Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

Por biendateao -
6014
1034
COMPARTIR

#CADIVAZO. LlegÃ³ abril y lo peor de la crisis comienza a visualizarse. Tal como analizamos (LEA: http://verdadesyrumores.com/analisis-por-que-el-gobierno-aplica-el-cadivazo/) la medida de restricciÃ³n del uso de los cupos en divisas que maneja el Cencoex, es una revelaciÃ³n oficial del tamaÃ±o de la crisis que vive el paÃ­s y es una bofetada al pueblo venezolano que nada de responsabilidad tiene en la actual crisis que confronta el paÃ­s y que el gobierno no sabe cÃ³mo resolver. Hay una falta de liquidez preocupante en las arcas pÃºblicas y ante esa eventualidad prefiere el Gobierno golpear el cupo de 3 mil dÃ³lares anuales, que por ejemplo, castigar y repatriar los $25 mil millones que los rojos se llevaron de Cadivi, segÃºn denunciÃ³ en su momento el exministro Jorge Giordani. Es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil castigar al pendejo que combatir la corrupciÃ³n, porque de hacer esto Ãºltimo se tocarÃ­an los intereses de los poderosos que hacen parte del gobierno y el cogollo del PSUV. Si tomamos como parÃ¡metro el estudio hecho por los expertos de Marea Socialista, la corrupciÃ³n roja se ha llevado mÃ¡s de $359 mil millones los cuales en su mayorÃ­a se supone que estÃ¡n en los tantos paraÃ­sos fiscales que aÃºn existen en el mundo y de los cuales se ha comenzado a destapar una partecita de esos negocios muy turbios en el HSBC y el Banco de Andorra, por ahora. Pero esa corrupciÃ³n no es castigada, ni investigada. Es mÃ¡s, de eso nada dicen. Es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil seguir castigando al pueblo. Y el castigo es completo, pues no sÃ³lo reducen las cantidades de dÃ³lares que pueden ser autorizados, sino que ademÃ¡s condicionan que sÃ³lo la banca pÃºblica estÃ¡ autorizada para el rol de operadores cambiarios. En principio esta limitaciÃ³n a la banca pÃºblica creo que pudieran corregirla, al igual que hicieron con el fraccionamiento del cupo electrÃ³nico, pero hay informaciones que se reciben que me llevan a pensar que eso no va a ocurrir Â¿Por quÃ© lo digo? Porque los grandes bancos, caso Banesco, ya despidieron a todo el personal que se encargaba del anÃ¡lisis de las solicitudes de divisas, o sea que desmantelaron esos departamentos y si sabemos que los banqueros venezolanos conocen muy bien quÃ© piensa el gobierno y que decisiones pudieran tomar, es lÃ³gico pensar que despiden al personal porque, por ahora, no serÃ¡n de nuevo operadores cambiarios. Pero si la razÃ³n es la falta de dÃ³lares, cÃ³mo justificar la muy amplia delegaciÃ³n de funcionarios y de disfrazados de â€œpueblo panameÃ±oâ€ que fueron llevados a la Cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas. Esas delegaciones de focas cuestan muchos dÃ³lares, pero en vez de recortar esos gastos innecesarios, prefieren castigar al pueblo venezolano. La escasez de dinero es tremenda en el gobierno y como ejemplo hay varios, pero uno bien interesante es que hay muchos barcos cargados con alimentos y medicinas que estÃ¡n fondeados cerca de los puertos desde hace mucho tiempo esperando descargar, pero no lo han hecho porque el gobierno no libera el dinero para pagar esos cargamentos traÃ­dos por el propio gobierno y por lo que queda de la empresa privada. Y frente a la crisis y su enorme volumen, el Presidente no asume el cambio del modelo y se aplican las polÃ­ticas que la lÃ³gica impone. MÃ¡s bien regresÃ³ amenazando con la radicalizaciÃ³n del proceso, o sea todo lo contrario a lo que la racionalidad seÃ±ala. El #Cadivazo es un hito que marca el antes y el ahora de la crisis. Lo que viene es malo, muy malo para los venezolanos que no somos parte de la corte de enchufados.

 

OFERTA Â¿ENGAÃ‘OSA? Me cuentan que el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro Moros ya no haya que ofrecerle al general Miguel RodrÃ­guez Torres para que regrese al gobierno. El Ãºltimo cargo ofrecido fue presidente de PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela en sustituciÃ³n de Eulogio del Pino. AÃºn RodrÃ­guez Torres no le da una respuesta definitiva. SÃ³lo le dio unas recomendaciones al primer mandatario para corregir algunas cosas importantes en el gobierno. Aseguran que si Maduro aplica los correctivos recomendados, el general aceptarÃ­a. Sin embargo, hasta ahora la respuesta que le tiene MRT a NM es NO Â¿Por quÃ© tanta insistencia de Maduro con RodrÃ­guez Torres? Este general es una pieza importante para la estabilidad del proceso y sobre todo de sus lÃ­deres. El sabe mucho de las andanzas de cada uno de ellos. Recordemos que MRT fue comisionado por ChÃ¡vez para averiguar hasta el mÃ¡s mÃ­nimo detalle sobre cada uno de sus ministros y voceros del PSUV. MRT sÃ³lo respondÃ­a a las Ã³rdenes de ChÃ¡vez y sÃ³lo informaba a ChÃ¡vez. Mucho se dice actualmente sobre el papel que puede jugar RodrÃ­guez Torres en una probable transiciÃ³n. De hecho su reciente viaje a PanamÃ¡ y PerÃº puede ser algo interesante a tomar en cuenta. Por algo Maduro lo quiere de vuelta al gobierno, aunque todo indica que no aceptarÃ¡ la oferta de Maduro.

 

LA MAQUETA COJA. Sigue muy enredado en la MUD del Zulia la configuraciÃ³n final de la maqueta de candidatos a las elecciones parlamentarias. De hecho la decisiÃ³n de elegir a dedo a los diputados del Parlatino, le agregÃ³ pÃ³lvora al tema, porque dirigentes como Julio Montoya y Edwin Luzardo que aspiraban al Parlatino, ahora quieren ir a la AN. Montoya se quiere regresar al circuito de San Francisco donde parece una decisiÃ³n tomada que el candidato serÃ¡ Ãngel SÃ¡nchez. El caso de Luzardo es muy complicado, porque sobre Ã©l pesa una especie de veto por su conducta porque hasta hace muy poco hablaba muy mal de Manuel Rosales y Un Nuevo Tiempo. AdemÃ¡s Luzardo, diputado suplente de William Barrientos, es el parlamentario peor evaluado de la MUD. No pasÃ³ las pruebas y ahora busca que lo pongan de candidato y saquen del juego a su compaÃ±ero de Alianza Bravo Pueblo, Daniel Silva, quien estÃ¡ mejor posicionado que Ã©l porque pertenece a las nuevas generaciones y es muy activo en la MUD del Zulia. Una de las fuentes consultadas me asegurÃ³ que Daniel Silva serÃ­a el elegido de ABP. Otro que pretende regresar pero tiene mucha resistencia es Heliodoro Quintero Â¿Se acuerdan de aquella grabaciÃ³n con Wilmer Ruperti? Ese mismo es. Por otro lado, las actividades en la MUD se han intensificado con la llegada de Gerardo AntÃºnez quien estÃ¡ muy activo. Otro que se estÃ¡ moviendo sin escÃ¡ndalo es Pablo PÃ©rez quien estÃ¡ recorriendo el estado organizando la estructura de la Unidad para enfrentar la dura campaÃ±a de las parlamentarias. Pablo al parecer tendrÃ¡ un rol protagÃ³nico en este proceso, aunque probablemente no sea candidato. La fecha tope para definir y anunciar la maqueta definitiva es el 17 de mayo.

 

DINERO DE â€œENGORDEâ€. Luego de varios dÃ­as de ausencia reaparece la â€œZorra Viejaâ€ con un bombazo: â€œEn la GobernaciÃ³n estÃ¡ ocurriendo algo muy irregular y quiero pensar que Pancho no lo sabe. Me niego a creer que el permita o avale eso, pero estÃ¡ ocurriendo. Resulta que desde el aÃ±o 2013 se viene ejecutando una prÃ¡ctica diabÃ³lica con los recursos destinados a obras previstas en el Plan de InversiÃ³n de ese aÃ±o y el correspondiente a 2014 y 2015 tambiÃ©n. Se trata de una operaciÃ³n de â€œengordeâ€ del dinero que por distintas vÃ­as se recibe para la ejecuciÃ³n de obras: Situado Constitucional y Fondo de CompensaciÃ³n Interterritorial principalmente Â¿Acaso no ves que las obras las arrancan y no avanzan? Hay obras conjuntas que estÃ¡n parcialmente avanzadas y me refiero por ejemplo a la CircunvalaciÃ³n 3 que una parte la hizo Metromara y se terminÃ³, mientras que la parte de la GobernaciÃ³n se mantiene estancada y apenas ahora es que estÃ¡n haciendo algunas cosas. Por eso ves, otro ejemplo, como las obras del Paseo Ciencias se reanudaron despuÃ©s del escÃ¡ndalo que armaron unos diputados opositores, cuando eso lo empezaron a hacer en el 2013 y los recursos estaban mÃ¡s que disponibles en aquel momento. Ese dinero no estÃ¡ siendo usado inmediatamente para las obras, sino que juegan con Ã©l y lo ponen a â€œengordarâ€. Hay acuerdos con algunos bancos en los cuales estÃ¡ el grueso del dinero depositado en los llamados fideicomisos, para que esos recursos se multipliquen como JesÃºs multiplicÃ³ los panes. Toda la operaciÃ³n estÃ¡ en manos del perverso aquel, quien saca la mayor parte de los dineros engordados al exterior convertidos en dÃ³lares o euros, aunque deja una parte pequeÃ±a para los negocios en la patria de BolÃ­var. Prefieren trabajar esa operaciÃ³n con los bancos privados, sobre todo con uno que es muy dado a esos negocios en su filosofÃ­a de vivir los sueÃ±os. Se cuidan de no hacer mucho ese tipo de negocios con la banca pÃºblica, por temor a que los detecten. Por ese camino se han movido miles de millones de bolÃ­vares, muchos de los cuales se van al exterior y una parte de esa logÃ­stica se mueve vÃ­a isla de Dominica rumbo a los paraÃ­sos fiscales. AhÃ­ te dejo eso camaradaâ€. Otra bomba mÃ¡s de la â€œZorra Viejaâ€.

 

EL â€œBOYAGUISOâ€ PETROLERO. Llega informaciÃ³n sobre uno de los Ãºltimos guisos descubiertos en PDVSA Occidente. Se trata de la compra aparentemente irregular de un lote de boyas de las que usan las gabarras de perforaciÃ³n y de inyecciÃ³n de vapor. Esas boyas por las condiciones del Lago de Maracaibo se deterioran y deben ser sustituidas. Las mismas se venÃ­an comprado a una empresa especializada que las traÃ­a de CanadÃ¡, pero de repente aquel que estÃ¡ prÃ³fugo en EspaÃ±a montÃ³ un guiso aparte. Lo cuadrÃ³ por los lados de Los Haticos. Compraron a otra empresa un lote de boyas chinas que no se adaptan al diseÃ±o de las gabarras, porque estas embarcaciones estÃ¡n pensadas para un tipo de boya que no es el comprado. Normalmente una boya puede estar costando en el mercado internacional entre 40 y 50 mil dÃ³lares cada una, pero estas las pagaron en $250 mil cada una segÃºn lo encontrado hasta ahora en una investigaciÃ³n. El lote llega a las 200 boyas compradas aproximadamente y se estÃ¡n deteriorando en las instalaciones portuarias de PDVSA porque no pueden usarse. Lo mÃ¡s insÃ³lito es que cuando se dieron cuenta que las boyas no se adaptaban a las gabarras, propusieron comprar nuevas gabarras. La imaginaciÃ³n de los pillos no tiene lÃ­mites Â¡Hecho en socialismo!

Mostrando ComparaciÃ³n de las boyas usadas y compradas en PDVSA -600.jpg

LA LLAMADA. El paÃ­s estÃ¡ tomando un rumbo muy peligroso. El modelo policial y militar de control avanza porque es parte de la estrategia de negaciÃ³n de la crisis. El gobierno juega a intentar ocultar los problemas e intimidar a todo aquel que se atreva a alertar al paÃ­s sobre el avance de una coyuntura que estÃ¡ trayendo y traerÃ¡ muchos problemas a los venezolanos. Paso a relatar una historia que me contaron, pero obviando algunos detalles para no afectar a uno de los protagonistas. Un dirigente de un gremio que reÃºne a importantes actores del proceso de producciÃ³n de alimentos en el paÃ­s, alertÃ³ sobre la escasez de uno de los rubros mÃ¡s importantes de la dieta diaria del venezolano. Dijo en su momento que de no tomarse los correctivos necesarios, que no implicaban importaciones masivas, ese rubro desaparecerÃ­a del mercado como efectivamente ocurriÃ³. Luego de la Semana Santa ese dirigente gremial recibiÃ³ una llamada en la cual le ordenaban presentarse en Caracas en una fecha especÃ­fica, aunque no detallaron a dÃ³nde debÃ­a ir. El luego de muchas consultas y temores se fue a la capital del paÃ­s y acudiÃ³ a los diversos ministerios de dÃ³nde Ã©l suponÃ­a podÃ­a venir la â€œinvitaciÃ³nâ€, pero en ninguno sabÃ­an nada â€œoficialmenteâ€. De repente, recibiÃ³ otra llamada y la misma voz le ordenÃ³ ir a un sitio. AllÃ­ lo estaba esperando un ministro escoltado por dos aparentes generales. El ministro lo recibiÃ³ con gritos, insultos y amenazas. Le reclamÃ³ que esa supuesta escasez nunca se le habÃ­a informado al Ministerio y abundaron las palabras altisonantes. El dirigente gremial con demasiada paciencia aguantÃ³ el chaparrÃ³n y le mostrÃ³ al ministro una carpeta contentiva de todas las comunicaciones institucionales enviadas, en las cuales alertaban desde hace varios meses la escasez que se iba a presentar y finalmente se presentÃ³. El ministrÃ³ negÃ³ haber recibido tales comunicaciones y llamÃ³ a uno de sus viceministros para que lo certificara. El viceministro llegÃ³ y ante la pregunta del ministro dijo la verdad y la misma es que todas esas cartas estÃ¡n encima del enorme escritorio del ministro pero nunca habÃ­an sido revisadas. El ministro quedÃ³ desarmado ante la sinceridad de su funcionario y sÃ³lo atinÃ³ a reaccionar amenazando al dirigente gremial con enviarlo al Sebin si seguÃ­a hablando de la crisis y la escasez. Este tipo de acciones contra los dirigentes de aquellos gremios que advierten sobre la escasez en importantes rubros alimenticios o de salud, se estÃ¡n repitiendo con frecuencia. Eso demuestra que el gobierno en vez de atacar la crisis, prefiere callar a quienes hablen de la crisis.

 

RUMORES. El paÃ­s es un hervidero de rumores que van y vienen. Se dice de todo a travÃ©s de las redes sociales y los servicios de mensajerÃ­a. Las cadenas sin informaciÃ³n veraz abundan y hay que tener mucho cuidado con pisar un peine. Uno de los rumores mÃ¡s peligroso es el relativo a los bancos. Sobre eso tengo dos versiones. La primera, es que el gobierno promueve los rumores para aplicar un â€œcontrol posteriorâ€ al uso de las redes sociales. Recordemos que a raÃ­z de aquellos rumores sobre secuestros masivos de niÃ±os en Caracas, surgiÃ³ la brillante idea de la Fiscal General de la RepÃºblica de regular las redes sociales y les expliquÃ© que el gobierno esparciÃ³ los rumores para justificar un â€œcontrol posteriorâ€ porque no tienen como hacer un â€œcontrol previoâ€ de las redes sociales. O sea no pueden evitar que usted opine o difunda un mensaje, pero si lo pueden castigar por lo que publique. Eso es lo que pueden estar buscando con esos mensajes, pero sobre todo aquellos que involucran a los bancos. La otra versiÃ³n es que los rumores son alimentados por el dueÃ±o de uno de los bancos mencionados en los mensajes Â¿QuÃ© busca? â€œSe quiere salir del paqueteâ€ en tÃ©rminos muy criollos. Mi consejo para todos ustedes: no pisen peines, verifiquen bien los mensajes, no los difundan, sÃ³lo lean y analicen.

 

TIGRITO EN CRISIS. La crisis financiera en el canal VenevisiÃ³n avanza a paso de vencedores, a tal punto que estÃ¡n cerrando la venta de algunas de sus instalaciones para compensar las pÃ©rdidas ocasionadas por la drÃ¡stica caÃ­da en la inversiÃ³n publicitaria. La negociaciÃ³n se cuadra con el representante de uno de los enchufados rojos mÃ¡s activos en eso de la televisiÃ³n. VenevisiÃ³n el aÃ±o pasado, tal como comentÃ© en su momento, acumulaba un dÃ©ficit mensual de un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares para mantener su infraestructura, nÃ³mina y producciÃ³n. Por eso no sÃ³lo estÃ¡n vendiendo activos, sino que han reducido al mÃ¡ximo su personal porque el negocio ya no es prÃ³spero como hace algunos aÃ±os. Al final creo que todos estos grandes medios terminarÃ¡n en manos de los amigos del proceso o testaferros de los enchufados, porque son los Ãºnicos con el poder polÃ­tico y financiero para comprar medios en Venezuela.

 

Â¿Y EL ACUERDO? Creo que fracasÃ³ el intento del gobierno de alcanzar un acuerdo polÃ­tico con los Estados Unidos para detener las sanciones actuales y las que vienen contra funcionarios del proceso. Por mÃ¡s que el aparato de propaganda rojo hable de victoria, Maduro fracasÃ³ en la Cumbre de las AmÃ©ricas. MÃ¡s allÃ¡ del teatro montado en El Chorrillo y del discurso de â€œencabronamientoâ€, no hay nada de nada. Ni siquiera pudo conversar oficialmente con Obama y el encuentro que durÃ³ un poco mÃ¡s de 3 minutos se limitÃ³ a un saludo. Maduro lo sabÃ­a porque Thomas Shannon le informÃ³ durante la reuniÃ³n que sostuvieron en Caracas previo a la Cumbre, que no habrÃ­a reuniÃ³n oficial en buena parte por las acciones emprendidas por la impertinente Canciller Delcy EloÃ­na y los insultos de la campaÃ±a contra el decreto. El manejo diplomÃ¡tico de la crisis fue pÃ©simo y ese es el resultado de poner a personas en cargos de canciller sin ninguna preparaciÃ³n para ese tema tan delicado. Ya el gobierno de los EEUU en la persona de Roberta Jacobson asegurÃ³ en plena cumbre que la orden ejecutiva no serÃ¡ derogada. Todo parece indicar que viene una segunda lista de funcionarios que serÃ¡n sancionados y tal como comentÃ© la semana pasada, en este caso serÃ¡ por delitos de corrupciÃ³n y blanqueo de dinero. Me ratifican que los nombres que ahÃ­ aparecerÃ¡n serÃ¡n importantes y estremecerÃ¡n al gobierno. La otra derrota del gobierno se dio antes de la cumbre con el documento firmado por mÃ¡s de 20 expresidentes en el cual piden a la comunidad internacional asumir una posiciÃ³n mÃ¡s firme ante lo que ocurre en Venezuela y la libertad de los presos polÃ­ticos. El mundo estrecha el cerco contra el gobierno. Las decisiones de los congresos de EspaÃ±a y Colombia asÃ­ lo demuestran. Y todo eso tiene plena concordancia con algo que comentÃ© hace varias columnas y que proviene de una de mis fuentes mÃ¡s confiables y es que el proceso de desgaste de la imagen del gobierno avanza y todo forma parte de la transiciÃ³n que estarÃ­a en marcha Â¿QuÃ© serÃ¡ de la vida de â€œFuerza 1â€?

 

ROBO. Al parecer ya estÃ¡ resuelto el extraÃ±o robo ocurrido en la DirecciÃ³n de ExtensiÃ³n de la Facultad de Humanidades de LUZ en pleno asueto de Semana Santa. La decana de dicha facultad informÃ³ que estÃ¡n implicados dos obreros y uno de los empleados de la DSI (Seguridad Interna). Se hicieron allanamientos en sus casas y encontraron parte de lo robado. Sin embargo, hay profesores que al conocer la noticia y los supuestos implicados, expresaron sus dudas razonables.
ESTACIONAMIENTO BOLÃVAR. Nada que Pancho hace algo por la Plaza BolÃ­var. Sigue llena de basura y con esa horrorosa valla colocada en la esquina que da al Teatro Baralt. Pero ademÃ¡s ahora la pretenden usar hasta de estacionamiento. Como ustedes pueden ver en la foto que complementa este comentario, cada vez que hay una transmisiÃ³n de algÃºn acto oficial de la GobernaciÃ³n o del PSUV, suben los camiones que cargan los equipos a la plaza. Eso es un irrespeto a un lugar que es patrimonio de la ciudad. Pancho, si no quieres arreglar la Plaza BolÃ­var por lo menos evita que la destruyan mÃ¡s de lo que estÃ¡ o cÃ¡mbiale el nombre y colÃ³cale â€œEstacionamiento BolÃ­varâ€.

Mostrando Estacionamiento Bolivar.jpg

 

ABUSO. Me informan que de una de las empresas mixtas de PDVSA que funcionan en el Zulia botaron a personal porque se negÃ³ a firmar y recoger rÃºbricas en la campaÃ±a contra el decreto de Obama. Si eso no es persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica y laboral Â¿CÃ³mo se llama?

 

ELECCIONES. Esta columna fue cerrada a las 2PM de este jueves 16 de abril de 2015 y aÃºn el Consejo Nacional Electoral no decide o anuncia la fecha exacta de las elecciones parlamentarias. Unas horas antes de escribir este comentario, Tibisay Lucena â€œbalbuceÃ³â€ que en una semana o dos se podrÃ­a anunciar la fecha. El Gobierno y su departamento electoral (CNE) andan en algo muy raro.

 

DarwinÂ ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

1034 COMENTARIOS

  1. 628249 633798This internet page is genuinely a walk-through its the internet you desired with this and didnt know who need to have to. Glimpse here, and you will surely discover it. 582640

  16. 560924 598858You can undoubtedly see your enthusiasm within the function you write. The world hopes for a lot more passionate writers like you who arent afraid to say how they believe. Always go right after your heart. 756048

  24. 537287 107729I like the valuable info you offer inside your articles. Ill bookmark your weblog and check once more here often. Im quite certain Ill learn lots of new stuff correct here! Greatest of luck for the next! 313805

  30. 232384 679043Right after study some with the websites along with your internet web site now, i actually as if your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and will likely be checking back soon. Pls appear at my web site likewise and figure out what you believe. 568413

  35. Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  37. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Good job.

  53. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  59. I simply want to say I am just all new to blogging and definitely enjoyed this blog site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You surely have remarkable stories. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website page.

  68. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  70. Free download games

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  105. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.

  125. It is really a nice and useful piece of info. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  131. Fenster

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other net web sites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  138. I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog. I am positive my visitors will find that very useful

  141. Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I wish to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and on no account seem to get something done.

  143. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  154. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.|

  156. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.

  159. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally talk over with my site =). We may have a link trade contract between us|

  187. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  191. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!|

  200. I would like to consider the opportunity of thanking you for your professional guidance I have usually enjoyed browsing your site. I am looking forward to the particular commencement of my university research and the general prep would never have been complete without browsing your web site. If I could be of any assistance to others, I’d be delighted to help via what I have discovered from here.

  201. I know this website gives quality based articles and other information, is there any other site which presents such data in quality?|

  204. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.|

  207. Hi there, I discovered your web site by way of Google at the same time as looking for a similar subject, your web site got here up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  208. yMVPTf wonderful points altogether, you simply won a logo new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made a few days in the past? Any certain?

  230. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  232. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  234. We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page yet again.

  275. “I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. kudos”

  279. This very blog is obviously awesome and diverting. I have found a lot of interesting tips out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  312. Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design. Reading well is one of the great pleasures that solitude can afford you. by Harold Bloom.

  316. Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  329. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

  357. I simply want to tell you that I am very new to blogging and site-building and certainly enjoyed you’re website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with terrific writings. Many thanks for sharing with us your webpage.

  359. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thank you!|

  369. lamps

    […]very handful of web-sites that transpire to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]

  393. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  403. I’m not sure why but this web site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  415. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  417. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.|

  421. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome site!|

  422. Body cleanse

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  423. I just like the valuable info you supply in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly. I’m rather sure I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the following!|

  431. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems with your website. It appears as though some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before. Appreciate it|

  432. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  433. It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  438. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re using? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?|

  440. Flights

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]

  445. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise informationaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  471. Very good blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Cheers!|

  472. Hotwire Hotels

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet internet sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  485. Thank you, I ave just been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found out till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure about the supply?

  490. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  491. male stroker

    […]we prefer to honor a lot of other internet web sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  522. Scientology

    […]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web websites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  525. Thrusting Rabbi

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other net sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  526. Rights

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]

  547. My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again.|

  549. IPTV

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  555. Very useful information specifically the last part I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  569. ISP

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be truly really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  588. hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon.|

  597. Trenda.co

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  617. I got this website from my pal who informed me on the topic of this web page and now this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative content at this time.|

  630. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.|

  640. I truly love your site.. Great colors & theme. Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own site and want to learn where you got this from or what the theme is named. Kudos!|

  653. I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  655. After going over a number of the articles on your blog, I honestly like your technique of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and let me know your opinion.|

  659. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  694. Heya here, just got alert to your weblog through Google, and discovered that it is very informational. I’ll take pleasure in should you continue on these.

  697. 福井歯医者

    […]we like to honor many other online websites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  698. It is most suitable day to generate some intentions for the extended term. I’ve browsed this blog entry and if I could, I desire to suggest you a few worthwhile recommendation.

  702. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you book marked to see new information on your web site.

  710. I was extremely pleased to discover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things on your web site.

  711. It really is most suitable opportunity to prepare some goals for the long run. I’ve study this blog posting and if I may possibly, I want to propose you handful useful suggestions.

  712. Hiya there, just became conscious of your weblog through yahoo, and discovered that it is genuinely informative. I will take pleasure in should you decide continue on these.

  714. Dentist Kings cross

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re basically really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  718. Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s website link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in support of you.|

  730. Good morning here, just turned familiar with your blog page through Search engine, and discovered that it is pretty informative. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you continue on such.

  732. I’m excited to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your site.

  738. Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!|

  746. I was excited to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new information on your website.

  754. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.|

  757. Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!|

  760. I was excited to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved to fav to see new things in your website.

  769. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the future. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!|

  770. It’s suitable time to generate some schemes for the long-term. I have read this document and if I can possibly, I wish to propose you number of worthwhile advice.

  771. First of all I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!|

  773. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  774. I’m very happy to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new information in your website.

  778. Good morning there, just got mindful of your web page through Bing, and have found that it’s truly informational. I’ll like if you maintain this informative article.

  779. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much appreciated.|

  781. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!|

  789. I just couldn’t go away your web site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide to your guests? Is going to be again frequently in order to inspect new posts|

  792. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.|

  794. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.|

  796. I simply intend to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and genuinely admired your webpage. Probably I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article material. Delight In it for telling with us your site webpage

  799. Needed to compose you a tiny note to finally thank you very much yet again for your personal splendid methods you have discussed above. It is strangely open-handed with people like you to provide publicly all that a number of people would have marketed as an electronic book to generate some bucks for their own end, primarily now that you could possibly have tried it if you ever wanted. These inspiring ideas likewise acted like a fantastic way to know that the rest have the same dreams really like my personal own to see a whole lot more concerning this problem. I’m sure there are thousands of more enjoyable times in the future for many who check out your blog.

  802. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!|

  805. Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something. I think that you simply could do with a few % to power the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.|

  806. Might be almost close to impossible to come across well-advised viewers on this theme, unfortunately you look like you are familiar with what you’re raving about! Regards

  807. I am no longer positive where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend some time studying more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be searching for this information for my mission.|

  813. I really need to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and incredibly valued your write-up. Probably I am likely to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article content. Acknowledge it for expressing with us all of your site write-up

  817. Hiya here, just turned aware of your blog page through Search engines like google, and found that it’s pretty useful. I’ll be grateful should you decide continue this idea.

  821. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Many thanks|

  835. Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff prior to and you are simply too magnificent. I really like what you have received here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which wherein you assert it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. That is actually a terrific web site.|

  837. I really wish to show you that I am new to blogging and very much loved your article. Very likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You truly have fabulous article material. Delight In it for telling with us the best website webpage

  839. Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for first-time blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  841. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems with your blog. It looks like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before. Cheers|

  843. Hullo there, just started to be receptive to your webpage through Search engines like google, and discovered that it is pretty informative. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you maintain this idea.

  846. Aw, this was a very nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.|

  852. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.|

  856. thank for dropping this story. I am definitely tired of struggling to find relevant and intelligent commentary on this subject. Everyone nowadays seem to go to extremes to either drive home their viewpoint or suggest that everybody else in the globe is wrong. thank for your concise and relevant insight.

  861. Hey! I know this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask. Does building a well-established website like yours require a large amount of work? I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!|

  871. I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|

  875. Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much appreciated.|

  884. I simply want to share it with you that I am new to online blogging and totally adored your write-up. Probably I am prone to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have memorable article material. Appreciate it for sharing with us the best blog report

  887. “Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!”

  888. “I have observed that rates for online degree authorities tend to be an incredible value. For instance a full Bachelors Degree in Communication with the University of Phoenix Online consists of 60 credits from $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online gives a Bachelors of Business Administration with a complete program requirement of 180 units and a tariff of $30,560. Online studying has made getting the college degree been so detailed more than before because you might earn your current degree through the comfort of your home and when you finish from office. Thanks for all the tips I have certainly learned through your website.”

  889. Hiya there, just turned out to be familiar with your website through Google, and realized that it is very educational. I will like should you decide persist this idea.

  890. Good morning there, just started to be familiar with your webpage through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is genuinely entertaining. I will be grateful for should you decide carry on this post.

  894. I simply desire to notify you that I am new to blogging and thoroughly admired your report. Very likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You definitely have impressive article materials. Admire it for sharing with us the best site webpage

  904. I simply intend to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and absolutely adored your article. More than likely I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You literally have superb article materials. Acknowledge it for giving out with us all of your site webpage

  911. Greetings I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I donâ€™t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great jo.|

  915. You’ll find it almost not possible to encounter well-updated individual on this matter, still, you appear like you are familiar with those things you’re writing on! Excellent

  917. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks!|

  921. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I have learn this submit and if I may I want to recommend you few interesting issues or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things approximately it!|

  923. Hello there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.|

  927. Hi! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website such as yours take a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging but I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|

  928. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its field. Amazing blog!|

  929. You’ll find it near impossible to see well-advised readers on this issue, fortunately you seem like you realize the things that you’re preaching about! Cheers

  930. Superb blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Cheers!|

  935. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks|

  936. Hey! I realize this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a lot of work? I am brand new to operating a blog however I do write in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|

  938. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think about if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this site could definitely be one of the greatest in its niche. Superb blog!|

  941. I was very happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new information in your blog.|

  942. Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be at the web the simplest factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as folks think about concerns that they just don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks|

  944. certainly like your website however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the reality on the other hand I will definitely come back again.|

  949. First off I want to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Kudos!|

  950. Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.|

  959. Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.|

  960. Good morning there, just became aware about your article through Bing, and discovered that it is pretty helpful. I will truly appreciate should you keep up these.

  961. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.|

  963. Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!|

  964. I simply wish to share it with you that I am new to writing a blog and utterly loved your information. Most likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You undoubtedly have extraordinary article blog posts. Like it for giving out with us your own web article

  969. Heya! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask. Does operating a well-established website such as yours take a lot of work? I’m completely new to writing a blog however I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|

  974. brevnov

    […]we like to honor a lot of other world-wide-web internet sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  975. pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  978. Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and superb design.|

  980. Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!|

  982. I think the admin of this web site is genuinely working hard in support of his web page, as here every information is quality based information.|

  983. I just hope to show you that I am new to writing and incredibly admired your site. Most likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You literally have superb article materials. Acknowledge it for expressing with us your blog document

  985. It is actually almost unthinkable to come across well-qualified individual on this area, however, you seem like you fully grasp whatever you’re preaching about! Appreciate It

  987. Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Cheers!|

  994. This is convenient occasion to create some plans for the long-run. I have browsed this document and if I could, I desire to suggest to you you couple useful ideas.

  996. Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you|

  998. Might be practically unthinkable to see well-advised parties on this content, regrettably you appear like you be aware of the things that you’re revealing! Gratitude

  1000. It’s really a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  1001. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  1008. Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my web site so i got here to return the want?.I’m trying to in finding issues to improve my website!I assume its ok to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  1009. obviously like your website but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality nevertheless I will certainly come again again.|

  1017. Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a top notch articleâ€¦ but what can I sayâ€¦ I put things off a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.|

  1020. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is very much appreciated.|

  1022. Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  1028. Greetings, I do believe your website could be having internet browser compatibility problems. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, wonderful site!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO