El exalcalde de San CristÃ³bal Daniel Ceballos levantÃ³ la huelga de hambre que iniciÃ³ como una medida de protesta para exigir la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃticos y que el CNE fijara la fecha de las elecciones parlamentarias.
La informaciÃ³n la dio a conocer su esposa Patricia en la red social Twitter. Ceballos estÃ¡ recluido en laÂ cÃ¡rcel de San Juan de Los Morros. “Daniel dijo que publicara una carta que enviÃ³ ayer con MonseÃ±or PadrÃ³n,y que le llevara una sopa para comer conmigo al llegar a verlo en San Juan”, dijo la cÃ³nyugue del dirigente del partido
Voluntad Popular.
RecibÃ una llamada de mi esposo @Daniel_Ceballos, me dijo que decidiÃ³ parar hoy la huelga de hambre, ya le colocaron suero vÃa intravenosa
EL NACIONAL
576991 38764Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get four emails with exactly the same comment. Is there any indicates you possibly can remove me from that service? Thanks! 698811
143018 527363I like the valuable data you give within your articles. Ill bookmark your weblog and check once again here regularly. Im quite certain Ill learn a lot of new stuff appropriate here! Very best of luck for the next! 771077
430701 411717I appreciate your work , thanks for all the informative blog posts. 627593
675937 664350Wonderful data, greater nonetheless to uncover out your weblog that has a terrific layout. Nicely done 600096
780746 154623Typically I try and get my mix of Vitamin E from pills. Although Id actually like to by means of a wonderful meal strategy it can be rather hard to at times. 558971
665599 611615These kinds of Search marketing boxes normally realistic, healthy and balanced as a result receive just about every customer service necessary for some product. Link Building Services 137856
t73Pwd It as a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more
944364 960816Great info many thanks sharing and reaching us your subscriber list. 45243
804728 452990I undoubtedly enjoyed the method which you explore your experience and perception with the region of interest 346755
814187 710418Youre so correct. Im there with you. Your blog is surely worth a read if anyone comes throughout it. Im lucky I did because now Ive obtained a whole new view of this. I didnt realise that this issue was so essential and so universal. You completely put it in perspective for me. 333296
4690 818565Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info . 674958
818102 634422Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.. 905312
719252 491210You made some decent points there. I looked online for that problem and found most people goes coupled with with all your website. 6098
41069 919031As I site owner I believe the topic material here is real great, appreciate it for your efforts. 53193
135145 91517There is noticeably a bundle comprehend this. I suppose you created specific nice points in functions also. 167166
682076 273734wonderful submit, very informative. 173430
481730 711791Truly fighter messages are supposed to amuse offer praise into the groom and bride. Initial time audio system watching over the top places ought to also remember you see, the senior guideline of the speaking, which is your specific person. greatest man speeches brother 22697
559428 478046Aw, this became an extremely good post. In thought I would like to set up writing like that in addition – taking time and actual effort to create a fantastic article but what / points I say I procrastinate alot by means of no indicates appear to get something completed. 339423
971333 934113Dude.. My group is not considerably into seeking at, but somehow I acquired to read several articles on your weblog. Its amazing how intriguing it is for me to check out you fairly often. 686980
483254 537226You produced some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the dilemma and identified most individuals will go along with along with your internet site. 531620
720130 621587The great intreguing articles keep me coming back here time and time once more. thank you so a lot. 391385
566769 164410Amaze! Thank you! I constantly wished to produce in my internet internet site a thing like that. Can I take element with the publish to my weblog? 907509
798678 372814We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your internet web site given us with valuable details to function on. Youve done an impressive job and our entire community will likely be grateful to you. 16713
577302 96360An intriguing discussion is worth comment. Im confident which you basically write regarding this subject, could possibly not be considered a taboo topic but typically persons are too small to communicate on such topics. To one more. Cheers 639784
899885 461138Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance simple. The total look of your web website is outstanding, neatly as the content material! 366500
824547 325123Can I just say exactly what a relief to get someone who truly knows what theyre dealing with on the internet. You truly know how to bring a difficulty to light and make it crucial. The diet need to see this and fully grasp this side on the story. I cant believe youre not a lot more common because you undoubtedly hold the gift. 510865
58947 403298You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net for any concern and identified most individuals goes in addition to with all your internet site. 610306
145985 400565Hiya! awesome blog! I happen to be a every day visitor to your website (somewhat much more like addict ) of this web site. Just wanted to say I appreciate your blogs and am searching forward for much more to come! 91654
585286 112692Some genuinely prime posts on this site , bookmarked . 985552
6hWHeA I seriously delight in your posts. Many thanks
QUwSRF Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
237468 990445I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And im glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers 77615
lQqide Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Promotional merchandise suppliers The most visible example of that is when the individual is gifted with physical attractiveness
Really good post! Also visit my blog about Clomid success stories
I truly appreciate this post.Really thank you!
Thanks again for the post. Awesome.
Usually I don at read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Thanks Again. Cool.
I value the blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
It as super page, I was looking for something like this
interest not fake then, about one hour in the
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post. Much obliged.
Very neat blog.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I’аve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make the sort of wonderful informative web site.
Some really choice blog posts on this site, saved to my bookmarks.
A big thank you for your post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
very rapidly iit will be well-known, duue to iits feature contents.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I really enjoy the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article.Really thank you!
Whats up. Very nice site!! Man.. Excellent.. Amazing.. I all bookmark your blog and take the feeds alsoI am glad to find a lot of useful information right here in the article. Thanks for sharing..
Very neat post.Thanks Again. Cool.
This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!
I truly appreciate this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you have to read this article, I am sure you will obtain much more from this article on the topic of Web optimization.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
wow, awesome blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thank you ever so for you article post. Will read on…
Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
This is very helpful and interesting post. Thx
Awesome post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!
in the early hours in the dawn, because i love to gain knowledge of more and more.
Very nice article and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!
pretty nice post, i certainly adore this web site, keep on it
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Very informative article post. Really Great.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Thank you for supplying these details.
This can be a set of words, not an essay. you will be incompetent
wow, awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Really enjoyed this article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Major thankies for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you for your article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Very neat post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Say, you got a nice article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this info.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this web site!
Ridiculous quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I value the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
What would be a good way to start a creative writing essay?
Im thankful for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Major thankies for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Thank you ever so for you post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks again for the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I really liked your blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
Lovely just what I was searching for. Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the article post.Thanks Again. Great.
You are my inhalation , I have few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand.
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thanks for the post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
There is noticeably a bundle to understand about this. I assume you may have created specific nice points in functions also.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post. Keep writing.
You made various good points there. I did a search on the topic and located most people will have exactly the same opinion along with your weblog.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.
This blog is definitely cool and factual. I have discovered many interesting stuff out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
A round of applause for your post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Very informative article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very good blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Thanks Again.
Fantastic blog.Really thank you!
I really enjoy the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Really informative article post. Really Great.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really thank you!
Im thankful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
The Birch of the Shadow I think there may perhaps be considered a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy list! I have tweeted this. Several thanks for sharing!
I value the blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
Merely wanna state that this really is really helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Very neat blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thank you for this impressive report. I am refreshed following reading this. Thank you!
Really enjoyed this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Normally I don at read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Will read on
There is certainly a lot to know about this subject. I like all of the points you made.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you!
I appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
A round of applause for your blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
I loved your blog article. Keep writing.
You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent web site. O human race born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou fall. by Dante Alighieri.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all the points you have made.
This is one awesome article post.Really thank you! Great.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
You are my inspiration, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from brand . The soul that is within me no man can degrade. by Frederick Douglas.
I really like and appreciate your post. Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Really thank you!
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will go along with with your site.
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
pretty handy material, overall I feel this is worth a bookmark, thanks
the net. I am going to recommend this blog!
I truly appreciate this post. Really Great.
There is visibly a bundle to realize about this. I assume you made various nice points in features also.
Voyance web arnaque theme astrologique gratuit en ligne
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Fantastic article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks again for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
A big thank you for your post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I really enjoy the article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again. Great.
Thanks so much for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
pretty valuable stuff, overall I believe this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
I think this is a real great blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you!
Thanks so much for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info a person provide on your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts.
Simply wanna input that you have a very decent site, I love the layout it really stands out.