â€œCumplo 2 meses preso pero nunca doblegarÃ¡n mi concienciaâ€

â€œCumplo 2 meses preso. No es nada cuando la Republica cumple 205 d haber nacido del NO del pueblo d Caracas. Viva la Libertad!â€, escribiÃ³ anoche el alcalde metropolitano Antonio Ledezma en su cuenta en Twitter, haciendo referencia a los dos meses que tiene en una celda de Ramo Verde.

Ledezma asegurÃ³ que su encarcelamiento ha fortalecido su espÃ­ritu de lucha por el pueblo que representa.

â€œHace 2 meses pusieron mi cuerpo tras las rejas. Pero nunca doblegaran mi conciencia de luchador por la Libertadâ€, agregÃ³ en otro mensaje en @alcaldeledezma

El mandatario caraqueÃ±o fue detenido el pasado 19 de febrero por funcionarios del Sebin por los delitos de conspiraciÃ³n y asociaciÃ³n por su supuesta vinculaciÃ³n en “planes conspirativos”. De declÃ¡resele culpable podrÃ­a cumplir una condena de 28 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n.

Desde una prisiÃ³n en Caracas, la misma en la que estÃ¡ el lÃ­der opositor Leopoldo LÃ³pez, el alcalde Ledezma seÃ±alÃ³ que dos meses tras las rejas no son nada cuando la RepÃºblica cumple 205 aÃ±os en libertad.

â€œCumplo 2 meses preso. No es nada cuando la RepÃºblica cumple 205 de haber nacido del NO del pueblo d Caracas. Viva la Libertad!â€, publicÃ³ en un tuit.

El arresto de Ledezma ha desencadenado reacciones de organismos internacionales y representantes de otros Gobiernos.

