Dámaso Jiménez: Sensación de claustrofobia

Nunca antes en los 186 años de historia republicana, ningún presidente llevó al país a los niveles de pobreza, impotencia, violencia e infelicidad con tanta sordera y repulsión por los derechos ciudadanos que Nicolás Maduro Moros en sus tres años de gestión.

Son tres años mal gobernados: Perdimos los niveles de cordura institucional donde prevalece la viveza de quienes se sienten confinados en el poder antes que los valores morales para preservar la República e iluminar el Estado que debe servir a todos los venezolanos y no solamente a una parcialidad ideológica.

Mal administrados: La inflación no solo llegó a cifras espeluznantes como 600 % en el primer trimestre del 2016, 750 % vaticina el FMI en las próximas semanas, 2.000 % pronostican las firmas internacionales para finales de año si mantenemos el mismo modelo parásito y populista que nos ha llevado a tragar tanto polvo.

La inflación perdió el techo como ocurrió en Zimbabwe, un país que destruyó su moneda como el chavismo bolivariano destruyó el bolívar. Los productos en la calle doblan de precio cada día y cada hora hasta desaparecer porque no existe inventario ni existencia real.

El gobierno controla la poca existencia de alimentos para preservar el poder. El caos, el colapso y la anarquía se apoderaron de unas calles sin ley en las que gobiernan el malandraje, el bachaqueo y los presuntos saqueos provocados pero silenciados por la censura hegemónica del extenso repertorio de medios del gobierno.

Maduro es la ilegalidad reinante. La torpeza macabra en materia de productividad. ¿Qué se puede pedir? Es un agente del castrismo preparado para destruir lo construido con tanto esfuerzo, pero un vago sin escrúpulos para reconstruir y levantar una nación. Es un gobernante disfuncional, inepto, rencoroso y oscuro.

No gobierna pero inocula el fascismo. El pranato instaurado como poder en las principales ciudades secuestra, desaparece vidas, implementa toques de quedas, ingresa vehículos a las cárceles de forma abierta para exigir vacuna, por allí también pasan alimentos, armas, drogas. Los centros penitenciarios mutaron en cuartel de operaciones. Están mejor armados que los efectivos policiales y militares con los que a veces parecen fusionarse en una especie de Estado dentro del Estado, un mismo ente de terror.

Incluso la fusión es más aterradora entre las instancias que manejan el poder. No hay ninguna diferencia entre el lenguaje de Yonaiker para implementar un toque de queda vía redes sociales en el sector cementerio, que el utilizado por el capitán Cabello desde su programa “Con el mazo dando” en el canal 8.

Mal vividos: Estar en las calles oscuras y desiertas pasadas las 9 de la noche es una forma de activar la ruleta rusa. En los hogares no hay luz por 4 horas diarias. Nadie puede comunicarse porque tampoco hay internet. En los centros de trabajo ha bajado la productividad porque con cuatro horas de apagones obligas a trabajar solo medio tiempo los días laborales y el resto de los días de la semana los decreta no laborables con la excusa de ahorrar energía.

Mal alimentados: Afuera la gente vive alterada buscando que comer. Los ancianos no pueden adquirir medicinas, y son junto a los niños el eslabón más débil de esta crisis humanitaria que el gobierno se niega a reconocer. Algunos sin fuerza suficiente para pasar horas en las colas para optar por leche, azúcar, unos pocos panes; menos para pelear por un pollo o alguna proteína. Estamos pasando por un desabastecimiento de rubros básicos cada vez más agudo. El gobierno se niega a ver la realidad, aún cuando la ausencia de alimentos será cada vez mayor porque por años tomaron medidas que terminaron destruyeron el aparato productivo y los verdaderos cultores del campo han alertado sobre las actuales dificultades para la siembra.

La Federación Nacional de Ganaderos presentó su balance con números en mano: “no hay manera de acabar con el desabastecimiento en 2016 y la situación se extenderá para el 2017”. Datanálisis informó que solo en Caracas el desabastecimiento de productos regulados estaba en 82,8%, en la provincia siempre es peor, de manera que la situación es catastrófica.

Mal presagio: La hecatombe ya dejó de ser amenaza, estamos inmersos en ella. La sensación de claustrofobia es implacable. Asfixiante. Hay confusión, angustia, desespero, incluso en los sectores considerados chavistas que ya no se conforman con hacer cola para recibir su nimia y escuálida bolsa de comida con tres latas de lo que sea. En los barrios los matan para quitárselas. La explosión social ya se prendió, está allí en los acontecimientos considerados aislados en las calles que son cerradas por los vecinos de Barinas, San Cristóbal, Cabimas, Valencia, Porlamar y Catia, donde han protestado esta semana porque no hay comida en los supermercados donde hacen cola.

Mal ejemplo: La revolución es un fraude defendido por pocos asalariados y un grueso de millonarias y enchufadas tribus aún borrachos del festín del despilfarro, negadas a dejar el poder que dejó en sus manos la extinta figura del comandante Chávez cada vez más olvidado. Solo es sacado en procesión para demostrar una fuerza mediática sin base ni raíces para crecer ante las actuales circunstancias.

Mal habidos: Maduro dilapidó todos los recursos del chavismo y del país. Por encima del transporte público agobiado por el hampa, tampoco consiguen cauchos ni repuestos, o los trabajadores que pierden sus empleos, o los emprendedores que piden dólares para los insumos, ninguno paralizó el país como lo hizo Maduro, a punta de decretos con el fin de desactivar el Estado. Sus acciones sin sentido con el TSJ y el CNE solo buscan tiempo para evitar el revocatorio, pero la necesidad de salir del modelo asfixiante crece entre los venezolanos como quien busca una desesperada bocanada de oxigeno.

Su futuro es incierto ante el surgimiento de nuevos liderazgos en el chavismo. No es considerado ni siquiera para seguir liderando el proyecto revolucionario.

TIPS CON TABARDILLO

1-. La cota del Guri se encuentra en la página oficial de Corpoelec en 242.75 cms, lo que indica que se encuentra en 2.75 cms por encima del nivel de apagado de turbina. La represa está descendiendo a un nivel promedio, entre el agua que entra por las pocas lluvias y las que se utilizan para las turbinas, en 14 cms diarios, lo que a juicio de los expertos hay capacidad de consumo para 20 días. Esto implicaría que en 20 días la primera etapa de lo que se llama Casa de Máquina 2 saldría de operación, es decir apagarán las turbinas y sacaría del servicio de los 14 mil megavatios que hoy día se consumen, 3 mil 500 megavatios aproximadamente. Esto quiere decir que el racionamiento que en este momento existe aumentará 30%. Los apagones aumentarán esta semana entre 5 y 7 horas diarias. Los expertos señalan que no habrá sin embargo apagón total. “Tiene que llover, dependemos de eso”. La ineptitud y la corrupción arrasó con la posibilidad de utilizar las plantas termoeléctricas ante la emergencia de la crisis del Guri. No disponemos de ingeniería de remplazo porque la generación industrial, que deberían ser el respaldo para apagar las máquinas que dependen del volumen de agua, que dependen a su vez de la climatología, simplemente no están listas. De 17 mil megavatios solo disponemos de 7 mil que están operando completo ahorita, los otros 10 mil megavatios simplemente no operan, bien porque nunca se construyeron o por falta de mantenimiento o cualquier otra razón contra el patrimonio público.

2-. Situación de las plantas en el Zulia: La Arreaga, funciona 1 máquina de 3, Termozulia Uno, funciona 1 máquina de 3, Termozulia Dos, funciona 1 máquina de 3, Termozulia Tres, no se ha terminado de construir. A pesar de esta crítica situación el gobierno vende como una posible solución construir Termozulia Cinco. Los ingenieros expertos en la materia se burlan: Por favor terminen primero Termozulia 3 y reparen las máquinas de la Arreaga y Termozulia 1 y 2, antes de cobrar comisiones por una nueva. La corrupción de Chácón terminó siendo un cáncer para el sistema eléctrico nacional.

3.- Nos estamos muriendo de sed en el Zulia y nadie hace nada en Hidrolago. La razón es la misma, la lluvia Tenemos los 3 embalses al 6%. ¿Por qué quedan 20 días de agua para surtir de agua la región según el último informe de Hidrolago? Dos razones: primero, no se construyeron más embalses. La población del país crece 4 % por año y tenemos los mismos 3 embalses de hace aproximadamente 20 años. No hubo previsiones, más gente más consumo. ¿Qué pasó con las plantas de tratamiento de agua? ¿El proyecto Winca? ¿Quién controla las cisternas? Hay zonas de Maracaibo que pasan hasta 2 semanas sin agua. Puro fraude. En estos días nos contaron de familias que pagan en los pulilavados para aprovechar el agua y tomar un baño como si fueran un carro. Si esto no es crisis humanitaria se le parece.

4.- El reconocido psicólogo social Axel Capriles declaró esta perla sobre la nueva conducta del venezolano ante la crisis: “En este momento la sociedad venezolana está en un estado de perplejidad e irritabilidad tremendo. Es uno de esos momentos en la vida de un país, de una sociedad donde se están dando transformaciones profundas y no se sabe todavía a dónde vamos. Hemos pasado la raya del desorden para vivir en la anarquía. Ya estamos en un estado de anomia. Una situación social donde los grupos no se someten a las normas de las leyes. Se han roto aquellos principios que pueden cohesionar y dar sentido de pertenencia a una sociedad. Eso puede ser muy peligroso y es lo que estamos viviendo”. Cuando ves los índices de criminalidad en Venezuela en general estás viendo un proceso profundo de descomposición social, una verdadera desintegración, en la que se ha perdido a pasos acelerados el capital social, que es el conjunto de valores compartidos, de confianza, entre los miembros de una sociedad. Hemos tenido una pérdida sustancial, ha habido una gran transformación del venezolano, un cambio importante. Esta situación va mucho más allá de la penuria, de la dificultad para encontrar algunos productos básicos, porque cuestiona parte de nuestra identidad”. Fulminante!!

5.- El gobernador de la inseguridad: El concejal de Maracaibo, Ángel Machado, denunció que en menos de seis días en el estado Zulia se han fugado 31 reos de diferentes centros de reclusión sin que las autoridades ofrezcan una explicación. “Los reclusos en el Zulia someten oficiales, roban armas, abren boquetes en las paredes de los retenes policiales al mejor estilo de las películas de Hollywood y no hay culpables. El silencio de Arias Cárdenas sobre las fugas lo hace cómplice”. “Gobernar es hacer” dice el slogan, pero en el Zulia nadie hace nada para resolver porque no hay gobierno.

6.- Prohibido olvidar: Cálculos de Héctor Navarro esta semana: “En 2012 y 2013 el gobierno dilapidó entre 20 y 60 millardos de dólares”

