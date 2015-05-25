Daniel Ceballos cumple 60 horas sin comer

Daniel Ceballos cumple 60 horas sin comer

Patricia Ceballos, alcaldesa de San CristÃ³bal, seÃ±alÃ³ que su esposo, Daniel Ceballos, cumpliÃ³ las 60 horas en huelga de hambre y denunciÃ³ que no se le ha permitido comunicarse con sus abogados defensores luego de su â€œirregularâ€ traslado de Ramo Verde a una cÃ¡rcel de presos comunes en el estado GuÃ¡rico.

En declaraciones radiales, Ceballos explicÃ³ que el inicio de la huelga de hambre del exalcalde responde al traslado realizado este fin de semana.

DetallÃ³ que el sÃ¡bado en la madrugada a Ceballos le permitieron hablar con su madre cuando le informÃ³ sobre su movilizaciÃ³n. TambiÃ©n dijo que en una breve conversaciÃ³n, de unos minutos, su esposo le expresÃ³ su â€œansiedadâ€ por el aislamiento al cual estÃ¡ siendo sometido.

Por su parte, la defensa del opositor denunciÃ³ que no habÃ­an sido notificados del traslado a otra prisiÃ³n y anunciÃ³ que solicitarÃ¡n que se revise la decisiÃ³n, pues, a su juicio, “vulnera derechos constitucionales”,

“Le pedimos al tribunal una reconsideraciÃ³n del centro de reclusiÃ³n y siempre y cuando ese traslado hubiese sido emitido con orden judicial, situaciÃ³n que no nos ha sido comunicada”, asegurÃ³ en una entrevista con UniÃ³n Radio uno de los abogados de Ceballos, Juan Carlos GutiÃ©rrez.

SeÃ±alÃ³ que ellos, como defensa del exalcalde de la occidental San CristÃ³bal, tuvieron que haber sido notificados “de manera expresa y de forma previa de la orden judicial” del traslado.

“El tribunal tiene la obligaciÃ³n de resolver el dÃ­a de hoy, por quÃ© no nos notificÃ³ previamente y proceder a revisar esa medida que es inconsulta, inconstitucional y que vulnera derechos constitucionales”, agregÃ³.

LA VERDAD

