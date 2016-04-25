Dámaso Jiménez: El racionamiento inédito de Maduro

El uso del secador de pelo dejó de ser un chiste al igual que el eventual apagón en medio de la cadena presidencial que dejó como unos gafos el principal anillo de Miraflores.

Ayer domingo cayó una brisita con lluvia en Maracaibo y comenzaron a fallar las conexiones eléctricas. Ocurrió en el preámbulo de la hecatombe de racionamiento más grande que haya vivido el país. Los transformadores no dieron abasto para alumbrar las sombras de la angustia en miles de hogares zulianos que quedaron sin electricidad durante todo el día. Es el prólogo del desastre que se nos viene encima.

En la zona norte de la capital zuliana Corpoelec realizó la feria de los bajones. 3 en un lapso de 15 minutos dañando neveras y aires acondicionados por los que nadie responderá, 11 bajones antes del último apagón oficial de dos horas de la tarde, aunque en muchos lugares no volvió. Al pasar el puente, en Santa Rita, quemaron dos camiones de Corpoelec.

Todo esto previo a la única empresa que lidera Maduro en estos días y que ha sido anunciado con bombos y platillos por su escudero presidencial, Jorge Arreaza, en un alarde de desconocimiento del hervidero en las calles. El chavismo considera que el pueblo acepta y se encuentra preparado para sufrir los errores y embates realizados por unos funcionarios corruptos que desfalcaron sin consideración el país, dejándonos sin medicinas, ni comida, ni electricidad, ni economía posible, en la más carraplana de las miserias y a merced del hampa permisiva.

El ministro de Energía Eléctrica, Luis Motta Domínguez, anunció que todo el país deberá enfrentar largos y tediosos cortes eléctricos de hasta 4 horas, aunque poco después reculó con el tema del asiento de los poderes públicos y sacaron a Caracas de la granja del sacrificio, en honor a la verdad gracias a la presión ejercida por los colectivos chavistas armados, negados como toda la pléyade de beneficiarios de esta revolución a que la realidad los alcance. El recule sirvió para desviar por unas horas las reacciones de indignación que sintió “el resto del país” hacia los caraqueños, por no “pagar” la cuota de sacrificio que exige el verdadero responsable por el colapso que agobia a los venezolanos. Ni Villegas ni Rodríguez salieron en defensa de los caraqueños responsabilizándose por las graves medidas impuestas a la provincia.

La meta de electricidad a racionar equivale a casi la tercera parte del consumo nacional de energía en “horas pico” de 17 mil megavatios. Con Maduro la carencia pasó de 2 mil a 6 mil megavatios. Los especialistas aseguran que tres factores nos trajeron hasta aquí: la sequía por supuesto, pero también la mala administración del recurso hídrico y la indisponibilidad de generación.

Nadie sabe a ciencia cierta cuál será la verdadera reacción de los venezolanos a partir de este lunes, o en que deparará todo esto con una medida inédita jamás implementada en país alguno con coyuntura eléctrica similar.

Ninguno de los países vecinos que sufren los embates del fenómeno del “Niño” tienen un plan de racionamiento tan indómito e implacable como el que instauró Maduro en todo el país, acompañado con anuncios de miedo y terror al ordenarle a la FANB la creación de nuevas y contundentes Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales, que a juicio del general Padrino servirán para repeler los embates de los enemigos de la revolución.

¿Cuáles enemigos? Los que saldrían a protestar porque no consiguen alimentos después de 4 horas en una cola? ¿Los que pierdan sus empleos por reducción de personal ante el cierre parcial de comercios y establecimientos como consecuencia de esta medida de 4 horas de apagones rotatorios al día? ¿Los familiares de los pacientes que no podrán ser operados por falta de equipos, insumos y ahora de electricidad? ¿Los que no encuentren una farmacia, una panadería, un mercado abierto sencillamente porque no hubo producción por falta de luz? ¿Los que respiran corto a la salida de sus trabajos porque no tienen como salir de esa oscurana con las que se encuentran servidos al dente para el hampa desatada? ¿Los que al llegar a sus casas después de una dura jornada no podrán estar en paz ni para comer ni para dormir? ¿Los que se cansen de los desvelos y la mala vida que significa este gobierno? ¿Los que pierdan el miedo al terrorismo de Estado de un gobierno siempre dispuesto a reprimir y disparar a su propio pueblo?

Maduro aspira “frenar” la disminución del volumen de agua del embalse de Guri, que surte la hidroeléctrica. El analista Ángel Monagas develó en estos días en el programa La Pata del Colibrí que se transmite por Periscope que harán falta 5 años para llenar de nuevo este embalse. Lo que significa que ya el daño es irreversible. El sistema hidroeléctrico construido en la era democrática generaba el 70 % de la energía eléctrica del país.

Con un precio del crudo superior a los 100 dólares el barril el gobierno hizo fiesta, mientras sus altos funcionarios y contratistas enchufados se convirtieron en mil millonarios. El chavismo nunca se preocupó por la falta de mantenimiento del sistema ni por levantar otro paralelo de termoeléctricas que fueron presupuestadas pero jamás construidas en su totalidad, convirtiéndose en el gran fraude a la nación.

El castigado diario del Caroní publicó un reportaje en el que los expertos desmitifican que el problema eléctrico se deba a la excesiva sequía. El directivo de la Federación de Trabajadores Eléctricos, Alexis Rodríguez, denunció recientemente que los agentes cubanos que el gobierno tiene trabajando en Corpoelec prácticamente “canibalizan” las máquinas.

El colapso que se evidencia con la hecatombe que se inicia desde este lunes debería ser suficiente para demostrar de forma dramática el más grande saqueo sufrido por el país con el proceso revolucionario, sin contar con el acto de traición a la Patria que significó haberle dejado buena parte de la operatividad del sistema eléctrico a elementos del gobierno castrocomunista con claras intenciones de destruir a la Venezuela productiva y emprendedora que fuimos en algún momento, cuando imperaba el sistema democrático y la industria petrolera había sido nacionalizada para la productividad y desarrollo del país y no para el uso de los planes de expansión de la ideología comunista

Hay que decir que racionamiento de 4 horas diarias terminará destruyendo lo que queda del PIB y de la productividad. En 5 meses debemos convertirnos en la caricatura de un país petrolero. Los tres años de gestión de Maduro han adelantado bastante el dibujo, que nadie habría creído cuando Chávez tomó el poder en 1999.

También es el anuncio de la elite madurista en el poder de que no están dispuestos a acatar ley alguna emitida por la Asamblea Nacional designada por voluntad popular, ni llamado por firmas del soberano para acudir al revocatorio, ni elecciones a gobernaciones y alcaldías dispuestas por la Constitución.

Llegamos a 4 horas diarias de racionamiento porque ya no hay recuperación inmediata posible. La Central Hidroeléctrica desciende aceleradamente su volumen, quedan menos de dos metros de operatividad en Gurí y al borde de un apagón nacional a Maduro solo se le ocurre desviar la atención hacia un golpe militar en proceso, inventado por el general Padrino desde un set de televisión en el programa del más antiguo de los Goebbels del proceso.

El plan de Miraflores es claro, mantenerse en el poder con represión, terror y fuerza por encima de la rabia, el hambre y la miseria.

Tips con Tabardillo

El coordinador político de Voluntad Popular, Ángel Machado, advirtió que con los cortes eléctricos que empiezan este lunes los zulianos estaremos a merced del hampa. En el bloque horario de 12 de la medianoche a cuatro de la mañana y en el que inicia a las cuatro de la madrugada y termina a las ocho de la mañana, los ciudadanos seremos víctimas potenciales del hampa. Explicó que las escuelas, empresas y residencias estarán expuestas, debido a que los cercos eléctricos y otros mecanismos de seguridad no pueden funcionar las cuatro horas continuas de racionamiento.

Carlos Barboza se une a VP en La Rita y Miranda. El exalcalde de ambos municipios luchará al frente del equipo de Lester Toledo, quien por cierto señaló que el Bloque Parlamentario Zuliano dejó solo a Toledo en la confrontación contra Arias Cárdenas con el tema de la corrupción en la entidad. ¿Silencio absoluto o acuerdo con Arias en el Bloque Parlamentario del Zulia?. A casa llena apoyo de la sociedad civil al evento “Zulianos por el revocatorio” realizado el jueves pasado en la Cámara de Comercio con la disertación de Leonardo Padrón. Muy acertado Padrón insufló entusiasmo sobre esta propuesta democrática para salir de la crisis.

Trabajadores de la industria petrolera adelantan que no existe ningún tipo de inversión en Pdvsa, la industria se encuentra completamente abandonada. Preven salir de 2 mil puestos de trabajo y jubilar otros 2 mil trabajadores. No hay ningún tipo de inversión. Dios proveerá

