AdemÃ¡s de la violaciÃ³n flagrante de la ConstituciÃ³n, que en su artÃculo 237 dice que dentro de los diez primeros dÃas siguientes a la instalaciÃ³n de la Asamblea Nacional, en sesiones ordinarias, el Presidente o Presidenta de la RepÃºblica presentarÃ¡ cada aÃ±o su memoria y cuenta, lo que realmente sucede es que Maduro no quiere regresar al paÃs y encontrarse con el duro momento de popularidad que vive. Tal es la afirmaciÃ³n de Daniel Silva presidente de Alianza Bravo Pueblo en el Zulia.
Para el dirigente vinotinto es demasiado evidente que Maduro fue a tomarse un relax con esta gira al punto que no quiere regresar al paÃs, inventando visitas a paÃses que no fueron anunciadas y por el contrario extendiendo su gira que comenzÃ³ el pasado 4 de enero.
“Aunque ya habÃa anunciado que este jueves 15, fecha en que le corresponde esta obligaciÃ³n constitucional, iba a presentar su memoria y cuenta, de pronto la presiÃ³n social, el descontento, las protestas y todos los aspectos que ensombrecen lo econÃ³mico y lo social del paÃs lo hacen retractarse y decide prolongar sus vacaciones para liberarse del stress”, dijo Silva
AgregÃ³ que se hace necesario, no sÃ³lo denunciar los aspectos legales que son violentados con la prolongaciÃ³n de este viaje, como es la ignorancia del artÃculo 237 de la ConstituciÃ³n o el peculado de uso por la inclusiÃ³n de su familia en esta gira mundial, sino ademÃ¡s intuir claramente el stress presidencial que ha obligado a Maduro a extender su viaje poder relajarse y evitar el mal rato de presentar una memoria y cuenta que no cuadra.
Estaremos todos atentos al regreso de Maduro quien aunque no quiera regresar al paÃs, tiene que hacerlo pues lo esperan todos los males que su gestiÃ³n ha magnificado y que ya eran terribles durante la Ã©poca de ChÃ¡vez como lo es el desabastecimiento, colas, bachaqueo, inseguridad, corrupciÃ³n,Â devaluaciÃ³n, desempleo, apagones, tensiÃ³n social, caos, violencia, saqueos que se han multiplicado en los Ãºltimos dÃas, finalizÃ³ el lÃder de ABP en el Zulia.
