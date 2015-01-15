Daniel Silva: “A Maduro la crisis no lo deja regresar al paÃ­s”

Daniel Silva: “A Maduro la crisis no lo deja regresar al paÃ­s”

Por biendateao -
413
82
COMPARTIR

 

AdemÃ¡s de la violaciÃ³n flagrante de la ConstituciÃ³n, que en su artÃ­culo 237 dice que dentro de los diez primeros dÃ­as siguientes a la instalaciÃ³n de la Asamblea Nacional, en sesiones ordinarias, el Presidente o Presidenta de la RepÃºblica presentarÃ¡ cada aÃ±o su memoria y cuenta, lo que realmente sucede es que Maduro no quiere regresar al paÃ­s y encontrarse con el duro momento de popularidad que vive. Tal es la afirmaciÃ³n de Daniel Silva presidente de Alianza Bravo Pueblo en el Zulia.

Para el dirigente vinotinto es demasiado evidente que Maduro fue a tomarse un relax con esta gira al punto que no quiere regresar al paÃ­s, inventando visitas a paÃ­ses que no fueron anunciadas y por el contrario extendiendo su gira que comenzÃ³ el pasado 4 de enero.

“Aunque ya habÃ­a anunciado que este jueves 15, fecha en que le corresponde esta obligaciÃ³n constitucional, iba a presentar su memoria y cuenta, de pronto la presiÃ³n social, el descontento, las protestas y todos los aspectos que ensombrecen lo econÃ³mico y lo social del paÃ­s lo hacen retractarse y decide prolongar sus vacaciones para liberarse del stress”, dijo Silva

AgregÃ³ que se hace necesario, no sÃ³lo denunciar los aspectos legales que son violentados con la prolongaciÃ³n de este viaje, como es la ignorancia del artÃ­culo 237 de la ConstituciÃ³n o el peculado de uso por la inclusiÃ³n de su familia en esta gira mundial, sino ademÃ¡s intuir claramente el stress presidencial que ha obligado a Maduro a extender su viaje poder relajarse y evitar el mal rato de presentar una memoria y cuenta que no cuadra.

Estaremos todos atentos al regreso de Maduro quien aunque no quiera regresar al paÃ­s, tiene que hacerlo pues lo esperan todos los males que su gestiÃ³n ha magnificado y que ya eran terribles durante la Ã©poca de ChÃ¡vez como lo es el desabastecimiento, colas, bachaqueo, inseguridad, corrupciÃ³n,Â  devaluaciÃ³n, desempleo, apagones, tensiÃ³n social, caos, violencia, saqueos que se han multiplicado en los Ãºltimos dÃ­as, finalizÃ³ el lÃ­der de ABP en el Zulia.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

82 COMENTARIOS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO