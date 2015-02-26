DÃ¡maso JimÃ©nez: Kluiverth, PNB y la resoluciÃ³n 008610

Ahora que Kluiverth Roa, estudiante de bachillerato dejÃ³ de existir por una balazo en la cabeza disparado con saÃ±a a quemarropa por el arma mortal de Javier Mora Ortiz, un efectivo de 23 aÃ±os de la politizada PolicÃa Nacional Bolivariana quien ya fue acusado de homicidio segÃºn la Fiscal Luisa Ortega DÃaz, serÃa oportuno preguntarse: Â¿CuÃ¡l de los prÃ³ceres que defendieron la resoluciÃ³n 008610 del Ministerio de la Defensa, publicada en la gaceta Oficial del 27 de enero de 2015, asumirÃ¡ la responsabilidad por la tragedia que no solo enluta otro hogar mÃ¡s sino que revuelca en el odio a las familias venezolanas envenenadas por dos concepciones de paÃs cada vez mÃ¡s irreconciliables?
El promotor de la idea, general Vladimir Padrino, ha hecho silencio marcial por ahora. Su creaciÃ³n establece un nuevo orden de control militar sobre la protesta o cualquier otra expresiÃ³n pÃºblica contra la mala gestiÃ³n de gobierno, en el que es bien visto que efectivos salgan como â€œchavistas heroicosâ€ portando armas de fuego en clara persecuciÃ³n de cualquier humano que hieda a disidencia, incluyendo la necesidad de disparar a matar para â€œevitar cualquier tipo de desordenes y apoyar la autoridad legÃtima constituidaâ€, que en este es caso defender el gobierno de Maduro de la salvajada de pÃºberes con camisa celeste desarmados que salieron del colegio AgustÃn Codazzi y decidieron auxiliar a los estudiantes de la Universidad CatÃ³lica del TÃ¡chira que se encontraban heridos de perdigones disparados por agentes del orden pÃºblico.
La resoluciÃ³n 008610 establece en su artÃculo 22 â€œel uso de la fuerza potencialmente mortal, bien con el arma de fuego o cualquier otra arma potencialmente mortalâ€ para evitar por ejemplo que se siga expresando la molestia, el clima de indignaciÃ³n, el hartazgo que generan horas de colas para mendigar productos escasos que son cancelados bajo el azote de una inflaciÃ³n de 68%, sin dÃ³lares para suplir nuevos inventarios, sin nuevos empleos, y una corrupciÃ³n desatada que ha dejado un paÃs saqueado y condenado a la mÃ¡s vil de las pobrezas, incluso a merced del malandraje.
DespuÃ©s de todo esto lo que queda es la represiÃ³n y las ganas de correr de tanto miedo y esconderse debajo de un carro para que te trague la tierra, pero lamentablemente la resoluciÃ³n permite al efectivo disparar â€œsi este considera que existe una situaciÃ³n de riesgo mortalâ€, y Kluiverth, el experimento mÃ¡s doloroso de la resoluciÃ³n 008610, terminÃ³ cazado por un joven â€œodianteâ€ armado de balas e insensatez, que disparÃ³ a la inocencia desarmada en la cabeza, como a los otros 6 estudiantes que fueron apareciendo como hijos de nadie en montoneras y basureros por ser considerados, sin juicio ni tribunales autÃ³nomos, en un paÃs con el Estado secuestrado, enemigos de una revoluciÃ³n en el poder.
En el momento de suscribir la resoluciÃ³n el general Padrino dijo sentirse orgulloso por esa joya que defendÃa los derechos humanosâ€¦ pero Â¿De quienes? Â¿De Kluiverth Roa y los otros 6 estudiantes sin dolientes con los crÃ¡neos destrozados? Â¿De los presos polÃticos? Â¿De los prÃ³ximos ciudadanos e hijos de venezolanos a quienes dispararÃ¡n sin ningÃºn tipo de argumento jurÃdico? Pues no.
El Defensor del pueblo, Tareck William Saab, que intenta disfrazarse de independiente luego de ser diputado y gobernador por el Psuv, dijo que lamentablemente la resoluciÃ³n ha generado mucha controversia porque no fue explicada debidamente, por lo que inmediatamente hizo una rueda de prensa en la que manifestÃ³ su total acuerdo con la resoluciÃ³n por la calle del medio. DespuÃ©s de la muerte de Kluiverth se lavÃ³ las manos alegando que el efectivo del PNB, Javier Mora, era indudablemente un asesino. Hoy pide pena mÃ¡xima, lo que indica que despuÃ©s de â€œdisparar a matarâ€ por la resoluciÃ³n 008610 los gendarmes identificados quedarÃ¡n pagando por su cuenta por sus delitos, incluso en cortes internacionales.
La ministra del Interior, Justicia y Paz, Carmen MelÃ©ndez, denunciÃ³ que algunos sectores â€œquieren darle un matiz represor a la Fanbâ€ tras la publicaciÃ³n de la ResoluciÃ³n NÂ° 008610, en la Gaceta Oficial NÂ° 40.589, la cual autoriza a la Fanb a utilizar armas de fuego en manifestaciones. No conforme con el hecho tambiÃ©n se refiriÃ³ que la muerte del adolescente como un hecho aislado. Â¿Aislado del dolor? Â¿Aislado del paÃs? Â¿Aislado del poder? Â¿Aislado de lo que vendrÃ¡?
El presidente Maduro constantemente hace un llamado a los chavistas a tomar la calle y defender la revoluciÃ³n. A un aÃ±o de las trÃ¡gicas manifestaciones que le costaron la vida a 42 venezolanos, la mayorÃa estudiantes y manifestantes, saludÃ³ la resoluciÃ³n del general Padrino para amedrentar a aquellos que pretenden generar â€œdesordenesâ€, que es la palabra utilizada contra quienes se quejan de la grave situaciÃ³n que vive el paÃs luego de la destrucciÃ³n de su aparato productivo.
Sin embargo tambiÃ©n optÃ³ por distanciarse de las vÃctimas de esta tragedia del odio. â€œsi algÃºn funcionario, por cualquier razÃ³n que sea, encargado del orden pÃºblico, comete un crimen. Saben ustedes que soy el primero en buscar la orden para detenerloâ€. Si es asÃ, Â¿por quÃ© inmediatamente amenaza con tomar la calle con los cuerpos represivos y los colectivos armados?
Si los ministros de la seguridad, el defensor del pueblo y el presidente de la RepÃºblica lamentan sinceramente todos estos hechos, por quÃ© no responden a los venezolanos enlutados por la muerte del joven adolescente.
Por ejemplo: Â¿QuiÃ©n le dio el arma mortal al joven efectivo de la PNB? Â¿QuiÃ©n le dio la orden de disparar a su libre albedrÃo? Â¿Las autoridades competentes que mostraron su total acuerdo con esta resoluciÃ³n 008610 no deberÃan ser responsabilizados por esta tragedia y la de los otros 6 estudiantes como autores intelectuales de esta masacre? Â¿De dÃ³nde sacÃ³ Javier Mora la certeza de que disparar con armas mortales contra los estudiantes que protestan no es un delito? Â¿De la resoluciÃ³n 008610? Â¿Por quÃ© dejaron solo al policÃa Javier Mora ahora que pesa sobre la conciencia la muerte de Kluiverth? Â¿SeguirÃ¡ el gobierno avalando la resoluciÃ³n del general Padrino LÃ³pez Ã³ queda sobreentendido que la Fanb y la PNB ya no garantizan la seguridad ciudadana y la vida de los venezolanos? Â¿SeguirÃ¡n los ataques y amedrentamientos de la PNB contra jÃ³venes incluso contra vecinos y trabajadores? AquÃ en el Zulia sobran los ejemplos. Â¿Es la PNB la SN de Maduro?
Son dudas en el aire enrarecido.
@damasojimenez
