la AN. Montoya se quiere regresar al circuito de San Francisco donde parece una decisiÃ³n tomada que el candidato serÃ¡ Ãngel SÃ¡nchez. El caso de Luzardo es muy complicado, porque sobre Ã©l pesa una especie de veto por su conducta porque hasta hace muy poco hablaba muy mal de Manuel Rosales y Un Nuevo Tiempo. AdemÃ¡s Luzardo, diputado suplente de William Barrientos, es el parlamentario peor evaluado de la MUD. No pasÃ³ las pruebas y ahora busca que lo pongan de candidato y saquen del juego a su compaÃ±ero de Alianza Bravo Pueblo, Daniel Silva, quien estÃ¡ mejor posicionado que Ã©l porque pertenece a las nuevas generaciones y es muy activo en la MUD del Zulia. Una de las fuentes consultadas me asegurÃ³ que Daniel Silva serÃ­a el elegido de ABP. Otro que pretende regresar pero tiene mucha resistencia es Heliodoro Quintero Â¿Se acuerdan de aquella grabaciÃ³n con Wilmer Ruperti? Ese mismo es. Por otro lado, las actividades en la MUD se han intensificado con la llegada de Gerardo AntÃºnez quien estÃ¡ muy activo. Otro que se estÃ¡ moviendo sin escÃ¡ndalo es Pablo PÃ©rez quien estÃ¡ recorriendo el estado organizando la estructura de la Unidad para enfrentar la dura campaÃ±a de las parlamentarias. Pablo al parecer tendrÃ¡ un rol protagÃ³nico en este proceso, aunque probablemente no sea candidato. La fecha tope para definir y anunciar la maqueta definitiva es el 17 de mayo.

DINERO DE â€œENGORDEâ€. Luego de varios dÃ­as de ausencia reaparece la â€œZorra Viejaâ€ con un bombazo: â€œEn la GobernaciÃ³n estÃ¡ ocurriendo algo muy irregular y quiero pensar que Pancho no lo sabe. Me niego a creer que el permita o avale eso, pero estÃ¡ ocurriendo. Resulta que desde el aÃ±o 2013 se viene ejecutando una prÃ¡ctica diabÃ³lica con los recursos destinados a obras previstas en el Plan de InversiÃ³n de ese aÃ±o y el correspondiente a 2014 y 2015 tambiÃ©n. Se trata de una operaciÃ³n de â€œengordeâ€ del dinero que por distintas vÃ­as se recibe para la ejecuciÃ³n de obras: Situado Constitucional y Fondo de CompensaciÃ³n Interterritorial principalmente Â¿Acaso no ves que las obras las arrancan y no avanzan? Hay obras conjuntas que estÃ¡n parcialmente avanzadas y me refiero por ejemplo a la CircunvalaciÃ³n 3 que una parte la hizo Metromara y se terminÃ³, mientras que la parte de la GobernaciÃ³n se mantiene estancada y apenas ahora es que estÃ¡n haciendo algunas cosas. Por eso ves, otro ejemplo, como las obras del Paseo Ciencias se reanudaron despuÃ©s del escÃ¡ndalo que armaron unos diputados opositores, cuando eso lo empezaron a hacer en el 2013 y los recursos estaban mÃ¡s que disponibles en aquel momento. Ese dinero no estÃ¡ siendo usado inmediatamente para las obras, sino que juegan con Ã©l y lo ponen a â€œengordarâ€. Hay acuerdos con algunos bancos en los cuales estÃ¡ el grueso del dinero depositado en los llamados fideicomisos, para que esos recursos se multipliquen como JesÃºs multiplicÃ³ los panes. Toda la operaciÃ³n estÃ¡ en manos del perverso aquel, quien saca la mayor parte de los dineros engordados al exterior convertidos en dÃ³lares o euros, aunque deja una parte pequeÃ±a para los negocios en la patria de BolÃ­var. Prefieren trabajar esa operaciÃ³n con los bancos privados, sobre todo con uno que es muy dado a esos negocios en su filosofÃ­a de vivir los sueÃ±os. Se cuidan de no hacer mucho ese tipo de negocios con la banca pÃºblica, por temor a que los detecten. Por ese camino se han movido miles de millones de bolÃ­vares, muchos de los cuales se van al exterior y una parte de esa logÃ­stica se mueve vÃ­a isla de Dominica rumbo a los paraÃ­sos fiscales. AhÃ­ te dejo eso camaradaâ€. Otra bomba mÃ¡s de la â€œZorra Viejaâ€.

EL â€œBOYAGUISOâ€ PETROLERO. Llega informaciÃ³n sobre uno de los Ãºltimos guisos descubiertos en PDVSA Occidente. Se trata de la compra aparentemente irregular de un lote de boyas de las que usan las gabarras de perforaciÃ³n y de inyecciÃ³n de vapor. Esas boyas por las condiciones del Lago de Maracaibo se deterioran y deben ser sustituidas. Las mismas se venÃ­an comprado a una empresa especializada que las traÃ­a de CanadÃ¡, pero de repente aquel que estÃ¡ prÃ³fugo en EspaÃ±a montÃ³ un guiso aparte. Lo cuadrÃ³ por los lados de Los Haticos. Compraron a otra empresa un lote de boyas chinas que no se adaptan al diseÃ±o de las gabarras, porque estas embarcaciones estÃ¡n pensadas para un tipo de boya que no es el comprado. Normalmente una boya puede estar costando en el mercado internacional entre 40 y 50 mil dÃ³lares cada una, pero estas las pagaron en $250 mil cada una segÃºn lo encontrado hasta ahora en una investigaciÃ³n. El lote llega a las 200 boyas compradas aproximadamente y se estÃ¡n deteriorando en las instalaciones portuarias de PDVSA porque no pueden usarse. Lo mÃ¡s insÃ³lito es que cuando se dieron cuenta que las boyas no se adaptaban a las gabarras, propusieron comprar nuevas gabarras. La imaginaciÃ³n de los pillos no tiene lÃ­mites Â¡Hecho en socialismo!

LA LLAMADA. El paÃ­s estÃ¡ tomando un rumbo muy peligroso. El modelo policial y militar de control avanza porque es parte de la estrategia de negaciÃ³n de la crisis. El gobierno juega a intentar ocultar los problemas e intimidar a todo aquel que se atreva a alertar al paÃ­s sobre el avance de una coyuntura que estÃ¡ trayendo y traerÃ¡ muchos problemas a los venezolanos. Paso a relatar una historia que me contaron, pero obviando algunos detalles para no afectar a uno de los protagonistas. Un dirigente de un gremio que reÃºne a importantes actores del proceso de producciÃ³n de alimentos en el paÃ­s, alertÃ³ sobre la escasez de uno de los rubros mÃ¡s importantes de la dieta diaria del venezolano. Dijo en su momento que de no tomarse los correctivos necesarios, que no implicaban importaciones masivas, ese rubro desaparecerÃ­a del mercado como efectivamente ocurriÃ³. Luego de la Semana Santa ese dirigente gremial recibiÃ³ una llamada en la cual le ordenaban presentarse en Caracas en una fecha especÃ­fica, aunque no detallaron a dÃ³nde debÃ­a ir. El luego de muchas consultas y temores se fue a la capital del paÃ­s y acudiÃ³ a los diversos ministerios de dÃ³nde Ã©l suponÃ­a podÃ­a venir la â€œinvitaciÃ³nâ€, pero en ninguno sabÃ­an nada â€œoficialmenteâ€. De repente, recibiÃ³ otra llamada y la misma voz le ordenÃ³ ir a un sitio. AllÃ­ lo estaba esperando un ministro escoltado por dos aparentes generales. El ministro lo recibiÃ³ con gritos, insultos y amenazas. Le reclamÃ³ que esa supuesta escasez nunca se le habÃ­a informado al Ministerio y abundaron las palabras altisonantes. El dirigente gremial con demasiada paciencia aguantÃ³ el chaparrÃ³n y le mostrÃ³ al ministro una carpeta contentiva de todas las comunicaciones institucionales enviadas, en las cuales alertaban desde hace varios meses la escasez que se iba a presentar y finalmente se presentÃ³. El ministrÃ³ negÃ³ haber recibido tales comunicaciones y llamÃ³ a uno de sus viceministros para que lo certificara. El viceministro llegÃ³ y ante la pregunta del ministro dijo la verdad y la misma es que todas esas cartas estÃ¡n encima del enorme escritorio del ministro pero nunca habÃ­an sido revisadas. El ministro quedÃ³ desarmado ante la sinceridad de su funcionario y sÃ³lo atinÃ³ a reaccionar amenazando al dirigente gremial con enviarlo al Sebin si seguÃ­a hablando de la crisis y la escasez. Este tipo de acciones contra los dirigentes de aquellos gremios que advierten sobre la escasez en importantes rubros alimenticios o de salud, se estÃ¡n repitiendo con frecuencia. Eso demuestra que el gobierno en vez de atacar la crisis, prefiere callar a quienes hablen de la crisis.

RUMORES. El paÃ­s es un hervidero de rumores que van y vienen. Se dice de todo a travÃ©s de las redes sociales y los servicios de mensajerÃ­a. Las cadenas sin informaciÃ³n veraz abundan y hay que tener mucho cuidado con pisar un peine. Uno de los rumores mÃ¡s peligroso es el relativo a los bancos. Sobre eso tengo dos versiones. La primera, es que el gobierno promueve los rumores para aplicar un â€œcontrol posteriorâ€ al uso de las redes sociales. Recordemos que a raÃ­z de aquellos rumores sobre secuestros masivos de niÃ±os en Caracas, surgiÃ³ la brillante idea de la Fiscal General de la RepÃºblica de regular las redes sociales y les expliquÃ© que el gobierno esparciÃ³ los rumores para justificar un â€œcontrol posteriorâ€ porque no tienen como hacer un â€œcontrol previoâ€ de las redes sociales. O sea no pueden evitar que usted opine o difunda un mensaje, pero si lo pueden castigar por lo que publique. Eso es lo que pueden estar buscando con esos mensajes, pero sobre todo aquellos que involucran a los bancos. La otra versiÃ³n es que los rumores son alimentados por el dueÃ±o de uno de los bancos mencionados en los mensajes Â¿QuÃ© busca? â€œSe quiere salir del paqueteâ€ en tÃ©rminos muy criollos. Mi consejo para todos ustedes: no pisen peines, verifiquen bien los mensajes, no los difundan, sÃ³lo lean y analicen.

TIGRITO EN CRISIS. La crisis financiera en el canal VenevisiÃ³n avanza a paso de vencedores, a tal punto que estÃ¡n cerrando la venta de algunas de sus instalaciones para compensar las pÃ©rdidas ocasionadas por la drÃ¡stica caÃ­da en la inversiÃ³n publicitaria. La negociaciÃ³n se cuadra con el representante de uno de los enchufados rojos mÃ¡s activos en eso de la televisiÃ³n. VenevisiÃ³n el aÃ±o pasado, tal como comentÃ© en su momento, acumulaba un dÃ©ficit mensual de un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares para mantener su infraestructura, nÃ³mina y producciÃ³n. Por eso no sÃ³lo estÃ¡n vendiendo activos, sino que han reducido al mÃ¡ximo su personal porque el negocio ya no es prÃ³spero como hace algunos aÃ±os. Al final creo que todos estos grandes medios terminarÃ¡n en manos de los amigos del proceso o testaferros de los enchufados, porque son los Ãºnicos con el poder polÃ­tico y financiero para comprar medios en Venezuela.

Â¿Y EL ACUERDO? Creo que fracasÃ³ el intento del gobierno de alcanzar un acuerdo polÃ­tico con los Estados Unidos para detener las sanciones actuales y las que vienen contra funcionarios del proceso. Por mÃ¡s que el aparato de propaganda rojo hable de victoria, Maduro fracasÃ³ en la Cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ del teatro montado en El Chorrillo y del discurso de â€œencabronamientoâ€, no hay nada de nada. Ni siquiera pudo conversar oficialmente con Obama y el encuentro que durÃ³ un poco mÃ¡s de 3 minutos se limitÃ³ a un saludo. Maduro lo sabÃ­a porque Thomas Shannon le informÃ³ durante la reuniÃ³n que sostuvieron en Caracas previo a la Cumbre, que no habrÃ­a reuniÃ³n oficial en buena parte por las acciones emprendidas por la impertinente Canciller Delcy EloÃ­na y los insultos de la campaÃ±a contra el decreto. El manejo diplomÃ¡tico de la crisis fue pÃ©simo y ese es el resultado de poner a personas en cargos de canciller sin ninguna preparaciÃ³n para ese tema tan delicado. Ya el gobierno de los EEUU en la persona de Roberta Jacobson asegurÃ³ en plena cumbre que la orden ejecutiva no serÃ¡ derogada. Todo parece indicar que viene una segunda lista de funcionarios que serÃ¡n sancionados y tal como comentÃ© la semana pasada, en este caso serÃ¡ por delitos de corrupciÃ³n y blanqueo de dinero. Me ratifican que los nombres que ahÃ­ aparecerÃ¡n serÃ¡n importantes y estremecerÃ¡n al gobierno. La otra derrota del gobierno se dio antes de la cumbre con el documento firmado por mÃ¡s de 20 expresidentes en el cual piden a la comunidad internacional asumir una posiciÃ³n mÃ¡s firme ante lo que ocurre en Venezuela y la libertad de los presos polÃ­ticos. El mundo estrecha el cerco contra el gobierno. Las decisiones de los congresos de EspaÃ±a y Colombia asÃ­ lo demuestran. Y todo eso tiene plena concordancia con algo que comentÃ© hace varias columnas y que proviene de una de mis fuentes mÃ¡s confiables y es que el proceso de desgaste de la imagen del gobierno avanza y todo forma parte de la transiciÃ³n que estarÃ­a en marcha Â¿QuÃ© serÃ¡ de la vida de â€œFuerza 1â€?

ROBO. Al parecer ya estÃ¡ resuelto el extraÃ±o robo ocurrido en la DirecciÃ³n de ExtensiÃ³n de la Facultad de Humanidades de LUZ en pleno asueto de Semana Santa. La decana de dicha facultad informÃ³ que estÃ¡n implicados dos obreros y uno de los empleados de la DSI (Seguridad Interna). Se hicieron allanamientos en sus casas y encontraron parte de lo robado. Sin embargo, hay profesores que al conocer la noticia y los supuestos implicados, expresaron sus dudas razonables.

ESTACIONAMIENTO BOLÃVAR. Nada que Pancho hace algo por la Plaza BolÃ­var. Sigue llena de basura y con esa horrorosa valla colocada en la esquina que da al Teatro Baralt. Pero ademÃ¡s ahora la pretenden usar hasta de estacionamiento. Como ustedes pueden ver en la foto que complementa este comentario, cada vez que hay una transmisiÃ³n de algÃºn acto oficial de la GobernaciÃ³n o del PSUV, suben los camiones que cargan los equipos a la plaza. Eso es un irrespeto a un lugar que es patrimonio de la ciudad. Pancho, si no quieres arreglar la Plaza BolÃ­var por lo menos evita que la destruyan mÃ¡s de lo que estÃ¡ o cÃ¡mbiale el nombre y colÃ³cale â€œEstacionamiento BolÃ­varâ€.

ABUSO. Me informan que de una de las empresas mixtas de PDVSA que funcionan en el Zulia botaron a personal porque se negÃ³ a firmar y recoger rÃºbricas en la campaÃ±a contra el decreto de Obama. Si eso no es persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica y laboral Â¿CÃ³mo se llama?

ELECCIONES. Esta columna fue cerrada a las 2PM de este jueves 16 de abril de 2015 y aÃºn el Consejo Nacional Electoral no decide o anuncia la fecha exacta de las elecciones parlamentarias. Unas horas antes de escribir este comentario, Tibisay Lucena â€œbalbuceÃ³â€ que en una semana o dos se podrÃ­a anunciar la fecha. El Gobierno y su departamento electoral (CNE) andan en algo muy raro.

DarwinÂ ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com