Dámaso Jiménez: El racionamiento inédito de Maduro

El uso del secador de pelo dejó de ser un chiste al igual que el eventual apagón en medio de la cadena presidencial que dejó como unos gafos el principal anillo de Miraflores.
Ayer domingo cayó una brisita con lluvia en Maracaibo y comenzaron a fallar las conexiones eléctricas. Ocurrió en el preámbulo de la hecatombe de racionamiento más grande que haya vivido el país. Los transformadores no dieron abasto para alumbrar las sombras de la angustia en miles de hogares zulianos que quedaron sin electricidad durante todo el día. Es el prólogo del desastre que se nos viene encima.
En la zona norte de la capital zuliana Corpoelec realizó la feria de los bajones. 3 en un lapso de 15 minutos dañando neveras y aires acondicionados por los que nadie responderá, 11 bajones antes del último apagón oficial de dos horas de la tarde, aunque en muchos lugares no volvió. Al pasar el puente, en Santa Rita, quemaron dos camiones de Corpoelec.
Todo esto previo a la única empresa que lidera Maduro en estos días y que ha sido anunciado con bombos y platillos por su escudero presidencial, Jorge Arreaza, en un alarde de desconocimiento del hervidero en las calles. El chavismo considera que el pueblo acepta y se encuentra preparado para sufrir los errores y embates realizados por unos funcionarios corruptos que desfalcaron sin consideración el país, dejándonos sin medicinas, ni comida, ni electricidad, ni economía posible, en la más carraplana de las miserias y a merced del hampa permisiva.
El ministro de Energía Eléctrica, Luis Motta Domínguez, anunció que todo el país deberá enfrentar largos y tediosos cortes eléctricos de hasta 4 horas, aunque poco después reculó con el tema del asiento de los poderes públicos y sacaron a Caracas de la granja del sacrificio, en honor a la verdad gracias a la presión ejercida por los colectivos chavistas armados, negados como toda la pléyade de beneficiarios de esta revolución a que la realidad los alcance. El recule sirvió para desviar por unas horas las reacciones de indignación que sintió “el resto del país” hacia los caraqueños, por no “pagar” la cuota de sacrificio que exige el verdadero responsable por el colapso que agobia a los venezolanos. Ni Villegas ni Rodríguez salieron en defensa de los caraqueños responsabilizándose por las graves medidas impuestas a la provincia.
La meta de electricidad a racionar equivale a casi la tercera parte del consumo nacional de energía en “horas pico” de 17 mil megavatios. Con Maduro la carencia pasó de 2 mil a 6 mil megavatios. Los especialistas aseguran que tres factores nos trajeron hasta aquí: la sequía por supuesto, pero también la mala administración del recurso hídrico y la indisponibilidad de generación.
Nadie sabe a ciencia cierta cuál será la verdadera reacción de los venezolanos a partir de este lunes, o en que deparará todo esto con una medida inédita jamás implementada en país alguno con coyuntura eléctrica similar.
Ninguno de los países vecinos que sufren los embates del fenómeno del “Niño” tienen un plan de racionamiento tan indómito e implacable como el que instauró Maduro en todo el país, acompañado con anuncios de miedo y terror al ordenarle a la FANB la creación de nuevas y contundentes Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales, que a juicio del general Padrino servirán para repeler los embates de los enemigos de la revolución.
¿Cuáles enemigos? Los que saldrían a protestar porque no consiguen alimentos después de 4 horas en una cola? ¿Los que pierdan sus empleos por reducción de personal ante el cierre parcial de comercios y establecimientos como consecuencia de esta medida de 4 horas de apagones rotatorios al día? ¿Los familiares de los pacientes que no podrán ser operados por falta de equipos, insumos y ahora de electricidad? ¿Los que no encuentren una farmacia, una panadería, un mercado abierto sencillamente porque no hubo producción por falta de luz? ¿Los que respiran corto a la salida de sus trabajos porque no tienen como salir de esa oscurana con las que se encuentran servidos al dente para el hampa desatada? ¿Los que al llegar a sus casas después de una dura jornada no podrán estar en paz ni para comer ni para dormir? ¿Los que se cansen de los desvelos y la mala vida que significa este gobierno? ¿Los que pierdan el miedo al terrorismo de Estado de un gobierno siempre dispuesto a reprimir y disparar a su propio pueblo?
Maduro aspira “frenar” la disminución del volumen de agua del embalse de Guri, que surte la hidroeléctrica. El analista Ángel Monagas develó en estos días en el programa La Pata del Colibrí que se transmite por Periscope que harán falta 5 años para llenar de nuevo este embalse. Lo que significa que ya el daño es irreversible. El sistema hidroeléctrico construido en la era democrática generaba el 70 % de la energía eléctrica del país.
Con un precio del crudo superior a los 100 dólares el barril el gobierno hizo fiesta, mientras sus altos funcionarios y contratistas enchufados se convirtieron en mil millonarios. El chavismo nunca se preocupó por la falta de mantenimiento del sistema ni por levantar otro paralelo de termoeléctricas que fueron presupuestadas pero jamás construidas en su totalidad, convirtiéndose en el gran fraude a la nación.
El castigado diario del Caroní publicó un reportaje en el que los expertos desmitifican que el problema eléctrico se deba a la excesiva sequía. El directivo de la Federación de Trabajadores Eléctricos, Alexis Rodríguez, denunció recientemente que los agentes cubanos que el gobierno tiene trabajando en Corpoelec prácticamente “canibalizan” las máquinas.
El colapso que se evidencia con la hecatombe que se inicia desde este lunes debería ser suficiente para demostrar de forma dramática el más grande saqueo sufrido por el país con el proceso revolucionario, sin contar con el acto de traición a la Patria que significó haberle dejado buena parte de la operatividad del sistema eléctrico a elementos del gobierno castrocomunista con claras intenciones de destruir a la Venezuela productiva y emprendedora que fuimos en algún momento, cuando imperaba el sistema democrático y la industria petrolera había sido nacionalizada para la productividad y desarrollo del país y no para el uso de los planes de expansión de la ideología comunista
Hay que decir que racionamiento de 4 horas diarias terminará destruyendo lo que queda del PIB y de la productividad. En 5 meses debemos convertirnos en la caricatura de un país petrolero. Los tres años de gestión de Maduro han adelantado bastante el dibujo, que nadie habría creído cuando Chávez tomó el poder en 1999.
También es el anuncio de la elite madurista en el poder de que no están dispuestos a acatar ley alguna emitida por la Asamblea Nacional designada por voluntad popular, ni llamado por firmas del soberano para acudir al revocatorio, ni elecciones a gobernaciones y alcaldías dispuestas por la Constitución.
Llegamos a 4 horas diarias de racionamiento porque ya no hay recuperación inmediata posible. La Central Hidroeléctrica desciende aceleradamente su volumen, quedan menos de dos metros de operatividad en Gurí y al borde de un apagón nacional a Maduro solo se le ocurre desviar la atención hacia un golpe militar en proceso, inventado por el general Padrino desde un set de televisión en el programa del más antiguo de los Goebbels del proceso.
El plan de Miraflores es claro, mantenerse en el poder con represión, terror y fuerza por encima de la rabia, el hambre y la miseria.
Tips con Tabardillo
- El coordinador político de Voluntad Popular, Ángel Machado, advirtió que con los cortes eléctricos que empiezan este lunes los zulianos estaremos a merced del hampa. En el bloque horario de 12 de la medianoche a cuatro de la mañana y en el que inicia a las cuatro de la madrugada y termina a las ocho de la mañana, los ciudadanos seremos víctimas potenciales del hampa. Explicó que las escuelas, empresas y residencias estarán expuestas, debido a que los cercos eléctricos y otros mecanismos de seguridad no pueden funcionar las cuatro horas continuas de racionamiento.
- Carlos Barboza se une a VP en La Rita y Miranda. El exalcalde de ambos municipios luchará al frente del equipo de Lester Toledo, quien por cierto señaló que el Bloque Parlamentario Zuliano dejó solo a Toledo en la confrontación contra Arias Cárdenas con el tema de la corrupción en la entidad. ¿Silencio absoluto o acuerdo con Arias en el Bloque Parlamentario del Zulia?. A casa llena apoyo de la sociedad civil al evento “Zulianos por el revocatorio” realizado el jueves pasado en la Cámara de Comercio con la disertación de Leonardo Padrón. Muy acertado Padrón insufló entusiasmo sobre esta propuesta democrática para salir de la crisis.
- Trabajadores de la industria petrolera adelantan que no existe ningún tipo de inversión en Pdvsa, la industria se encuentra completamente abandonada. Preven salir de 2 mil puestos de trabajo y jubilar otros 2 mil trabajadores. No hay ningún tipo de inversión. Dios proveerá
@damasojimenez
148130 226233Last month, when i visited your weblog i got an error on the mysql server of yours. ~, 568760
An inleiltgent answer – no BS – which makes a pleasant change
MK dit :Je ne peux pas laisser passer certaines choses…1- la guerre PC/Mac est dÃ©passÃ©e, certes, mais les utilisateurs de Mac sont toujours des Boboulets ;o)2- le mot plantage est p’tet sans objet chez Mac, c’est donc pour Ã§a que quand Ã§a arrive (et souvent…) t’as un gros problÃ¨me…3- ce n’est pas exactement Apple que j’ai comparÃ© Ã la nouvelle cuisine, mais une visite Ã l’Applestore )
I have been so bewildered in the past but now it all makes sense!
Thanks for spending time on the computer (writing) so others don’t have to.
Eiderdaus, danke fÃ¼r den Nachbericht! HÃ¤tt ich doch mal glatt einen interessanten Weinbericht komplett verpennt. Wenn dem Stuart schon Supermarktwein richtig schmeckt, dann fragt man sich doch, ob man nicht Ã¶fters einen aus dem LEH-Regal in persÃ¶nliche Blindverkostungen einbauen sollte. Vielleicht ein teuflischer Plan fÃ¼r das nÃ¤chste Vinocamp 😉
148Q bonita labor el ayudar sinembargo so solamente la pueden realizar quienes tienen ese privilegio de solventar esa labor, yo ahora m encuentro desempleados soy madre soltera, es difÃƒÂcil ser las nose funciones me pueden ayudar? Espero su respuesta gracias dios nunca abandona. …
It’s really great that people are sharing this information.
jdroll — Yes, I thought Toomey was in charge (he’s the one who sends us all our CFG emails). But I couldn’t find it on their site, so I left it out. Thanks for the URL.
/ Kelly Calder no splitting hairs needed here to understand the meaning . Nature teachus us Gods standards. the uninion of one man and one woman is blessed, holy. the union of two perverts is an abomination, unnatural and unholy.
Hi there. I noticed your website title, “What MLK Could Tell Pot Activists – Just another WordPress site – Medical Marijuana Oklahoma” does not really reflect the content of your web-site. When composing your website title, do you believe it’s most beneficial to write it for Search engine marketing or for your readers? This is one thing I’ve been battling with simply because I want great rankings but at the same time I want the best quality for my site visitors.
Yeah, it's funny but I rarely used to think about the producers when I eat out. I suppose that's why some chefs make the effort to list their suppliers on the menu. Makes us appreciate them more?
¡¡¡Estais que no parais!!! Muy bueno este de la marihuana, se me habÃa pasado por la cabeza hacerlo yo tambiÃ©n pero no hubiese conseguido ese nivelazo ni por casualidad. Felicidades brothers!!
Kudos to you! I hadn’t thought of that!
It’s great to read something that’s both enjoyable and provides pragmatisdc solutions.
That’s a slick answer to a challenging question
Thanks guys, I just about lost it looking for this.
Racja MichaÅ‚, zÅ‚ota nie zjesz a papierowe PieniÄ…dze tak , w czasach hiperinflacji moÅ¼na nawet zrobiÄ‡ z nich ogniskoA tak na powaÅ¼nie nie dawno gÅ‚Ã³d napisaÅ‚ art o dywersyfikacji portfela, nikt zdrowo myÅ›lÄ…cy nie pakuje wszystkiego w zÅ‚oto
Insomma Paolo perseguita un movimento nato in seno alla religione ebraica, poi si converte a tale movimento e si inventa la figura da cui trae origine il movimento stesso e va a predicarla alle comunitÃƒÂ che lui perseguitava.Mah
Dan — Yeah, and do we want to talk about what Carly Fiorina did to HP? Now that Steve Jobs is gone, how long will it be before people start to say that Apple used to make great products?
NÃƒÂ¤, du har rÃƒÂ¤tt. Det hade inte blivit en diskussion om Pontus hade gjort det, bara fÃƒÂ¶r att det helt enkelt inte skulle hÃƒÂ¤nda.
MEU CARO ADONIAS VC ESTÃ VENDO COMO AS COISAS TEM UM TRATO DIFERENTE!!!,PORTANTO, “VIMOS QUE AS COISAS LÃ NÃƒO SÃƒO COMO CÃ”. Ã‰ DESNECESSÃRIO DIZER O QUE FALTA NÃƒO Ã‰!!!
to dinner, but sometimes bread isn’t the side dish I want to use that night. Instead, I find other ways to use dry bread. Often they become frozen bread
And I was just wondering about that too!
One big problem with telecommuting is that if you can do your job at home in your pajamas, with or without your whole extended family under the same roof, your employer might eventually realize that there’s a guy in India or Romania who can do the same job for a lot less money. And might do it better.
I feel that natural hair is a state of mind. I have been natural 2 years and was once told that because I dye my hair I was not “natural.” I respect that and move on. Natural for everyone is different. I love my kinks and all the comes with it. Once I went natural I paid more attention to other sisters with natural hair and our curls our as different and complex as our skin color. Simply Beautiful!-Be encouraged and Blessed
Quelle suite passionnante! J’ai lu trois fois tout Proust, je demandais « avez-vous lu Proust » et je me rends compte que ma lecture ne lisait rien. J’attends les prochains posts et je vais regarder les lectrices de la nuit.
I get very excited about my box am like a child on Christmas day. I love the videos and thanks to Guy now I know what to do with the Kohlrabi! My recipe folder is now bulging keep up the good work. looking forward to my Riverford lunch in Northallerton on 7 August
What people need these days,ï»¿ is longer battery life. The products today are fast enough, the milisecond apps will load faster, aren’tï»¿ noticable. And what have they done? Made it faster, but still the same battery life …So its kinda just … a small iPad; what will be next, iPhone mini?
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
People normally pay me for this and you are giving it away!
Very significant part here and help the customers get the most favorable plan for them, and if one has to understand some of the most promising companies in this business then few names come in a flash and
Absolutely love these! Bree’s work never ceases to amaze. Personally, my favorites are the one with her arms stretched out reaching for the balloon, and the one of her sitting on the wall. Absolutely precious!
Gratulerer med godt arbeid. Flott radiointervju og godt resultat. Imponerende hvor raskt det gikk Ã¥ fÃ¥ snudd katalogen.Man kan spÃ¸rre hvorfor de aldri forÃ¸skte Ã¥ legge fÃ¸dselsdato inn i den trykte katalogen.
This based approximately the common marketing as well as the consumer plus capabilities through using this user?s challenge into your marketing auto-magically adhere to daytime.Up coming suddenly, from the component to this specific imaginative and prescient vision, anybody location your current pulsating blue furthermore light source gizmos from the ambulance while it barrels straight straight down the avenue within the method!Blu-ray
You have the monopoly on useful information-aren’t monopolies illegal? 😉
What I find so interesting is you could never find this anywhere else.
It’s not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Thus that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding. Thanks!
KatrinE Minner om at Ã¥rsaken til at jeg har valgt Ã¥ midlertidig redusere arbeidstiden min til 90 %, er for at sÃ¸nnen min skal slippe Ã¥ vÃ¦re i barnehagen lenger enn jeg er pÃ¥ jobb. Man mÃ¥ heller ikke glemme fÃ¸lelsesaspektet ved at en mor velger Ã¥ redusere arbeidstid eller vÃ¦re hjemmevÃ¦rende. Man blir usannsynlig knyttet til det lille nurket, bÃ¥de mor og far, men muligens mest for mor?
Il ne le fait pas pour lui, je pense. Je vois ÃƒÂ§a comme un geste altruiste.Ce serait pas mal qu’il gagne, qu’on possÃƒÂ¨de enfin ce qu’on a achetÃƒÂ© en dÃƒÂ©matÃƒÂ©rialisÃƒÂ©.
Dear Brennan, the time capsule is one of the most critizised products of Apple. It contains a hard drive that is not made for constant usage and has a lotï»¿ of connectivity problems. Knowing that I still bought myzself one and was surprised that the setup with a router and all the settings are still quite challenging. Would love to know how you encountered all that. Nice work and I am always waiting for new uploads from you. Greetings from Malaysia
Non Ã¨ vero, caro Reginaldus: sulla copertina c’Ã¨ prima il nome “Joseph Ratzinger”, poi quello “Benedetto XVI”.Io, che non ho alcuna inclinazione sedevacantista e che venero personalmente questo Papa, ho direttamente contestato (ieri alle 10:04 pm) J.Ratzinger.
It doesn’t matter what colour you are really .. we are all human and should be treated with respect and how we treat others regardless of some bullshit social pecking order .. No one is better than anyone else just because of where they grew up or who their family is ..
Bien se quedaron riquisimos, a mim me encanta la coliflor, estan prefeitas… me ya gustado mucho estas tartaletas, gracias por la receta.Feliz Navidad para ti e para los tuyos.Besitos
Mai este doar 1 singur loc liber in aceasta grupa! Ma bucura nespus interesul viitorilor parinti din Cluj pentru cursurile Lamaze si pregatirea pentru nastere! Sunt si vor fi niste parinti minunati pentru copilasii lor!
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
I was searching for images of a barn my husband built and came across your blog. Beautiful pictures! The one you snapped of the barn (with all of the autumn decorations) is fantastic!God Bless,Michelle Wright
that clutter is draining as far as creativity, work production, and time, but did you know that clutter can actually negatively impact your health and wellness at work? Imagine the damage that stacks of merchandise or books can cause if they fell
Deusa grega II!!!! Em um post antigo vc estava com vestido que tb remetia as deusas gregas e este Lanvin estÃ¡ na mesma ordem!!! maravilhoso! O penteado sÃ³ deixou o look mais bafhooo!!!!
Begun, the great internet education has.
If your articles are always this helpful, “I’ll be back.”
RSS feed or take a look at the site map. Thank you for visiting!Per the results of my recent people’s choice investment poll, I have added another $500 to my Lending Club account. The screen shot is below shows the addition
« A lâ€™heure actuelle, les toute entreprise qui exporte devrait comprendre les enjeux de lâ€™interculturalitÃ© et de lâ€™adaptation au public cible. Oser publier et distribuer un tel document est un manque de respect au client. »Quel est votre traducteur, Clemence ?
Super idÃ©e ce concours ! C'est vrai que le chocolat est un bon remonte moral, j'en mange tous les soirs, je suis quasi accro ! Mais qu'est-ce que c'est bon :)Voici les rÃ©ponses aux questions:1) 70% de graisses en moins (et 40% de calories en moins!) qu'une pate Ã tartiner classique2)La tablette Tranquility Ã la lavande contient un extrait naturel de Tilleul.3)Il y a 5 saveurs pour les tablettes de 30g : amandes grillÃ©es, speculoos, superfruit, citron vert muesli, et noir cÃ©rÃ©ales !Miaaaaam ces chocolats ont l'air dÃ©licieux !
I can’t belive someone smoked in your bathroom then denied it. Come on — at least own it douche bag.Looks like you had a blast this weekend. I’ve had the vodka watermelon and it’s so good. I can’t belive you made your brother drink it and he still had it in him to go out to the bars….obviously not his first time at the rodeo 😉
De este gobierno no hay casi nada rescatable, si ha fallado en lo fundamental lo demÃ¡s carece de peso. Holanda sigue dando ejemplo porque estÃ¡ llena de gente pensante, mientras que aquÃ es un recurso escaso.Un saludo.
Ã£ÂÂ“Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂªÃ§Â§ÂÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¨Â©Â±Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â½Â¹Ã£ÂÂ«Ã§Â«Â‹Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂÃ¯Â¼ÂŸÃ§ÂµÂÃ¥Â©ÂšÃ¯Â¼Â‘Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã§Â›Â®Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¯Â¼Â–Ã¦ÂÂ³Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£Â€Â€Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¯Â¼ÂÃ£ÂÂ§Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã©Â–Â‹Ã¥Â§Â‹Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¤ÂºÂˆÃ§Â®Â—Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¥Â°Â½Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã¤Â½Â“Ã¥Â¤Â–Ã£ÂÂ¸Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â¹Ã£ÂƒÂ†Ã£ÂƒÂƒÃ£ÂƒÂ—Ã£Â‚Â¢Ã£ÂƒÂƒÃ£ÂƒÂ—Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂšÃ£ÂÂ«Ã¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¦ÂÂ¢Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¥Â¾ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¯Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¤Â¸Â»Ã§ÂšÂ„Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£Â‚Â¿Ã£Â‚Â¤Ã£ÂƒÂŸÃ£ÂƒÂ³Ã£Â‚Â°Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¥ÂŸÂºÃ§Â¤ÂŽÃ¤Â½Â“Ã¦Â¸Â©Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¦Â¶ÂˆÃ¦Â¥ÂµÃ§ÂšÂ„Ã£ÂÂªÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£Â‚Â’Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¥ÂŒÂ–Ã¥ÂÂ¦Ã¦ÂµÂÃ§Â”Â£Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦Â•Â°Ã¥Â›ÂžÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂŒÂ»Ã¥Â¸Â«Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥ÂŒÂ–Ã¥ÂÂ¦Ã¦ÂµÂÃ§Â”Â£Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ‘Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â¥Â‡Ã¨Â·Â¡Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¨Â¨Â€Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¡Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ“Ã£ÂÂ®Ã©Â–Â“Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂˆÂÃ£Â‚ÂÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã¦Â¯ÂÃ¥ÂÂÃ¦Â‰Â‹Ã¥Â¸Â³Ã£Â‚Â’Ã©Â Â‚Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â€Â‚Ã¦ÂˆÂÃ¥ÂŠÂŸÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¥ÂŽÂŸÃ¥Â›Â Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã¥Â½Â“Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ¯Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥ÂŽÂ»Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã¥Â®ÂŸÃ¥Â®Â¶Ã£ÂÂ®Ã©ÂÂŽÃ¥Â¹Â²Ã¦Â¸Â‰Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¨Â»Â½Ã¦Â¸Â›Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ¦ÂŒÂ¯Ã£Â‚ÂŠÃ¨Â¿Â”Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ§Â©ÂÃ£Â‚Â„Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂªÃ¤Â¸Â€Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã£Â‚Â’Ã©ÂÂŽÃ£ÂÂ”Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¨Â§Â£Ã¦Â”Â¾Ã¦Â„ÂŸÃ£Â‚Â’Ã¦Â„ÂŸÃ£ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂŸÃ¤ÂºÂ‹Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¥Â¤Â§Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£Â‚Â‡Ã£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŸ(Ã§Â¬Â‘)Ã¥Â¾ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¯Ã¥ÂŸÂºÃ§Â¤ÂŽÃ¤Â½Â“Ã¦Â¸Â©Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¨Â²Â Ã¦Â‹Â…Ã£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã¥ÂŸÂºÃ§Â¤ÂŽÃ¤Â½Â“Ã¦Â¸Â©Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦Â¸Â¬Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â’Ã£Â‚ÂµÃ£ÂƒÂœÃ£Â‚ÂŠÃ£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¸Â»Ã¤ÂºÂºÃ£ÂÂ¨Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¤Â»Â²Ã¨Â‰Â¯Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¦Â™Â‚Ã©Â–Â“Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¨ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¥Â±Â…Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â¿Ã£Â‚Â¤Ã£ÂƒÂŸÃ£ÂƒÂ³Ã£Â‚Â°Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¥Â½Â“Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚ÂŠÃ£ÂÂŒÃ¯Â¼ÂÃ¯Â¼ÂÃ¯Â¼Â‘Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â½Â“Ã¥Â¤Â–Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã©Â›Â£Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã¨Â¨Â€Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂŸÃ§Â§ÂÃ£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ Ã£Â€ÂÃ¯Â¼Â“Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¦ÂÂ³Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¨Â‚Â©Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¥ÂŠÂ›Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦ÂŠÂœÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£Â‚Â€Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£Â‚ÂÃ¦Â„ÂÃ¨ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŽÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨Â§Â£Ã¦Â¶ÂˆÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚Â¹Ã£ÂƒÂˆÃ£ÂƒÂ¬Ã£Â‚Â¹Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦ÂŠÂ±Ã£ÂÂˆÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã¦Â–Â¹Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¥Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ›Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£Â€Â€Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¨ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¨Â¶Â£Ã¥Â‘Â³Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¦ÂŒÂÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã§Â§ÂÃ£Â‚Â‚Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã§ÂµÂÃ¥Â±Â€Ã£Â€Â€Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ£Â‚Â’Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¨ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ£ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¤Â»ÂŠÃ¥Â›ÂžÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¤ÂºÂ‹Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â…ÂƒÃ¦Â°Â—Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¨Â‚Â²Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŸÃ£Â€Â€Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨ÂµÂ¤Ã£ÂÂ¡Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¦Â¶ÂˆÃ£ÂÂˆÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŸÃ£ÂÂ¨Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â®Â‰Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£ÂÂ„Ã¦Â‚Â©Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¯Â½Â—Ã¤Â¸Â‹Ã¦Â‰Â‹Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£ÂÂ§Ã¨Â‰Â²Ã£Â€Â…Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¤Â¿Â¡Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¦ÂŒÂÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ›Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¯Â½Â—Ã£ÂƒÂ€Ã£Â‚Â¤Ã£Â‚Â¨Ã£ÂƒÂƒÃ£ÂƒÂˆÃ£Â‚Â³Ã£ÂƒÂ¼Ã£Â‚Â¯Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â€ÂŒÃ¤ÂºÂ”Ã¤Â½Â“Ã¦ÂºÂ€Ã¨Â¶Â³Ã¢Â€Â¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¨Â©Â±Ã£ÂÂ¯Ã¤Â»Â–Ã¤ÂºÂºÃ¤ÂºÂ‹Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¤Â»ÂŠÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¥Â•ÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂ‘Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ†Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â®Â‰Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â»Â–Ã¤ÂºÂºÃ£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã¨Â¨Â€Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£ÂÂ©Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ«Ã¨Â¾Â›Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£ÂÂ†Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã§Â§ÂÃ£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ§Â„Â¡Ã¦Â„ÂÃ¨ÂÂ˜Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã¥ÂˆÂ¤Ã¥Â®ÂšÃ£ÂÂŒÃ£Â‚Â´Ã£ÂƒÂ¼Ã£ÂƒÂ«Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¥ÂŒÂ»Ã¥Â¸Â«Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¨ÂªÂÃ£Â‚ÂÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã¥Â¹Â¸Ã£ÂÂ›Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂªÃ£Â‚ÂŒÃ£Â‚Â‹Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ¿Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ¤Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£Â‚ÂŠÃ£ÂÂ¨Ã¥Â…Â±Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£Â‚Â„Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂÃ£Â€Â…Ã¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â…ÂƒÃ¦Â°Â—Ã£ÂÂªÃ¥ÂÂÃ¤Â¾Â›Ã£Â‚Â’Ã§Â”Â£Ã£Â‚Â€Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ¯Ã¥Â¥Â‡Ã¨Â·Â¡Ã£ÂÂªÃ£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ˜Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŸÃ£ÂÂ¨Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ†Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â®Â‰Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¤Â»ÂŠÃ£Â€ÂÃ¦ÂˆÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¨Â¾Â›Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ‘Ã£ÂÂ©Ã£Â€ÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ£ÂÂ¿Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¥Â¦ÂŠÃ¥Â¨Â Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ§Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â®Â‰Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂªÃ£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ›Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ¯Â¼ÂŸÃ£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â»ÂŠÃ£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã§Â–Â²Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ¡Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£Â€ÂÃ¤Â¸ÂŠÃ¦Â‰Â‹Ã£ÂÂÃ¨Â¡ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ¦Â™Â‚Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂ¯Ã£ÂƒÂÃ£ÂƒÂ†Ã£ÂƒÂÃ£ÂƒÂ†Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¡Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â€Â‚Ã£ÂÂŠÃ¤Â¼Â‘Ã£ÂÂ¿Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã£Â€ÂÃ§Â¶Â™Ã§Â¶ÂšÃ£ÂÂ™Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã£ÂƒÂÃ£Â‚Â¤Ã£Â‚Â¸Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¦Â°Â—Ã¦ÂŒÂÃ£ÂÂ¡Ã£ÂÂ²Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂŠÃ¥ÂŒÂ»Ã¨Â€Â…Ã¦Â§Â˜Ã£Â‚Â„Ã¦Â—Â¦Ã©Â‚Â£Ã¦Â§Â˜Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¨Â©Â±Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂŠÃ£ÂÂÃ£Â€ÂÃ¥Â¿ÂƒÃ£ÂÂŒÃ§Â–Â²Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¡Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£Â€ÂÃ¤Â½Â“Ã¨ÂªÂ¿Ã£Â‚Â’Ã§Â¶ÂÃ¦ÂŒÂÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£ÂÂŠÃ¤Â¼Â‘Ã£ÂÂ¿Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã¦Â–Â¹Ã¦Â³Â•Ã£Â‚Â’Ã§Â¢ÂºÃ¨ÂªÂÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¤Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã£ÂÂŠÃ¤Â¼Â‘Ã£ÂÂ¿Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã§Â’Â°Ã¥Â¢ÂƒÃ£Â‚Â’Ã¤Â½ÂœÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂŠÃ£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ¨Ã¨Â‰Â¯Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£ÂÂ˜Ã£Â‚ÂƒÃ£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£Â‚Â‡Ã£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã¯Â¼ÂŸÃ©Â€ÂšÃ©Â™Â¢Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â¿Ã£Â‚Â¤Ã£ÂƒÂŸÃ£ÂƒÂ³Ã£Â‚Â°Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£ÂÂ¯Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ¨Â‰Â²Ã£Â€Â…Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã§Â„Â¦Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ¨Ã¦Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ™Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â€ÂÃ¯Â¼Â‘Ã¯Â¼Â“Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¤Â¸ÂÃ¥Â¦ÂŠÃ£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ—Ã£Â€ÂÃ¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¨Â«Â¦Ã£Â‚ÂÃ£ÂÂŸÃ£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂÂ«Ã£Â€ÂÃ§Â§ÂÃ£ÂÂ§Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ§Â„Â¶Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¦ÂŽÂˆÃ£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã¤ÂºÂ‹Ã£ÂÂŒÃ¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â€Â‚Ã¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂŸÃ£Â‚Â‰Ã£Â€ÂÃ¥Â‡ÂºÃ¦ÂÂ¥Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂªÃ£Â‚ÂŠÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¦Â¥Â½Ã£ÂÂ—Ã£ÂÂ„Ã¤ÂºÂºÃ§Â”ÂŸÃ£ÂƒÂ—Ã£ÂƒÂ©Ã£ÂƒÂ³Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã§Â«Â‹Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã£ÂÂ¿Ã£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ®Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã¥Â¿ÂƒÃ£ÂÂ®Ã£ÂƒÂªÃ£ÂƒÂ©Ã£ÂƒÂƒÃ£Â‚Â¯Ã£Â‚Â¹Ã£ÂÂ«Ã§Â¹Â‹Ã£ÂÂŒÃ£Â‚Â‹Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£Â‚Â‚Ã§ÂŸÂ¥Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂ¾Ã£ÂÂ›Ã£Â‚Â“Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ¯Â¼ÂŸÃ¥Â‘Â¨Ã£Â‚ÂŠÃ£ÂÂ«Ã§Â„Â¦Ã£Â‚Â‰Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£Â‚ÂŒÃ£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ§Ã£Â€ÂÃ£ÂÂ›Ã£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ‹Ã£ÂÂÃ£ÂÂ®Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¤ÂºÂºÃ§Â”ÂŸÃ£Â€ÂÃ¨Â¾Â›Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂ Ã£ÂÂ‘Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¤Â¸Â€Ã¥Â¹Â´Ã£Â‚Â’Ã©ÂÂŽÃ£ÂÂ”Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£ÂÂªÃ£ÂÂ„Ã£Â‚ÂˆÃ£ÂÂ†Ã£ÂÂ«Ã¨Â‡ÂªÃ¥ÂˆÂ†Ã£ÂÂ®Ã¦Â²Â»Ã§Â™Â‚Ã£ÂƒÂšÃ£ÂƒÂ¼Ã£Â‚Â¹Ã£Â‚Â’Ã¤Â½ÂœÃ£ÂÂ£Ã£ÂÂ¦Ã¤Â¸Â‹Ã£ÂÂ•Ã£ÂÂ„Ã£ÂÂÃ£Â€Â‚
to voice out an opinion about your business and broadcast it to millions of people in realtime,Â online brand reputation managementÂ has become an integral part of anyÂ digital marketing campaign. Getting it right early on can save
100mm deep hplusson. They wouldn’t do the picture like that for no reason.Insanity, but the deep rim things is played out a long time ago. This’ll probably be a bad investment for them.
Funny, I remember when Pizzaria Kmotra first opened. It must have been 1993 or so. After a few years I stopped going because nobody went there anymore because it was too crowded. My personal favorite is the place on Letenska Nam.
Do you have a spam issue on this internet site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are searching to exchange options with other people, be certain to blast me an e-mail if serious.
Enlightening the world, one helpful article at a time.
That’s a subtle way of thinking about it.
Kassiana,O preÃ§o do EPS Ã© ligeiramente maior do que a cerÃ¢mica e sua vantagem Ã© que pesa muito menos, aliviando sua estrutura, e proporciona um isolamento acÃºstico e tÃ©rmico melhor.AbraÃ§o
That takes us up to the next level. Great posting.
than done.I love split pea and ham soup, i usually throw a smoked ham bone in and let the meat fall off of the bone I’ve seen smoked turkey as well, i’ll have to try that!Have a good weekend
Alright alright alright that’s exactly what I needed!
marck9-1-2008 cha que cartel!!!! me agradan sabado y domingo, los pescados abren el sabado!!! que buena bandaaaa una de las mejores de los ultimos aÃ±os, junto a arkabuz y los nietos!!! eso es infaltable y el domingo sudakaya con gondwana, ahi estare!!!!
Fredblogs ~ Geller is a nutjob of the first order, and a zionist. Where have you been? The Park 51 controversy in New York last year was entirely manufactured by her.Loonwatch have been tracking Geller’s craziest statements and updating regularly.Geller adores nuclear weapons and has call for Israel to use them on (as revenge for the holocaust), and she also endorses as US Presidential candidate in 2016, saying “she gets it”.I’ve linked above to an excellent video of a real journalist taking on Geller, Lauren Lyster from RT:
I am thinking about using affiliate marketing on my website, where I’m selling an e-book. I don’t know much about it, but was wondering if anyone’s used it before and what things I should consider before going ahead with it.
Sehamo pass this info around, let everyone know, let it burn a hole in the internet.The zios are in a disturbed state:Something in the air tells me they’re about to get whipped back real good.
At last! Someone with real expertise gives us the answer. Thanks!
I was very happy to find this internet-site.I wished to thanks on your time for this glorious read!! I undoubtedly enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
That’s a creative answer to a difficult question
Yeah, those bits about Gollum's past definitely help add more layers to him, unlike the goblins that seem to be evil just because they are. It makes us wonder how he got to this place, so alone, and even sparks some empathy for him at certain points. Even Bilbo, with the threat of being killed by Gollum, decides not to kill the poor creature out of pity for him and his situation.
about two months. The other girl then stated the child already had FINGERNAILS. Apparently, that stuck in Juno’s mind because as she was starting to fill out the forms at the abortion mill, she remembered about her child having fingernails. Suddenly, she had a change of heart and dashed out of the baby killing factory. Sean M. Brooks
Oooooh gorgeous frock! And congrats on being our favourite UK blogger I do wish I could have shopped up a storm at your stall at the vintage fair. I'm sure your stock would have been swoon-worthy, as everything you find is vintage gold. Xx
It’s posts like this that make surfing so much pleasure
You know the owners of Retrofurn?!! I would die with envy every time they added a new piece to their store!BTW, if my imaginary band, “Bett White’s Cadillac”, ever breaks up; I’ll have to start a new band called “Mrs. Arthur Gordon’s Cheese Ball”. Our first release will be “Riding Shotgun on The Avenue”
101Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!25a
MinÃ¤kin kÃ¤ytÃ¤n samaista naamiota joitain kertoja kuussa. Mutta… Naamiota ei ole saatavissa isommissa pakkauksissa! Olen yrittÃ¤nyt metsÃ¤stÃ¤Ã¤ isompaa tuotteen kotimaasta asti, vaan eipÃ¤ ole lÃ¶ytynyt.
Apr26 I work on a project that has lots of partial views that are loaded when needed. Just about each view has their own set of JavaScript code, one or two with its own .live() attachment for additional partial views. The problem I hit was that when the partial view with .live() was loaded additional times, the events doubled, tripled, etc. To prevent this from continuing, .die() is needed to kill the .live() event handler. Those jQuery guys, what don’t they think of!?
Good points, its just that after we pass their predicted event time, we have to wait around 14 hours for the first of them to catch up.When you come to think of it, this shit is probably going on somewhere right now.
We could’ve done with that insight early on.
The poor have multiplied their population thousand-fold under the reign of “The Rich.” The poor are then complaining that they have jobs, schools, roads and hospitals, which they could not have produced for themselves. In terms of getting stuff done I’ll side with “The Rich” who are more intelligent and effective.
WOW 0.0 seeeeeeeeeeeexy. Bagi, and the rabbit at the end. All of it is very good. This should be accepted to be seen by all. People should not glorifying weapons of war like people do in a heart beat, but that kind of thing prematurely stops many before they can do what is seen in these beautiful pieces of art work that is masterfully, lovingly, stroke by stroke carefully applied being portrayed on a two dimentonal medium for people to see. None should be denied to view whatever furry art.
Anegdota przednia, ale ja niegodny jestem, by pisaÄ‡ o ludziach, ktÃ³rzy mieli tak precyzyjne umysÅ‚y. A wie pan, Å¼e on w Grodzisku Mazowieckim, gdzie siÄ™ urodziÅ‚, nie ma nawet swojej ulicy? A Grodzisk ma niezÅ‚e szachowe osiÄ…gniecia, a przynajmniej miaÅ‚ jeszcze parÄ™ lat temu.
Fijn dat te horen Raymond en goed dat je de natuurfotografie zo geen schade aan doet :)Is het zo’n klein pad dat je er ook niet in overleg met een boer met een trekker kan komen? Het lijkt me prachtig om de serie af te sluiten met een foto in noodweer erbij..Waar een wil is… ;)Groet,Erik
JAP: it was you! YOU’RE the one who wrote that sentence Chronicus Skepticus mentioned! *points and laughs*Shama: I’ve taken panga with a specific film here, not with “Bollywood” as a composite entity. I can be just as much of a Bollywood-tom-tommer on occasion. So you’ll have to find someone else to start that party!
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
More posts of this quality. Not the usual c***, please
Great insight! That’s the answer we’ve been looking for.
Posted on December 10, 2012 at 12:55 pmWanted to drop a comment and let you know your Rss feed is not working today. I tried including it to my Google reader account and got nothing.
Wow, superb web site layout! How long have you been blogging pertaining to? you help make blogging appear easy. The beauty of your site is great, let alone this article!
It’s really great that people are sharing this information.
Pues yo no veo tele y prefiero mil veces encontrar informaciÃ³n en internet por otros medios que no sea Televisa. Yo no le doy reinting a Televisa ni voy a perder tiempo viendo sus comerciales.
Pour ma part je vote pour « celui dont on ne doit pas prononcer le nom ». Et je dÃ©cerne le prix du meilleur visuel pour la carte Visatale.
Whoa, things just got a whole lot easier.
What? Hollywood finally understands that thw Web is the future of content delivery and still completely fails to realize how to use it? "The uploader has not made this video available in your country." The web is global – the way to use the web is globally.I would have given you money for providing content, Hollywood, but instead you decide that you need to keep to the old ways of thinking about distribution…I say epic fail.
en Jan 46Beste Jo en Jan,Jullie zoeken echt spijkers op laag water iets anders kan ik er niet van maken.Nederland heeft het grootste moslimland ter wereld ruim 300 jaar gekoloniseerd met meer dan 100 miljoen moslims ( dus ze zouden er het een ander van af moeten weten)Wil je me nu vertellen dat ze met 800.000moslims in Nederland moeite hebben.Watjes, sorry!Altijd slechte analyses maken van de problemen en dan de Islam en Moslims de schuld geven dat noem ik lekker makkelijk !!!!!MvG
As soon as I detected this web site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them. “The new Haitian baseball can’t weigh more than four ounces or less than five.” by Jerry Coleman.
“You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
1. Jag tycker att bildserien med Louise Johansson ÃƒÂ¤r kul!2. Men, vem som helst skall fÃƒÂ¥ lov att kritisera bilder, publicera bilder och skriva en kritisk text om bilderna, ÃƒÂ¤ven pÃƒÂ¥ internet, utan att nÃƒÂ¥gon med stÃƒÂ¶d av lagen skall fÃƒÂ¥ lov att stoppa detta med som jag tolkar det en ”hotfaktura”. Det hÃƒÂ¤r beteendet fÃƒÂ¶r tankarna till lÃƒÂ¤nder lÃƒÂ¥ngt utanfÃƒÂ¶r Sveriges grÃƒÂ¤nser. FY!
Jag kom pÃ¥ att bilder som jag tog i fredags skulle passa in pÃ¥ temat “tre detaljer” sÃ¥ nu Ã¤r det pÃ¥ plats.Grattis Trissen!
The expertise shines through. Thanks for taking the time to answer.
That’s a cunning answer to a challenging question
Alles hat seine Zeit, also auch ein Piercing…Wenn man GlÃ¼ck hat bleibt man von EntzÃ¼ndungen verschont, verliert nix ,hat keine Schmerzen!!!Wer Freude an Metall, NervenschÃ¤den .EntzÃ¼ndungen und tollem Schmerz hat ,soll sich so oft er mag piercen lassen- mit zunehmendem Alter hat man dann noch die Chance auf eine Rolle in einem Horrorfilm.Wenn das nicht supi Aussichten sind!
Enrique, si lo preguntaste te olvidaste de incluirlo en la nota… y lo que tenemos para juzgarte los mortales que leemos online porque no pudimos estar allÃ, es solamente la nota publicada.Saludos desde Buenos Aires, buen blog y buena entrevista pese a la buena crÃtica de Romina.
I?Ã‚Â¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am satisfied to exhibit that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot for sure will make certain to don?Ã‚Â¦t put out of your mind this web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
Tichonow brzydki? No proszÄ™, nie przypuszczaÅ‚em. Jeszcze jeden dowcip mi siÄ™ przypomniaÅ‚.Stirlitz wybraÅ‚ siÄ™ na spacer nas SprewÄ™. Idzie, idzie, idzie, zobaczyÅ‚ nagle wÄ™dkarzy.- WÄ™dkarze – pomyÅ›laÅ‚ Stirlitz- PuÅ‚kownik Isajew – pomyÅ›leli wÄ™dkarze
Acne pills, interprovincial pipe line limited of edmonton was one of the unsure different programs to seem investigations as a business of working the general of nature in its important private time today.
Hi Thomas,sehr schÃ¶ne Infografik! Eine super Beschreibung und Definition des Trizeps, plus passende Ãœbungen und Tipps zum Training… was will man mehr Weiter so![]Hi Tobi,danke dir GruÃŸThomas[]
Found out about your blog from The Way We Are & am glad to have found you! I will join with other prayer warriors in standing in the gap on your behalf, and that of your family. Hugs & healing in His grace! ~ Merana
GÃ¶khan KarakuÅŸ- Bu makalenin basliginda konu “Arayuz” ve “Web Tasarim” olarak belirtmek lazim. “TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™de TasarÄ±m” fazla genis ve iddiali. Turkiyenin Tasarim gecmisi cok uzun ve kapsamli, ilk once 1920′lerden bugune kadar grafik tasarim, ic mekan tasarimi gibi Turkiyede yapilan isleri referans alÄ±rsanÄ±z bugun yaptiginizi daha iyi anlarsaniz.
Very valid, pithy, succinct, and on point. WD.
es dieses Jahr nicht, aber die EinfÃ¤lle waren sehr kreativ. Da war zum Einen die Geschichte, dass Jack Nicklaus mit Tigers Schwungcoach Sean Foley an einem Masters-Comeback arbeitet, die jedoch so ziemlich jeder als Aprilscherz durchschaute. Anders sah es aus bei Geoff
You asked, she answered: Sarah March 6, 2012 at 9:35 amYay, so exciting! Iâ€™m newly pregnany myself, so itâ€™s neat to follow along with you and thine what I have to look forward to! I have to ask, though, why are you wearing the belly band in the photos? It would be easier to compare without it, and it doesnâ€™t make sense to me. Love your blog!REPLY23 KERF March 6, 2012 at 9:41 amGuess I just didnâ€™t want the internet analyzing my stomach too closely!?
Something about the concept for this book really grabs me. I’m excited to see what you do with it.I’m also jealous of your barbeque and Fat Tire, but will at least be able to remedy that last shortly.
Veronica, c'est un Ã©norme plaisir, merci ! Comme mon MaÃ®tre m'a formÃ© et, comme j'en avais envie, je vais aussi vous lien-permanentÃ©e ! MÃªme si je vais retourner Ã un relatif silence puisque Olivier peut, Ã nouveau, Ãªtre chez lui !…Pastelle, merci d'avoir marquÃ© le coup Scoop.it ici, maintenant qu'on ne peut plus le faire sur place…
Taking the overview, this post hits the spot
leaves behind a legacy7 habits of highly ineffective government”Thank You to Stephen R. Covey”Timeless Effective Habits – RIP Stephen Covey /* Thanks to Web Designer Wall for writing about this technique:
Never seen a better post! ICOCBW
Maria:Pronto… tambÃ©m, nÃ£o Ã© preciso ficares enervada…Zero Ã Esquerda:Humm… quem serÃ¡? Ah!… NÃ£o. Ã‰ muito difÃcil.CampaniÃ§a:De facto, a dona Margarida nÃ£o “ajuda”.Amigona:Pronto… disseste!AntuÃ£:Felizmente nÃ£o estamos aÃ… nem chegaremos! Mas o fundo de desprezo pela dignidade humana, mesmo se inconsciente, Ã© feito do mesmo barro.JoÃ£o Carlos:Espero que sejam bem mais… mas a votar “bem”, nas trÃªs eleiÃ§Ãµes que aÃ vÃªm.Abreijos!
i forgot to tell you that after you answer the questions and post it on your blog you go find someone that youd like to hear the answers to!There are two different ones so choose the one youd like. I like it that way hope you do too!
Kettle,Interesting read. The conclusion appears to be “you can take people out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of the people”.Maybe if we just gave the people of Camden and Newark vouchers to live in Short Hills, Alpine, and Basking Ridge, NJ’s problems would be solved?
Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. IÂ’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks
Los posts de retales son los mejores.En algunos sitios les llaman "cajÃ³n desastre", pero no me gusta su tono peyorativo.De retales hace piezas maravillosas mi fabricante de ropa favorito, Desigual.La palabra "fiesta" creo que es universal. En todas las partes del mundo la gente se lanza tras ella…
slmt pagi mbk,utk ukuran 200 x 200 tinggi 40, bahan kingkoil sutra, seprei dgn 4bantal,2 guling jg dgn bed cover, mohon info harganya ya mbak. Saya mau pesan. Terimakasih
Haven’t listened yet, but as a 31-year ham radio operator, I agree that CB definitely has its place in preparedness. The potential of long-distance communication (especially using SSB), the “come as you are” element of it, and the fact that some people are never going to get their ham license no matter what are some of my reasons. We have all the tools in the toolbox at the Backwoods Retreat: CB, ham radio, MURS, FRS, GMRS, and cellular. Communications is so important, why restrict yourself, especially when CBs are so cheap, and HF ham radios can usually transmit and receive on CB?Current score: 1
Neil / Chuckie Egg’s the only thing worth doing this to. I used to love Frank’s boxing game but I know it’ll suck now.Tapes! I spilled a can of coke onto one once, a game where you were a kangeroo, scrolling left to right, jumping from tower blocks to clouds, shooting boxing gloves at flying cars – somebody please tell me what this game was called – I’d borrowed it from a kid at school. My mum had to buy a new version, which I gave him, but about a week later I tried the coke stained one out and it worked. Happy days.
Mencius, I recall an exchange you had with with Richard Kline over at Naked Capitalism in which he seemed to fly off the handle and described you as an intellectual tar baby (among other things.)I was quite puzzled at the time as to what would set him of like that, but I’m starting to get a sense of it.It really is a shame. Oh well.
rubenmoon Why would I work really hard at making my page the way I want it to look when other people will only physically see way not the same way? The sequence is all different with an added post that I don’t see from my computer. That’s so weird, to design something for people not to see it the way you designed it or sequenced it?????
Of the panoply of website I’ve pored over this has the most veracity.
It sounds like we have the same taste in music. I love 80’s bands, The Smiths, Depeche Mode, Joy Division/New Order and more recently The Gipsy Kings. Great list!
ahora que lo pienso, me surgen algunas dudas que no son chotas…- y si Nadie te cuida mas q vos mismo?- esto suena paternal o un poquito gay?- y si Nade va a hacerte todo, pero todo lo que vos quieras?- esto definitivamente suena muy gay- y lo peor… esta bien si Nadie pasa mas tiempo con mi novia que yo?- esto no suena tan mal… no?
That’s a slick answer to a challenging question
Very, very clever idea!I was impressed with Mr. Tinkerer though, I’m routing for him! I chuckle when I think of him as bizarro santa, I wonder if that’s wrong of me? I mean it in the most positive way!
Hi Terri,if you get the chance, try and stop by Brussel’s Sprout in Robertson Quay. The place is managed by Emmanuel Stroosbant, the fame Chef in Black. They are famous for Belgium stuff like Mussels. The riverside view is not too bad too.
Good post, Ari. I’m glad you discovered that you really just want to pursue music. You should follow your true passion in life. Good luck.Lovelyn´s last blog post.. Reply:April 23rd, 2009 at 11:57 amThanks Lovelyn! Best wishes to you as well!
Excellent post at Supplement Supplement: Do You Know How To Communicate With Your Body? What is Your Body Saying To You? | Supplement Supplement | What Vitamin Should I Take | My Best Supplement | Body Communication | BioCommunication. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the last part I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Your post has lifted the level of debate
Loved Lothaire, but my Hot Read was the Iron Duke-wowza, not just the cover, but the slow build up to the smexy parts was just as hot as the actual sex
This forum needed shaking up and you’ve just done that. Great post!
I much like the precious details you provide you with in your reports.I will bookmark your site and take a look at again the following often.I’m somewhat definitely sure I will understand a good deal of recent things most suitable below! Decent luck for the future!
Jimmyexpectations this season and the Ducks met them. The biggest accomplishment was winning the Rose Bowl after losing two previous BCS bowl games. That was a meaningful step in terms of national percepti
Please keep throwing these posts up they help tons.
C’est bien ce qui est Ã©crit : « Pour une place en finale de Wimbledon, Tsonga retrouvera le Serbe Novak Djokovic. » (S’il veut aller en finale, Tsonga doit d’abord affronter Novak DjokoviÄ‡.)Je n’ai vu que le dernier set mais ce rÃ©sumÃ© m’a permis de vivre quand mÃªme le dÃ©but de la rencontre… Bravo !
We used his plan right after we got married and were able to clear out the credit cards and it's so much nicer not having any balance or payment to worry about! Still have a mountain of student loans (40k and it's all mine) but we're taking it bit by bit! Good luck on being financially free!
Your questions are lobs Tim. I don’t throw lobs. I prefer high, inside fastballs. I like to think of my questions as “food for thought”.As far as “putting people into overpriced houses and toxic loans”…perhaps your chosen interviewees didn’t personally…but their “minions” did…and I doubt they ever gave it a second thought. – Rate this comment: 0 0
Big help, big help. And superlative news of course.
That’s a shrewd answer to a tricky question
sai che non conosco nessuno di questi due modi di dire! Certo che gli strozzapreti adesso potrebbero smettere di essere pastasciutta ed essere interpretati in vari modi differenti
I completely agree whit you,being brave is not without fear. As far as wanted too much out of life, most people do, some of them don’t even realize it. Whatever one wants in life is a dream that most often will come true with determination and perseverance. Don’t let anyone makes you think otherwise. This little combination looks hot and it matches your watch.
I love this campaign! I've seen the movie, and though I didn't love all parts of it, the actual wild things looked wonderful – cuddly and cute but still kind of creepy wild!
When I was in high school the New yorkers liked to park their cars in front of the pier and hang out on the trunks of the cars. Even after it rained and huge puddles would form they would still be there. We would wait till there were no cars around, then fly down the street, hit the puddles, and creat a wave to wamp those buggers.
HI!!!Could you give me a quote for 10 Barbie pops and 10 Ken pops? Can you do Barbie/Ken?Order would be for mid-June!Thanks, Mel Saladino
that just about every single Facebook Buff Web page wall surface posseses an Feed that may be decided upon, chose, inlayed, together with devices you’re able to do.
Hey Varinka!Que gusto saber de ti! Espero que te estes muy bien al igual que toda tu gente!AsÃ esâ€¦pertenezco a ese Mundo que quiero pertenecer, ese Mundo en torno al cual siempre a girado mi vida: el Mundo de la Tauromaquia!Te encuentres donde te encuentresâ€¦ojalÃ¡ pronto pueda â€œcoincidirâ€ contigo!Un abrazo grande!Jacobo.
Great point! I believe it goes much deeper than mere “tortured logic”. But yes, people like to talk down the little voice inside with their tortured logic.I’m always suspicious about people who refuse to embrace the truth fully. In other words they always find some way to protect the idea that has proven itself indefensible.
940016 744262Any person several opportune pieces, it comes surely, as well as you bring in crave of various the many other types of hikers close to you with hard part your question. pre owned awnings 421481
I just want to tell you that I am just new to blogging and honestly enjoyed your web page. Likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You definitely have outstanding posts. Thank you for revealing your blog site.
http://www.laufschuheherrenauslaufmodelle.top/Nike-Air-max-2016-schwarz-weiÃŸ-w-3150.html
http://www.gunstigelaufschuheherren.top/Nike-air-max-2015-Herren-billige-jeans-p-2058.html
http://www.pearlizumilaufschuhe.top/Nike-air-max-billig-2016-camaros-k-2498.html
r5xq7e Is it okay to put a portion of this on my weblog if perhaps I post a reference point to this web page?
9wWcnm Thanks for helping out, superb info.
JpsB2j I wanted to thank you for this great write-up, I definitely loved each and every little bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the latest stuff you post.
I simply want to tell you that I am all new to blogging and site-building and seriously enjoyed this web blog. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with remarkable articles. Thank you for sharing with us your web-site.
Hello Good Day , I just checking the topic for try to find an inspiration or an fascinating information. Fantastic post, express gratitude for distribution. stephan
Heya here, just got aware about your article through Search engines like google, and found that it’s genuinely good. I will value should you decide maintain this approach.
This is ideal opportunity to make some plans for the long-run. I have scan this write-up and if I may possibly, I want to suggest to you you handful enlightening tips.
I’m very happy to find this page. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new stuff in your blog.
It is proper opportunity to produce some options for the longer term. I have browsed this blog entry and if I would, I want to suggest to you you a few fascinating recommendation.
I’m very pleased to find this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things on your blog.
Exceedingly alluring specifics you’ll have mentioned, say thanks a lot for posting.
Hello thank for this post, I just checking the article for retrieving an braimstron or an interesting topic. Significant information, be grateful for distribution. Steven
Good day here, just became mindful of your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s pretty informative. I will truly appreciate if you keep up such.
Good day here, just became conscious of your writings through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s very beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in should you continue on this.
Highly stimulating details you have remarked, thanks so much for publishing.
This is the right occasion to get some options for the long-run. I’ve scan this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I desire to encourage you handful fascinating pointers.
I was very pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff in your website.
Pretty significant information that you have said, many thanks for putting up.
I was pretty pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information on your site.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the article you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.|
A person necessarily lend a hand to make severely posts I would state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular publish incredible. Great task!|
Incredibly compelling knowledge you’ll have stated, thanks for adding.
Greetings here, just became receptive to your website through yahoo, and found that it is really informative. I’ll appreciate if you decide to continue this idea.
If you are going for best contents like I do, just visit this web page daily as it provides quality contents, thanks|
Hello, its pleasant paragraph regarding media print, we all be aware of media is a wonderful source of data.|
Thanks very interesting blog!|
Hello there, simply become aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if you happen to continue this in future. Many other people can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|
Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.|
It is not my first time to visit this website, i am visiting this web site dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here all the time.|
It is the best occasion to make some desires for the upcoming. I’ve digested this document and if I may, I desire to suggest you very few appealing instruction.
Highly motivating suggestions that you have mentioned, thanks so much for putting up.
Hi folks there, just started to be alert to your writings through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is pretty informative. I will truly appreciate if you decide to keep up this approach.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to give one thing back and help others like you helped me.|
I absolutely love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you develop this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my own personal site and would like to find out where you got this from or just what the theme is called. Many thanks!|
It certainly is practically unthinkable to come across well-qualified users on this theme, however you seem like you comprehend what exactly you’re writing on! Bless You
I just desire to reveal to you that I am new to writing and certainly loved your work. More than likely I am likely to store your blog post . You seriously have lovely article content. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us your favorite internet site report
Genuinely motivating resources you’ll have said, a big heads up for publishing.
Keep this going please, great job!|
Hey there, just turned out to be alert to your post through Bing and yahoo, and realized that it’s pretty good. I will be grateful for should you decide retain this.
I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea|
Aw, this was a really nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to make a superb articleâ€¦ but what can I sayâ€¦ I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.|
Hey superb blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a lot of work? I’ve very little expertise in computer programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I just needed to ask. Cheers!|
Since the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very rapidly it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.|
It’s very easy to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this article at this site.|
I simply intend to reveal to you that I am new to posting and genuinely cherished your review. Very likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have amazing article information. Appreciate it for share-out with us your blog page
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He used to be entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|
}
xRpy8J You made several fine points there. I did a search on the topic and found a good number of people will have the same opinion with your blog.
Absolutely enlightening suggestions that you have said, a big heads up for adding.
Hi folks there, just got mindful of your blog site through Search engines like google, and have found that it is genuinely good. I will like should you decide continue this post.
I simply need to advise you that I am new to having a blog and totally enjoyed your write-up. Most likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You really have great article content. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your favorite website post
It’s the best occasion to put together some schemes for the long-term. I have study this piece of writing and if I can, I desire to suggest to you you very few unique proposal.
gong gong daging gelonggong, nice post!
It’s perfect day to prepare some preparations for the long-run. I have scan this document and if I may just, I want to recommend you couple of worthwhile recommendations.
I really intend to inform you that I am new to posting and incredibly liked your page. Probably I am probably to remember your blog post . You truly have fabulous article material. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your own blog post
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Really informative article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have learn this submit and if I may just I want to suggest you some fascinating issues or tips. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I wish to read more issues about it!|
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be interesting to read through content from other authors and use a little something from other sites. |
Good day here, just started to be aware of your wordpress bog through The Big G, and realized that it is truly entertaining. I’ll like should you maintain this post.
to my followers! Excellent blog and outstanding design.
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a stuff! present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.|
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be interesting to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their websites. |
Im grateful for the blog post. Will read on
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Major thankies for the article. Will read on
I value the article post. Cool.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!
Very good blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I really wish to show you that I am new to posting and genuinely admired your work. More than likely I am inclined to store your blog post . You simply have stunning article material. Truly Appreciate it for expressing with us your very own site document
Thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Absolutely engaging points you’ll have said, thank you so much for publishing.
You’ll find it practically not possible to see well-informed americans on this subject, however , you appear like you be aware of whatever you’re indicating! Thanks
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for %meta_keyword%|
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you simply could do with a few p.c. to force the message home a little bit, but instead of that, that is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
Hello, for all time i used to check website posts here early in the morning, for the reason that i enjoy to learn more and more.|
Major thanks for the post.Really thank you! Want more.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.|
Informative and precise Its difficult to find informative and accurate info but here I noted
Thanks for the post. Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I value the blog.Really thank you!
Hey there, just got mindful of your blog page through Google, and found that it’s pretty informative. I’ll like if you decide to maintain this.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this site, i am visiting this web site dailly and obtain pleasant facts from here daily.|
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. But think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this site could definitely be one of the very best in its niche. Amazing blog!|
It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|
You need to take part in a contest for one of the most useful websites on the internet. I’m going to recommend this web site!|
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!|
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of good info, saved to favorites (:.
Thank you for your blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Say, you got a nice article post. Keep writing.
Wow, great article. Really Cool.
Say, you got a nice article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.
Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thank you for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
These are truly great ideas in about blogging. You have touched some nice factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Really informative article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thank you for your post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really informative blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers|
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience on the topic of unexpected feelings.|
I really desire to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and absolutely enjoyed your article. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You truly have wonderful article information. Appreciate it for share-out with us your main site document
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Outstanding quest there. What happened after? Thanks!|
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
Really informative blog post. Keep writing.
You made a number of good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will agree with your blog.
It is actually mostly impossible to encounter well-advised men and women on this area, in addition you appear like you understand the things that you’re covering! Bless You
A round of applause for your blog article.Really thank you!
Thanks so much for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im obliged for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Truly enlightening resources you’ll have remarked, thanks for setting up.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Well I definitely enjoyed studying it. This subject offered by you is very effective for correct planning.
I’аve read several exceptional stuff here. Undoubtedly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative web site.
Gday here, just started to be conscious of your weblog through Search engines like google, and realized that it is pretty educational. I will truly appreciate should you decide continue this post.
Gday there, just turned aware of your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s quite educational. I’ll like should you retain these.
This is really nice post, good job
This is very nice blog, do you have problem with google index?
It really is almost close to impossible to encounter well-advised visitors on this niche, however, you look like you know what exactly you’re indicating! Thank You
I merely need to advise you that I am new to online blogging and completely enjoyed your write-up. Very possible I am going to store your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article content. Admire it for expressing with us your favorite internet post
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Quite motivating highlights you have said, thank you so much for submitting.
Hey here, just turned familiar with your webpage through Search engines like google, and discovered that it is quite entertaining. I’ll appreciate in the event you carry on this informative article.
Hey there, just got aware of your blog through Google, and discovered that it is very entertaining. I will be grateful should you keep up this post.
qui se retrouve et son petit cul les hommes
some truly fantastic articles on this website , thanks for contribution.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
It is actually mostly impossible to find well-updated individual on this area, however you look like you fully understand the things you’re writing on! Regards
Great blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Say, you got a nice blog article. Will read on…
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I value the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I just wish to tell you that I am new to blog posting and completely valued your post. Probably I am likely to save your blog post . You literally have superb article materials. Acknowledge it for telling with us your very own url report
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!|
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Wonderful article! That is the kind of info that should be shared across the web. Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this submit upper! Come on over and consult with my website . Thanks =)|
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!|
Gday here, just started to be alert to your weblog through yahoo, and realized that it’s genuinely educational. I’ll be grateful should you decide maintain this idea.
Absolute enjoyable data that you have mentioned, thanks so much for posting.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!|
This paragraph offers clear idea designed for the new viewers of blogging, that truly how to do running a blog.|
I just hope to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and totally admired your page. Probably I am inclined to remember your blog post . You definitely have great article material. Appreciate it for expressing with us the best site report
Some really prize content on this site, saved to fav.
These are generally probably the most awesome and fashion chanel bags I ave actually had. And really fashionable. Worth every single cent.
It certainly is nearly unthinkable to see well-educated americans on this area, even though you seem like you be aware of those things you’re writing on! Cheers
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|
Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I success you get right of entry to consistently fast.|
Hullo here, just turned mindful of your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s seriously informational. I will like if you decide to retain this idea.
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!|
Gday there, just started to be mindful of your weblog through Bing and yahoo, and have found that it’s very informational. I will value if you keep up these.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
First of all I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Many thanks!|
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers|
Absolutely beneficial information you’ll have remarked, warm regards for setting up.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!|
It’s mostly not possible to encounter well-informed readers on this niche, however you seem like you be aware of the things you’re posting on! Thanks A Lot
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.|
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!|
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, lots of persons are looking around for this info, you can help them greatly. |
Major thankies for the blog post. Much obliged.
Hi there, just started to be aware of your writings through Search engine, and have found that it’s quite good. I will be grateful for should you keep up such.
I really liked your article. Keep writing.
Hi to every , since I am really keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated daily. It carries good material.|
wow, awesome blog article. Really Cool.
Very informative article.Thanks Again. Great.
I loved your blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you have bought here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a tremendous site.|
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site in web explorer, would check this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge component of other folks will miss your great writing because of this problem.|
}
It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this website and reading the views of all colleagues on the topic of this paragraph, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.|
This is the perfect site for anyone who would like to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need toâ€¦HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been written about for decades. Great stuff, just excellent!|
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think of if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this blog could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Very good blog!|
Hello, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s genuinely excellent, keep up writing.|
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff! existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this website.|
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content!|
I am so grateful for your blog article. Cool.
Hey here, just got receptive to your blog through Search engine, and realized that it is pretty useful. I’ll truly appreciate if you continue these.
I think this is a real great blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
I really enjoy the article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
since you most certainly possess the gift.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Hey exceptional blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a large amount of work? I have very little knowledge of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I simply needed to ask. Many thanks!|
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today.|
If some one needs expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i propose him/her to go to see this web site, Keep up the pleasant work.
I love it when folks get together and share views. Great site, stick with it!|
Hi there, I discovered your website by way of Google whilst searching for a related subject, your web site got here up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hey there, You have performed an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.|
Looking around I like to look around the online world, often I will go to Digg and follow thru
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks again for the blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I really like and appreciate your article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Major thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
I think this is a real great article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
This is one awesome post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
There as definately a lot to learn about this issue. I love all the points you made.
That is very fascinating, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and stay up for looking for more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks|
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
This web site truly has all the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask. |
Greetings, I think your website could possibly be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellent site!|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|
Hey there, just got conscious of your blog through yahoo, and discovered that it is quite interesting. I’ll appreciate should you keep up this informative article.
I really want to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and undeniably enjoyed your site. Probably I am probably to remember your blog post . You seriously have great article material. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your current blog information
Absolute informative resources that you have stated, thank you for publishing.
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good site!|
Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness on your put up is just great and that i can think you are an expert on this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with impending post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.|
Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Can I simply just say what a comfort to uncover an individual who actually knows what they are talking about on the net. You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people ought to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you’re not more popular because you certainly possess the gift.|
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning unpredicted emotions.|
Thank you for that high-quality content. I like your blog and I hope you will keep posting so often in soon future.
Wir freuen uns auf Ihren Anruf oder Ihren Besuch.
It is the best day to prepare some plans for the future. I have read this blog post and if I should, I desire to propose you some worthwhile tip.
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info.
This can be so wonderfully open-handed of you supplying quickly precisely what a volume
It’s actually almost impossible to see well-educated individual on this issue, in addition you seem like you realize the things that you’re writing on! Excellent
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with almost all vital infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .|
Your blog is really inspiring!
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write once more very soon!|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!|
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!|
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
Lucky i bumb on this helpful post..
I really hope to notify you that I am new to posting and totally cherished your website. Quite possibly I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have amazing article materials. Truly Appreciate it for swapping with us your very own domain page
It can be mostly unthinkable to find well-aware men and women on this subject, even though you look like you know what exactly you’re preaching about! Gratitude
Great article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
It happens to be right day to make some schedules for the near future. I’ve digested this blog entry and if I would, I desire to recommend you few fascinating ideas.
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I value the blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I value the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
wow, awesome article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Very informative post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thank you ever so for you article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Im obliged for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
It really is proper occasion to have some plans for the long run. I have digested this document and if I would, I desire to suggest you number of fascinating proposal.
It really is near extremely difficult to see well-informed individuals on this theme, then again you come across as like you know which you’re writing about! Thank You
I got this web site from my friend who told me about this site and now this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative content here.|
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.|
If some one wants expert view on the topic of blogging and site-building then i recommend him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious work.|
Hi there, You have performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.|
It is actually nearly unthinkable to come across well-advised readers on this issue, then again you appear like you comprehend what you’re raving about! Bless You
Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites on the net.
Greetings! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great work!|
Really enjoyed this article post. Awesome.
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|
If some one desires expert view regarding running a blog then i advise him/her to pay a visit this blog, Keep up the nice job.|
Thanks a lot for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im thankful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .|
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again..
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader. What might you suggest about your post that you simply made a few days in the past? Any certain?
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great article on our site. Keep up the great writing.
usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you
I value the article. Really Great.
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This tip offered by you is very practical for correct planning.
I truly appreciate this post.Really thank you!
I will right away snatch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Im thankful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I value the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks so much for the article. Awesome.
Major thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web page.|
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!
Highly descriptive article, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?|
Very good info. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident (stumbleupon). I have saved it for later!|
There are positively a lot of particulars like that to engage addicted to consideration. To facilitate may ensue a nice point to convey.
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and piece of writing is really fruitful for me, keep up posting these posts.|
I all the time used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of internet thus from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.|
Real clean web site, appreciate it for this post.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Well I definitely enjoyed studying it. This information provided by you is very constructive for good planning.
I loved your blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Im grateful for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
We appreciate you the specific beneficial specifics! I might not have identified out this specific personally!
Fantastic blog. Really Great.
Tremendous issues here. I am very satisfied to see your article. Thank you a lot and I am having a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?|
You have got a very good layout for your blog i want it to utilize on my web page too
Hey there I am so delighted I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I donâ€™t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb work.|
You have very nice blog, good job!
Thanks, this is very informative post
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?|