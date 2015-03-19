Darwin ChÃ¡vez: Verdades y Rumores

MIEDO A TODO. Los miedos del gobierno se aceleran. Muchos amigos ven a Maduro como fuerte y retador, pero esa es la imagen que necesita mostrar aunque por dentro las preocupaciones sean muy grandes. En mi trabajo como observador de la polÃ­tica y luego de varias consultas, he llegado a conclusiones interesantes sobre los miedos del gobierno. MIEDO 1: la crisis en el paÃ­s es cada vez mÃ¡s profunda. No sÃ³lo los inventarios de alimentos estÃ¡n en niveles crÃ­ticos, sino que los de medicamentos estÃ¡n en coma. Lo peor es que sÃ³lo se toman decisiones para correr la arruga y ver si pueden contener la crisis hasta las parlamentarias. SÃ³lo les importa eso. Ya el gobierno acumula casi 7 meses sin liquidar divisas para el sector productivo. Lo poco que se consigue es porque el gobierno lo estÃ¡ trayendo directamente, pero Â¿hasta cuÃ¡ndo podrÃ¡n hacer este tipo de maniobras? No hay dinero y eso se demuestra con el fracaso del Simadi. No han vendido dÃ³lares. El Sicad se quedÃ³ en un anuncio. Las obras de infraestructura estÃ¡n paralizadas. Es tan grave la situaciÃ³n que en el Instituto Venezolano de los Seguros Sociales hablan que tienen dinero para cubrir la nÃ³mina hasta abril y luego no saben cÃ³mo van a pagar, pero ademÃ¡s amenazan al personal que deben seguir trabajando asÃ­ no reciban sus salarios, porque tenemos patria. Tampoco hay recursos para satisfacer las justas demandas de aumentos salariales de los empleados pÃºblicos. A partir de abril se comenzarÃ¡ a visualizar la real dimensiÃ³n de la crisis y por eso el Presidente ha dicho en reuniones muy privadas que le teme a este mes. MIEDO 2: elecciones: aÃºn hoy 19 de marzo de 2013 a las 12PM (cuando cerraba esta columna) no hay una fecha para las elecciones parlamentarias. Es un hecho insÃ³lito e inÃ©dito que aÃºn el CNE no tenga una fecha para ese proceso, cuando la complejidad del mismo obliga a una larga preparaciÃ³n tÃ©cnica y logÃ­stica del ente electoral. Eso debiÃ³ saberse con mucha anticipaciÃ³n, pero aun es un misterio. Ni siquiera han dicho si hay o no hay cambios en el diseÃ±o de las circunscripciones electorales. El silencio es total Â¿Por quÃ© tanto misterio? Tienen miedo a un deslave electoral, a perder la mayorÃ­a calificada del parlamento con las consecuencias que eso trae. De hecho creo en lo personal que es muy probable que no haya elecciones este aÃ±o y usen como argumento cualquier argucia en el marco de la Ley Habilitante reciÃ©n aprobada y apelen a un estado de conmociÃ³n interior, por ejemplo, para suspender los comicios. MIEDO 3: hay desinterÃ©s de los cubanos sobre la crisis y el futuro del gobierno. SegÃºn fuentes dignas de todo crÃ©dito a ellos sÃ³lo les interesa resolver su conflicto con los Estados Unidos. Venezuela sÃ³lo les importa para mantener hasta dÃ³nde lleguen los negocios que tienen con el manejo de estructuras del Estado y sobre todo por el petrÃ³leo que reciben. Ese desinterÃ©s cubano se remarcÃ³ con el alejamiento de Maduro de sus asesorÃ­as en algunas Ã¡reas, donde ahora manda el grupo de â€œlos francesesâ€ que han sido traÃ­dos por el entorno de Maduro y cobran altas sumas de dinero en dÃ³lares Â¿Por quÃ© el desinterÃ©s cubano genera miedo? Porque ellos son parte fundamental del modelo represivo policial y militar que sostiene al rÃ©gimen. MIEDO 4: por mÃ¡s que griten, reclamen y hablen de la solidaridad internacional; hay un profundo miedo en el gobierno por las sanciones establecidas y las que vienen contra funcionarios gubernamentales y dirigentes del PSUV por parte de los Estados Unidos, pero sobre todo porque comienzan a aparecer las supuestas vinculaciones del gobierno con IrÃ¡n y organizaciones acusadas de terrorismo. Ellos mismos se han encargado de develar sus profundos temores. Primero alegaban que Venezuela es una patria libre y soberana que no necesita del aval de Estados Unidos. El lenguaje escatolÃ³gico sobrÃ³. Pero de los insultos pasaron de pronto al tono conciliador y Maduro llamÃ³ a un diÃ¡logo franco con Obama. Luego lanzan la campaÃ±a â€œObama deroga el decreto yaâ€ en las redes sociales y que es la segunda parte de la estrategia inicial que usÃ³ a la UNASUR, la CELAC y a los chulos del ALBA para pedir que EEUU revoque lo decidido. Mutaron del â€œyanquis go homeâ€ a â€œObama deroga el decreto yaâ€. Pagaron hasta un aviso en pÃ¡gina completa en The New York Times no para comenzar la guerra contra Obama, sino para decir que Venezuela es una tierra de paz, pero algo mÃ¡s interesante del aviso fue que juran y perjuran que aquÃ­ no se violan los derechos humanos Â¿Por quÃ© ese aspecto es importante? Porque los delitos de lesa humanidad no prescriben y puede ser condenados universalmente. Pero ademÃ¡s Maduro anuncia la recolecciÃ³n de 10 millones de firmas contra el decreto, lo que puede ser, ademÃ¡s de una muestra de desesperaciÃ³n, una trampa caza bobos y se reedite la â€œLista TascÃ³nâ€. Ante esas peticiones, esfuerzos y sÃºplicas me surgen varias preguntas Â¿Para quÃ© gritar entonces que para nada importaban las sanciones gringas? Â¿Por quÃ© vociferar que nuestras FANB estÃ¡n listas para enfrentar al invasor imperialista? Â¿Por quÃ© es tan urgente y vital que deroguen el decreto? La respuesta es una sola: miedo Â¿Pero miedo a quÃ©? A quedar expuestos individualmente a juicios en los Estados Unidos o en cualquier otro paÃ­s por todos los delitos de los cuales se les acusa, pero sobre todo por las violaciones a los derechos humanos. Pareciera que luego de la borrachera celebrando las decisiones de Obama se dieron cuenta que sus vidas cambiaron, porque cuando la impunidad que da el poder desaparezca pueden terminar en una frÃ­a y pequeÃ±a celda de alguna alejada cÃ¡rcel norteamericana. De hecho la cantidad de chavistas â€œcantantes y cooperantesâ€ cada vez es mayor. Y hablando de eso, me llama mucho la atenciÃ³n que de todos los seÃ±alados hay un ausente importante: Alejandro Andrade Â¿SerÃ¡ que ahora es cooperante? Estos sÃ³lo son cuatro escenarios que emergen de la observaciÃ³n, anÃ¡lisis e informaciÃ³n de mis fuentes. La cosa estÃ¡ muy fea y se pondrÃ¡ peor.

EL â€œEFECTO ROSALESâ€. La semana pasada comentÃ© los avances que habÃ­a en el diseÃ±o de la maqueta final de candidatos de la oposiciÃ³n zuliana a las parlamentarias. MencionÃ© los nombres que sonaban en Maracaibo y que hasta el cierre de esta columna no habÃ­an variado: en el circuito 4 integrado por las parroquias del oeste estarÃ­an William Barrientos (UNT) como principal y Jairo Bao (UNT) como suplente. En el circuito 5 del norte de la ciudad estarÃ­a como principal JosÃ© SÃ¡nchez â€œMazucoâ€ (UNT)Â  y como suplente Elimar DÃ­az (UNT). En el circuito 6 estarÃ­a ElÃ­as Matta (UNT) como principal y Douglas Santana (UNT)Â  como suplente. Circuito 7 con Juan Pablo Guanipa (PJ) como principal y Daniel Silva (ABP) en la suplencia. En el circuito 8 estarÃ­a VÃ­ctor Ruz (UNT) como principal y Yorman Barillas (Movimiento Estudiantil) como suplente. La lista hasta ahora la encabezarÃ­a Manuel Rosales, en el segundo irÃ­a Enrique MÃ¡rquez (UNT) y en el tercer puesto Rafael RamÃ­rez (PJ). Sobre la presencia de Manuel Rosales me aseguran que regresarÃ¡ al paÃ­s para encabezar la campaÃ±a opositora en el Zulia. Su presencia en la lista y su nombre sonando en la campaÃ±a, aunque no sea personalmente, tendrÃ¡ un efecto. Manuel Rosales aÃºn aparece en las encuestas con altos porcentajes de recordaciÃ³n y valoraciÃ³n de su gestiÃ³n. Y su candidatura puede impulsar a la oposiciÃ³n porque al estar en la lista empuja el voto en todo el estado, porque recordemos que la mayorÃ­a de las personas vota â€œentubadoâ€, o sea vota lista y circuito por el mismo partido o coaliciÃ³n y si el nombre de Rosales encabeza la lista ese efecto pudiera ser mayor. Tocando otros aspectos de las discusiones para concluir la maqueta de candidaturas, hay varias informaciones circulando. Ante la ausencia de Lester Toledo y de otros candidatos de Voluntad Popular en la maqueta zuliana, corriÃ³ el rumor que el bloque de â€œLa Salidaâ€ inscribirÃ­a sus candidatos fuera de la MUD por lo cual elevÃ© varias consultas y casi todas coinciden que eso es falso porque VP y ABP rubricaron el acuerdo nacional y consiguieron candidaturas importantes como el consenso con Freddy Guevara en Caracas y Luis Florido en Lara. Mientras que ABP obtuvo por consenso la candidatura en el circuito 2 de Caracas para Richard Blanco y la suplencia para Daniel Silva en el Zulia, ademÃ¡s de otros puestos en el resto del paÃ­s. MarÃ­a Corina Machado encabezarÃ¡ el eje mirandino y tambiÃ©n estarÃ­a avalando el acuerdo de la MUD. En el plano regional se concretÃ³ el consenso en el circuito de La CaÃ±ada y Lossada para Avilio Troconis (PJ) como principal y RubÃ©n Urdaneta (AD) para la suplencia y me llamÃ³ la atenciÃ³n que UNT prefiriÃ³ guardar la candidatura de Luis Medeiros quien integra la emergente dirigencia juvenil de esa organizaciÃ³n para concretar ese consenso. SÃ³lo habrÃ¡ primarias en el circuito de Lagunillas, SimÃ³n BolÃ­var, Valmore RodrÃ­guez y Baralt. Ahora bien hay dos diputados actuales que pretenden repetir pero que no cuentan con el aval total y son Juan Romero en la zona de PerijÃ¡ y Freddy Paz en el Sur del Lago. En el caso de Juan Romero, el que mÃ¡s se opone a su aspiraciÃ³n es el alcalde de Machiques, Alfonso â€œTotoâ€ MÃ¡rquez, quien al parecer desea que el candidato sea otro u otra. Por otro lado se sigue discutiendo la inclusiÃ³n de representantes de la sociedad civil como Leonardo PÃ©rez Ãlvarez (CNP-Zulia) por la intergremial, Carlos Petit por el movimiento sindical a favor de quien estÃ¡n recolectando firmas para soportar su aspiraciÃ³n y de Gualberto Mass y Rubi por los gremios educativos. Con todas las dificultades que implica ese proceso de discusiÃ³n y escogencia de candidaturas, la MUD avanza y pareciera que no habrÃ¡ divisiones importantes.

EL GOLPE. Desde Caracas preparan un nuevo golpe contra la autoridad e intereses de Pancho. Viene un cambio drÃ¡stico en la presidencia del Circuito Judicial Penal del estado Zulia. La decisiÃ³n estÃ¡ por tomarse en el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, si es que cuando usted lea esta columna ya no se anunciÃ³ ese cambio. Esa no es una medida contra la juez que actualmente ocupa el cargo, es una decisiÃ³n polÃ­tica contra Pancho. No hay confianza en Ã©l, aunque desde la Residencia Oficial quieran vender la matriz que cuenta con el aval de Maduro y estÃ¡ muy fuerte. Lo tienen en la mira, lo vigilan, lo investigan y buscan reducir su poder. Se convirtiÃ³ en una especie de â€œMalqueridoâ€ en Caracas. Los vaivenes polÃ­ticos tienen un precio, a veces muy alto.

Â¿FALLA EL DISCURSO? Parece que el argumento de la guerra contra Estados Unidos no ha tenido el eco deseado por el gobierno. Las marchas y concentraciones convocadas han sido escuÃ¡lidas y con poco entusiasmo. Dos ejemplos, el primero ocurriÃ³ en la Urb. Catatumbo que estÃ¡ en los lÃ­mites entre Maracaibo y San Francisco. Pancho programÃ³ ahÃ­ un acto contra el imperialismo y el injerencismo de los Estados Unidos y en apoyo al presidente Maduro. La asistencia no fue mala, fue terriblemente pÃ©sima. No llenaron ni una cuadra a pesar de los buses que fueron contratados para llevar a la gente. El rostro de Pancho lo delataba. El otro ejemplo es la marcha petrolera realizada en Caracas y que tambiÃ©n fue mala a pesar que trataron de obligarÂ  a los trabajadores petroleros a asistir y en algunas sedes dieron el dÃ­a libre para cumplir Â¿con la patria? En el caso de PDVSA Occidente el personal que asistiÃ³ â€œobligadoâ€ son trabajadores que no estÃ¡n cumpliendo con sus labores porque sus equipos y unidades estÃ¡n fuera de servicio y los â€œconminaronâ€ a montarse en el bus e ir a marchar contra los gringos.Â  Uno de los trabajadores que viajÃ³ â€œobligadoâ€ cuenta que los dejaron en Plaza Venezuela que estaba full de buses y se fueron caminando hasta Miraflores. Al punto de concentraciÃ³n llegaron a las 2Pm y Maduro comenzÃ³ el acto a las 3:30PM y apenas pudieron reunir menos de 4 cuadras de personas a pesar que la convocatoria era para todos los trabajadores de las empresas de energÃ­a. La mayorÃ­a fue a cumplir para que los vieran y luego se desaparecieron. La convocatoria fue obligada porque el Presidente se quejÃ³ con Eulogio del Pino de la escasa asistencia a las concentraciones de apoyo Â¿SerÃ¡ que la crisis es tan profunda que ni siquiera la estrategia de elevar y enervar el nacionalismo la estÃ¡ dando resultados al gobierno? Â¿SerÃ¡ que el malestar en silencio es mÃ¡s grande que aquel que se expresa en manifestaciones contra el gobierno?

GESTIÃ“N DE MAQUILLAJE. Recientes estudios de opiniÃ³n pÃºblica en el municipio San Francisco revelan la verdad de la gestiÃ³n del Alcalde Omar Prieto: es de mucho maquillaje, pero del malo porque cuando las lluvias aparecen, se cae y se ve el desastre. Prieto acumula una labor positiva en pequeÃ±os sectores, pero el resto del municipio estÃ¡ en muy malas condiciones. La crisis de la recolecciÃ³n de basura es grave y eso conlleva que en algunos barrios los vecinos queman los desechos para evitar mÃ¡s contaminaciÃ³n. La vialidad es pÃ©sima y la inseguridad ni se diga hasta tal punto que cuando Ã©l mismo anunciaba los resultados de las labores de Polisur, se acumulaban mÃ¡s de 10 sicariatos en ese municipio. Hay zonas vedadas para los taxistas como El Soler, El Caujaro y Los Cortijos Â¿Y Fundabarrios? Esa comunidad fue borrada de las rutas de los taxistas porque es tierra de nadie, bueno perdÃ³n, de los delincuentes. El transporte pÃºblico para nada ha mejorado Â¿Por quÃ© se mantiene Prieto? Porque controla la estructura del PSUV y dinamitÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n allÃ¡.

Â 

ABANDONO DEPORTIVO. En el Zulia no hay una verdadera polÃ­tica deportiva. Y cuando hablamos de eso no sÃ³lo se trata de la atenciÃ³n y dotaciÃ³n de los atletas, sino de las instalaciones deportivas. Ambas cosas deben ir de la mano para que los resultados sean Ã³ptimos en las competencias nacionales e internaciones donde participan los atletas zulianos. Mis amigos de la SecretarÃ­a de Deportes que agrupa a Funidez, IRDEZ y Villa Deportiva; me informan que no se ha hecho nada, absolutamente nada para el mantenimiento de la infraestructura deportiva del estado. Las instalaciones para la prÃ¡ctica deportiva estÃ¡n en precarias condiciones, algunas ni siquiera se pueden usar. Hay buenos ejemplos como el Palacio de Combates de San Francisco que tenÃ­a dos aÃ±os esperando que la GobernaciÃ³n hiciera las reparaciones necesarias. Nunca arreglaron nada y eso obligÃ³ a los representantes de los atletas a proceder por sus propios medios a efectuar la reparaciÃ³n que debiÃ³ hacer la GobernaciÃ³n. Todas las instalaciones estÃ¡n en malas condiciones y no hay planificaciÃ³n para atender los problemas. La Ãºnica idea que han parido los supuestos gerentes fue sacar a todos los obreros de las sedes y conformar una especie de equipo de â€œsalserinesâ€ que van de sitio en sitio limpiando y al final nada estÃ¡ limpio. La sede del IRDEZ no ha sido concluida luego de aquel muy â€œextraÃ±oâ€ suceso ocurrido en el marco de las protestas del aÃ±o pasado. Eso mantiene un preocupante hacinamiento en la Villa Deportiva, mientras no se destinan los recursos para concluir la recuperaciÃ³n de las oficinas ubicadas en la Av. Padilla. Lo que si naciÃ³ fue una nueva prÃ¡ctica, pero no deportiva, y es el acoso a las chicas que ahÃ­ laboran.

PDVSA-TIRO. Me escriben trabajadores petroleros de PDVSA Occidente para denunciar que los estÃ¡n obligando a realizar prÃ¡cticas de tiro y entrenamiento militar en un improvisado polÃ­gono ubicado cerca del aeropuerto de Grano de Oro Â¿Quieren saber cuÃ¡l es el argumento esgrimido? Una posible â€œcontingenciaâ€ si la oposiciÃ³n gana las elecciones parlamentarias. Uno de los petroleros que se comunicÃ³ alega que los gerentes de PDVSA son expertos en â€œcontingenciasâ€, pero no para resolverlas, sino para crearlas y llenar sus bolsillos: â€œDesde el aÃ±o 2002 estÃ¡n con el cuento de las â€œcontingenciasâ€ y estamos en el 2015 aÃºn en â€œcontingenciasâ€. A ellos les encanta esta supuesta emergencia porque les permite contratar a dedo alegando las carencias de la industria y resulta que cada dÃ­a las carencias suben, los negocios se multiplican y las cuentas bancarias personales engordan porque casualmente las contrataciones se hacen con empresas que son aliadas de ellos. DespuÃ©s de los despidos masivos por el paro petrolero aquÃ­ entrÃ³ mucho pillo disfrazado de gerente, pero que no aguanta la mÃ¡s mÃ­nima prueba tÃ©cnica de manejo de un negocio tan particular como el petrÃ³leo. Esto es un desastre y ahora nos quieren convertir en milicianos que es otra brillante idea de Will Rangelâ€.

DEUDAS LABORALES. Me escribe Omar Spitia, presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Jubilados de Cultura y EducaciÃ³n de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, para informarme que la deuda que mantiene Fundaeduca con los tercerizados de educaciÃ³n no tiene fecha de pago y acumula importantes montos por concepto de salarios, Seguro Social, paro forzoso y HCM. Agrega que a los cooperativistas de educaciÃ³n los engaÃ±aron con el supuesto pago el 9 de marzo que no se concretÃ³. Lo mÃ¡s triste es que el personal de esas cooperativas no tiene como trasladarse a las escuelas y la GobernaciÃ³n no da respuestas.

FALCÃ“N EL â€œEXTRAÃ‘Oâ€. Siempre he comentado que el juego de Henri FalcÃ³n es muy extraÃ±o. A veces parece un opositor real, otros dÃ­as parece un chavista racional. Los Ãºltimos rumores seÃ±alan que estÃ¡ apoyando la supuesta candidatura presidencial de MarÃ­a Gabriela ChÃ¡vez. Se habla de giras a diversas zonas, pero con escaso apoyo mediÃ¡tico para no levantar una polvareda. Informan de reuniones de Henri FalcÃ³n con altos oficiales de las FANB. Yo no sÃ© si todo esto serÃ¡ cierto, pero tomando en cuenta la conducta de Henri FalcÃ³n todo puede ocurrir.

PREGUNTAS. El pasado domingo leo en El Universal un reportaje sobre la quiebra por parte de venezolanos del Banco Peravia en RepÃºblica Dominicana, pero lo que mÃ¡s llamÃ³ mi atenciÃ³n fue un comentario pequeÃ±o en el cual aseguran que horas antes de la quiebra oficial, unos inversionistas venezolanos quisieron comprar el banco. Los interesados eran del Grupo Empire (fabricantes de motos). Pero lo mÃ¡s llamativo es que el principal representante de estos era el ex ministro de la Banca PÃºblica, Humberto Ortega DÃ­az, hermano de la Fiscal General de la RepÃºblica, Luisa Ortega DÃ­az, y eso me hizo recordar el comentario que me hizo hace casi dos aÃ±os el dueÃ±o de un concesionario de motos y quien se referÃ­a a la compra por parte de ese seÃ±or de una buena parte de las acciones de los inversionistas chinos originales de la ensambladora de motos. No sÃ© por quÃ©, pero todo eso llamÃ³ mi atenciÃ³n.

GREMIO. No todo lo que pasa en Venezuela es malo y quiero destacar el esfuerzo que hace la actual directiva del Colegio Nacional de Periodistas seccional Zulia que dirige mi amigo y colega Leonardo PÃ©rez. Ese equipo viene consolidando la recuperaciÃ³n del gremio que comenzÃ³ con la tambiÃ©n colega y amiga Nikary GonzÃ¡lez. La sede sigue cambiando y ahora conforta asistir. Cada dÃ­a hay mÃ¡s beneficios para los agremiados como el HCM, seguro de vehÃ­culos y el plan corporativo con Movistar, entre muchos otros. TambiÃ©n se trabaja en la defensa de los derechos de los colegas que son despedidos u hostigados por los cuerpos de seguridad. Yo invito a los colegas a acercarse al CNP. Todos somos el gremio sin importar nuestras diferencias ideolÃ³gicas o cargos burocrÃ¡ticos. Los gobiernos y las posiciones ideolÃ³gicas son efÃ­meras, pero siempre seremos periodistas.

Â¡INSÃ“LITA COLA! En Venezuela ahora hay que hacer cola para todo. Hasta para enterrar difuntos en el cementerio Jardines La Chinita hay que hacer cola. SÃ³lo dan 10 cupos diarios y si la cantidad de casos supera esa cifra, quedan para el siguiente dÃ­a. Eso por supuesto ocasiona graves problemas a los familiares que tambiÃ©n deben lidiar con los pagos en estricto efectivo. La actual administraciÃ³n de Jardines La Chinita no acepta pagos en cheques, tarjetas de dÃ©bito o transferencias. Todo tiene que ser billete sobre billete y eso les amarga la vida a los afligidos familiares de los difuntos durante los fines de semana.

GRACIAS. Quiero pÃºblicamente agradecer a Pancho la confirmaciÃ³n en su programa â€œDiÃ¡logo Zulianoâ€, de este 18 de marzo, de mi comentario de la columna anterior sobre los 47 camiones de basura que estaban en el puerto de Maracaibo y que ahora estÃ¡n en manos de la GobernaciÃ³n del estado para engrosar los equipos a usar en el â€œasaltoâ€ al servicio de recolecciÃ³n de basura en la ciudad. Por supuesto, quiso maquillar las reales intenciones que hay detrÃ¡s de todo este esfuerzo. Recordemos que hay dos objetivos, uno polÃ­tico y el otro financiero. El primero, golpear polÃ­ticamente a la Alcaldesa de Maracaibo y a la oposiciÃ³n, porque â€œasaltarÃ¡nâ€ el servicio no en las parroquias del oeste donde necesitan un mejor servicio, sino en las parroquias electoralmente dÃ©biles para el PSUV: Juana de Ãvila, Coquivacoa y Olegario Villalobos. Y el objetivo financiero: mÃ¡s negocios para la â€œTroikaâ€ y quiÃ©n estÃ¡ montando el negocio, pues no podÃ­a ser otro que â€œEl Viceâ€.

 

Darwin ChÃ¡vez|@darwinch857|www.verdadesyrumores.com

 

 

 

 

