¿Cuál será el próximo paso en Brasil?

Luego de que 342 diputados de la Cámara dijeran sí al pedido del juicio político contra la presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, la causa pasará al Senado, donde sus 81 miembros, por mayoría simple, decidirán si se inicia o no.
El Senado tendrá la última palabra
Al Senado el asunto llegaría en abril. Se formaría una comisión especial con 21 diputados para analizar el proceso. Después que el informe de la comisión sea votado, si es aprobado por el Senado por mayoría simple, Rousseff sería automáticamente apartada del cargo provisionalmente.
Una vez iniciado el proceso, la mandataria deberá abandonar el Gobierno por 180 días, período máximo que tendrá la Cámara alta para que decida su destino y tendría 20 días para presenta su defensa, mientras, el que ocuparía la presidencia sería Michel Temer, su vicepresidente.
Si la respuesta después de este lapso de tiempo es a su favor, Rousseff vuelve al cargo, de lo contrario, sería destituida definitivamente y reemplazada por Temerhasta el 1 de enero de 2019.
La sesión, por ley, se lleva a cabo en el Senado por el presidente del Tribunal Supremo Federal, que actualmente es Ricardo Lewandowski.
La destitución de Rousseff sería aprobada si dos tercios de los senadores votan a favor. Si Rousseff sufre el impeachment, la presidenta pierde el mandato y tieneprohibido presentarse como candidata a cualquier cargo durante ocho años, como sucedió con el ex presidente Fernando Collor, que esperó ocho años y hoy es senador. Si es absuelta, vuelve automáticamente a su cargo y el proceso es archivado.
Hay que resaltar que Temer también está en el ojo de la tormenta, por estar involucrado en las maniobras fiscales por las que está acusada la presidenta, además, un audio suyo divulgado por “error”, da por hecho que habrá juicio político.
Dilma Rousseff y Michel Temer, tienen que responder ante el Tribunal Superior Electoral, porque son acusados de cometer irregularidades en su campaña de reelección en 2014.
Estas faltas fueron reveladas tras el escándalo de Petrobras, el cual dio indicios de que su campaña de 2014 fue apoyada con dinero de la corrupción de la petrolera, algo que, de ser comprobado, los sacaría por completo del poder y obligaría al país a convocar nuevamente a elecciones.
¿Qué ocurre si piden la destitución de Michel Temer?
Ya está en trámite una solicitud de juicio político contra el vicepresidente. Si Temer es destituido hasta la primera mitad del mandato, es decir, hasta finales de 2016, serán convocadas nuevas elecciones. Si lo destituyen después, solamente los miembros del Congreso podrán votar y elegir al nuevo presidente. Mientras tanto, el presidente de la Cámara, Eduardo Cunha, gobernaría el país.
