Cuanto cuesta morir en Venezuela

Como si el llanto no fuera suficiente, lo mismo que la puÃ±alada trapera de la delincuencia, enterrar un muerto, pompas incluidas, es un drama aÃ±adido. Hasta romper alcancÃ­as, endeudarse es parte de este ritual del adiÃ³s

Elizabeth SÃ¡nchez dejÃ³ de ver a su hermano el 20 de marzo de este aÃ±o. Cruzaron palabras en pleno centro de Petare ese dÃ­a. AndrÃ©s Rafael le dijo que en la noche se irÃ­a a su casa â€”ubicada en el barrio El CujÃ­ de CaucagÃ¼ita, municipio Sucreâ€” para descansar. Sin embargo, antes debÃ­a cobrar la semana de trabajo, en la que dejÃ³ todo su esfuerzo como ayudante de albaÃ±ilerÃ­a. Dos dÃ­as despuÃ©s de ese encuentro empezÃ³ la angustia. LatÃ­a, punzaba. Nadie sabÃ­a del paradero de AndrÃ©s Rafael, como un silencio suspendido en una catacumba. DesapareciÃ³ de la nada. NingÃºn hospital, comando policial o morgueÂ lo recibiÃ³. Se hizo el caos.

Siete meses despuÃ©s, Elizabeth lo consiguiÃ³. Muerto. Su rastro era un registro fotogrÃ¡fico en la morgue de Bello Monte. El cadÃ¡ver lo habÃ­an enviado â€”previa autorizaciÃ³n de FiscalÃ­aâ€” a una fosa comÃºn en el Cementerio General del Sur. Nadie lo reclamÃ³ en ese tiempo. â€œNo pudimos darle cristiana sepultura. Siempre nos negaron que su cuerpo estuviera en la morgue aunque fuimos cuatro veces. Es un dolor muy grande pasar por estoâ€, dijo entristecida la joven. Siempre supo los altos costos funerarios, mas no habÃ­a impedimento para cumplir con los servicios lÃºgubres necesarios â€”incluidas las lÃ¡grimas y novenario del adiÃ³s. El dinero de alguna manera se conseguÃ­a.

â€œImagÃ­nese, hace siete meses uno gastaba en funeraria cerca de 25 mil bolÃ­vares, ahora es impagable. Nosotros tenemos que hacer el esfuerzo para exhumar el cadÃ¡ver y llevarlo a un lugar decente. Todo eso es dineroâ€, volviÃ³ interrumpiendo su camÃ¡ndula para hablar de lo incÃ³modo, de lo inapropiado con el luto arropa: la plata, resignada, sabiendo que no menos de 100 mil bolÃ­vares deben estar dispuestos para todo este aparataje mortuorio.

AsÃ­ como la familia SÃ¡nchez, muchas son las que reciben la bofetada de realidad cuando les toca cumplir con el penoso y doloroso deber de retirar el cadÃ¡ver de un familiar en la morgue. AdemÃ¡s de tener que iniciar los trÃ¡mites funerarios por un lado, en la medicatura forense reciben otro golpe de â€œvenezolaneidadâ€: mojar la mano para agilizar la entrega del cuerpo.

â€œEso se ha vuelto una prÃ¡ctica normal, sobre todo en las tardes. Hay funcionarios que se sientan en las afueras de la morgue para â€˜orientarâ€™ a los familiares de las vÃ­ctimas que van llegando. Hay pagos de por medioâ€, lanza un allegado a la medicatura forense caraqueÃ±a, quien no se atreve a dar su nombre por seguridad. Sabe que si lo revela le tocarÃ¡ quedarse en su casa un tiempo. Si no tiene otra manera de ganarse la vida. Identificarse serÃ­a el mayor de sus delitos.

Los estipendios bajo cuerda son variados. â€œHay funcionarios que entienden la situaciÃ³n econÃ³mica y el dolor de las familias y cobran barato: entre tres mil y cinco mil bolÃ­vares para adelantar autopsiasâ€. Aunque en las puertas de Bello Monte habÃ­an colocado carteles que rezaban: â€œTodos los trÃ¡mites son absolutamente gratuitos. Denuncie prÃ¡cticas irregulares de los funcionariosâ€, no existen. La crueldad los arrancÃ³. â€œLo hizo con toda la intenciÃ³n, porque el guiso es un secreto a vocesâ€.

La muerte tiene precio

Desde el mismo momento en que un cadÃ¡ver es ingresado a la morgue de Caracas tiene precio y nÃºmero. Ir sumando los gastos deja en evidencia la forma como desangran los bolsillos de familias golpeadas por el hampa. Y de aquellas que se resignaron a los designios de Dios cuando el ocaso es natural. Tres mil bolÃ­vares cuesta agilizar la autopsia, otros diez mil los traslados hechos por funerarias para la preparaciÃ³n del cuerpo. A ello se suma, por la medida mÃ¡s barata, 50 mil bolÃ­vares por las exequias. AÃºn falta calcular el precio del hueco en el camposanto que, dependiendo de si es pÃºblico o privado, podrÃ­a agregar al gasto unos 30 mil mÃ¡s. Costos administrativos y miscelÃ¡neos agregan otros 1500 al pote. En total, una familia deberÃ­a contar con 95 mil bolÃ­vares.

â€œCreo que eso hay que regularlo. Hay capillas donde cobran los servicios completos hasta en 90 mil bolÃ­vares, cuando una urna cuesta 15 mil al mayorâ€, refiere un trabajador de funeraria, que estÃ¡ consciente de su labor, pero tambiÃ©n siente los embates de la crisis econÃ³mica.

Expertos en el Ã¡rea criminal, como Luis Izquiel, resaltan que en estos casos existe una doble victimizaciÃ³n de los grupos familiares en el paÃ­s. A su juicio, a los deudos no les queda otra opciÃ³n mÃ¡s que pagar. â€œLa sociedad estÃ¡ doblemente golpeada, de eso no hay duda. Hace falta un estricto control de la norma para evitar que estos hechos ocurran como hemos sido testigos actualmente. Considero que la falta de institucionalizaciÃ³n ha dejado un amplio camino a la corrupciÃ³n, al aprovechamiento del dolor ajeno y a la resignaciÃ³n de las familias que no ven otra opciÃ³n que endeudarseâ€.

Pero en los barrios hay una manera de pagar todo sin que las familias sufran mucho. Tampoco el bolsillo. Eso sÃ­, dependiendo de la vÃ­ctima y su empatÃ­a en la zona. Cuando se trata de un delincuente querido, de esos que ayudan a la comunidad, como un Robin Hood, el dinero sobra. Los pobladores en pleno unen esfuerzos para hacer la â€œvacaâ€.

En el sector El Tamarindo de Guarenas pasÃ³. El aÃ±o pasado asesinaron a uno de los malandros mÃ¡s famosos de la localidad y los pobladores quedaron consternados, lo lloraron. Tanto ellos como sus compaÃ±eros de fechorÃ­as se unieron para reunir mÃ¡s de cien mil bolÃ­vares y realizarle el mayor de los homenajes de despedida.

Hubo fiesta en plena calle, comida, alcohol, drogas y flores. Un bacanal. â€œSomos solidarios con quien lo fue con nosotros. AquÃ­ no hay espacio para la mezquindad, el egoÃ­smo y el desprecio. Hay personas que no se unen a nosotros para estos actos, pero tampoco los juzgamosâ€, refiriÃ³ un habitante de la zona.

Lo cierto es que Elizabeth lanza un mensaje como advertencia: â€œen esta vida tenemos que ahorrar y esperar la muerte, no sabemos en quÃ© momento nos llega. Nos obligaron a gastar en la muerte, tanto o mÃ¡s como una enfermedad sencilla, una gripe o una recaÃ­da viral. AsÃ­ vivimosâ€

Fuente: EL ESTÃMULO