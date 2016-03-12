Cuba registra un millón de turistas extranjeros en lo que va de 2016

Cuba ha recibido un millón de turistas extranjeros en lo que va de 2016, lo que representa un crecimiento del 14.6 por ciento respecto al mismo período del año anterior, informó hoy el Ministerio de Turismo (Mintur) de la isla.
El año en curso se ha caracterizado por un “continuo crecimiento” en la emisión de turistas a Cuba desde mercados como Alemania, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Francia, Italia y Argentina, señaló un comunicado del Mintur divulgado por la televisión estatal.
Asimismo indicó que las empresas turísticas cubanas se proponen elevar la calidad de sus servicios, así como incrementar las capacidades hoteleras con el fin de responder al crecimiento de visitantes internacionales previsto.
Las autoridades turísticas cubanas calculan que en 2016 visitarán el país caribeño 3.7 millones de turistas extranjeros, 175.200 por encima de los contabilizados en 2015, cuando el país rompió el récord con la recepción de más de 3,5 millones de viajeros.
Además pronostican que este año el hospedaje en las instalaciones hoteleras estatales del país sobrepasará un 12,3 por ciento al registro de 2015.
El escenario abierto tras el 17 de diciembre de 2014, cuando se anunció el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas entre Cuba y Estados Unidos, estimuló las visitas a la isla y generó un “boom turístico” en el pasado calendario, según han reconocido las autoridades del sector.
Economistas locales citan que unos 145.000 estadounidenses visitaron Cuba en 2015, con un 79 por ciento por encima del año anterior, amparados en 12 licencias generales aprobadas por el Gobierno del presidente Barack Obama, aunque EE.UU. mantiene las restricciones de la Ley del Embargo que prohíben a los ciudadanos de ese país viajar como turistas a la isla.
La industria del ocio está considerada actualmente el sector más dinámico de la economía cubana, y el segundo en aportes en divisas, con una factura que alcanzó más de 1.940 millones de dólares en 2015, para un crecimiento del 10,7 %, informó la Oficina Nacional de Estadísticas e Información (ONEI) de la isla.
EFE
