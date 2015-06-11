Daniel Ceballos levantÃ³ la huelga de hambre

Daniel Ceballos levantÃ³ la huelga de hambre

Por biendateao -
1013
188
COMPARTIR

El exalcalde de San CristÃ³bal Daniel Ceballos levantÃ³ la huelga de hambre que iniciÃ³ como una medida de protesta para exigir la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃ­ticos y que el CNE fijara la fecha de las elecciones parlamentarias.

La informaciÃ³n la dio a conocer su esposa Patricia en la red social Twitter. Ceballos estÃ¡ recluido en laÂ cÃ¡rcel de San Juan de Los Morros. “Daniel dijo que publicara una carta que enviÃ³ ayer con MonseÃ±or PadrÃ³n,y que le llevara una sopa para comer conmigo al llegar a verlo en San Juan”, dijo la cÃ³nyugue del dirigente del partido

Voluntad Popular.

Patricia de Ceballos @PatrideCeballos

RecibÃ­ una llamada de mi esposo @Daniel_Ceballos, me dijo que decidiÃ³ parar hoy la huelga de hambre, ya le colocaron suero vÃ­a intravenosa

 

EL NACIONAL

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

188 COMENTARIOS

  1. 576991 38764Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get four emails with exactly the same comment. Is there any indicates you possibly can remove me from that service? Thanks! 698811

  5. 780746 154623Typically I try and get my mix of Vitamin E from pills. Although Id actually like to by means of a wonderful meal strategy it can be rather hard to at times. 558971

  6. 665599 611615These kinds of Search marketing boxes normally realistic, healthy and balanced as a result receive just about every customer service necessary for some product. Link Building Services 137856

  10. 814187 710418Youre so correct. Im there with you. Your blog is surely worth a read if anyone comes throughout it. Im lucky I did because now Ive obtained a whole new view of this. I didnt realise that this issue was so essential and so universal. You completely put it in perspective for me. 333296

  12. 818102 634422Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.. 905312

  17. 481730 711791Truly fighter messages are supposed to amuse offer praise into the groom and bride. Initial time audio system watching over the top places ought to also remember you see, the senior guideline of the speaking, which is your specific person. greatest man speeches brother 22697

  18. 559428 478046Aw, this became an extremely good post. In thought I would like to set up writing like that in addition – taking time and actual effort to create a fantastic article but what / points I say I procrastinate alot by means of no indicates appear to get something completed. 339423

  19. 971333 934113Dude.. My group is not considerably into seeking at, but somehow I acquired to read several articles on your weblog. Its amazing how intriguing it is for me to check out you fairly often. 686980

  20. 483254 537226You produced some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the dilemma and identified most individuals will go along with along with your internet site. 531620

  23. 798678 372814We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your internet web site given us with valuable details to function on. Youve done an impressive job and our entire community will likely be grateful to you. 16713

  24. 577302 96360An intriguing discussion is worth comment. Im confident which you basically write regarding this subject, could possibly not be considered a taboo topic but typically persons are too small to communicate on such topics. To one more. Cheers 639784

  25. 899885 461138Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance simple. The total look of your web website is outstanding, neatly as the content material! 366500

  26. 824547 325123Can I just say exactly what a relief to get someone who truly knows what theyre dealing with on the internet. You truly know how to bring a difficulty to light and make it crucial. The diet need to see this and fully grasp this side on the story. I cant believe youre not a lot more common because you undoubtedly hold the gift. 510865

  32. 237468 990445I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And im glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers 77615

  33. lQqide Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  46. I’аve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make the sort of wonderful informative web site.

  57. This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  141. Normally I don at read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO